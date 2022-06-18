Finance
Platform Trucks: The Benefits and Uses
Sometimes the ground is not even; the materials been transported may have awkward shapes or are very large, making it difficult to be transported by hand. The solution to all of these problems is platform trucks. These are hand trucks made of flat sheet of metal, with wheels at the base and a handle at the back so that someone can stand at the back and push it. So what are the benefits of platform trucks?
Benefits
Most high quality platform trucks are made of one piece steel frame making it strong and reliable to carry any type of loads, no matter how heavy they are. Some trucks have rubber at the top of the flat sheet that is useful in keeping objects in place during movement. Most of them have wheels that can easily swivel, so that it can be easy for the operators to turn the truck in corners.
A breaking system that is similar to the ones used in trolleys at the airport make it very easy for a platform truck to be operated with high safety. You also have numerous wheel options and casters to serve peculiar purposes. Anti- static casters and air filled casters can be fitted in other to provide safety in places of static electricity and uneven surfaces respectively. Platform trucks can be finished and constructed so it can serve diverse uses and purposes. Sides made of metal, steel and wood can be added to make it suitable for transporting fragile goods, while cradles or cages can be included so it will be easier for carrying drums or bottle kegs.
Uses of platform truck
Platform trucks are used in schools, hospitals, libraries and offices. In schools, teachers use them to transport audio visual objects from one spot to another, while nurses use them to transport food and drugs to patient in their wards. Librarian use them to make book shelving less difficult, while employees attached to the mail room use them make fast and easy distribution of correspondence. Also, caterers and restaurants use them to transport stuffs from one spot to the other.
In retails stores, employees use the trucks with multi-level shelves to transport merchandise from warehouse straight to the sales floor. They are also used to unload goods from cargo trucks into the warehouse or stores. Apart from stores, they are also found in gardens, large shops and factories. Plants can be moved easily to prevent them from getting damaged; heavy factory equipment are transported much swiftly with less effort; while fragile electronics like washing machines, TV sets and kitchen appliances can be moved around large shops and dragged to the customer’s vehicle without any problems. Ensure that you purchase a high quality platform trucks so it will serve you for a very long time.
Revive Your Businesses With Digital Marketing
What is digital marketing?
Promoting or marketing your product or services on the digital platforms, including the internet, mobile phones and display advertisements is collectively known as digital marketing. With the internet becoming an integral part of everyone’s life, the way of marketing products and services too has evolved and every brand and business is using technology to reach out to the maximum number of people. It is being used to entice potential buyers and inform the existing customer base of new arrivals.
Why choose digital marketing over traditional marketing?
Following are the reasons that show digital marketing is a wise investment and effective channel that can help in the growth of business:
- Cost-effective in comparison to Traditional marketing: New and small businesses having a tight budget and should opt for digital marketing for quick and effective results. They can analyze the fruitfulness of different strategies being applied and accordingly choose which to go further with.
- More power to small companies: Small companies can interact with multiple numbers of customers even without having call centers across the world where they don’t even have physical branches.
- Higher conversion rate: Success of business enterprises is measured in terms of percentage of conversion of incoming traffic into leads, sales or subscribers. Digital marketing programs help you to opt out from a number of options that can help you get a higher conversion rate. Some of these tools are Search Engine Optimization, email marketing and social media marketing.
- Get better revenues: With higher conversion rate comes higher number of sales and ultimately better revenue that can be invested in expanding business and workforce.
- Helps in building brand Reputation: It helps in interacting with people who might be interested in your product and services. If you provide your customer what you promised, they will also help you by word of mouth.
- Make use of the next generation technology: The world is welcoming “internet of Things” which is a global ecosystem comprising of interconnected smart gadgets like tablets, computers, smartphones and smart-watches etc. It is going to play a crucial role in the future and a course in digital marketing in advance is going to give you an edge over others.
A course in marketing from a reputed institute not just helps you understand different facets of marketing and makes you techno-friendly, but it also helps you in understanding the minutes of business strategies.
What a marketing course has to offer you?
During the course, you would come across the benefits of online marketing over traditional marketing. Valuable sessions about web hosting server, domain registration, TLD and SLD servers, Windows and Linux servers are an integral part of digital marketing course. A well-planned curriculum comprises of syllabus segregated in different modules dealing with topics like social media optimization and marketing, SEO basics, Google ads, email marketing and lots more. By the time you complete the course, you will have a clear vision and mission to implement digital marketing and make the best out of it to impart new heights to your business.
Natural Skin Tightening Products – Tighten Your Skin With Natural Active Keratin
Sagging is one of the tell tale signs of aging; others include lines and wrinkles. There are many skincare products out there on the market that claim to help firm up your sagging skin; the problem is that most of these products do not really live up to their promises. Natural skin tightening products are better because they contain ingredients that are bio-available to your skin.
Sagging is caused by loss of collagen; collagen is a vital protein-like substance found in the human body. It is the ‘glue’ that holds every tissue in your body together; low level of it causes your body to become loose and ‘fall apart’ (that is what we call sagging). Therefore, an effective natural skin tightening product should be able to increase the level of collagen in your body.
Looking for ways to increase collagen in the human body, manufacturers have come up with different collagen remedies such as injections, powders and creams. However, these remedies do not work; collagen powders do not work because the keratin molecules in them disintegrate in your stomach. The keratin molecules in injections and creams have been de-naturalized by the manufacturing process; hence, they are synthetic and not bio-available to your body.
Research shows that natural skin tightening products that contain ingredients that help your body manufacture collagen naturally are more effective. One of such stimulating ingredients is Cynergy TK; this is a unique active keratin extracted from the wool of New Zealand sheep. The keratin in Cynergy TK remains functional because of the gentle process of solublization by which it is extracted; hence, it is bio-available for your skin to absorb and make use of.
Cynergy TK enhances the production of collagen and elastin in your body, and thus helps to tighten your sagging skin; it is also effective at removing lines, wrinkles and age spots.
Other vital ingredients that good quality natural skin tightening products should contain include Grapeseed oil, Natural vitamin E and Phytesense Wakame. These ingredients are effective at helping to firm up your skin; Phytessense Wakame helps to prevent the collagen and elastic fibers from losing their ‘glue’, thereby helping to keep your skin tight.
Back to School in Your 50s and Beyond?
“Is it worth it to spend any money on learning if you are 50 or 60-something?”
The answer to that is most emphatically a resounding, “YES!”
Sometimes, one of the most difficult things for us to do once we have reached this age and gained a lot of life experience along the way is to simply humble ourselves. That’s right, humble ourselves and admit that, even if we have 5 college degrees in Marketing and 25 years of experience with a brick-and-mortar marketing firm, we don’t know much at all when it comes to the most critical fine points of marketing online. It truly is a whole different world and while your degrees, which didn’t keep you from being laid-off or your bonuses reduced, will help in some of the basic ways, the nuts and bolts of successfully marketing online will completely elude you if you don’t get the information you need.
Not only has it been proven time and again that exercising our minds can keep us sharper as the years increase, but we also need to keep up with the times. Without doubt, the internet has thrust us all into yet another way to learn. It is, in fact, the quickest way to search for subjects that interest us personally, we can be led from one topic to the other endlessly only to tell ourselves that maybe it’s time to stop for the day.
The internet has also expanded learning potential in other ways. There was a time when “going back to school” meant going to the local college, signing up for classes and sitting in a physical classroom with others eager to learn something new.
Those of us in our 50’s or 60’s right now are the generation that grew up without computers in our childhood. It’s true….believe it or not! The closest I ever came to a “computer” was the first calculators that were beyond basic. I often thought that my fingers were much quicker when doing math.
There was never anything to really prepare those of us in this age group for what was to come. For some of us, there were several years of adulthood before we even purchased a computer for our homes. My experience with anything remotely “computer-like” was learning how to use a word processor way back when. Even my two daughters, now that I think about it, managed to graduate from high school without having had internet access in our home. I was, in fact, still using my IBM Selectric for any typing I did.
In spite of my love of “things computer”, there are still days when I find myself wishing it would go away. I know, I know, it’s called “Turn it off!”. Then again, there’s always one more item of interest I can search for just for the heck of learning about it. The world of knowledge on the internet is limitless and I often kiddingly say, “Who woulda’ thunk, hey?” when I fall upon some interesting fact, picture, or story from a place I will never visit and see in my life. There it is and my horizon has expanded yet again.
There is no doubt that the internet has deeply affected where and how we learn. Yet, everything we learn is valuable and there are times when it is not only a good idea, but instead the better part of wisdom, to shell out some cash to help us focus on learning to achieve our goals.
As I made my way through my 10 years of being a widow, I learned how to drive a big truck at the age of 50 just because I wanted to. As I drove, I often commented that it was the one job I ever had where it didn’t matter if you were male or female, how old you were, or what you had been before. The truck, in other words, didn’t care. You either knew how to drive it or you didn’t.
The internet is the same as driving that truck. The computer has no idea who is asking for the information and it doesn’t care if you are younger, older, what gender you are, or whether you are sleepless in Sheboygan, WI. So, gaining the knowledge how to best make use of this wonderful aspect of our lives is the most intelligent decision anyone can make if there is any desire to expand our presence on the web.
In spite of what it may seem, yes, it is possible to stumble around and “learn along the way”. But, if you really want to achieve success – whether with an online business or simply generating interest in a personal or charity website – there comes a time when we need to go back to school.
This means working through the options available and finding the education that best focuses on the goal you want to achieve. It is also time to “put your money where your mouth is” because sooner or later you will find that trying to do everything for free just won’t cut it.
Save yourself both time and agony by committing to getting focused training from the get-go, or stop what you keep doing that obviously isn’t working and get into a solid and proven learning program.
The biggest reason why you should shell out some cash to learn? Because losing focus on the internet, wading through all those e-mails you get about learning how to make money while you sleep (for free, of course, which it never really is), or listening to every guru that comes along will get you exactly nowhere. The basics, the foundations of any success on the net requires the same learning you would need to get a job in marketing, for example, offline. It is simply a case of gaining topic-specific knowledge that will help you succeed in the world for which it was intended.
