Show Caves of the Southeast, A Lake Can Make a Difference
Cherokee Caverns in Tennessee is a small neglected show cave that I visited in the 1970s on a service call to the Oak Ridge Labs. The tour of the water filled nuclear reactor was more exciting than the cave tour. The owner at the time was trying to get me to explore more of the cave for him so he could get more customers. Jim Whidby, a NSS member tried to help the owners keep the cave open by hosting a Haunted Cave tours each year the week before Halloween. A volunteer crew works around the clock to deck out the whole cave with carved pumpkins, props and so-called scare sequences. The visitors have to find their way through the cave, with some parts of almost complete darkness, uneven ground, and typical cave atmosphere. The cave is equipped with stroboscope lights and a lot of artificial fog. The cave in 1947 was even named Atomic Caverns, after the nearby Oak Ridge Labs.
Whidby has been involved with the preservation of the cave since 1989. The cave was discovered in 1854 when farmer Robert Crugdington stumbled onto fog rising from the ground. The cave was opened to the public in 1929 under the name Gentry’s Cave.
The cave is open with an $8.00 fee for ages seven and older, for a ‘Cool Down’ event in August, and two weeks of events near Christmas and Halloween. Groups of 12 or more can also make reservations for tours year around with two weeks notice. The main attraction in the cave is the mud volcanoes that form when water dripping from the ceiling mixes with mud under the floor, creating pressure and eventually erupting out.
Lost Sea at Sweetwater, Tennessee was one of the most unusual caves I have visited, for a wild or show cave. The lake was indeed large and the fish always hungry, after all the only food they get is what the tour guides bring them! I thought that they did a great job with the under water lighting and it really showed off the lake well and just how clear and still it was. The Lost Sea is part of Craighead Caverns named after former owner, a Cherokee, Chief Craighead. The caverns were used by the Cherokee as a meeting place.
The lake was discovered in 1905 by thirteen year old Ben Sands. The surface of the lake is 800 feet long and 220 feet wide. The boat tour uses glass bottom boats with under water lights to view the large trout they stocked the lake with. On each boat you get to see a feeding frenzy and the guide throws food around the boat. Adult rates are $17.95, ages 5-12 $7.95 and 4 and under free.
They also offer a wild cave tour each Saturday. Saltpeter was mined there during the Civil War with dates on the walls from 1863. 20,000 year old jaguar tracks and bones have been recovered from the cave and are on display in the American Museum of Natural History, and in the visitor center at the cave.
Lost Sea rates very high on my list of show caves to visit. The caverns have seen everything from moon shiners and cockfights, to a dance floor in the early 1900s.
Traumatic Brain Injury – The Critical Role of Family on the Road to Diagnosis Treatment and Recovery
Brain injury is one of the leading causes of death in people under the age of 45. Many who suffer mild to moderate injury do not appear to be injured and they have few outward physical manifestations of personal injuries. In short, they “look” good, despite the fact that they have suffered a severe personal injury that can mean the loss of employment, the destruction of personal relationships and the anguish that accompanies the knowledge of all that has been lost.
Mild to moderate survivors of traumatic brain injury routinely are reassured by doctors that they will recover from their fatigue, slowness in thinking, and reduced memory, just as they expect to recover from cuts, bruises and broken bones. The all too common belief is that time heals all wounds. For every rule there is an exception and unfortunately time does not heal all traumatic brain injuries. Over time doctors address objective physical injuries, but the head injury does not receive the special attention it requires and TBI goes undiagnosed. As a result, many head injury patients with permanent impairments never receive a full evaluation by a neuropsychologist, including neuropsychological testing. Without testing by a neuropsychologist, this personal injury cannot be diagnosed and these patients never receive appropriate care and treatment for their physical, cognitive, psychological, sexual and social impairments.Famili to obtain a complete copy of the survivor’s medical records including the rescue and ambulance service, emergency room and hospital records if there was an admission. A complete set is critical because it contains all of the detailed evaluations and objective measurements made by emergency medical technicians, E.R. nurses and doctors and neurologists that are necessary to understand the nature and extent of this personal injury.
Since the brain regulates our state and level of consciousness, we can learn much about the extent of a brain injury by evaluating consciousness itself. If the level of consciousness is other than normal, the head injury is serious, no matter what a physical examination or other evidence may indicate. The categories of altered consciousness are:
- Confusion – The mildest form of altered consciousness, in which individuals have difficulty thinking coherently. For example, they may not be able to solve a simple math problem or remember what they ate for breakfast. Often they will seem disoriented and may not speak much.
- Stupor – At this level, individuals are often close to a comatose state and are unresponsive to normal stimuli. They can only be aroused by intense or painful stimulation, such as having their toe squeezed or being stuck with a pin. They may open their eyes, but only if they are vigorously forced to respond.
- Delirium – This intense state of altered consciousness often is the result of exposure to a toxic substance. People suffering from delirium are disoriented, afraid, irritable and over-reactive. They don’t have a grasp of what they are seeing or hearing, and they are prone to visual hallucinations.
- Coma – The most serious form of altered consciousness, in which a person is completely unconscious and unresponsive to any sort of stimuli.
Physicians use a system called the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) to precisely evaluate and describe patients’ levels of consciousness. To understand the seriousness of a brain injury, the patient’s condition at the first evaluation is significant. The more severe the initial presentation, the more severe the injury and the likelihood of a full and complete recovery is reduced. The scale is based on three individual responses measuring eye, verbal and motor responses. Physicians consider expression of a total GCS score of limited interest; what is more important is the score in each of the three individual categories. Each level of response indicates the degree of brain injury.
The lowest score is a 3 and indicates no response from the patient. A person who is alert and oriented would be rated at 15.
Any period of unconsciousness is a red flag to rule out permanent brain injury, i.e. to evaluate the nature and extent of the brain injury. Loss of consciousness always should be considered significant. However, a report of no loss of consciousness does not mean that a brain injury has not occurred. Many head injuries result in a prolonged period of confusion with spotty memory. It is common for patients to be asked what they remember upon waking up. More important though is when constant, continuous memory re-started. In many cases where there is no specifically identified period of lost consciousness, continuous memory will not restart for many hours or days later.
The most common of brain injuries is a quiet and elusive one. Called post-concussion syndrome, this personal injury is most often caused by what seems to be innocuous damage to the head. Individuals may sustain a head injury, but never lose consciousness and appear to be doing just fine. The difference between a post-concussion syndrome and traumatic brain injury is that PCS is temporary. TBI is not. Days or weeks later, individuals will experience problems with memory, reasoning or judgment, or they may simply report feeling “off” and not being the same person they were before the accident. These injuries are not readily reported in the injured survivor’s medical records, but they are well understood by family members, close friends, and co-workers who know that the survivor is “not the same person” s/he was before this serious personal injury changed their lives.
In today’s world of short medical visits, doctors don’t have the time, and in many cases the training, to ask the patient about detailed changes in their ability to cope after a head injury. Since many people improve over time, reassurance is the common form of medical care provided by a family physician or general practitioner. The result is that “reassurance” denies the patient treatment because it fails to secure an honest diagnosis.
Family members are the first to recognize deficits and changes caused by a head injury, well before the patient is prepared to admit to chronic deficits, but unfortunately this significant information is not fully reported to doctors. In addition, by definition, asking a memory impaired person details of their cognitive losses is problematic. It is the equivalent of asking a patient “how long were you knocked out?” Once you lost consciousness, you don’t know and rarely does anyone instantly regain full consciousness. Coming in and out of acute consciousness is common. For the same reasons, asking a memory-impaired person what they don’t remember is not helpful. And there is no bright line between depression, fatigue, irritability and memory lapses caused by brain injury or from other causes, although these symptoms are the hallmarks of a brain injured patient. This is why it is so very important for a spouse, parent or sibling with first hand knowledge to attend follow up medical exams.
After 3 to 6 months, if deficits persist, or improvement is slower than expected, report the most significant deficits in writing to the primary care provider and request a referral to a neuropsychologist.
In many cases, as the attorney for the head injury survivor, I have worked with family members to prepare a detailed letter to a treating doctor that identifies changes in learning and communication skills, among others, suffered by the patient and as a result have obtained a referral to a neuropsychologist for evaluation and testing. Obtaining proper medical care and treatment, especially for TBI survivors, requires the intervention and support of family members, and often times a skilled attorney who knows and understands the signs and symptoms of brain injury.
A word of caution. Do not be deterred by a physician declining to order neuropsychological testing because a CT Scan, or an MRI, does not show injury, i.e. the images are read as being within normal limits.
First, CT Scans cannot be used to diagnose TBI except in the most aggravated cases of fractures and hematomas. Second, the same is true for most MRIs. Unless the MRI was performed on a T-3 MRI machine, which employs sophisticated software to provide diffuse tensor imagery and fiber tracing which is studied and interpreted by a neuroradiologist trained in this protocol, the MRI report is not definitive.
Note that an MRI utilizing a T-3 by itself is not sufficient unless software providing diffuse tensor imagery and fiber tracing is used. This combination of the hardware and software allows specially trained professionals to identify axonal shears and other finite injuries, otherwise unseen on MRIs conducted on T-1 or T-1.5 machines. More importantly, MRIs are not the first step in diagnosing traumatic brain injury. The recognized method for diagnosing the residuals of traumatic brain injury is through testing by a neuropsychologist trained to evaluate TBI.
When should you expect a recovery and to what extent? The general rules is that the shorter the time it takes for recovery, the more complete the recovery will be. While every person is different, patients tend to recover sensory, motor and language skills faster and more readily than writing and math skills, memory, attention, general intelligence and social/emotional balance. In addition to the longer recovery time, the loss of these skills and abilities are usually more devastating.
Motor and speech recovery usually occurs within three to six months of injury. Attention and memory tend to be the most difficult to recover.
The pace of recovery is usually greatest during the first three months. Recovery then tends to slow over the course of the balance of the first year. This is one reason why it is valuable to obtain a neuropsychological evaluation shortly after the head injury is suffered and to use this baseline for comparison with later tests to measure changes and to understand the extent of improvement.
In general, after six months some improvement can occur, but usually it is not significant. After that point, there is no healing in the conventional sense. Damaged brain nerve cells and pathways do not regenerate. People can and do learn to compensate for their injuries by using other skills and that is where rehabilitation specialists are very helpful.
A Strategic Approach Towards Online Marketing
Digital marketing is about building real-time connections with and marketing to real human beings who are inspired to take actions through value and stories that a brand offer. A well-thought-out digital marketing strategy helps a business formulate a plan of actions and take right decisions required to be successful online; it is important to have a strategy in place in order to produce maximum results. Depending on the needs and nature of your business, a masterfully crafted online strategy can help achieve multiple business goals from lead generation to increase in revenue. Following are some basic and extremely important steps to build a profitable online marketing strategy for a business:
Understand your audience
It is foolish to market a product without understanding the needs and interests of its consumers. Building buyers persona is important to get a clear picture of your ideal customers. Assumptions do not really work when it comes to building a long-term online marketing strategy. The information required in the process should be based on real data. Age, location, interests, income, challenges, and priorities of your audience will help you understand your customers and build a relevant and effective marketing strategy.
Define your goals and tools
Marketing goals can be defined by taking into account your fundamental business goals. Increasing revenue online is the ultimate goal of almost every business leveraging digital channels to improve its bottom line. It is critical to have pertinent tools in place in order to measure the effectiveness of your digital marketing efforts. Tracking down key metrics helps a business improve and adjust its strategy in accordance with future needs and challenges.
Study the effectiveness of your online marketing assets
You can incorporate elements of owned, earned, and paid media into your digital marketing strategy. Owned media: your website, social profiles, and content are elements you have complete control over. Owned media also include off-site content in form of articles and blogs. Earned media refers to the recognition and exposure a business earns through word-of-mouth. And, paid media, as the name suggests, refers to the exposure a business gain as a result of paid marketing activities such as Google AdWords.
A successful online marketing strategy demands a balanced use of all the channels. You should evaluate, audit, and measure the effectiveness of your digital assets to generate maximum ROI.
Once you have gone through the research and evaluation process and have a clear vision of the elements that are going to govern your strategy, it’s time to bring all of it together and document the series of actions you are going to take to achieve your business goals.
Internet Marketing Tool The Key to Your Success
An internet marketing tool is a term often used in internet marketing but the question is, what is it? What can it do for you and your online business? Is it advantageous to use an internet marketing tool? How does an effective marketing tool affect the sales of your company? What are the different types of internet marketing tool? Well, an internet marketing tool is a device that provides digital advantage for internet marketers in completing a certain task. In order for your internet marketing to be successful you need to have an effective internet marketing tool.
An internet marketing tool defines a set of specific steps that must be completed in order to perform an operation. They often require for the user to select with the mouse before the operation can be completed on the given selection. They must usually be created for a specific data using a constructor and then the associated functions can be applied to that data.
One internet marketing tool is the electronic mail, better known as email, is the most important tool used on the Internet. It’s much faster than snail mail, less expensive and enables you to instantly communicate with your visitors and customers. Although most Internet Service Providers include email accounts for their customers, these accounts really aren’t adequate for an Internet business — especially if you get a large amount of email. Not only do the email addresses contain your ISP’s name, but they are also very limited on features and options.
Another type of internet marketing tool is FTP, also known as file transfer protocol, which is a procedure that enables users to upload and download files to or from a certain web server.
Graphic design is an intimidating subject for many Internet entrepreneurs which are also included as an effective internet marketing tool. However, most of us must learn some basic graphic design techniques in order to avoid the high costs of hiring a professional designer. But if you are willing to pay for high quality graphic designs, there are many graphic design company that will be happy to serve you with a lot of designs that you can use for your website. In order to create or edit your graphics, you’ll need to invest in a good graphics-editing program.
The most popular program used by Internet marketers is Paint Shop Pro. This powerful program is the only program you’ll need to design professional looking graphics. The most popular image formats used as internet marketing tool are GIF or graphic interchange format, and JPEG or joint photographic expert group. GIF uses a maximum of 256 colors and is best suited for images such as logos, buttons and bullets. JPEG images can contain millions of colors and allow you to specify the degree of compression.
Another internet marketing tool being used is an icon which is also a graphic image that represents an available function on a computer’s graphical user interface. They look like a standard image file; however, to create an icon, you must have a special software program capable of creating and saving an image in ICO format. The size of an icon will vary depending on the application it is associated with. Some will require a 16×16 pixel image and others may require a 32×32 pixel image. In addition, the number of required colors may be 16 or 256.
Autoresponders are one of the most widely used internet marketing tool on the Internet. They are also known as mailbots, automatic email and email on demand. They were derived from the very popular fax on demand and designed to automatically respond to any email message received with an automatic response. Autoresponder programs vary from autoresponse messages set-up within an email program to a script that runs on a server. This script may run a web-based autoresponder system that utilizes a web page form or it may run with a pop email account on a server.
One powerful internet marketing tool used on the Internet is the ezine. An ezine, also known as an email magazine, online publication or electronic newsletter is simply a newsletter available via email and/or online. There are hundreds of thousands of ezines on various subjects available on the Internet free of charge. Publishing an ezine is a great way to build an opt-in list of potential customers. Not only will it enable you to share your expertise, but it will also build your credibility.
Developing a trusting relationship with your subscribers is the key to your ezine’s success. You must have a sincere desire to assist your subscribers to the best of your ability. Provide them with helpful information that will teach and inform in regard to the subject matter. Although offering an internet marketing tool like an ezine to your subscribers free of charge may seem to be a waste of time, you have to look at the entire picture. This publication will enable you to have a direct line of communication with your subscribers.
Your subscribers are not just subscribers – they are actually targeted potential customers. When they subscribed to your publication, they were letting you know they have an interest in your ezine’s focus. This provides you with the opportunity to advertise your products or services, and provide them with recommendations.
