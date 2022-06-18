Finance
Review of Takeoff Software for Estimating Construction
So often people want to rush out and buy estimating software or takeoff software without first trying to define their internal estimating processes. Once the estimating process is clearly defined, then and only then, can you actually try to compartmentalize the process into segments. So often the segment is really quantity takeoff. Takeoff of what you may wonder? That is like the million dollar question. This article will speak about the takeoff software process which usually associated with estimating software processes. The takeoff software process can often be takeoff of materials for some folks, and to many others, the takeoff process of scoped systems to create estimates or proposals. This review or comparison will not try to explain the estimating software process but bring to you valid quantity takeoff thinking among estimators in a quest to find which product thinks the way you do. These are the opinions of the author.
I will review and compare 3 types of measuring takeoff products:
It is extremely important to note that these are ONLY measuring takeoff programs, NOT estimating programs.
1) Planswift
2) On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software
3) Electronic Plan Takeoff Software
All three products have their strengths, however, Planswift and On-Screen Takeoff are stand-alone products and Electronic Plan Takeoff is actually dynamically integrated live with Microsoft Excel which means that it starts and finishes and saves in Excel. They all integrate with Excel, however, you will have to evaluate your thought process and decide which of the three products work-flow think along the lines of how you think. For instance, what is the first thing you do when you get a set of plans? Typically, you start flipping through the plans to see how involved the project is and what type of work do you see that is attractive for your company. Then when you decide you are going to estimate this job, more often than not, you start like 80% of companies in the world of construction estimating by opening your takeoff master template Excel spreadsheet. You rename your spreadsheet to the new job or project and off you go performing takeoff. This is where the differences are:
In Planswift, you decide what drawing you are on and then you perform the measuring of an item you want to perform takeoff on the plan. Unfortunately, that is not exactly how an estimator thinks. Planswift does give you the ability to add a type of takeoff item on the fly by naming it and then perform takeoff of it; somewhat of a very manual and slow process. They also provide you with the ability of applying a type of assembly to a takeoff to aggregate quantities of items in that assembly. Not quite the way an estimator thinks. It forces you to jump to different screens which slows down the process. Typically, the main start of anyone’s takeoff process, or some may think of it as a checklist approach, is to start with your own spreadsheet of YOUR items. Those items can be material items or can be scoped assembly system items. Either way, by starting with a master spreadsheet say in Excel for example, many estimators think of this as a risk reducer, not to forget things they normally takeoff. Being that Planswift is a stand-alone takeoff program, it typically saves your takeoff images in Planswift instead of your estimate in Excel, if Excel is your estimating system. If you are using Excel, you have to manually save your takeoff measurement numbers in Excel and your takeoff images in Planswift or elsewhere, just not in Excel where the takeoff quantity resides. Again, if you want to integrate with Excel, they force you to either export or import takeoff items from Excel rather than being dynamically integrated live to Excel. They do however have the ability to dump the measured quantity from Planswift into any Excel spreadsheet or Word document. The main purpose or the primary focus of this program is measuring, therefore it does a good job at that function. Most of the other functions require you to jump around different screens, and essentially, you loose your thought of where you are. There are some features that attempt to address the estimating process, however, there are many features that are missing for Planswift to be a full fledged estimating system; it is NOT one. Planswift does integrate with the leading estimating system Sage Timberline, but the integration is weak. Since Timberline’s power is in assembly takeoff and where most estimators reside in Timberline, Planswift does not give the estimator the ability to add quantities of miscellaneous Timberline items or one-time items that need to added on the fly to an assembly while they are in Planswift at the Timberline interview screen, and while being in the measuring phase. Planswift does allow the deleting of assembly generated items as well adjusting assembly item quantities in a different screen. Again, to perform all that, you are forced to jump around to different screens. No assembly is ever perfect in any estimating system since project conditions are always uniquely different, therefore, having to add items to an assembly is extremely important. That adding of items and associated quantities is an absolute requirement any estimator typically has to do during the takeoff measuring and estimating phase; something that Planswift struggles with as related to Timberline Estimating. Planswift does allow the direct send of measurements to Timberline Estimating items and assemblies while in Timberline Estimating, just as you would do with the old digitizer measuring boards. Training, support and maintenance are extra for Planswift. On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software, and Planswift charge their annual maintenance and support fees per license (mandatory) which costs the end user more expense annually especially if a customer has more than one license.
On Center’s On-Screen Takeoff is the Grand Daddy of software takeoff products due to the fact that it has been around the longest. On Center recognizes that On-Screen Takeoff is primarily a measuring program. That is why they have a separate estimating program named QuickBid for those who want an estimating program. On Center does not try to trick you into thinking it is an estimating system. In On-Screen Takeoff, you also decide what drawing you are on and then you perform the measuring of the plan. BUT, before you start, you can load a master set styles of things you typically takeoff or measure from your own library. That process seems to be less complicated than that of Planswift. On-Screen Takeoff does give you the ability to add a type of takeoff item on the fly by naming it and then performing takeoff of it; somewhat of a manual and slow process as well. The program does come with many features that are primarily focused on simple measuring to advanced measuring issues all with attention to detail regarding easy navigation for the takeoff process. On Center does a very good job at that. However, there seems to be a disconnect of thought from an Excel spreadsheet items you may use for estimating and/or proposals. The integration to Microsoft Excel is not a dynamic live link, more like an after thought in my opinion. Yes, you can establish links to named styles to cells or ranges in Excel, somewhat rigid. But the question you will have to ask yourself, which will happen more often than not is: What do you do when you need to add things on the fly during takeoff and in an Excel spreadsheet? Again there will be manual associations you will have to establish with Excel which is another major slowdown. You have to manually save your takeoff measurement numbers in Excel and your takeoff images in On-Screen or anywhere you decide, except the takeoff images will not be saved in Excel where the takeoff quantity resides. This type of situation arises when a takeoff program is a stand-alone program. On Center’s On-Screen Takeoff has the best integration with the most widely used estimating system in the USA: Sage Timberline Estimating. It basically mimics the same interview process as you would do with the old digitizer measuring boards. By working directly with Timberline, On-Screen Takeoff allows the estimator to perform takeoff of a Timberline variable question and immediately returns back directly with the takeoff quantity in a Timberline assembly at the variable question. By virtue of this process, On-Screen Takeoff allows the estimator to continue his/her Timberline interview process in Sage Timberline Estimating by reviewing/massaging generated quantities, or adding items in a Timberline assembly as the estimator see fit. That workflow process gives full control to the estimator, good job On Center. Training, support and maintenance are extra for On-Screen Takeoff. On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software, and Planswift charge their annual maintenance and support fees per license (mandatory) which costs the end user more expense annually especially if a customer has more than one license.
This next system is ONLY if your estimating system or proposal generator is Microsoft Excel. Electronic Plan Takeoff Software is a plug-in for Excel. You start your spreadsheet, you perform the measuring takeoff, you may even add some more items on the fly all the while you are in the measuring phase in the Electronic Plan Takeoff program. When you are done, even if you added items on the fly, they automatically appear in your Excel spreadsheet. Excel is the control of everything. Your project is started in Excel, your takeoff is saved in Excel, the estimate or proposal is/can be produced there in Excel; one program, one place. Many takeoff programs interface with Excel somehow, but only Electronic Plan Takeoff is live linked with Excel, meaning all your Excel spreadsheet descriptions appear in the measuring takeoff program so you always know where you are in Excel. That is a huge difference in comparison to Planswift and On-Screen Takeoff. You can even change a description of a takeoff item in Electronic Plan Takeoff and it is automatically changed live, in your Excel spreadsheet. When you talk about the estimating and takeoff phase you must keep processes cleans and easy and this program does just that. There is no getting lost in this program. Just like the other reviewed programs above, the central focus of this program is takeoff measuring, and it does a GREAT job at that. The navigation within the program is really simple and easy. It is not made to work with other estimating systems, but there is a version that allows the direct send of measurements to any Microsoft Windows program awaiting a keyboard entry, just as you would do with digitizer measuring boards. There is also a version that works with digitizer boards as well. If you use Microsoft Excel for estimating, or takeoffs, or proposals, then this Electronic Plan Takeoff program for Excel would be your best choice. The integration to Excel is unmatched in Electronic Plan Takeoff compared to Planswift or On-Screen Takeoff. What is quite different in Electronic Plan Takeoff is that training, support, and maintenance are INCLUDED with a purchase, whereas training, support and maintenance are extra for Planswift and On-Screen Takeoff. Moreover, annual support and maintenance for Electronic Plan Takeoff year two and beyond is a low fee per company per year, instead of per license. On-Screen Takeoff by On Center Software, and Planswift charge their annual maintenance and support fees per license (mandatory) which costs the end user more expense annually especially if a customer has more than one license.
Microsoft and Excel are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. Planswift is the registered trademark of Tech Unlimited, Inc. On-Screen Takeoff and QuickBid are registered trademarks of On Center Software, Inc. Sage Timberline Office, Sage Timberline Estimating are registered trademarks of Sage Software, Inc.
