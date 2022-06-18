Online Courses – Keeping IT Up-To-Date

Share Pin 0 Shares

Basic school and college education seldom prepares us for the technical skills required for a job. The workplace today is a network of highly specialized functions. Some of the broad functions are manufacture, marketing, advertising, finance, human relations, and Information Technology.

There are many online ‘schools’ and ‘colleges’ which offer certificate study courses of prevailing systems in all areas of work be it accounting, project management, digital marketing and information technology specific courses like SAP training and career courses.

If one wants to remain relevant in the workplace, it makes sense to stay updated on all the latest developments in work. Taking short certificate courses from time to time while you are working is a ready option and a very good one. These courses can be done in the comfort of your home, through the internet which also is the source of study material, apart from being a virtual classroom and exam center!

One course which would benefit anybody, not necessarily an accountant is on bookkeeping and accounting. It helps to read balance sheets of your own company, and know its financial status which is of importance to you as an employee.

Digital marketing, SEO, Project management are important courses for the older generation to get up-to-date with the present-day marketing principles like digital marketing and search engine optimization.

An institute offering these degrees slowly builds up its reputation over the years of providing consistently good and relevant study material. Reviews of students who have passed the courses earlier are good reference points.

IT – The Benefits of Additional Training

Most businesses have IT present in all processes of all the departments. IT development itself is an industry, lending itself to all sectors of manufacturing and service industry of a country.

It makes absolute sense then, to acquire skills to thrive in such an IT dominated job scenario. As knowledge increases and processes become more sophisticated, the knowledge bank of the world is piling up exponentially with volumes of new information – which is available to us for study and application.

What are some Information Technology Courses and what are their applications?

There are millions of courses available online which are IT related.

CCNA – an IT certification from CISCO, which certifies a Cisco Certified Network Administrator of associate level, which teaches to install, configure, and operate LAN, WAN, and dial access service for medium sized networks.

SAP – This leader in business applications of software, provides software and technology solutions or enterprise resource planning to all businesses in all industries in all spheres of activity.

MCSE – Microsoft gives certification in server infrastructure, windows server, or even a Microsoft Office specialist certification. This is helping to learn the use of the wide array of Microsoft products.

There are locally designed courses that offer certification in programming, web support, web design, software applications, web page design, java, computer information management, six sigma certifications, ICT software, Game development, ethical hacking etc.

Some academic online courses offer IT education under heads like Business information, business intelligence, IT security, Computer security, Technology and, Networks.