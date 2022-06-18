Ripple Enters Partnership With FLUF World to Create an ‘Open Metaverse’

Bridges to the XRPL and ETH networks will also be supported by the Root Network.

With FLUF World, a worldwide creative community and NFT collectibles ecosystem, Ripple has announced the establishment of a decentralized blockchain network called the Root Network. The Open Metaverse, a collection of more than 195,000 NFT products and more than 340,000 transactions, will be brought to life through the network.

Decentralized Blockchain- Root Network

The XRP Ledger was chosen as the basis for the Root Network because, according to “The Open Metaverse” creators, no other blockchain would be suitable for such a complicated structure. It has been claimed that “The Open Metaverse” would be seamless and interoperable in its details.

A number of tools developed and deployed by FLUF World are designed with the end-user in mind and are completely integrated to guarantee interoperability. More than 195,000 NFTs have been coined, and over 340,000 transactions have taken place thanks to the rich content layer that sits on top of this foundation.

To explain the need for a new network, FLUF World developers stated that they wanted to make it possible for every creator to use smart contracts without having to write and implement contracts themselves, and they also noted that code previously written to work on the Ethereum blockchain could run on the Root Network through Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Bridges to the XRPL and ETH networks will also be supported by the Root Network, allowing them to connect to the two most important web3 communities. In addition, the Root Network’s multi-token network uses XRP as the underlying asset to pay for gas.