Finance
Tips to Prepare for Your Criminal Trial
If you have been put on notice of an upcoming trial in your criminal case it is important that you take the necessary steps to ensure that both you and your attorney are fully prepared. By properly preparing you give yourself the best chance of a favorable outcome. This article is designed to provide basic guidance to defendants and their families in both misdemeanor and felony criminal cases.
1. Ensure that you have identified all of your witnesses and have provided their contact information to your attorney. Determine whether or not your witnesses will voluntarily appear or if arrangements need to be made to formally subpoena them. By reviewing your witnesses with your attorney in advance of trial you provide an opportunity for both your lawyer and your witness to prepare for their testimony. Further by ensuring that your witness is notified of your Court date in advance allows them to make necessary arrangements for child care, work or travel as necessary.
2. Review your fee arrangements with your attorney and any expert witnesses that you have retained. You do not want to put your attorney in the position of preparing for your trial with any uncertaintly as to whether or not they are going to be paid. If you have any expert witnesses who are not paid in advance of trial they may not show up to testify on your behalf.
3. Plan on what you are going to wear. If you are going to be appearing in front of a judge or jury on a serious case it is important that you look your best. Make sure that your clothes are professionally cleaned and pressed. Shine your shoes. If you do not have a properly fitting suit, shirt or tie buy new ones. If you do not know how to pick out clothes for Court ask your attorney for help.
4. More on looking your best – You may need to consider if you need to cover up any tattoos. Ideally you should not have any tattoos visible in Court during your trial. You may also need a haircut of a manicure. These details may matter – especially if your credibility is going to be considered by the Court.
5. Prepare for last minute plea negotiations. Often times the prosecution may make a last ditch plea offer immediately before your trial is to begin. These offers may the be same as have been made before or may be different (not necessarily better). You can be placed under substantial pressure by the Court to make a quick decision – and in fact may be given only seconds or minutes to decide in some cases.
6. Review your case with your lawyer. Understand what elements the prosecution must prove and by what evidence they will try to use. If you have not already done so ask to review a copy of your case discovery with your attorney. To prepare for any last minute plea negotiations you should understand what the minimum and maximum sentence could be and what the tendencies of your trial judge are.
Finance
All Consideration Is Good Consideration, As Long As There Is an Exchange Made Between Parties
Consideration is an origin of any promise made to anyone, when a person makes a promise to another he does so in respect of deriving some benefit or return for his promise which another is competent to bestowing on him. This is called consideration. It is part of the contract law simply exchange of one thing of value for another thing. In the contract law, consideration is being considered so significant for the validity of an agreement that the absence of consideration make the contract invalid. Consideration is one of the six elements of contract which is required in case of a valid contract. The doctrine of consideration has been developed by the common law.
Consideration must be in the form of value which a person gives to another person. But there are also conditional consideration convene the legally values. For example, a military officer cannot demand a reward for the capture of any terrorist because he is already on a duty to perform for the state. There are many judgments available in the books of law with a view to explain the consideration, one of them as follows; in which the crew members could not got the extra money which is promised by the captain of the ship in exchange of sailing the ship to back home because they were already doing their job.
It is a matter of fact that consideration must move from one party to another party. There are precedents available in the books of law. There is a case in which the subcontractor received the claim as he was promised to get extra money if he builds a block of flat for the party. In this case subcontractor stuck into financially crisis and the party promised to pay some extra money if subcontractor completes the project but after completion the project the party refused to pay extra money claiming that projected got late but court gave order to pay extra money declared that the promisor made practical benefit.
A substantial consideration may be in the form of right, interest, profit and benefit. It is also in the form of responsibility or in the form of undertaking or economic values. There is another case available in the books of law in which a father promised to pay his son if his son quit smoking and drink and drugs. After that father refused to pay but court passed judgment in the favor of son as it was a valuable consideration and gave judgment to pay his son promised money. The most important purpose of consideration is to binding a document in the legal protocol.
A good consideration may be in the form of present, past and future. A consideration given before the date of present promise is said to be a past consideration. In English law the consideration must be present and future and past consideration is not liable to be considered. But in some regional law the past consideration must be deemed as good consideration. A good consideration does not have to be equal or sufficient.
A valid consideration must be against the promise between both the parties. It is also in the form of payment of money but there are other instances representing the valid consideration. An indemnity agreement in which collateral surety will be given is also an instance of valid consideration.
A good consideration not needs to be sufficient and correspondent to the promise. While making a contract there may be a chance of undue influence or coercion which leads the consideration into the inadequacy. Consideration should be certain and real and competent and not to be illusory or vague. If a man promises to another that if you do my work I will discover a treasure for you, it is not a certain consideration although it may contain a sense of doubt. These kinds of consideration are not considering a good consideration. The main object of the consideration should not be prohibited by the law. In case the performance of an act is against the law the agreement would be called a void agreement. Sale of liquor without registration is an open example of void agreement.
If a consideration is including in the injury of a person or damage of anyone property then it is also called unlawful consideration. This kind of considerations has no legal capacity in any court of law and is not claimable. When a person keeps a promise to do anything that includes the damaging the property of any other against an exchange then this kind of claim is not valid.
A good consideration should not be immoral and damaging the cultural attributes and behavior of any living society, although it should be contributing the positive vibes in the society subsequently helps to building a good relationship between the legitimate parties. Immoral consideration includes letting a house to a person having notorious reputation in the society which can create disturbance to neighborhood.
Consideration should not be against the public policy or any law prevailing in the region. A person cannot make any promise subsequently against the public policy or damaging the right in respect of public at large. Interfering in the administration of justice is clear example of encroachment in the public policy. A good consideration should not involve any intention which makes an agreement against the public policy.
When any party or any person want to make an agreement between them there is a consideration exist and without consideration both the parties cannot make a contract or any agreement. It is a rule of law that with a valid consideration an agreement cannot exist and a good consideration makes an agreement into legitimate contract. So consideration is an essential element in any contract made between the parties and without consideration a contract cannot be consider a valid contract. The absence of consideration renders the contact invalid but it should be noted that inadequacy of the consideration in not a ground for invalidity of the agreement. An agreement can be invalid on other various grounds. A consideration turns a contract into a legitimate document which is also admissible in the court of law of any region in the world.
Finance
Importance Of Choosing A Professional Company For Call Centre Services
If you are running a call centre service or any other professional business that requires your staff to be on support to their clients 24/7, you need perfect technology to complement the same. Today, all businesses have become very competitive, and you need to be on top of your game always to emerge the winner. Technical advancement is the only way that you can get an edge over your competitors. You need to be updated on the latest call centre software developments and ensure that you install them in your office so that you act proactively at all times and gain profitability in your venture. For this, you need to choose a professional call centre service provider who has had enough experience in the field and who knows exactly what would make you win always. An expert company will bring along with it, the following features/services that you would have never imagined.
Self-service channel
If their issues are not resolved within a particular time, your clients get frustrated and lose their faith in you. You should never allow your clients to look at various channels for answers. If you are a smart business person, you will hire an expert company, which will introduce a self-service or omnichannel technology at your place. This way, clients will now look at this channel as their one-stop solution for all kinds of issue resolutions.
Predictive Dialer Software
As the owner of a call centre, your main objective should be to reach out to as many people as possible. When you hire a professional service provider for your solution, he will install predictive dialer software at your place, through your contact rates go up phenomenally, leads get created; deals are finalised, and profitability is achieved. This software uses the history of inbound & outbound calls for its working, and it follows all privacy & confidential rules while doing the same.
Customer Relationship Integration
Call centre software provided by expert & experienced service providers contains inbuilt controls to trace callers who are calling your business. This way, you can document facts like why they are calling, what they are interested in, how to convert into a business opportunity and relevant details. The CRM tracking system in this software will help you relate the callers with the purpose and do a lot of analysis on the same to increase the profitability of your call centre.
Workforce Management Integration
Your business would be successful only if your employees are happy. Experts introduce software that tracks the morale and attitude of your employees encourages delegation of work equally, reduces stress and long hours, brings down attrition rate and helps you to create an overall healthy ambience for your staff to work. When they are content in their job, it has a positive impact on their productivity. This, in turn, results in increased profitability for your business.
These are just a few benefits that you would get when you join hands with an expert service provider for your call centre solutions. Do they not sound compelling enough for you to invest in an expert if you haven’t already?
Review of Takeoff Software for Estimating Construction
Tips to Prepare for Your Criminal Trial
All Consideration Is Good Consideration, As Long As There Is an Exchange Made Between Parties
Importance Of Choosing A Professional Company For Call Centre Services
What To Do At Tax Time When You Sell Through Home Parties
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
Pulque in Mexico: Synthesis of Medicinal and Mythical Properties
Soucheray: With all those plaudits, would new ‘Top Gun’ be a disappointment?
Cell Phones – Advantages and Disadvantages
Northern MN fencing effort may help rancher and wolves
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream