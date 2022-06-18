News
Ravens sign veteran OLB Steven Means after minicamp tryout
The Ravens have signed veteran outside linebacker Steven Means, the team announced Friday.
Means, 31, played well in his tryout at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. Because of injuries, the Ravens ended minicamp Thursday with Daelin Hayes and Vince Biegel earning the most repetitions among veterans at the position. Jaylon Ferguson and David Ojabo were limited, while 2021 sack leader Tyus Bowser and second-round pick David Ojabo are still returning from Achilles tendon injuries.
The 6-foot-3, 263-pound Means spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 14 games in 2021 and finishing with 43 tackles (two for a loss), two quarterback hits and no sacks.
Means started his career in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a fifth-round pick out of Buffalo. He played game with the Ravens in 2014, when he spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad. The Ravens released Means before the 2015 season, and he went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and Falcons.
Over his career, Means has appeared in 64 games and made 29 starts, with six sacks, 107 tackles (10 for loss), three forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hits.
News
Two suburban property owns file federal lawsuit against St. Paul over rent control
Calling St. Paul’s new rent control mandate unconstitutional, two building owners based in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections.
The civil complaint and “writ of mandamus” seek a jury trial on six counts, including claims that the city’s 3 percent cap on annual residential rent increases violates the U.S. Constitution because it does not allow automatic adjustments for inflation. Furthermore, the lawsuit claims the city does not employ sufficient staff to review requests for exemptions or hear “futile” appeals when those exemptions are not granted. That constitutes both a lack of constitutional due process and an illegal taking of private property, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Thursday by the Minneapolis-based law firm of Anthony, Ostlund, Louwagie, Dressen and Boylan on behalf of two plaintiffs: Woodstone Limited Partnership of Bloomington and Lofts at Farmers Market LLC, which is based in Minnetonka. Woodstone owns an interest in the Woodstone apartments building at 2335 Stewart Ave., off Shepard Road, and the Lofts at Farmers Market is located at 260 5th St. E. between downtown Mears Park and CHS Field.
The lawsuit — which spans 59 pages, with 61 pages of additional exhibits — maintains that both properties have already lost substantial potential market and resale value as a direct result of rent control, even at a time when housing demand is high.
Backed by a coalition of housing advocates, the city’s “rent stabilization” ordinance went before voters last November over the objection of a majority of the St. Paul City Council. The ordinance that took effect on May 1 caps residential rents at 3 percent, and the city’s implementation rules allow allow landlords to self-certify increases above the voter-approved cap but below 8 percent.
RENT CONTROL CHALLENGES FLOUNDER
With limited success, property owners have challenged the legality of rent control mandates since the first soldiers returned from World War I. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nation’s first rent control law in Washington, D.C. a century ago, and New York City’s emergency housing laws have also withstood a century of legal attacks, albeit with heavy changes over the years.
Attorneys for Woodstone and Lofts at Farmers Market say the difference in St. Paul is that the capital city’s mandate appears to be the most stringent in the nation, offering no exemptions for new construction, no adjustments for inflation and relatively limited staff funding to review possibilities for exemptions or appeals.
In other rent-controlled cities, apartments can revert back to market rents or something approaching market-rate once they’re vacated.
None of that holds true in St. Paul, they said, and the result is that new rental housing construction has all but stopped, undermining the purpose of the law.
“Preliminary economic analysis indicates that property values in St. Paul have already decreased 6-7 percent for all property, and as much as 12 percent for rental properties, representing a net loss of more than $1.6 billion in value through just the first quarter of 2022 alone,” reads the lawsuit. “The sudden depreciation in property values, coupled with the withdrawal from the market of many significant developments that would have included affordable housing, is predicted to significantly worsen, rather than alleviate, the affordable housing crisis plaguing St. Paul.”
“In short,” it reads, “the net effect of the ordinance is already the opposite of what its proponents said they hoped to accomplish.”
Proponents of the rent control mandate have predicted the market will revive with time. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office has proposed a 15-year exemption for new construction, and a rent control task force recently submitted additional recommendations for ordinance improvements and implementation changes to the city.
News
2 people unaccounted for in trench collapse at St. Paul construction site
Firefighters in St. Paul responded to a report of a trench collapse at a Highland Park construction site Friday afternoon and are working to find two people who are unaccounted for.
The responders believe it “will be a recovery effort,” said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.
Firefighters were called to Mount Curve Boulevard, near Ford Parkway, about 2:40 p.m.
News
Clay Holmes has been lights out all season no matter when he gets into the game
TORONTO — Clay Holmes never shied away from dreaming about this. The big right-hander had always thought about dominating in the big leagues, establishing himself as one of the best and maybe even being mentioned for an All Star game.
“Obviously, that’s what you worked for. It always just seems like this thing of the future, but to be, I guess, a little closer, to so many things. It does kind of feel a little surreal. I don’t know. I mean any ballplayer in the big leagues this is something you work towards and hopefully something you accomplish one day, but it’s a lot harder to do than just dreaming about it.
“So it’s cool just to see some of the work and just the process of what I’m trying to do and kind of start to see some results.”
After tweaking his two-seamer to where it’s one of the nastiest pitches in the big leagues, the Yankees have in Holmes a top-notch closer who has converted in all 11 of his chances this season. He has a 30-inning scoreless streak spanning 28 appearances that is 0.2 of an inning away from tying Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.
Holmes has not had a team score on him since April 8. Holmes has allowed one earned run all year for a 0.29 ERA, the second best ERA through a pitchers first 29 games of a season behind only Dellin Betances.
It seems like a dream ending to the work that Holmes did to get here. Except, well, the Yankees also have an All-Star closer on the injured list in Aroldis Chapman who is rehabbing his way back from an Achilles injury.
How will they work together when Chapman is back off the IL? Well, we’ll see.
“I think a little of everything,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this week of Holmes’ role when Chapman returns. “So he’ll be closing some games too. Basically, he’s gonna find himself in a lot of the toughest parts of the lineup. So whether that’s the eighth inning, the ninth inning we’ll just try and match him up as best we can.”
Boone had used Holmes as his best reliever even before Chapman went down. He’d pick spots where the toughest part of the lineup was coming up in the seventh or eighth inning and use Holmes.
“Some of the highest leverage points in the game are earlier in the game,” Holmes said. “I think one thing that we’ve done a really good job of here is just putting players in a good position, in their best matchups, and that could be in different parts of the game. I think that’s what they’re gonna continue to do.”
That’s the right answer, obviously.
It shows Holmes is a good teammate — willing to do whatever helps the team — and it’s accurate. There are bigger moments, higher leverage spots in the eight or even sooner in games.
But, there is something about being the last guy on the mound to slam the door. Certainly, Holmes’ visibility has gone up in baseball not just with the impressive scoreless streak, but also by doing it to end games. It just seems more important, more electric in the ninth.
Holmes smirked at that idea. That electricity? He feels the same whatever innings he pitches.
“Honestly, yeah, I mean, it’s important situation where you go into the game and you have to put up a zeros and you have to be your best and get some important outs so, that feeling is kind of same whether it’s in the seventh or eighth thing with the runners on or in the ninth,” Holmes said. “You still know, it’s important. To say that something feels more than the others. I don’t know. Just not really true. It kind of all feels the same.”
And, obviously, the results have been the same.
