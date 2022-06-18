Finance
Philippines Catching up with India in the Outsourcing Industry
India, the dominant player in outsourcing touted as the “back office of the world,” would soon have to contend with a third-world rival–the Philippines.
A highly skilled English-speaking labor force. A reliable telecommunications infrastructure. Low cost of qualified personnel. These are some significant reasons for choosing India or the Philippines for outsourcing support.
IT OUTSOURCING IN INDIA
India, a former colony of the British Empire for almost two centuries, has the second-largest IT talent pool in the world, a result of its Britain-influenced education system that places great emphasis on science and mathematics. With 120,000 trained IT professionals added to the Indian workforce yearly, India is gearing to be an IT giant in the third world and is ranked as the first choice of U.S. companies for software outsourcing. According to Nasscomm, a conglomerate of India-based software and services companies, Indian companies are software solution provider to more than half the Fortune 500 companies.
The launch of India’s first private undersea cable has tremendously improved the international bandwidth situation. In addition, considerable bandwidth is available with the state-owned Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited, partially owned by India’s largest business conglomerate. The privatization of telecom industry has also resulted in a significant drop in telecom rates. Observers predict that the entry of newer industry players will see a further drop in telecom prices. In the last ten years, telecom costs in India have dropped by 85 percent.
Over the years, India has built a strong brand equity as an attractive destination for software development and support. India is host to established IT companies such as IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Sun, HP, and Alcatel.
OFFSHORE DESTINATION: PHILIPPINES
But the Philippines–one of the world’s second-largest English-speaking populations–is fast catching up to India.
With a literacy rate of 94%, the Philippines has a large pool of information technology professionals and a cost-competitive telecoms infrastructure. The country ranks third in Knowledge and Information-based jobs in the 2002 Global Technology Index research done by the META Group. Three million college graduates join the workforce each year, providing a tremendous source of talent.
An American colony for close to 50 years, the Philippines has a Western-influenced culture, a unique trait that clearly distinguishes the country from other offshore destinations. Although Asian in orientation, Filipinos watch American TV and are thus able to communicate effectively in American English.
PHILIPPINES: CALL CENTER HUB
In recent years, the Philippines has become the offshore destination of choice for call center outsourcing, specializing in customer support services. Because of the Filipinos’ high level of English proficiency and strong customer orientation, many leading multinationals have used the Philippines as a global center for customer service. American OnLine, the largest U.S. Internet service provider, maintains a staff of 600 at its call center in Clark, Pampanga. Caltex, Procter & Gamble, Barnes and Noble, among others, have built large-scale service centers in the Philippines.
One very promising industry that has sought outsourcing support in the Philippines is the medical transcription business. The Philippines boasts a large talent pool of medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and medical technologists. The demand for medical transcription has risen as U.S. hospitals are now required by federal regulations to convert medical records into data format. Seventeen medical transcription companies are now in operation, employing 1,200 Filipinos.
GIVING INDIA A RUN FOR ITS MONEY
While the Philippines may not be as a huge an offshore provider of web and software services as India, it holds great promise in the customer service industry. Although India does charge lower than the Philippines–for data encoding work, India charges around $4 (U.S.) versus $10 in the Philippines–more multinationals are choosing the Philippines because of the high quality of work. Moreover, Filipinos make good customer service agents not only because they are fluent in American English but also because of their helpful and friendly nature.
More companies are choosing the Philippines for offshore support. Among the services offered in Philippine-based outsourcing companies are copyediting and indexing; web design and maintenance; data conversion, data warehousing, data capture and data entry; OCR and scanning services; proofreading; encoding and keyboarding; imaging services and graphics design; call center and customer service; abstracting and document conversion; typesetting; and tagging, among others.
How You Can Be One Of God’s Millionaires
Because you are a Christian, you are targeted by God to become rich! Even so, in order to attain prosperity, you must keep in mind there is a clear distinction between income and wealth. Fact is, income and wealth are not the same thing. But, the good news is they are both under your direct control!
You see, if in spite of your Christian beliefs you stubbornly choose to live the kind of life-style that causes you to spend all of your income, and then both you and your children will suffer poverty, servitude and discouragement for the rest of your lives.
In short, if this is your own self imposed way of living, it can successfully oppose God’s desire for you to be prosperous. This happens when you manage money your own way. After all, as you know, God gives us a free will that He will never take away. The end result is you and your children will always be under accumulators of wealth, in other words you will be poor.
Why? Because, with that kind of living pattern, you will never have any money left to accumulate in your bank account and to become your wealth. Why? Because wealth is what you accumulate with good management and by not spending.
What you can do, if you want to acquire wealth is listen to God’s advice in Proverbs 22:4,6,7 and 800 other verses in the Bible, then make a high and holy resolve you will, henceforth, volunteer to live by His will for your life and thereby experience the joys and true wealth of the Christian life-style. When you do this, you’ll find each day of your life will have its major emphasis on: prayer, hard work and perseverance so you can gain the benefits of carefully following a good money management plan.
The happy results of having money in the bank will make you smile because that kind of daily conduct will provide you with a gradual accumulation of wealth.
