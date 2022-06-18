Finance
Regretting Your Perm, And Don’t Want To Wait For It To Grow Out? Learn How To Remove It Yourself
Erase the perm: Have you ever had a perm that you absolutely regretted? Well guess what it can be removed without any trace of it ever being there. The best part is you can fix it yourself and do it in less than the time it took to do the perm the first time. You see the main ingredient in most perms is ammonium thioglycolate. This is the stuff that is squirted onto the perm rods. During the perm process this chemical actually breaks the disulfide bonds (these are the bonds that control the shape of your hair) in your hair and they lose their natural form and reshape themselves to the perm rods, which is how you end up with a curl, then the neutralizer stabilizes the shape and makes it permanent, hence a perm.
So here is how you remove your unwanted perm. You simply saturate your hair with a perm solution with the same main ingredient as your original perm (like I said before it is usually thio) You are now applying it to your hair without any perm rods and simply combing it through, (keep coming it for approx 15 min or according to the manufacturers directions).
Now you are doing just the opposite as what your original perm did, you are breaking the bonds again but now you are reshaping them and making them straight. Follow with the neutralizer to stabilize the bonds, follow the rest of the manufactures directions for steps such as how long to let the neutralizer sit and to rinse out, and guess what you just got your straight hair back.
NOTE: this will only remove a perm; it will not remove natural curl.
Finance
Insurance – The Purpose of Insurance and Its Different Types
In this modern era, so many technologies have been invented. On the other hand, risk of life has also been increased than earlier. For controlling the risk or safe life, a policy has been introduced which is called insurance. As the word insurance it-self describes its meaning to make sure of something or someone.
Insurance is a guarantee of compensation in the case of loss; compensated to people or companies so frightened about danger that they have made prepayments to an insurance company. Insurance is a course of action planned to make sure that you are no worse off after an accident or calamity than you were previously.
Insured is an individual whose interests are confined by an insurance policy. He is a person who contracts for an insurance policy that secures him in opposition to loss of property or life or health etc.
Whenever you acquire an insurance policy, you reimburse a premium to the insurance company. If you never make a claim, you never get a hold any of the money back. Insurance is collected with the premiums of others who have taken out insurance with a meticulous compact.
The idea in the wake of insurance is that everyone pays into a vessel of money knowing that only some of them will ever need to make a claim, however that may not sound like a good transaction. If you have to make a claim, the money comes from the puddle of your and other policy holders’ premiums.
The amount you pay for the insurance can be changed every year and if you’ve claimed last year or your circumstances have distorted, your premiums can be affected by it; this type of insurance is annual policy insurance.
Types of Insurance:
Generally, there are two types of insurance.
1. Life Insurance
2. General Insurance
1. Life Insurance:
The majority of people take life policy for the purpose to restore the financial involvement made for the security of their family. Life insurance can be antiseptic insurance, which pays only on the death of the insured.
Three types of expenses can be covered by the earnings from life insurance: substitution of the policyholder’s income, property taxes, and burial costs.
Following are the tips that you should consider while you are buying life insurance:
•The largest part of the life insurance is supposed to be on a family member whose salary is essential to the family financial plan.
•Think about a comparatively small life insurance policy on a conservative parent to cover up child concern and other expenses.
•Think about dropping the amount of life insurance you have as you build more financial assets.
•If you are alone and don’t have someone depending on you then pass on life insurance.
2. General Insurance:
It is an insurance which is bought for the purpose to secure your general things like, Cars, Animals, Properties etc. In general insurance, you can claim for the stolen car, burned house and the death of your pet.
In short, insurance saves you and your expenses and gives guarantee for your future.
Finance
Parents – Guidance at School May Not be Enough
Most parents assume that schools are providing the necessary college and career planning guidance to their children. But findings gleaned from over 10 years of research studies reveal that students are not getting the help they need to make good decisions about life after high school.
How Much Counseling Time Does Each Student Get?
38 minutes per year is the estimated amount of time the average student receives from a school counselor on college advising. This statistic is based on national averages of student-to-counselor ratios and counselor time allocation research according to 2005 report entitled “Counseling and College Counseling in America’s High Schools” by Dr. Patricia McDonough.
This of course is an average. While the actual amount of time varies widely by school and by student, interviews with parents reveal that it is a large concern. Despite the best of intentions, the level of personalized guidance provided is not evenly distributed to all students.
“My child is a solid student. He isn’t at the top of his class, but he’s not struggling either. The school clearly pays the most attention to the students that standout… either at the top, or the bottom. If you aren’t in one of those groups, you fall between the cracks,” said the mother of a senior from a large Connecticut public high school.
Not Enough Counselors… Too Many Demands
A quick look at the student-to-counselor ratios across the nation shows that there simply are not enough guidance counselors at each school to support the volume of students and all the demands placed on the counselors.
According to Dr. McDonough’s report, the American School Counselor Association (ASCA) recommends one counselor for every 100 students, or a 100:1 ratio. The actual student-to-counselor ratio across the nation’s high schools is estimated to be 315:1. That is three times the recommended level according to the National Center for Educational Statistics (NCES).
In some states, such as California, Minnesota, Arizona and Utah, the average is well over 500:1
School counselors are expected to handle issues ranging from attendance, discipline, drug and alcohol abuse, sexuality and pregnancy, suicide prevention, and personal crisis along with academic testing and a host of other administrative duties assigned to them.
Where does this leave college and career planning services? They are considered “nice to haves” in many schools because the time and resources aren’t there to support them.
Not Only a Public School Issue
The average student-to-counselor ratio in private high schools is estimated to be 241:1 according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. While this ratio is better then the public school ratio of 315:1, it is still over two times the ASCA’s recommendation of 100:1.
Even though private school student-to-counselor ratios are better, parents report that the guidance their children receive is almost exclusively focused on college counseling and placement, not on what the students will do with their education once they graduate. TIPS FOR PARENTS
Regardless of whether your child attends public or private school, here are some tips to make sure that he/she receives the guidance needed to make wise and informed decisions about his/her future:
- Don’t assume your child is getting enough college and career guidance at school
- Find out what the student-to-counselor ratio is at your child’s school
- Contact the school’s guidance department to learn what kind of personal counseling is provided:
- When and how much 1-on-1 college guidance is provided?
- When and how much 1-on-1 career planning guidance is provided?
- Talk with your child. Ask the following questions:
- Have you taken interest, skills, values, and personality assessments at school?
- Has the school counselor helped you understand what the assessments mean?
- Has the school counselor met with you 1-on-1 to discuss career possibilities?
- Has the school helped you plan your college search based on your career interests?
- Increase the 1-to-1 support your child receives with personal career and education guidance to help your child sort through his/her best-fit choices. It’s much more affordable than you think, and is there anything more important than your child’s future success?
Finance
Building a Professional Career Online
The Internet has become one of the vital components of our daily lives. It is not hard to admit that most of our daily activities in life have been touched by the World Wide Web. With that, it is no surprise that a growing number of individuals are already exploring — some enjoying the benefits of having a professional career online, a lucrative and rewarding career right at the comfort of a coffee shop or in their home office in front of their computer.
Creating a professional career online is now possible, thanks to the convenience the internet provides. One can easily start a career in buying and selling stuff online or by simply creating a blog or engaging in freelance writing. There are many careers available online. Here are some of the following careers you can look into online.
Freelance writing
Blogging
Ghost Writing
E-Commerce
Programming
Website Design
Video Editing
Photography
Find a career that suits your set of skills best and then start creating your online portfolio to get clients and projects to start with. It is advisable to get a reliable internet access, one that runs at least 2MBPs or more to be able to attend to your daily activities on the internet. A lower speed may prove to be stressful when trying to meet and beat deadlines as well as when updating online templates and doing web design. Anything less also fails to meet requirement of clients and freelancing websites. Thus trusted home phone and internet bundles will help make your online freelancing career even more feasible.
Here are some of the tips you can follow to start and build a professional career online.
Create an online portfolio
Before finding clients and trying to land a job online, you need to create an online portfolio. It can be your Name.com or a blog under a free hosting platform like Weebly, Blogger, or WordPress to begin with. Include credentials, training, sample works, and a few details about yourself in this page. This can be a simple website with a few pages attached where potential clients can download and read samples of your work. A contact page is also essential.
Build your connections
You have most likely met a colleague who also happens to work online. You can include him as one of your references on your online portfolio. You can also add your past managers and supervisors as references. Be sure to inform your colleagues about them being one of your trusted references online. You can also include testimonials from past clients as well as their contact information to be able to provide your potential clients a reliable source of firsthand information about you and your performance as a professional online freelancer.
It is also important to keep in touch with your past clients from time to time to be aware of possible projects that may be available for you to do.
Update your social media accounts
Social media is also a big factor in building your career and connections online. LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter are just some of the social media sites you should have to be able to build credibility and your authenticity as a real individual working online. LinkedIn is a very good source of connections as well so you must really take advantage of the feature it offers. If you would want to keep your Facebook and Twitter feeds private, it would be advisable to have a separate Twitter account or a Facebook page for your business or brand. Past clients can post comments and testimonials in these social media pages as well.
Utilize marketing strategies
Take advantage of the free marketing strategies on the internet for your online business and online services. Post feeds on your social media accounts. Submit guest posts to increase your presence online, write press releases and publish them on free PR websites. Join forums and Q&A websites and the likes. The more you expose yourself and your brand online, the higher are the possibilities of getting clients and projects.
Advertise your business
As you see your business grow, you tend to meet competitors along the way. Advertise your business to create an edge over your competitors. Target your market well and utilize the right keywords to be able to make your business more visible and on top of search engines. This may take time but with the right strategies, you can practically be a preferred choice over similar professional services if you market your business well.
