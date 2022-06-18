News
Mike Lupica: Steph Curry ranks with the NBA’s very best after delivering another title for his Warriors
Michael Jordan played in six NBA Finals and won all of them. And with some luck, and some self-control from Draymond Green, Steph Curry could be right there with him.
Curry has played in six Finals himself, and now won four of them. One he lost when the Warriors were up three games to one against LeBron’s Cavaliers and going home. But Draymond was enough of a bonehead to get one more technical foul when he knew he was on the doorstep of being suspended for a game. It didn’t stop him from being a bonehead. He did get suspended from Game 5. The Cavs won it on the road and never lost again to the Warriors that year.
Fast forward to 2019. The Warriors were the ones who got behind three games to one, to the Raptors. But Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in Game 5, even if the Warriors scratched out a win. Then in Game 6 Klay Thompson, once and future Splash Brother, tore an ACL with 2:22 left in the third quarter of Game 6. Thompson had already scored 30 by then. After that it was Curry against the world and the Raptors won the game and the title.
Is it crazy to think that the Warriors, even without Durant but with Klay, could have come all the way back and won another one? No. It’s not. Not by a long shot.
So that is how close Steph Curry is to having the same record that Michael does in Finals. And Michael, along with Kareem Abdul Jabbar, was the greatest winner in the NBA since Bill Russell, the greatest winner in the history of American team sports.
This is the kind of company Curry, at 34, now keeps. He has now won as many titles with one team as LeBron has won with three. He has won one fewer title than Kobe Bryant. Now there is all this debate about where Curry ranks with the biggest stars his sport has ever produced. I’ll make it easy for everybody: He ranks with all of them. He is in any conversation about any star of the modern game you care to mention, in addition to being the best pure shooter the game has ever known.
LeBron had a long run as the primary star of the NBA, even when Steph and the Warriors started winning titles. No longer. Now Steph is The One, the skinny 6-2 guard out of Davidson, son of Dell Curry, the champion of the world once more. Reggie Miller was some 3-point shooter. He never won. Ray Allen finally passed Reggie in 3-point shots. He won once. Steph keeps winning, and helping his team win the game even on nights when he’s missing. It’s a laugh that it took this long for him to win the Finals MVP award now named after Mr. Russell.
Steph won before Durant came to the Warriors. Now he has won after Durant left the Warriors. LeBron keeps moving around. Steph has stayed put, if you don’t count the way he keeps roaming the 3-point line all the way to the concession stands. Or maybe the parking lot. You keep hearing other shooters like Trae Young compared to him. Nothing against Young, I love watching him play and even love watching him sass the Garden. But there is only one Steph Curry. The One.
What we witnessed over the past couple of weeks against the Celtics isn’t some kind of valediction, not off what we just saw against the Celtics, all the way to the end of the tears and laughter for him at the end of Game 6. Again: He just turned 34 in March. In December, LeBron turns 38. Kobe was about to turn 38 when he retired. Michael didn’t call it quits until he was 40, and had changed teams himself, going to the Wizards. Steph Curry isn’t going anywhere. Of course, he and the Warriors are favorites to do it again.
Draymond on Steph: “Came out and showed why he’s one of the greatest to ever play this game.”
As a guard, you absolutely talk about him with Michael and Kobe. You just do. Michael averaged more points per game. So did Kobe. They were truly memorable. So is the kid from Charlotte Christian.
This is something I wrote here about Curry seven months ago, when the Warriors had gotten off to the fast start that was simply a heady portent of things to come:
“He is the biggest and most watchable and entertaining star in his sport and all our sports right now. In the NBA, it’s not LeBron and it’s not Kevin Durant. It is No. 30 of the Warriors, who has done something only a handful of players have ever done in the history of professional basketball: He has reimagined it.
“Bill Russell did it in a different way once, and so did Wilt Chamberlain. And Dr. J, who played the game so far above the rim you were afraid that he was going to hit his head on the ceiling. Michael did. And Magic and Larry, for a lot of reasons, including a rivalry between them that began in college, and because they brought the pass back to the NBA.
“Steph Curry has done that, for a lot of reasons, but mostly this one: He has made bad shots good shots.”
He does not do it alone. Did not do it alone against the Celtics. Against the team that was supposed to play the best defense of all the contenders, the Warriors played better team defense, and forced the Celtics into a Biblical number of turnovers. Andrew Wiggins finally was ready for his closeup, all this time after he was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. And Draymond, even getting benched for big moments, reminded us all that in addition to being a royal pain, he still can influence a basketball game in so many positive ways.
But the game ran through Steph Curry. It always does. The NBA Finals ran through him. Again. His coach, Steve Kerr, compared him to another great winner, Tim Duncan, when it was over, and that his high praise indeed, because Duncan did what he did with the same kind of grace Curry has shown. It has just been different with Curry. Duncan didn’t change the game. Steph Curry did. What he has ultimately reimagined is the game’s possibilities, unless you are one of those people screaming at 3-point shooters to get off your lawn.
“This was [Curry’s] crowning achievement,” Kerr said.
The Celtics were such a good story, because of the way they came on after being a .500 team in January. They have fine players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. They were just more of Steph Curry’s supporting cast in these NBA Finals. The star of the sport was the star of these games. He didn’t carry his team. He carried a whole league.
SEEING EYE-TO-EYE WITH BUCK, METS WANT TO WIN WORLD SERIES, YANKEES NEED TO WIN WORLD SERIES & HAPPY FATHER’S DAY, POPS …
Buck Showalter might have made the shortest mound visit in all of recorded history the other night before Edwin Diaz got the last out of the last game of the Brewers series.
I asked him after the game what he said.
“It was eye-talking,” he said.
Eye-talking?
“You got this? ‘I got this.’”
Buck was back in the dugout in a blink.
Not long after that, the Mets had won another one-run game and another series.
Everybody realizes it wasn’t some kind of insult to suggest a few weeks ago that we needed to see what the Yankees were going to do once they moved out of the JV part of their schedule, right?
Somehow, though, that notion seemed to offend people in Yankee Universe.
So now we see how they’ve come out gangbusters against the Rays and Jays.
It is the real beginning of the 100-game season between now and the finish, and the Yankees have started it in high style, as they continue one of the remarkable first three months in their history.
But it’s always interesting the way the Yankees are still covered like the company in a company town, and when they look great again, as they sure do this season, it’s as if order has been restored to the baseball universe.
But what kind of order are we talking about with a franchise that has played in one World Series in the past 20 years, and hasn’t won once since 2009?
You know the deal:
The Mets want to win the World Series, and badly.
The Yankees need to win the World Series.
And here’s one more interesting question about the records of our two big-city baseball teams:
What would the Yankees’ record be if they’d gotten a total of eight starts from Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes the way the Mets have gotten just eight starts, total, from Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer?
My pal Barry Stanton recalls the days when George Steinbrenner thought mustaches prevented performance.
Once he got healthy, it was another master class from Mike Breen on the NBA Finals.
You’re going to love “Outside,” on sale soon from my Icelandic friend Ragnar Jonasson, one of the best crime writers on the planet.
The new LIV golf tour is about as meaningful a sports competition as Holiday on Ice used to be.
And while we’re on the subject: I’m surprised the Saudis didn’t try to buy Phil Mickelson’s way into the weekend at the U.S. Open.
Finally today: Happy Father’s Day to my father, Bene Lupica.
I don’t get to celebrate it with him until I get to the house on Tuesday.
But celebrate we will, as he begins to move up on his 99th birthday, as he continues to live his wonderful American life with my mom.
Our phone conversations begin the same way, every single day:
“How you doing, Pops?”
“Great!”
And in that moment, it’s the world that’s great.
()
News
Yankees homer 4 times, including Anthony Rizzo Grand Slam, in 12-3 rout of Blue Jays
TORONTO — Anthony Rizzo is willing to take one for the team. Or, the Yankees first baseman will take one for himself actually. Rizzo, who has been hit more times than any other batter in the majors since he arrived in the big leagues, sparked the Yankees big fifth inning by getting plunked. He ended the rally with his sixth career grand slam as the Bomber beat up the Blue Jays 12-3 at the Rogers Centre Friday night.
“Just the way I take the pitches and see ‘em is just different when I get hit,” Rizzo said. “I’ve said the last few weeks I just need to get hit. I went in a big slump of not getting hit for like two or three weeks and just being inside joking here but just the way I take pitches is different I guess.”
Whatever it is, the Yankees offense powered them to their eighth-straight win and their 15th out of their last 16 games. The Yankees (48-16) maintained the best record in baseball and continued to build their lead in the American League East. With the win, the Bombers hold a 12-game lead over the Blue Jays (37-27) and 13 over the Rays, whom they just swept. The Yankees improved to 23-10 against AL East opponents and have the best record in baseball against their own division.
“I know what it is, so I guess I do look at it, but yit’s not something that you want to get too caught up in here in the middle of June,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. You just want to keep stacking up as many victories as you can to continue to make sure you guys are in a good place to go perform the way they’re getting it done.”
The Yankees are rolling to a historic start. It’s just the fourth time in franchise history the Yankees have won 48 of their first 64 games and is the fourth best start through 64 games by a major league team since 1901.
It was the 11th time this season they have hit four or more homers in a game. They had 10 all of last season, according to YES. DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Rizzo each homered in the eight-run fifth inning. Joey Gallo had a two-run shot in the ninth. LeMahieu had three hits and Gleyber Torres had two doubles.
Rizzo, who hit the walk-off home run on Thursday night, capped off the Yankees’ dizzying fifth inning with his sixth career grand slam. The 435-foot shot was his 17th home run of the season and his sixth in the last 13 games. He drove in four Friday night for 47 homers his season and 18 RBI in his last 13 games.
He also has been hit 10 times this season and 188 since he arrived in the big leagues in 211. Rizzo said that it really “locks” him in at the plate.
Trent Thornton hit Rizzo to lead off the fifth and then gave up a two-run homer to Stanton, his 14th of the season. LeMahieu followed Stanton’s 350-foot, opposite field shot with his sixth home run of the season. LeMahieu went deep to center field 450 feet. Torres followed with a double and scored on Gallo’s double. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa singled and Rizzo smashed the game open with his grand slam.
Jordan Montgomery allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out five over six innings of work. He gave up an RBI-single to Gabriel Moreno in the second and a solo home run to Alejandro Kirk in the sixth.
Manny Banuelos gave up an RBI “single,” to Moreno in the seventh, on a play where Kiner-Falefa’s throw went flying under Rizzo’s glove. Miguel Castro and Lucas Luetge took it the last 1.2 innings.
“I think we’ve got a lot of talented guys playing really good baseball right now,” Montgomery said. “So we’re trying to stay hot. Just keep playing good baseball.”
()
News
Ira Winderman: Butler, Haslem, Heat, even in their absence, impacted NBA Finals in unique ways
It turns out that even with their Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami Heat had an impact on the NBA Finals.
At least that’s how it played out with Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and even Nemanja Bjelica.
While Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry emerged as MVP of the Finals, the series’ biggest revelation arguably was Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins.
Enter Butler.
It was the Butler seal of approval that convinced Warriors forward Draymond Green that Golden state got something special from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2020 NBA trading deadline, even after Wiggins’ uneven run under the coaching of Tom Thibodeau while playing alongside Butler in Minnesota.
“That trust has been building for two and a half years now since he got here,” Green said on his podcast of Wiggins. “A lot of people looked at that trade like, ‘Oh, that’s another piece they can move.’ We looked at the trade from the very beginning like that is a guy who can fit next to a healthy group absolutely well.
“When he first came here, and I’ll never forget, it was when Thibs wasn’t with the Knicks, and Thibs was like, ‘You’re going to love him. He competes. He defends.’ And he was telling us Jimmy loved him. And we all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you. That’s how Jimmy is cut.”
Then there was Iguodala, also on Green’s podcast, mentioning how his season and a half with the Heat allowed him to return to the Warriors in a role similar to the one Udonis Haslem has carved out with the Heat.
“Things happen for a reason,” Iguodala said in the immediate wake of the Warriors’ championship, his fourth with Golden State. “And me going to Miami and experiencing the Miami Heat culture, that really helped me come back and then accept the role I had.
“Like I had really good days this year, but the body just wouldn’t hold up. but I knew that I could still be impactful and I still knew that we couldn’t let this year get by.”
Iguodala, 38, appeared in only seven of the Warriors’ playoff games, but the Haslem-like impact was evident.
“I didn’t think it would be possible as an NBA Finals MVP [which Iguodala won in 2015] that we probably felt your impact this year more than any year that you were competing and playing and dominating and clamping and settling our offense down and getting us into the position,” Green said. “I didn’t think that would be possible. I am 100 percent certain we don’t do this without you and your leadership and showing us the way.”
It was, in many ways, a rebuke to those who question a Haslem-like role, as Haslem, 42, mulls a return for a 20th season, with Iguodala yet to announce plans for a possible 19th.
Among Iguodala’s Heat teammates a year ago was journeyman Nemanja Bejelica, who jumped at the chance to join the Warriors for the veteran minimum at the start of last summer’s free-agency signing period.
Amid Warriors injuries that ultimately sidelined 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman for the entire season, Bjelica turned into a staple in Golden State’s rotation, appearing in 71 games during the regular season, 15 in the playoffs.
“Beli was huge for us,” said Iguodala, with the Heat moving on from Bjelica last summer in favor of P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, among others. “You know what I mean? Beli went out there and helped us win a championship.”
Beyond the Heat impact on the Warriors, Celtics coach Ime Udoka reflected at the close of the Finals about how his own Heat moment put the experience into a context, having been a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach in 2013 when Ray Allen’s miracle 3-pointer cost the Spurs a title, before the Spurs came back to defeat Allen and the Heat in the 2014 Finals.
“Obviously, losing on a buzzer-beater against Ray Allen when I was in San Antonio will kind of fuel you throughout a whole season,” Udoka said. “But this was a little bit different. We improved in a lot of areas, but fell short of our ultimate goal. Some guys didn’t play their best. That’s going to motivate guys throughout the season.
“Like I said, the message is everybody come back better. Let’s not be satisfied. It’s not guaranteed you’re going to be here. The East is getting tougher every year. They’ll come back better. We will as a staff, as well.”
IN THE LANE
BACK AT IT: Last summer, Omer Yurtseven’s service for Turkey came up short of an Olympic berth when his national team lost in a qualifying tournament in Vancouver. Instead, Yurtseven joined the Heat for summer league and dominated in Sacramento and Las Vegas. This summer, the Heat 7-footer is back at it on the international stage during qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. And this time, Turkey’s roster is loaded, including Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers), Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets). Also on the Turkish national team is former University of Miami guard Shane Larkin, who has thrived in the Turkish League and in 2020 received Turkish citizenship.
BACK AT IT, TOO: Another player with Heat ties making an international appearance of note this summer is Goran Dragic, with the former Heat guard briefly ending his international retirement to join Luka Doncic again on the Slovenian national team. The two teammed to help win EuroBasket in 2017, with Dragic then stepping aside from international play. Dragic, 36, is an impending free agent, with the Dallas Mavericks apparently interested in bringing him aboard alongside Doncic. Also returning for national duty for Slovenia is former Heat guard Zoran Dragic, Goran’s brother.
BUSY GYM: Even after the Heat’s flurry of pre-draft workouts, the team’s practice facility will remain busy, with USA Basketball to utilize the space at FTX Arena for a training camp next weekend in advance of World Cup qualifying. While the NBA’s elite skip qualifying, there are familiar names on the roster that plays in Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4, including Heat 2017 summer prospect Eric Mika, as well as former Florida guard Michael Frazier, and former NBA players Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Langston Galloway and Noah Vonleh.
CHAMPIONSHIP LINEAGE: With the Warriors’ title, Gary Payton II helped put his father in the NBA record book as just the fifth father-son pairing with NBA championships. Gary Payton shared in the Heat’s 2006 championship at 37. Gary Payton II won this past week at 29. “It’s huge. It’s crazy,” the younger Payton said. “You know, never would have thought something like this would happen.” The other father-son champions: Matt Guokas Sr. (1947 Philadelphia Warriors) and Matt Guokas Jr. (1967 Philadelphia 76ers), Mychal Thompson (1987, ‘88 Los Angeles Lakers) and Klay Thompson (2015, ‘17, ‘18, ‘22 Warriors), Rick Barry (1975 Warriors) and Brent Barry (2005, ‘07 San Antonio Spurs), and Bill Walton (1977 Portland Trail Blazers, 1986 Celtics) and Luke Walton (2009, ‘10 Lakers).
THE FLIP SIDE: Boston’s Udoka said he did not feel the Celtics were the same team in the finals that beat the Heat in seven games in the East finals. “Just felt like we played probably our worst series of these playoffs,” he said. “If we play up to the standard of Milwaukee or the Miami series, it’s obviously a different ballgame, especially in Game 4 and 5 when we struggled in the fourth quarter.”
NUMBER
8. Active players in the NBA selected at No. 27 in the first round, the Heat’s draft slot on Thursday night: Cameron Thomas (currently with Nets, 2021), Udoka Azubuike (Jazz, 2020), Robert Williams (Celtics 2018), Kyle Kuzma (Wizards, 2017), Pascal Siakam (Raptors, 2016), Larry Nance Jr. (Pelicans, 2015), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks, 2016) and Rudy Gobert (Jazz, 2013).
()
News
Bob Raissman: Too much winning can hurt ratings, but not with this Yankees team
Even in the best of times the Yankees, as a TV product, have been taken for granted.
The organization’s mission statement was “World Series or bust.” The high expectations often diminished the importance of the regular season. Viewers would tune in until the Bombers’ road to October appeared to be cleared then tune out, waiting for the postseason, when the games “really mattered,” to tune back in.
For some eyeballs, watching the Yankees dominate night after night became tedious, especially when the games were not even competitive. ”Wake me up in October” became their battle cry. Now, the Yankees are in a similar position, way over .500 and pulling away from the rest of the AL East.
If the beat goes on, and a postseason appearance becomes a sure thing, will eyeballs exit YES telecasts? Will winning “fatigue” once again set in as it did before, especially during the Joe Torre/Core 4 dynasty years?
Not this time around. Things should be different.
There are a few reasons. By their own high expectations, the Yankees haven’t won anything since 2009. And during that 13-year drought, the organization – aka Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Randy Levine – has successfully sold the notion that regular season success leading to a playoff appearance, is by no means a sure thing. They have elevated the importance of the regular season and the Yankees sustaining year-in-year-out “success.”
Pontificators in the Valley of the Stupid and other media precincts, have bought into the organization’s propaganda, er, explanation. So, at least publicly, they lowered expectations. The pinstripe masses have mostly accepted this new philosophy.
Now, visions of what might be, and winning on almost a nightly basis, is enough to help fuel viewership numbers. YES’ average total viewership this season is up over 11% from 2021. And the network, in nine games this season, averaged over 400,000 total viewers through 50 games. It took the Yankees the entire 2021 season to record nine such 400,000 total-viewers-games on YES.
These numbers could be sustainable or even go higher. The Yankees have another riveting plot boiling. Enter Aaron Judge. In April, the slugger rejected a 7-year, $213.5 million contract offer from the Yankees. He bet on himself to have the kind of season leading to an offer more to his liking. Every time the Judge steps to the plate the stakes are sky-high. Judge’s contract situation has added a reality show element to each and every YES telecast.
Judge is not only playing to win a championship; he’s playing to win at the negotiating table. It’s an irresistible double-hook storyline that should keep eyeballs glued to YES.
Even if the Yankees continue winning.
MORE CAPTAIN OBVIOUS
The hype machine now rolling for ESPN’s upcoming seven-part Derek Jeter documentary, “The Captain,” produces questions. Will the doc be an infomercial, a Valentine to Jeter? Or will the production produce real revelations and insight, breaking through the brilliantly controlled image Jeter still preserves. The commercials tease an inside look at his rocky relationship with Alex Rodriguez, or lack thereof. Will we get something new on this or the same old doubletalk? Will viewers find out what he really thinks about Brian Cashman? Or the circumstances surrounding Jeter’s departure from the Marlins? The closest Jeter has come to giving the unwashed masses an “inside look” came in 2011 when HBO produced “Derek Jeter 3K,” a doc chronicling his pursuit of 3,000 hits. Jeter had editorial control of that project.” While “3K” was entertaining, there was nothing surprising in the piece. It was sanitized to the max. While “The Captain” is a three-headed (producers Spike Lee, Mike Tollin and director Randy Wilkins) project, it’s hard to imagine Jeter giving the crew carte blanche. It’s hard to even imagine Jeter not having a big say in what stays and what gets cut out of the doc. It’s likely Jeter would never have agreed to the project if he was not a controlling factor in it. Wilkins, the director, has said he wants to “discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number two jersey.” If he is able to do this, in an honest and truly transparent Jeter doc, Wilkins and his colleagues will have accomplished the near impossible.
DOG GONE QUIET? THAT’S A FIRST
Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and the crew of ESPN’s “First Take” found a way to silence Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo. They just cut him out of a segment. Seriously though, it was strange, during the first hour of Wednesday’s show, that Dog was not on camera, or yapping into a microphone, when the topic was the latest in the Deshaun Watson saga. SAS went solo. While he provided plenty of thought-provoking material, Russo’s contribution was missed. Unless he had to take a bathroom break, Dog should have been able to offer his take on Watson. Do the powers that be, for legal reasons, want Russo steering clear of such a sensitive topic? Meanwhile, this new, so-called feud between SAS and his former partner and still (we think) friend Skip Bayless is comical. Bayless got bent, and took strong issue with the way SAS chronicled his initial arrival at “First Take.” Please! Besides Bayless, few even care about this self-indulgent history. It was also a way for Bayless, who may as well be in Witness Protection working at FS1, to pick up some easy publicity. Perhaps Bayless is actually miffed over SAS’ new on-air relationship with Mad Dog.
BECTON TACKLES BUST LABEL
A not-so-subtle Mekhi Becton skillfully handled the fat-shaming media by wearing his blue “Big Bust” T-Shirt when he met with them Wednesday. Wearing the shirt, which also included other unflattering words (fat, lazy, out of shape, injury prone, bum, sucks, overweight) not only was the focus of those covering Becton’s first media session since he was injured last season, but temporarily defused those who characterize his inability to lose weight as a football crime. Some, like WFAN’s Norman Julius Esiason, even try guilt-tripping Becton with lines like “the young man must do it [lose weight] for his family.” No, Becton should do it because HE wants to do it. That’s the only way this will get done.
AROUND THE DIAL
For reasons known only to him, WFAN’s Brandon (Tiki &) Tierney thought the Free World was coming to an end because Nestor Cortes and Randy Arozarena, two Cubans, dared to chat while a 16-minute procedural delay was taking place during Wednesday’s Rays-Yankees tilt. Hearing the fervor in his voice, one would have thought Tierney actually believed the two players were conspiring to further jack up the USA’s inflation rate. … Michael Kay, on ESPN-98.7, was on a fishing expedition when he said he doesn’t “believe” Buck Showalter does not look at the NL East standings every day. The Mets skipper said the first time he looked at the standings on the Mets’ recent West Coast trip was when the team was flying back to New York. The topic fizzled. But in the ratings environment Kay works in, it’s a good idea to cast a wide net and try just about anything.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: J.R. SMITH
The man landed in this space a bit late, but so was his move into college golf. Can’t resist the transformative story of how the NBA’s Clown Prince was named North Carolina A&T’s academic athlete of the year with a 4.0 GPA. You never stop learning.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: MARCUS FREEMAN
In a CBS Sports interview, the new head coach of Notre Dame made the rookie mistake of bashing his alma mater’s (Ohio State) academics despite knowing the two schools meet in the season opener at Columbus. Freeman claims he was misquoted and “key words and context” were missing from the report.
DOUBLE TALK
What Aaron Judge said: “Nope. No need [to participate in the Home Run Derby]. I already did it once.”
What Aaron Judge meant to say: “The Home Run Derby is good for one thing — ruining your swing.”
()
Mike Lupica: Steph Curry ranks with the NBA’s very best after delivering another title for his Warriors
Growth of Online Degree Programs in the Philippines
Mother and Child Sculpture – Explains the Bond Between Mother and Child
Yankees homer 4 times, including Anthony Rizzo Grand Slam, in 12-3 rout of Blue Jays
The Importance of Business Telephone Systems
Ira Winderman: Butler, Haslem, Heat, even in their absence, impacted NBA Finals in unique ways
Elon Musk Backs Dogecoin Stating It “Currency-Like”
COVID 19: Now The ‘Doubt Virus’ Must Be Exterminated!
Water Damage Restoration Clean Up
How Much Should You Spend on Your Yellow Page Advertising Budget?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream