Blockchain
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 18
- On June 18, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.76.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 18, 2022, is $6.35.
- Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 18, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on June 18, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.
An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs.
When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.
Currently, the price of DOT is $6.87. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.76, and the buy level of $7.80. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.35 and the sell level of DOT is $7.20.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
CoinEx & ViaBTC Co-host NEW BLOC NIGHT to Explore New Trends in the Industry
Last week, New Bloc Night, the opening party of Austin blockchain week hosted by NEW BLOC, came to a successful conclusion at the Otis hotel in Austin.
As sponsors of this event, CoinEx and ViaBTC, together with more than 20 well-known investment institutions, public chain, DAPP, DAO, Web3.0, cryptographic financial service providers and other blockchain industry leaders, participated in speeches and round table meetings to jointly discuss the problems and development trends of the cryptographic industry, explore ways to compound interest growth of cryptographic assets.
A number of distinguished guests shared their insightful and original views on the event. Nearly 200 employees in the encryption industry participated in the event online and offline.
In addition, industry insiders including CoinEx & ViaBTC Partner Adam Chastain, ZKSpace Director of Business Development Mattias Borg, and FlashMining Founder & CEO Jackey Lin engaged in fantastic roundtable discussions and offered their views on trending topics like “Crypto Mining and Carbon Emissions: Trends in Crypto Mining”, “Decentralization vs. Centralization”, and “Web3 is What Young People Yearn For: What are the new opportunities?”.
As a world-leading all-inclusive mining pool and also a staunch advocate of mining with clean energy, ViaBTC gave its views on crypto mining and carbon emissions that technological progress will address all such concerns. ViaBTC Pool has always been looking for technical solutions to energy sustainability in the field of crypto mining. In addition, it is also working with institutions such as QITALE, a mining organization from Minnesota, USA that uses water energy, and SAI.TECH, an operator of clean computing power.
Though the annual crypto carnival of Austin Blockchain week has ended, the development of the blockchain world still requires the joint efforts of crypto believers from all over the world. Meanwhile, ViaBTC will also remain dedicated to the blockchain space. Relying on cutting-edge Fintech, ViaBTC aims to facilitate blockchain progress and build a better future via blockchain, thereby realizing its mission – Via Bitcoin, Making the World a Better Place.
Blockchain
GameFi Platform is Gateway to Web 3.0
To many, Web 3.0 can be intimidating to enter. G-Link makes blockchain mobile gaming accessible and brings Web 2.0 gamers into Web 3.0 through fun F2P P2E games.
Nascent potential for P2E gaming
Once a golden investment opportunity, the traditional gaming industry has slowed down and become crowded. Meanwhile, blockchain gaming is a sunrise industry with exponential growth potential. The revenue from gaming-related NFTs was US$4.8 billion in 2021, or around 20% of total NFT sales. In the same period, venture capital firms invested over US$4 billion in blockchain gaming to capture market share from traditional gaming, which is projected to have a value of US$268 billion by 2025.
Accessible gateway to Web 3.0 games
Designed to be beginner-friendly, G-Link’s mobile blockchain gaming platform will allow gamers, game developers and investors to interact directly, and together create a better Web 3.0 gaming community that surpasses the limits of traditional gaming. Newcomers need no knowledge of Web 3.0 and only have to register for a simple account like in Web 2.0, making it easy to get started in Web 3.0 and access any games on G-Link’s platform.
To begin with, G-Link will be releasing 4 casual to mid-core mobile P2E games in 2022: Kartopia, a racing game; Card Master, a strategic collectible card game; SPE Colony, a simulation kingdom-building game; Coin Fishing Frenzy, an arcade-type fishing game. At the same time, G-Link is in talks with over 10 developers to onboard and publish more varieties of games on the platform. With an ever-expanding gameverse where mobile gamers will be spoilt for choice, the G-Link platform is designed to support exploring new games to enjoy.
Activities on the G-Link platform are underpinned by the GLINK token, which functions as a layer 2 solution for overcoming low throughput and high gas fees. By handling the interfacing with ETH and BSC blockchains, GLINK tokens allow blockchain gameplay mechanics to improve to the level of traditional games, in terms of interactivity and fun.
GLINK tokens also provide the platform liquidity to support interoperable cross-game asset trading. Through the GSwap feature, gamers can exchange between in-game currencies and securely transact items with others. Essentially, GSwap means that gamers are free to jump from game to game whenever they want, and still retain their earnings and effort.
To empower smaller game developers to create their dream blockchain game, the G-Link platform includes a GameFi incubator that provides funds from community crowdfunding and G-Link’s own allocated funds for driving innovation. Through the incubator, gamers can be directly involved in making the games they want to play, while investors are immediately able to back diverse projects with assurance that the investments are used as intended.
Chief Toad NFT: VIP perks on G-Link platform
G-Link’s genesis NFT collection, Chief Toad, will allow holders to have VIP privileges on the gameverse platform. As a utility-first GameFi NFT, Chief Toad’s benefits include being able to create guilds in the gameverse, enjoy early access to games in beta and virtual land sales, and higher in-game earnings.
The Chief Toad NFT collection will be minted from 5-7 July 2022. The total supply is 10,000, and the pricing will be 0.08-0.1ETH.
Check for mint details through the official website: https://www.chieftoad.com/
IDO for GLINK token
G-Link will be holding the Initial Dex Offering (IDO) of its GLINK platform token in August 2022. The GLINK token uses the ERC-20 standard, and the supply stands at a total of 1 billion tokens.
Every transaction on the G-Link platform will be enabled by GLINK tokens:
- GSwap – Seamlessly trade between in-game currencies
- Provide seed investment to back your dream game
- DAO voting rights
- Staking in liquidity pool
- Purchase of in-game assets, NFTs and virtual lands
Holders of the Chief Toad NFT can enjoy extra benefits leading up to the IDO, namely a higher percentage of airdrops and guaranteed whitelist for the pre-sale.
For updates and announcements about the GLINK IDO: https://t.me/glinkgroup
Blockchain
Mike McGlone Says $20,000 Is The New $5,000 For Bitcoin, But Is He Right?
With the recent Bitcoin price crash has come a number of speculations out of the market. Amateurs and experts alike have been giving their predictions on what they believe will happen going forward. While most have been bearish, the forecast from Mike McGlone is a rather bullish one. The Bloomberg analyst has sparked hope in the hearts of some with his forecast that $20,000 is the new $5,000 for bitcoin.
Good News For Bitcoin
McGlone took to Twitter to share his forecast for the leading cryptocurrency in the market. Panic had washed through investors when the digital asset had declined to the $20,000 level, tethering just slightly above it. While many believe that this was a signal for a further downtrend to come, some have said that it may have marked the bottom for the asset.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Funding Rates Remain Negative But Open Interest Tells Another Story
In his tweet, the Bloomberg analyst points to the early days of adoption in contrast with the diminishing supply of bitcoin may prevail. This argument is by no means a new one. The limited supply of BTC has long been one of its pulls for investors who believe that in the end, the scarcity of the cryptocurrency will be what drives its price higher. Mainly, McGlone suggests that BTC is approaching “too cold” levels, and as such, $20,000 may well be the new $5,000.
$20,000 #Bitcoin May be the New $5,000 –
The fundamental case of early days for global Bitcoin adoption vs. diminishing supply may prevail as the price approaches typically too-cold levels. It makes sense that one of the best-performing assets in history would decline in 1H… pic.twitter.com/f5MImdhzgD
— Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) June 15, 2022
What this implies is that the bottom of the current downtrend may be in. Looking at the previous bear market, it is obvious that the bottom was clocked right when the price had fallen below $6,000 in the early days of 2022. If so, then there is no further decline for the digital asset from this point.
BTC resumes downtrend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
But Is The Bottom In?
Just as one historical movement can tell one story of the bitcoin bottom, so do the others. Now, it is known that the last bear market saw the price of bitcoin declined more than 80% from its all-time high. This trend has been closely followed through the bear markets. Despite the brutal crash in the last couple of days, bitcoin is still less than 70% down from its November all-time high. Given this, there may be more decline to come if it was to follow this trend.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bounces Back Before Hitting 2017 Peak, Is The Bottom In?
However, there is another trend that lends credence to McGlone’s prediction. This is the fact that no matter the decline, the price of the digital asset has never fallen below the previous cycle peak. Given that bitcoin’s last peak was a little under $20,000, the bottom may indeed be in if this trend is held.
One thing to note though is that the present market has been deviating from previously established trends. It had begun with the multiple bull rallies of 2021 and now has carried into the bearish market of 2022. So, maybe there will be more breaking of historical trends to come.
Featured image from Cryptoknowmics, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
The Features Of A Good Health Insurance Plan
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 18
Importance of an Associate Degree Online
Overcome Male Infertility – How to Treat Infertility With Wild Yams
Will Your Network Support IP Telephony?
CoinEx & ViaBTC Co-host NEW BLOC NIGHT to Explore New Trends in the Industry
Saving on Your Bond
Water Damage Restoration – What Are Your Options?
Demystifying First Notice of Loss Acronyms – FNOL, FROI and SROI
How to be a Church Secretary & Survive!
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream