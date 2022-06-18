Finance
Overcome Male Infertility – How to Treat Infertility With Wild Yams
As we mentioned in previous articles, infertility is defined as the inability of a couple to conceive after 12 months of unprotected sexual intercourse. It effects over 5 millions couple alone in the U. S. and many times more in the world. Because of unawareness of treatments, only 10% seeks help from professional specialist. We have spent most of the time in this series discussing the conventional and Chinese medicine in treating fertility. I believe, it is the best time to change the subject by discussing how to treat male infertility with wild yam.
I. Definition
Wild yam also known as Dioscorea villosa, it is a species of a twining tuberous vine, native to North America. It has been used by herbalists in treating treat menstrual cramps and problems related to childbirth as well as stomach upset.
II. How wild yam effects male fertility
1. Cholesterol
It contains certain substances that help to reduce levels of triglycerides in the blood stream, resulting in lessening the risks of hardening arterial wall and high blood pressure and increasing the blood flow to the reproductive region, leading to improving of quality sperm production.
2. Anti-inflammatory
It also helps to increase immune function in guarding our body against inflammation caused by bacteria and virus, resulting in lessening the risk of reproductive inflammation of which causes abnormal sperm production and sperm count.
3. Liver
Wild yam also is a liver tonic herb, it helps to strengthen the liver function in regulating the production of insulin of the spleen, thereby, decreasing the risks of blood sugar fluctuation, leading to hormone imbalance thus, lowering the production of testosterone and sexual desire.
4. Adrenal glands enhancer
It also helps to assist the adrenal glands in regulating the production of hormones and is used to balance the hormones, thereby, increasing the levels of testosterone in the men body as well as sperm production in male reproductive organs.
5. Digestive absorption
Wild yam also helps to increase the function of digestive function in nutrients absorption, thereby, decreasing nutrients causes of infertility.
III. Side effects
Over dose of wild yam may cause nausea, diarrhea.
Importance of an Associate Degree Online
The associate degree online is a relatively new undergraduate degree, which is offered by junior or community colleges online these days after a two year course of study, and requires 60 semester credit hours to complete. This type of education offered to students is mostly in the Applied Arts (A.A), others include associate in applied science and associate in business administration. An associate educational online requires two full years of education, which consists of four semesters for its completion unlike the normal bachelor’s education that normally requires four years to complete. This type of education online is the diploma, which indicates that the person has a broad base in education with special, schooling in a specific field.
This type of educational training qualifies a person for higher paying career opportunities in his field of interest and aids them in achieving their career goals. It is better to opt for an associate diploma online course in Applied Science as a degree for the same is given much more preference than any other course in an applied diploma. There are various types of educational online courses. They are:
o A.A – “Education of Arts”: It sharpens a person’s artistic abilities and increases their scope of getting a good and qualified job in the art industry and it is predicted that the art industry would grow faster than any other conventional industry. These associate degree online courses are as effective as any other university for developing a person’s artistic talent and that to for less time and money. These universities include comprehensive demonstrations of the various techniques to teach various artistic skills. The degree is designed to prepare students for a four-year college.
o A.A.S- “Education of Applied Science”: These applied diploma online courses are developed to prepare job entries into various fields after two years of college. A.A.S diploma can be further given other titles under specific occupations such as Associate in Business, associate in Computer Technology etc. An associate degree in business prepares an individual for career in variety of industries such as finance, accounting, e-commerce, management and marketing. Moreover, business degrees are one of the most popular diplomas conferred by any university due to the innumerable prospects that become available to all its recipients. An Associate degree online course makes it more tangible as it is extremely popular with online universities and is beneficial and easy to teach in an online setting. Moreover, they teach practical, real world skills in a business setting.
o A.S-” Education of Science”: It is specially designed to transfer into a four year degree in various occupational fields such as engineering, which itself consists of various other dimensions such as computer, mechanical, civil and environmental engineering. It generally includes math and science in addition to the design and engineering courses.
o Associate in medical and health: The health care industry is one of the fastest growing industries, which prepare a person for rewarding career in health care. There is a shortage of nurses, psychologists and other prominent people in this industry, which have quite elevated salaries.
o Associate in criminal justice: These educational online courses focuses on criminal justice keeping in mind the public safety and justice. It trains a person for various other jobs such as that of a police, detective, lawyer and administrator.
These educational online courses is a relatively new phenomenon, which has gained popularity due to its flexible nature and accessible.
Will Your Network Support IP Telephony?
As a follow up to my article on “Are VoIP Phone Systems Reliable”, a major question you have to ask is will your network support these IP telephony solutions? It is a fact that with an IP system you will see savings, increased productivity and more communication flexibility. But this will be futile if your network does not have the capability to support, as needed, the IP structural requirements.
One of the major requirements is having adequate bandwidth to support the IP delivery. This bandwidth depends on the volume of calls, the different functions you want to deploy and of course the codecs required by the IP phones themselves. You need to think and plan for the future of your organization.
A sound network infrastructure must provide the throughput, with proper bandwidth, for meeting issues like latency, jitter and packet loss. Depending on the codecs used, like G.711 each call requires 80k or using compressed codecs G.729 can reduce the required bandwidth to 32k. Latency, the time it takes for a person’s voice to be sent and received properly over the IP network and delivered to the receiving party, plus jitter and packet loss, which result in voice degradation must be addressed prior to system deployment.
Most IP systems have compensated for this and some have patents pending but it imperative to discuss this with your IP vendor so voice quality can be at peak performance.
So ask the questions, how will you be using the system, how many calls are going to be made over the network, will there be remote and secondary sites connected, are there any bandwidth sensitive applications in use like video, data sharing, email, employee browsing issues?
Most companies have a quality switched network. However, old equipment routers, switches, servers may have to be upgraded or replaced. We have found that using VLANs can improve voice quality by separating data requirements over a separate network from the voice demands. It can also improve security. The objective here is to insure the best Quality of Service, QoS, possible by asking the correct questions before deployment. Voice traffic must be given priority over data. We can wait for emails to arrive but not a person’s conversation.
Finally you need to make sure that your carrier providers have a sound Service Level Agreement in place guaranteeing you the services your network demands. Choosing a IP vendor to help you manage all these issues and questions can be critical to the success of a satisfactory IP system being deployed at your firm. They should be willing to offer some kind of network assessment before moving ahead with this kind of installation. Doing this will increase chances for a successful installation and discovery of possible bottlenecks that will cause performance issues in the future.
– Ron Focazio, Senior Partner NovaCom
Saving on Your Bond
A bond is something that you have to pay back, to a mortgage company or bank in gradual payments or in one lump sum. This bond is security backed and holds the promise that you can have the property in substitute for your bond payment. When a bond payment is missed, or you are not able to pay, the property can be sold to recover the losses of the bond.
Obtaining a bond:
A bond should be applied for by a bond originator (also called mortgage originator). They are well known in the financial world, especially with insurance and mortgages, and it knows how to stay away from the risks in the financing process. They are able to help the applicant through the process and give advice in ways to find incentives and competitive rates for the borrower.
All the applicant needs to do is fill in the application form, and the originator will do the main process for you. They look around for lending institutions, and because they deal with many applicants they have a good relationship with the lenders and can negotiate better rates than anyone else. Having a bond originator will give the applicants offers from more than one lending company, and allows the applicant to have better choices, which allows them to choose properly.
The Bond Originator:
They have the ability to, cut through the red tape and help the applicants go through this process in a small amount of time. They are able to go through the process without wasting time, and they can prevent themselves from going into any nasty challenges along the way. Straight away the mortgage originator saves the applicant money, by negotiating the best rate for them.
There is a negative in hiring a bong originator, even though they are paid by a lending institution, once the bond is put in place and registered, sometimes the applicant needs to have a contract signed to pay them a percentage based on what the bond is worth. If you look at is that way, they are getting paid twice for what they are doing. This also ensures that the applicant needs to deal with only them until the bond has been paid. This means that if you want to renegotiate the matters of the bond, you cannot consult another Bond Originator as you may be sued.
Repayment of Bond:
Mortgage rates will also fluctuate with the financial market. It may be a good idea to renegotiate a low rate when the interest rates decrease. This will ensure that the bond holder will pay lower than the premium payment and allowing them extra capital for their savings or being able to pay off another debt.
If you have negotiated with your bond originator for no payment penalty or a low payment, this will help you to pay in advanced and decrease the amount of interest you need to pay the total amount of the bond. This can give you actual savings, which allows the holder to pay the bond off earlier than they intended to.
