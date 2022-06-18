Finance
Saving on Your Bond
A bond is something that you have to pay back, to a mortgage company or bank in gradual payments or in one lump sum. This bond is security backed and holds the promise that you can have the property in substitute for your bond payment. When a bond payment is missed, or you are not able to pay, the property can be sold to recover the losses of the bond.
Obtaining a bond:
A bond should be applied for by a bond originator (also called mortgage originator). They are well known in the financial world, especially with insurance and mortgages, and it knows how to stay away from the risks in the financing process. They are able to help the applicant through the process and give advice in ways to find incentives and competitive rates for the borrower.
All the applicant needs to do is fill in the application form, and the originator will do the main process for you. They look around for lending institutions, and because they deal with many applicants they have a good relationship with the lenders and can negotiate better rates than anyone else. Having a bond originator will give the applicants offers from more than one lending company, and allows the applicant to have better choices, which allows them to choose properly.
The Bond Originator:
They have the ability to, cut through the red tape and help the applicants go through this process in a small amount of time. They are able to go through the process without wasting time, and they can prevent themselves from going into any nasty challenges along the way. Straight away the mortgage originator saves the applicant money, by negotiating the best rate for them.
There is a negative in hiring a bong originator, even though they are paid by a lending institution, once the bond is put in place and registered, sometimes the applicant needs to have a contract signed to pay them a percentage based on what the bond is worth. If you look at is that way, they are getting paid twice for what they are doing. This also ensures that the applicant needs to deal with only them until the bond has been paid. This means that if you want to renegotiate the matters of the bond, you cannot consult another Bond Originator as you may be sued.
Repayment of Bond:
Mortgage rates will also fluctuate with the financial market. It may be a good idea to renegotiate a low rate when the interest rates decrease. This will ensure that the bond holder will pay lower than the premium payment and allowing them extra capital for their savings or being able to pay off another debt.
If you have negotiated with your bond originator for no payment penalty or a low payment, this will help you to pay in advanced and decrease the amount of interest you need to pay the total amount of the bond. This can give you actual savings, which allows the holder to pay the bond off earlier than they intended to.
Finance
Water Damage Restoration – What Are Your Options?
If you have been confronted by water damage in your house or commercial property, you will be best advised to hire the services of a professional fire and water restoration company. Though the restoration is something that you can achieve on your own, there is too much at risk to take it up as a do it yourself project. Here are some highlights about the services that a well established fire and water restoration company will be able to provide.
- Available 24/7 – The best fire and water restoration companies will operate throughout the day and night. Time is of the essence when it comes to water damage restoration and lost time will often result in dramatically increased losses and additional restoration expenses. Shut off the water supply that caused the flooding and call a professional water damage repair company as soon as you can
- Expert help with insurance claims – The fire and water control and clean-up company is more than just a professional service to restore your home. The restoration company will often award you an insurance specialist who will help you with the insurance claims process along the way. Ideally, claiming insurance should be easy for homeowners who have suffered property damage although the reality is that the insurance company will do anything to give you a check with a lower amount than required. Having professional help in the form of an insurance specialist will save you a lot of stress and effort and will also get you that check that will cover all the restoration expenses.
- Professional equipment – restoration companies will have several commercial grade machines such as dehumidifiers, blowers, truck mounted water extraction units, portable water extraction units, moisture gauges, humidity gauges and so on that will help them remove the water and restore your property in the fastest way possible. If you approached the process on your own, it will take you a very long time as you will generally have just one dehumidifier or just one blower which might not even be powerful enough to do the job in the first place.
- Technical know how – This is where water damage control and clean-up companies offers the most value. It will take you several hours of research and learning to figure out the best restoration plan for you house while a professional restoration company will often have years of experience on their hands. Their experience and their expertise will allow them to immediately go to work on restoring your property in the most time efficient and cost efficient manner. They will also be able to advise you about potential problems with the construction of your house that might lead to future water damage problems.
Thus, in conclusion, it is advised that you call for the services of a water damage restoration company if you haven’t done so already. The sooner your call, the lesser your losses will be. Water damage restoration companies will also guarantee you that their repair estimates will be accepted by the insurance company which means that you have almost nothing to lose by hiring professionals.
Finance
Demystifying First Notice of Loss Acronyms – FNOL, FROI and SROI
First Notice of Loss, like many insurance related niches, leverages a litany of acronyms in describing the methodologies and nuances relevant to both providers and “consumers”. It is complex for those who use it, including both the providers and consumers. For the purposes of this article, consumers can be considered claimants, and providers can include insurance carriers, TPAs and FNOL Call Centers. Let’s begin by defining First Notice of Loss. A First Notice of Loss alerts the responsible insurance provider as to the theft or destruction of something which is covered under the terms of a given policy. Notification can often precede the filing of a formal claim. Many insurance providers utilize a specific process and or documentation to log a first notice of loss, while others simply provide basic guidelines. The concept is simple enough, an individual or business encounters a loss (fire, theft, vandalism, healthcare, etc.) and contacts an insurance provider or third party representative to alert them of this loss. From here however, there are a litany of acronyms utilized in this process. Some of the more common acronyms and definitions are noted below in alphabetical order:
Absence Reporting Systems (ARS): Employee feedback systems which can increase employee satisfaction while decreasing employer costs.
Average Speed to Answer (ASA): The metric used for determining efficiency in which a company responds to incoming FNOL calls and claims.
Average Time to Abandonment (ATA): The average amount of time a claimant waits before they disconnect their call.
All Trunks Busy (ATB): A telephone status, indicating limited call throughput, denoting that all trunks are in use. It means the trunk group cannot accept any new inbound or outbound calls.
Call Handling Times (CHT): The amount of time an FNOL call center representative spends with a claimant including post call processing. This is also referred to as Average Handling Time.
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI): An industry standard for transferring data electronically, allowing efficient and accurate communication for all parties involved in claims management. Accurate EDI integration is important with FNOL as missing or inaccurate data can result in fines and penalties.
First Notice of Loss (FNOL): A compressive process which can or should include incident reporting, claims management, state filing, data recording and retrieval, and customer service.
First Report of Incident (FROI): The instant that the claim handling begins or notice of absence is provided.
First Report of Injury (FROI): FROI relates to workers compensation compliance. Regardless of whether or not an employer agrees with a claimant an FROI must be filed. These reports are typically required when an injury causes an employee to miss 5 or more paid workdays, and must be submitted within seven business days of the fifth missed day of work. Each state uses its own FROI form.
Full-Cycle Claim and Incident Reporting (FCCR): Solutions that improve productivity and reduce costs for commercial and personal insurance carriers, self-insured companies, third party administrators, and managed care organizations.
Incident Reporting (IR): Well defined incident reporting procedures help with claims processing and to reduce claims paid out, handling expenses, and administrative costs. Both medical expenses and litigation can also be mitigated through effective incident reporting.
Intake Specialists (IS): FNOL call center personnel trained in the procedures relating to claim handling and FROI.
Subsequent Report of Incident (SROI): Reconciling the status of the reported issue with the status and methodology of resolution.
Third Party Administrators (TPA): An organization which processes insurance claims or certain aspects of employee benefit plans for a separate entity. A TPA typically handles the claims processing for employers that fully self-insures its employees.
Accurate, timely and efficient First Notice of Loss response, intake and reporting are important for both employer and employee. Some of the most important work can take place in the first few minutes. A well documented FNOL process and procedures dramatically improves data accuracy and reduces the amount of work required later in the process. An efficient and automated process can mitigate costs and reduce errors. This can result in consistently better outcomes for all involved.
Finance
How to be a Church Secretary & Survive!
Whilst reading an article recently on the role of the church secretary or administrator, I noted that:-
The Church Secretary must:
1) have a caring attitude & excellent people skills
2) operate with integrity and have a positive attitude
3) be articulate & computer literate;
4) have effective verbal and word-processing skills
5) live a Christ-centered life.
Whether you’re a paid member of staff or a volunteer – the role of secretary is a pretty demanding one!
One thing’s for sure, whether you’ve got plenty of experience in the role or are brand new, there’s nowhere quite like a church office to work!
“A good secretary is important in a church setting because he/she is on the frontlines and is the first person the public sees or talks to”. Yes, this is a key role in welcoming people in the church and making them feel a part of the body of Christ.
Your role is to make the job of the church leaders easier by providing administrative and organisational support, whilst at the same time undertaking a hundred and one different tasks to ensure the smooth running of the church.
The job description of a church secretary will vary considerably from church to church – but many of the key tasks are similar – and it’s certainly more than just answering the phone and printing off the weekly newsletter or bulletin.
An effective secretary will be able to multi-task, deal with dozens of interruptions, meet impossible deadlines and all whilst continuing to smile on through!
There is, however, one key thing for you to know before you undertake the role of secretary or administrator, and that is whether it is God’s calling for you. In a recent publication for new church staff, I found the following quote:- “above all it is essential to know that your work is part of God’s work and forwarding His work in the Church and in the locality”.
Without knowing that this is God’s calling for you, you might consider approaching this as an ordinary “job”, which will make you far less effective and more prone to spiritual burn out.
However, if you are confident that God is asking you to work for Him in this way, then you can be assured that “when God calls, God supplies”. When God supplies, He supplies fully; not just half-way or sparingly. That applies just as much to the people and office skills we need, as to the finance that we may often consider when we talk of God’s calling and supply.
To summarise, the work of a Church Secretary is vital, serving the church and helping to enable its worldwide mission.
Saving on Your Bond
Water Damage Restoration – What Are Your Options?
Demystifying First Notice of Loss Acronyms – FNOL, FROI and SROI
How to be a Church Secretary & Survive!
GameFi Platform is Gateway to Web 3.0
Top Call Center Practices for 2018
Home Decor on Champagne Taste and a Beer Budget
Why Choose A Criminal Defense Specialist Over A Public Defender?
Buyers Remorse
Why Windows Azure Is a Viable Alternative to Traditional Hosting and Other Cloud Platforms
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream