Finance
Parents – Guidance at School May Not be Enough
Most parents assume that schools are providing the necessary college and career planning guidance to their children. But findings gleaned from over 10 years of research studies reveal that students are not getting the help they need to make good decisions about life after high school.
How Much Counseling Time Does Each Student Get?
38 minutes per year is the estimated amount of time the average student receives from a school counselor on college advising. This statistic is based on national averages of student-to-counselor ratios and counselor time allocation research according to 2005 report entitled “Counseling and College Counseling in America’s High Schools” by Dr. Patricia McDonough.
This of course is an average. While the actual amount of time varies widely by school and by student, interviews with parents reveal that it is a large concern. Despite the best of intentions, the level of personalized guidance provided is not evenly distributed to all students.
“My child is a solid student. He isn’t at the top of his class, but he’s not struggling either. The school clearly pays the most attention to the students that standout… either at the top, or the bottom. If you aren’t in one of those groups, you fall between the cracks,” said the mother of a senior from a large Connecticut public high school.
Not Enough Counselors… Too Many Demands
A quick look at the student-to-counselor ratios across the nation shows that there simply are not enough guidance counselors at each school to support the volume of students and all the demands placed on the counselors.
According to Dr. McDonough’s report, the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) recommends one counselor for every 100 students, or a 100:1 ratio. The actual student-to-counselor ratio across the nation’s high schools is estimated to be 315:1. That is three times the recommended level according to the National Center for Educational Statistics (NCES).
In some states, such as California, Minnesota, Arizona and Utah, the average is well over 500:1
School counselors are expected to handle issues ranging from attendance, discipline, drug and alcohol abuse, sexuality and pregnancy, suicide prevention, and personal crisis along with academic testing and a host of other administrative duties assigned to them.
Where does this leave college and career planning services? They are considered “nice to haves” in many schools because the time and resources aren’t there to support them.
Not Only a Public School Issue
The average student-to-counselor ratio in private high schools is estimated to be 241:1 according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. While this ratio is better then the public school ratio of 315:1, it is still over two times the ASCA’s recommendation of 100:1.
Even though private school student-to-counselor ratios are better, parents report that the guidance their children receive is almost exclusively focused on college counseling and placement, not on what the students will do with their education once they graduate. TIPS FOR PARENTS
Regardless of whether your child attends public or private school, here are some tips to make sure that he/she receives the guidance needed to make wise and informed decisions about his/her future:
- Don’t assume your child is getting enough college and career guidance at school
- Find out what the student-to-counselor ratio is at your child’s school
- Contact the school’s guidance department to learn what kind of personal counseling is provided:
- When and how much 1-on-1 college guidance is provided?
- When and how much 1-on-1 career planning guidance is provided?
- Talk with your child. Ask the following questions:
- Have you taken interest, skills, values, and personality assessments at school?
- Has the school counselor helped you understand what the assessments mean?
- Has the school counselor met with you 1-on-1 to discuss career possibilities?
- Has the school helped you plan your college search based on your career interests?
- Increase the 1-to-1 support your child receives with personal career and education guidance to help your child sort through his/her best-fit choices. It’s much more affordable than you think, and is there anything more important than your child’s future success?
Finance
Building a Professional Career Online
The Internet has become one of the vital components of our daily lives. It is not hard to admit that most of our daily activities in life have been touched by the World Wide Web. With that, it is no surprise that a growing number of individuals are already exploring — some enjoying the benefits of having a professional career online, a lucrative and rewarding career right at the comfort of a coffee shop or in their home office in front of their computer.
Creating a professional career online is now possible, thanks to the convenience the internet provides. One can easily start a career in buying and selling stuff online or by simply creating a blog or engaging in freelance writing. There are many careers available online. Here are some of the following careers you can look into online.
Freelance writing
Blogging
Ghost Writing
E-Commerce
Programming
Website Design
Video Editing
Photography
Find a career that suits your set of skills best and then start creating your online portfolio to get clients and projects to start with. It is advisable to get a reliable internet access, one that runs at least 2MBPs or more to be able to attend to your daily activities on the internet. A lower speed may prove to be stressful when trying to meet and beat deadlines as well as when updating online templates and doing web design. Anything less also fails to meet requirement of clients and freelancing websites. Thus trusted home phone and internet bundles will help make your online freelancing career even more feasible.
Here are some of the tips you can follow to start and build a professional career online.
Create an online portfolio
Before finding clients and trying to land a job online, you need to create an online portfolio. It can be your Name.com or a blog under a free hosting platform like Weebly, Blogger, or WordPress to begin with. Include credentials, training, sample works, and a few details about yourself in this page. This can be a simple website with a few pages attached where potential clients can download and read samples of your work. A contact page is also essential.
Build your connections
You have most likely met a colleague who also happens to work online. You can include him as one of your references on your online portfolio. You can also add your past managers and supervisors as references. Be sure to inform your colleagues about them being one of your trusted references online. You can also include testimonials from past clients as well as their contact information to be able to provide your potential clients a reliable source of firsthand information about you and your performance as a professional online freelancer.
It is also important to keep in touch with your past clients from time to time to be aware of possible projects that may be available for you to do.
Update your social media accounts
Social media is also a big factor in building your career and connections online. LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter are just some of the social media sites you should have to be able to build credibility and your authenticity as a real individual working online. LinkedIn is a very good source of connections as well so you must really take advantage of the feature it offers. If you would want to keep your Facebook and Twitter feeds private, it would be advisable to have a separate Twitter account or a Facebook page for your business or brand. Past clients can post comments and testimonials in these social media pages as well.
Utilize marketing strategies
Take advantage of the free marketing strategies on the internet for your online business and online services. Post feeds on your social media accounts. Submit guest posts to increase your presence online, write press releases and publish them on free PR websites. Join forums and Q&A websites and the likes. The more you expose yourself and your brand online, the higher are the possibilities of getting clients and projects.
Advertise your business
As you see your business grow, you tend to meet competitors along the way. Advertise your business to create an edge over your competitors. Target your market well and utilize the right keywords to be able to make your business more visible and on top of search engines. This may take time but with the right strategies, you can practically be a preferred choice over similar professional services if you market your business well.
Finance
Planning an Business Trip
For Business Owners, a business trip can be a valuable tool and tax deduction. Typically however, the business owner gets to tax time and finds out there is a big tax liability due.
Then the wheels start turning. “What other deductions have I missed? Oh yes, the family vacation!” Thoughts turn to the family vacation and how it could possibly be construed to be a business trip. The truth is that unless you actually conducted business, after the fact is too late.
It is possible to combine a business trip and family vacation, but there are things you should do right to make it legal. Every summer there are seminars and work related trips to be taken and it is fine to take your family along. Be aware that only the business part of your trip is tax deductible.
If you drive your vehicle, it doesn’t cost anymore in gas to take along the spouse and kids so all the gas is deductible. But if you stop to eat, only the persons involved in the business part of the trip can deduct the meal.
If you all stay in one hotel room then it may not cost anymore for the room than if you stayed alone the whole room is deductible. If it costs more for more people in the room, then the extra is not tax deductible.
Amusement parks are generally not tax deductible unless you are in a business related to amusement parks. Deductions need to be honest and related to your business field.
Here are some things that you should do when planning and taking a business trip.
1. Plan ahead. Make a plan of where you are going and what business you will conduct. There are many sources (especially on the internet) that can give you information of the businesses and events in the area you plan to go.
2. Business Purpose. Have a specific purpose for the trip. It can include such things as visiting other businesses like yours to see how they operate, making customer or vendor contacts, looking for opportunities for expansion, etc.
3. Keep receipts. The key to taking deductions is being able to prove you had expenses. Receipts include the actual sales receipt, checks, credit card statements and bank statements.
4. Enlist family members. Depending on the type of business you are involved in, there are times when your family can help gather information and a give a different perspective to the information you gather and places you research.
If you ask family members to help, have them write a report at the end of the trip telling their opinions and perspectives. Make sure they tie it into the purpose of the trip.
5. Log where you go. Keep a record of the places you go that are business related. A note book or day planner can work. Also an envelope with the log on the front and receipts and information from the places you go inside is handy.
6. Log who you talk to. Keep a record of who you meet and what you discuss. Again, a note book, day planner or envelope can be useful.
7. Log what you research. Keep a record of the information you gather.
8. Business cards. Keep a business card from the people you meet and the businesses you visit that are business related.
9. Keep ticket stubs. Keep the stubs from events such as seminars and trade shows. Note what you learned from thee events.
10. Summarize. At the end of the trip write a summary of what you accomplished and the conclusions you made.
The IRS looks carefully at business trips. Their purposes and validity can be stretched. By planning ahead and keeping good records, your legitimate expenses can be deducted comfortably and within the IRS codes and rules.
Finance
First Offense DUI
There are strict penalties for a First Offense DUI conviction. If you are arrested for a First Offense DUI in Michigan, here are some of the penalties you are facing upon conviction.
-
Operating While Intoxicated (OWI)
$100 to $500 fine:
- Up to 360 hours of community service.
- Up to 93 days in jail.
- Possible vehicle immobilization.
- Driver license suspension for 30 days, followed by restrictions for 150 days.
- Six points added to driver record.
- Possible ignition interlock.
- $1,000 Driver Responsibility Fee for two consecutive years for OWI.
- $500 Driver Responsibility Fee for two consecutive years for OWPD.
Not only is an arrest for a First Offense DUI embarrassing, it can cost your job, thousands of dollars in legal fees leaving you and even fear about what is what your future holds.
You need to find a good lawyer to help you fight your first offense DUI charge. You need to find a lawyer that is dedicated to providing their client with an aggressive drunk driving defense no matter the complexity of your OWI/DUI case. Most good lawyers offer a free OWI/DUI case evaluation to help you better understand the complexity and uniqueness of your case. A good drunk driving defense strategy aims for the absolute best results.
While the law is the same throughout Michigan, local courts often employ differing procedures in how they handle such cases, and it is important to have an attorney representing you who is familiar with these differences and able to use them to your advantage.
Being stopped and put under arrest for drunk driving is an embarrassing event. The penalties are extreme and are becoming tougher by the year. If you are arrested for DUI, OWI or impaired driving, you probably have many questions such as: am I going to jail? Will I lose my driver’s license? Can I take my case to trial and win? Again, a good Criminal Defense Lawyer can help you figure out these issues with you. Do not face these kinds of charges alone.
Depending on the facts and circumstances of your case and your previous record, a drunk driving conviction can result in jail time, significant fines and costs, community service, work crew, loss of your driving privileges and probation.
I am amazed at how many times I see people think they can handle a first offense dui offense by themselves. This is a grave mistake. Always have a lawyer by your side when you are facing a dui charge.
Parents – Guidance at School May Not be Enough
Bitcoin Breaches $19K Level – Will Selloff Continue? What’s The Next Bottom?
Column: Chicago Bears gave Braxton Jones a look at left tackle — and the rookie is ready to battle for a job in camp
Column: 2022 Chicago Cubs share dubious history with the 1879 team — but there could be a sign of hope
Building a Professional Career Online
Planning an Business Trip
The TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Announces First List of New Partners Joining The Permanent Judging Panel for Season 2
Sainted & Tainted: Our day at the beach was saved!
First Offense DUI
Vinith Blogs
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream