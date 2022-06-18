Finance
Selling A House In Foreclosure
When most people are notified by their lender that their house will soon go into foreclosure, they think all is lost. While it’s a difficult time, the good news is you do still have options that will not hurt you as much financially, such as a short sale. This will allow you to sell your home prior to foreclosure, with the bank getting all the proceeds from the sale. While it may not equal the entire amount of what’s owed, it will generally be enough to satisfy the bank, since it doesn’t want to spend time trying to sell the property and possibly receiving less money in the process. But if you’ve decided it’s time to sell your house quickly, here are a few tips to keep in mind.
If you have a home going into foreclosure due to a divorce, illness, relocation, inheritance, or other life event, always be sure to get your lender’s permission before going ahead with a short sale. By discussing your situation with them ahead of time, you’ll be able to show you’re not being irresponsible in repaying the loan, but rather have had extenuating circumstances occur that led to the current situation.
In these situations, don’t go it alone. Instead, hire a real estate professional to assist you. By doing so, they can help set a reasonable price for the property, answer any questions you may have, and even act as a buffer between you and your lender if necessary. This will be especially important if the current housing market is weak, since it may take a bit more work to find a buyer.
Once you’ve got a buyer willing to pay your asking price, meet with your lender. Since you’ll already have a buyer ready to take the property, chances are the bank will accept the bid, so long as it’s reasonable. As added insurance, be sure to inform the lender that if they reject the bid, foreclosure is inevitable, since this will give them extra incentive to give you their approval.
When you decide it’s time to sell your house quickly due to such factors as divorce or illness, make sure you get a promise in writing from your lender that they will not pursue a deficiency judgement against you once your home is sold. This would be the difference between what the property sells for and the remaining balance on the mortgage, if any. By knowing no legal action will be taken against you, it will be much less stressful to sell your home during what is already a difficult time in your life.
Getting Legal Representation When You Aren’t Getting Paid for Your Work
They can go over the situation with you and let you know if you have a case. If you do, they can share with you the options available. They are going to review the state and federal overtime laws that pertain to your situation. That is what they will use as a basis to get you the money that is owed. It can take time to get results, but you do need someone with plenty of experience.
Keep your Job
Some people worry if they speak up and get an unpaid overtime lawyer they will lose your job. The laws will protect you though and you can’t be fired for whistleblowers on an issue that they are illegally taking part in. Your employer may be willing to accept the information the lawyer sends to them and pay you the money that is owed.
If they refuse to do so, then the case will need to be filled in a court of law. This is considered to be a civil case by many. However, if your unpaid overtime lawyer can prove laws are being broken then it may be a criminal case as well. They will invest time to find out what amount you should be compensated and how to bet handle it to get a desired outcome.
Gathering Information
Keep as much documentation hey will also use that information to verify it was an ongoing issue and not just one time.as you possibly can about the hours you have worked and not been compensated for. This is going to aid your unpaid overtime lawyer with getting the case ready to go. They will need to give plenty of evidence and have a monetary figure ready to give. T
If you have had meetings with your boss, human resources, and other areas of the business to discuss this compensation, share those details too. Document who you spoke to, when you talked to them, and the outcome. Such information further helps your case as it shows the company was aware of the laws being broken but they chose to ignore it.
Multiple Employee Cases
You may not be the only one looking for an unpaid overtime lawyer. There could be several people that work at the same company you do going through the situation. There is strength in numbers. You may be able to create a claim that includes several employees at once versus them instead of just you taking them on.
Find a qualified unpaid overtime lawyer willing to dig deep and to take on any business for their unfair treatment of you and other employees. They should be patient, compassionate, and working hard to get you results. Many of them won’t charge you for the representation unless they get money for you. When that is the agreement, they will keep a percentage of what you get.
This is a great opportunity for you to get the best legal help when you don’t have money up front to pay for it out of pocket. At the same time, it will encourage them to give the case plenty of attention. They realize they will only make money if they get results for you!
How To Finally Stop Your Browser From Constantly Popping Up Xfinity’s Login Page On Your Mac
There you are, at your favorite comfortable space to unwind, do some creative work or just hang out. The atmosphere is just right, tasty drink within reach, and you’re ready to type away and then… Out of nowhere your web browser opens up to an Xfinity webpage asking for your user name and password.
You brush it off as a one-time annoyance and close the browser. But just like a child begging for attention it comes back, looks up at you, and taps on your shoulder asking to go on an Internet joyride, not once, not twice, but EVERY time you close the browser.
You can finally put this wild child in time out and get back to your happy place.
The problem lies within two areas, the public access portion of the router in either the home or business your connected to and the network list on your Mac.
Public Access
In Comcast’s infinite wisdom, they’ve re-provisioned their routers to allow subscribers to log into their Comcast account and connect to the Internet wherever service is available through the network name “xfinity wifi”. Those wanting this broad availability without a Comcast account are out of luck.
This allows subscribers to do two things:
First, it connects subscribers to the many routers within Comcast’s territory, creating a mesh network of public wi-fi hotspots with just your login information without incurring additional fees to your own account.
Second, it separates the connection between the home or business owners from that of the subscribers who temporarily attach to the router and does not count as traffic generated from the owners of the router.
Now on to getting this issue out of the way.
Mac Network List
The big trouble with little “Xfinity Wifi” getting in your face lies within a place you have control over – your network list.
A couple notes on Mac network preferences:
Because the Xfinity Wifi is an open network, it doesn’t require a username and a password until you log into the network.
Open networks get preferred status and are attempted first when the wireless adapter looks for a network to join.
You can tweak your Mac’s default behavior by rearranging the list in the Network panel in System Preferences.
Tweak Your List Of Preferred Networks
1. In System Preferences click on Network.
2. The first Network option listed should be Wi-Fi ensure this is highlighted.
3. Next, find and click on the Advanced button on the lower right.
4. You can move your preferred networks higher in the list according to frequency to the top of that screen. Find the “Xfinity wifi” network in the list click on it and then click the “-” button to rid yourself of this beast.
5. If your iCloud keychain is active, click Remove (All devices connected to iCloud will also remove the “Xfinity wifi” network.)
6. Click OK.
7. Click Apply.
Now you don’t have to worry about Mac’s constantly opening your web browser every time you want to connect to a wireless network.
A Man’s Guide To Cosmetics – How To Buy Makeup For Your Girlfriend
As a man, you probably know nothing about the fascination that women have with cosmetics. However, it is your girlfriend’s birthday, and you would like to surprise her with a gift basket of her favorite cosmetics. If you knew what those were. This might seem like a hopeless situation, but all is not lost. With a little effort, you can make that surprise present a reality. What you need is a man’s guide to cosmetics.
About Cosmetics
The first thing you as a man need to know about cosmetics is that most of the time, women prefer to choose their own cosmetics. This is because cosmetics, specifically makeup, are something that is considered a personal preference. Most woman have spent considerable time and expense to find the specific choices of fragrance or color that they feel enhances their appearance. A product that does not meet this preference will end up either gathering dust on a shelf or in the waste basket. You would not want your girlfriend choosing your deodorant or aftershave lotion for you now would you?
Become A Private Eye
If you really think that your girlfriend would love a gift basket filled with her favorite makeup, you will need to do some detective work. Talk to your girlfriend’s female relatives (mother, sisters, daughters, etc.)or closest friends. They probably, at one time or another, have gone shopping with your girlfriend and know the kind of cosmetics that your girlfriend likes. Explain what you are attempting to do and that you need their help. In most cases these folks will be more than happy to give you shopping suggestions. Be sure to talk only to those that you feel can keep your secret.
If you already live with your girlfriend, you have an advantage. Most likely she has her makeup stored either in the bathroom or in the bedroom. Take an opportunity, when you are at home alone, to see what kind of cosmetics she uses and make a note of it. The way to choose which cosmetics you want to include in the gift basket is to look for the things that are used the most often. Large containers of a specific product usually indicates that this is something that is used often enough to buy in quantity. Containers that are almost empty are an indication that this product will soon need a resupply. These are things that should be included in your gift basket.
Shopper’s Choice
Once you have a list of the various kinds of makeup that she wears, there are several paths you can take to make your purchases. You can go to:
The local beauty supply store – The cosmetics can be purchased at wholesale prices but the customer service will be minimal. The local department store – Most department stores have a cosmetics counter. The prices and the knowledge of the sales people can vary from low end to high end.
The cosmetics boutique – Here the prices are most expensive but the sales people are usually very knowledgeable about the products. It is a guarantee that the people working here will be able to answer questions and provide suggestions. They might even be able to put everything together and wrap it in a gift basket for you! The Internet – If feel comfortable shopping for cosmetics in a store, you can always buy the makeup on the internet. However, if possible be sure that you buy the makeup for the brand’s official website, so that you know you have the best quality.
Not Just For Girlfriends
This guide has focused on girlfriends but these same tips also apply to the other women in your life. Most women buy and use makeup and would love to receive a present of their favorite cosmetics. To men, the process of makeup hopping may seem a little daunting, but it will be a good way to learn about it. The women will certainly appreciate the time and effort put into buying them such a personal gift. Having done the proper research will make it easier to buy more makeup-related gifts in the future.
