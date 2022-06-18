News
Mike Preston: Ravens’ 2022 season is filled with ‘what-ifs,’ but that’s what makes it interesting | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have made improvements heading into the 2022 season, but not enough to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Well, not yet anyway.
A lot of the same problems that have plagued this team in recent years still exist, such as an inconsistent pass rush, the lack of a sophisticated passing game, the absence of a legitimate No. 1 receiver and an inaccurate quarterback.
But if several key players return from season-ending injuries and some young players develop, this season can become very interesting. More so than recent ones, anyway.
The Ravens’ formula for success hasn’t changed. They have to control the tempo of the game with a dominant running game, because if they fall behind, they can’t keep pace with highly explosive offenses — especially in the postseason.
But the dynamics change if second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh becomes more of a pass-rushing threat and rookie David Ojabo, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, can contribute in the final quarter of the season.
At Michigan, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Ojabo showed the physical attributes and pass-rushing moves necessary to become a star. Now, the Ravens just have to get him on the field without jeopardizing his future. And if Tyus Bowser, also attempting a comeback from a torn Achilles, can be as steady as he was last season when he led the team with seven sacks, the Ravens have the personnel in place.
Maybe.
The guarantee for 2022 is that the Ravens won’t have the worst secondary in the league again. They won’t be giving up big plays because they acquired one of the top safeties in the NFL through free agency in Marcus Williams and drafted a potential star at the position with their top pick in Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton.
Last year, the Ravens brought in street free agents to play cornerback because they were so decimated by injuries. But they are hoping Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral) and Marcus Peters (torn ACL), one of the top tandems in the league, have recovered from injuries. They’ve also added veteran Kyle Fuller and rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis to provide quality depth.
Because of their surplus of talent, the Ravens’ defense will give opposing offenses multiple looks, but here’s the rub: You can have Deion Sanders and Rod Woodson as your starting cornerbacks, but if you give a Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers time, those quarterbacks will eventually rip a defense apart.
Maybe the Ravens re-sign outside linebacker Justin Houston (4 1/2 sacks in 2021), but no matter what, Oweh, Ojabo and even second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes need to develop quickly.
Offensively, the key is quarterback Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, Jackson thinks he is in the class of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes or the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen as a passer, which he isn’t. That’s probably why contract negotiations have stalled.
Jackson eventually wants to throw more, but the Ravens know that he is limited and want to stick with offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s scheme. Jackson had a news conference full of contradictions Thursday, which must have irritated coach John Harbaugh, who has preached a message of tighter bonding this season.
But Jackson is a runner first and a passer second, and his presence alone makes the running game better because he is such an outside threat. If both running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards return healthy after missing all of last season with knee injuries, the Ravens again will have one of the most feared rushing attacks in the league.
On the offensive line, tackle play has improved from a year ago with the additions of Morgan Moses and Ja’Wuan James, who are both more athletic than former starter Alejandro Villanueva. Inside, the Ravens have Kevin Zeitler at right guard and rookie Tyler Linderbaum, who will eventually need to add some weight, at center. Left guard will be a weakness again because two of the top candidates, Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland, are both stiff and don’t bend extremely well.
If Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley returns from an ankle injury that has caused him major problems the past two seasons, the Ravens will have a powerful run-blocking unit. But their pass blocking remains suspect.
The same can be said about the entire passing game.
Jackson struggled reading blitzes off the perimeter last year and always locked on to tight end Mark Andrews in crucial situations. It’s great to have a go-to guy, but it’s also good to have a second option like the Chiefs had in tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Second-year receiver Rashod Bateman has to step up for the Ravens and become the No. 2 option as a No. 1 receiver. The offensive line has to improve its pass blocking and young receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II need to improve because Baltimore isn’t a destination for top-notch free-agent receivers.
It’s a lot of “ifs,” but that’s what 2022 has become for Baltimore. The Ravens need key players to return from injuries and young players to develop. To win a Super Bowl, a lot of things have to fall into place, especially for a team as limited as this one.
But that’s what makes this season more interesting than most.
News
Everything you need to know about Veganism
Are you curious about Veganism? What is it? Can a vegan diet aid in weight loss or help you to stay fit? If yes, then folks, you are in the right place and we have got you covered. There are a lot of misconceptions about following a vegan diet which includes not getting enough protein and nutrients as veganism seems restrictive. The term ‘vegan’ seems fancy but did you know that it was formed by combining the first and last letters of the word ‘vegetarian’. We are here to answer all your questions about veganism, so without further adieu, let’s get started.
What Is Veganism?
Veganism is a type of vegetarian diet where any food derived from animals is avoided at all costs. Veganism is excluding all meat products, eggs, and dairy products from the diet and refraining from eating anything that has been processed using animal products.
The term ‘vegan’ nowadays is not just limited to following a plant-based diet. Veganism also includes avoiding the use of products tested on animals like certain cosmetics and household products. Non-food products such as wool, fur, and leather are also excluded as veganism is all about living a cruelty-free lifestyle.
‘Vegan’ is used to refer to a person who follows a plant-based diet, the diet itself, and also to describe or refer to a food item.
What Do Vegans Eat?
As vegans completely refrain from eating meat and all kinds of dairy products, the first question that comes to our mind about veganism is what do vegans eat? A vegan diet basically includes food that you can make by combining different kinds of grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, etc.
Here is a list of foods that vegans consume:
- Whole grains: Vegans tend to include whole grains in their diet such as whole wheat. Quinoa, brown rice, whole oats, whole grains bread, and pasta.
- Lentils, Beans: Green vegetables, chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans, etc.
- Nuts: Nut butter (non-processed), almonds, cashews, peanuts.
- Seeds: Chia seeds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, and sesame seeds.
- Soy products: Soybeans are a rich source of protein and soy milk is a great substitute for dairy for vegans. Apart from soy milk, certain soy products like tofu, tempeh, and natto are also included in the diet.
- Starchy and non-starchy vegetables
- Fruits and yogurts
- Molasses or maple syrup
The best way to avoid food that contains animal-derived ingredients is to check the food labels when you are shopping.
Difference between Vegans and Vegetarian
The main difference is that vegetarians don’t eat animals but they may include animal products like eggs and dairy in their diet whereas vegans restrict everything that is related to animal cruelty.
People generally follow these lifestyles for ethics, religious purposes, and health.
Do vegans get enough protein and nutrients?
Yes, they do get enough protein and nutrients in their diet. But vegans have to make sure that they follow a balanced diet as veganism is not about just eating salads. Vegans can get enough protein from plants and plant-based food products. Plants are rich protein sources and it has been studied that people who follow a non-vegetarian diet tend to intake excess animal protein which can result in serious health complications. So, plant-based proteins are a healthier choice.
Vegan Diet To Stay Healthy and Lose Weight
Want to lose weight and get back in shape by following a vegan diet? You are on the right path just make sure that you do it with proper knowledge and follow a balanced meal plan.
Perks:
- Whole grains are rich in fiber and help you stay fuller for longer: Good digestion, more energy, and less binge-eating.
- A vegan diet is low on calories, so the calorie intake is less if you follow a vegan diet.
- More antioxidants from plant-based food, nuts, and seeds.
- Improved Calcium and Bone density as vegan foods are less acidic compared to meat.
- A vegan diet helps in reducing bloating and helps you look slim.
- Hormones are more balanced
How to reap the maximum benefits from it:
- Manage and take care of your portions
- Eat your meals at a specific time
- Make sure your protein intake is adequate
- Don’t binge on desserts even if it is plant-based
Cons:
Following a vegan diet may lead to restricted intake of certain important nutrients which are mainly present in dairy or animal products. So, balance is the key.
To keep your diet balanced you can also opt for supplements rich in:
- Vitamin C, D, and B-12
- Iron
- Omega-3 fatty acids
Health Benefits of Veganism
Research and studies suggest that pursuing veganism and a vegan diet have a lot of health benefits.
Better Heart Health:
Reduced intake of animal products reduces the possibility of suffering from heart disease. Animal and dairy products have saturated fat which raises cholesterol levels. So, avoiding animal products can save you from a heart attack.
Lower Cancer Risk:
According to reports, processed meat contains carcinogens that possess a risk of cancer. So, eliminating them from the diet will reduce the risk of cancer. Plant foods are rich in biologically active compounds which provide protection against cancer. They are also rich in fibers and phytochemicals.
Lowers the risk of Type 2 Diabetes:
A vegan diet is rich in plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes which are healthy and perfect to reduce the risk of Diabetes.
So, now you know what is veganism? How does it aid in weight loss? What are the health benefits of a vegan diet and how to follow it to reap the maximum benefits from it? If you have any other questions about veganism, do comment down below.
Stay tuned for more updates and information!
The post Everything you need to know about Veganism appeared first on MEWS.
News
Chicago White Sox have a 6th inning to forget, allowing 10 runs in a 13-3 loss to the Houston Astros
The Chicago White Sox returned to Minute Maid Park for the first time since Game 2 of the 2021 American League Division Series.
Lucas Giolito started that game for the Sox. And he was on the mound Friday.
It wasn’t the Sox’s day then. And it certainly wasn’t Friday night.
It all fell apart for the Sox in the sixth, when the team surrendered 10 runs in a 13-3 loss in front of 35,467.
“Once it got away, it got away,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
The Astros hit three homers in the inning, including a grand slam by Michael Brantley against reliever Matt Foster. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer off Foster, and Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run against Tanner Banks.
The Astros sent 14 to the plate on the way to taking control of the game.
“I walked the leadoff batter and I fell behind pretty much everyone I faced,” Giolito said of the sixth. “Didn’t execute pitches at all. That’s really it.
“At the end of the day I just need to be better. This is pretty God-awful. That’s pretty much it. Third time through the lineup, need to execute my pitches.”
Giolito allowed eight runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings. He exited after facing five batters without recording an out in the sixth.
“I have to be able to utilize my pitches,” Giolito said. “But I put myself in a really bad spot, walking the leadoff batter, losing the changeup, not throwing my best offspeed pitch for a strike puts me in a hole. Credit to them — they didn’t miss when I did miss.”
The Sox played a majority of the game without third baseman Yoán Moncada, who left in the third inning with right hamstring tightness. He is being evaluated, the team said.
Moncada talked with the training staff in the dugout after grounding out to shortstop Aledmys Díaz in the second inning. Moncada remained in the game for the bottom of the second. Josh Harrison replaced him in the third.
“At first we thought it might be a little cramping,” La Russa said. “They did the exercise down under and he had good strength. There’s something barking, so my guess is probably hamstring.”
Moncada is slashing .179/.230/.292 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 29 games. He began the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain and played his first game May 9. He experienced quad discomfort, limiting his playing time in late May.
Moncada had a career-high five hits Wednesday in a 13-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He went 5-for-6 with five RBIs, hitting a three-run home run in the first, a single in the fourth, a double in the sixth and RBI singles in the eighth and ninth.
“Excited to get him back in there,” La Russa said. “It gives our lineup a different, dangerous look.”
AJ Pollock provided the offensive spark for the Sox on Friday, hitting a three-run homer in the the third to tie the game at 3.
It remained that way until the sixth unraveled for the Sox. Alex Bregman walked and went to third on Alvarez’s single to right. Andrew Vaughn’s throw to the bag got away and Bregman scored, breaking the tie.
Tucker followed with an RBI double.
Giolito exited after allowing a single to Díaz, which loaded the bases with no outs.
“We worked on some mechanical adjustments leading up to this that I thought were pretty effective,” Giolito said. “I felt like my fastball was a lot better but still not commanding the ball, losing my changeup. Middle innings, generally working ahead, using my offspeed stuff, slider, changeup to be able to get back into the count, not be predictable.
“(Catcher) Seby (Zavala) did a really good job calling the game. … It’s on me to execute. I did a lot better job in the middle innings. First couple of innings, home runs on not good pitches, missed pitches. And then the sixth inning was a whole lot of bad execution.”
Foster entered and surrendered an RBI single to Chas McCormick but struck out the next two.
Brantley hit the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall, making it 10-3. Foster exited after Alvarez’s two-run homer. Tucker greeted Banks with a solo homer.
It was a rough start to the series for the Sox, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Detroit.
“We played great in the Detroit series, a ton of momentum,” Giolito said. “Everything was clicking well. It’s not good to go out there and do what I did, considering. That’s really it. There’s obviously improvements to be made.
“But I have confidence in myself, so I need to keep grinding. I felt like with the mechanical stuff, (Friday) was a step in the right direction. When it comes to actually pitching and executing, I need to be better.”
News
Twins miss opportunities early, play shaky defense in loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner was shaky near the beginning of the game. The Twins couldn’t take full advantage. The Twins’ defense was shaky during the middle of the game. The Diamondbacks took full advantage.
Missed opportunities and misplays in the field sent the Twins to a 7-2 loss on Friday night to the Diamondbacks in the series opener at Chase Field.
After Byron Buxton led off the game with his 19th home run of the season, the Twins took up residency on the basepaths during the first three innings. But despite clogging the bases — in addition to Buxton’s home run, the Twins collected seven hits in the first three innings — they only managed to score one other run.
Jose Miranda’s single brought home Gio Urshela in the third inning, tying the game. But in each of the first three innings, the Twins left a pair of runners on base, and Bumgarner would only give up one other hit over the course of the final three innings of his outing, dodging trouble early and cruising late.
Twins starter Devin Smeltzer was hurt early by the longball — Jordan Luplow tagged him for a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo shot in the third — and later by defense.
In the fourth inning, with the Twins trailing by just a run, things started to unravel. Smeltzer issued a walk to begin the frame and a single before second baseman Jake Hager laid down a bunt. Smeltzer fielded the ball and took a second to collect himself before rocketing a throw past Miranda at first. Two runs scored on the play.
Later in the inning, Smeltzer, Miranda and catcher Gary Sánchez converged on a foul pop up, which dropped between the latter two. Given another chance, Carson Kelly finished his at-bat with an RBI single.
And an inning later, after Gio Urshela was unable to complete what could have potentially been an inning-ending double play, another run eventually scored. Six of the seven runs Smeltzer allowed were earned in his 4 1/3-inning outing, his rockiest start of his seven this season.