Surprisingly, you’ll discover one benefit of wealth will be in the form of a big bank account. At the same time there is another important benefit, the training in money management you give your children when they follow your example later in their lives.
Let me say this another way, as your children watch you make those decisions for your family’s good they will see what you do and in that way, gain a better understanding of the many benefits of the careful management of money. This kind of training can in turn, give them a more prosperous life-style in their futures.
Then they will gradually become large accumulators of wealth, just like their parents, who as everyone in the neighborhood knows are God’s millionaires.
By: Terry L. Weber
By: Terry L. Weber
The Dos and Don’ts of Predictive Dialers
Predictive dialers used to be and still remain among the best tools that a call center has at their disposal. They could dial multiple phone numbers, and direct the calls that actually resulted in a response to the next line that is available to take them. They help companies save tremendous amounts of time- instead of having a representative sit there and physically dial each number until they found one willing to pick up, a predictive dialer could dial multiple numbers in a short period of time, and connect the good ones to whichever representative was free. Simple, right? The thing is, there are some positives and negatives to using a predictive dialer, and some definite Dos and Don’ts that businesses should follow.
First, understand that there are different types of predictive dialing systems. Some may be integrated into your pbx system while others can operate independently. Choosing the right predictive dialer could be challenging and requires thorough knowledge of your call process and business and regulatory requirements. Your job is to make sure that you’re getting the right features and the legal compliance you need. Predictive dialers have been associated with a lot of “spam phonecalls,” so there are laws in place to limit what they can and cannot do. These laws had evolved over the last decade trying to keep up with the latest challenges presented by rapidly evolving communication technology.
Next, do not confuse real predictive dialers with automated dialers or message broadcast systems. Automated dialers and message broadcast systems are in essence capable of dialing calls automatically often coupled with voice mail detection, while full predictive dialer actually performs calculations based on the number of lines available, the odds of connecting to a live person, and how long it generally takes a representative to take and complete a call. Most VoIP service providers offering this service also allow you to cross-reference call lists with the national Do Not Call registry, to help businesses stay in compliance with Do Not Call laws.
Then, do limit the number of abandoned calls that result from a predictive dialer. An abandoned call happens when a predictive dialer connects to a person, and there is no representative available to take the call. Needless to say, the person isn’t going to stay on the line, so they hang up. Under federal regulations, companies are not allowed to have more than three percent of their predictive dialer calls result in abandoned calls. Nonetheless, that three percent is a pretty big number, and businesses should always strive for as few abandoned calls as possible. Each abandoned call is a potentially alienated customer.
Lastly, do not rely on a predictive dialer to call a valuable lead. Things like that should absolutely always be handled by an actual representative. Predictive and automated dialers have been in use for so long, most people are conditioned to detect them (usually by a click, or a pause, or a recording asking them to wait for the next available representative) and then just hang up. Don’t run the risk of alienating a key lead- no matter how good your dialer is, have a live person call them.
Predictive dialers have an important place in any call center. Good ones can drastically cut down on the amount of time that representatives spend dialing the phone only to be hung up on, can automate call logs, and can predict how and when certain calls will end. They’re certainly worth using, as long as businesses know what they’re getting into.
Expatriate Medical Insurance – The Backing to Enjoy Your Overseas Adventure
With the increasing frequency of cheap international travel and the propensity of people to travel through the world, it is no surprise that many are choosing to travel for extended periods of time internationally for the purpose of work and leisure. Expatriating is becoming commonplace as individuals and families search for a new life abroad that offer better climates, work opportunities, or simply the ability to reduce the geographical barriers to family members and friends. Those relocating internationally are able to experience a new way of life and to tap into work and business opportunities that were not afforded to them in the country of their departure. However, there are many factors to be considered before the move is made; such as housing, transportation, adaptation to the culture and lifestyle. However, one of the most important factors to be considered and finalised before departure is ensuring that you are covered by a comprehensive expatriate medical insurance policy.
There are a large range of insurance providers and levels of insurance available on the market. This leads to some confusion for many, who are undecided about whom to use and who are the most credible and secure to look after them if they need to utilise their expatriate medical insurance. People from all backgrounds, family formations and income ranges apply for expatriate medical insurance; therefore, it is important that the insurance agency that you use has flexible plans and options in their policies that can cater for your requirements. As a rule of thumb, for expatriate medical insurance, you should consult with specialist consultants from an organisation that specialises in medical and travel insurance. Many insurance agencies attempt to be everything to everyone; however, it is essential that you read the policy carefully and ensure that the policy is underwritten by a company that has the credentials and experience to perform. Specialist travel and medical insurance providers are in the business of selling specific insurance that covers those travelling overseas, whether for a short break or an extended stay, as in the case with expatriating.
The importance of being covered whilst overseas cannot be overemphasised. Many consider insurance to be a luxury rather than a necessity; but those who have travelled without insurance and who have been left in a situation where they cannot access medical assistance or cover for property will tell you otherwise. If you are contemplating a move overseas, ensuring that you are adequately covered of any event is one of the first steps you should action. Don’t take the risk of being uninsured and consult with a specialist agency that can offer the best rates and cover for expatriate medical insurance.
