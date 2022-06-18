News
Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders had “reached an impasse,” leaving about $7.2 billion of an original $9.25 billion surplus unspent.
About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement on a plan to use $4 billion of the surplus over the next few years to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending in a number of areas and to save another $4 billion in case of an economic slowdown.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told reporters that Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller told her the budget surplus deal was no longer in force now that the regular session was over.
“If Minnesotans think we need to have a special session to finish this work, if Minnesotans think we need to invest in schools and nursing homes and roads and bridges and pass these tax cuts, they need to let Senate Republicans know,” Hortman said.
Miller blamed Democrats for the impasse, saying they wanted too much in spending and that the two sides were millions of dollars apart on key budget and policy areas.
“Simply put, Governor Walz and the House Democrats have different spending priorities than Minnesotans,” Miller said in a statement. “After four months of session and four more weeks of discussions, the differences could not be resolved.”
Now that billions of dollars will remain unspent and taxes won’t be cut, next year’s Legislature and whoever wins the governor’s race will decide how to use the money. Control of both chambers is up for grabs.
Walz said he was open to restarting the conversation about a special session, but was not optimistic.
News
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen threatens retaliation against medical board
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors, which is investigating him for the fifth time, vowing that “this juggernaut will be dealt with” if he’s elected.
Jensen is a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic who has called for civil disobedience over masks and promoted alternative treatments such as ivermectin. He has also said Minnesota’s Democratic secretary of state, Steve Simon, should be jailed over his running of the state’s election system. Jensen won the GOP endorsement last month to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov, Tim Walz, whom he has sharply criticized for his response to the pandemic
Jensen, a family practice physician from Chaska and former state senator, criticized the board at a campaign event Monday and renewed his attack with a video he posted to Twitter Thursday night. Jensen said all five investigations were based on allegations from anonymous critics. Jensen said he has provided information to the board, but has heard nothing back in months.
“I should not have to practice medicine, or run for governor, with this cloud of, if you will, uncertainty hanging over my head,” Jensen said in his video. “And yet that’s what I’m doing. I’m living with that.”
Jensen noted in response to a question about the board at Monday’s event that if he’s elected, he’ll get to appoint members to the medical board. “And I said this juggernaut will be dealt with,” he added in his video, describing the board as a “massive, inexorable force” that’s been turned against him for political reasons.
“I will not stand for the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice being weaponized,” he said.
The governor-appointed board comprises 16 people — including physicians, members of the public and an osteopath — who can serve up to two consecutive four-year terms. All were first appointed by Democratic governors and nine seats are due for appointment or reappointment in the next gubernatorial term. Members generally can be removed only for cause or missing meetings.
“The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice investigates complaints as required by and in accordance with state laws and rules,” its executive director, Ruth Martinez, said in an email. “The Board does not have a response to Dr. Jensen’s comments.”
The board does not comment on any complaint unless it decides corrective action is necessary. According to Jensen, it dismissed the first four complaints against him without action.
But the Minnesota Medical Association, which represents more than 12,000 physicians, residents and medical students, defended the Board of Medical Practice.
“Its duty is to protect the public and is required by law to investigate any complaint it receive, while ensuring due process for physicians,” the group’s president, Dr. Randy Rice, said in a statement. “The MMA opposes any efforts to politicize the work or the membership of the Board.”
Democrats also blasted Jensen’s comments.
“These despicable remarks are disqualifying,” Ken Martin, the state Democratic Party chairman, said in a statement. “Anyone who repeatedly promises to use the governor’s office to jail or fire their personal enemies is unfit for public service. The doctors who serve on the board investigating Scott Jensen are not anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists, which is what makes them different from him. Scott Jensen’s extremism and disturbing enthusiasm for political retaliation don’t belong anywhere near the governor’s office.”
At least a dozen regulatory boards across the country have sanctioned or investigated doctors for promoting unproven treatments such as ivermectin or spreading COVID-19 falsehoods. Ivermectin is commonly used to treat humans and animals for parasites, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved it to treat or prevent COVID-19.
Jensen confirmed to the Pioneer Press recently that he still has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus even though he continues to see patients. He has long maintained that he doesn’t need to get vaccinated because he gained natural immunity when he caught COVID-19 in 2020, a common view in the GOP that conflicts with the prevailing medical wisdom.
Joel Wu, a medical ethicist at the University of Minnesota, said he was troubled by Jensen’s comment that the board is preventing doctors from providing the care their patients want. Wu said patients need to be able to rely on doctors to provide safe and effective care and that the board has a duty to protect the credibility of “the entire medical enterprise” by maintaining professional standards.
“The right for doctors to do what patients want isn’t unconstrained and isn’t unlimited,” Wu said. “Doctors don’t have the right to provide treatments that are illegal, to provide treatments that are unsubstantiated.”
News
Woman sent lewd packages to superintendent after St. Anthony teacher’s firing, harassment charge alleges
Earlier this year, while a high school choir teacher was fighting to get his old job back, his friend mailed two lewd packages to the St. Anthony-New Brighton superintendent, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in Hennepin County District Court.
The first package, containing a large cardboard penis, was delivered to Superintendent Renee Corneille’s office on Feb. 8. A second package arriving March 2 held a bag of small cardboard penises and a vulgar note telling Corneille to “choke on” the contents.
Corneille “became concerned for the safety of the children and staff” and contacted police, according to the complaint.
A month later, while police were working to identify the sender, Corneille suggested a possible suspect: Michael Shafer, the choir teacher who Corneille had fired in 2020 but was reinstated by an arbitrator, according to the complaint.
At the time the packages were sent, Shafer was awaiting a judge’s ruling over whether the district could reassign him at his same rate of pay or had to return him to the music room. He lost that case on March 15 and remains on “special assignment.”
The company that sent the packages refused to cooperate with St. Anthony police. Its website promises “Every order is 100% anonymous! We have never and will never give out any order info.”
However, an investigator learned the company uses a third-party shipper, Shopify, which did comply with a search warrant. In late April, Shopify told police the customer who had the packages sent was Alicia Ann Little, a 30-year-old Minneapolis woman who is Facebook friends with Shafer.
Little admitted to police that she sent the packages, saying at first that she saw Corneille on the news and was mad at her for the way she treats her employees, according to the complaint. She later acknowledged she was upset about Shafer’s treatment in particular and that she had also sent Shafer a package from the same company in February.
Little “began to cry when she said Mr. Shafer was not allowed to teach children in the school. She shared genuine care for Mr. Shafer. She wanted it known that she did not mean to cause the alarm and fear to (Corneille) by sending her those packages,” the complaint states.
Police looked into Shafer’s possible involvement in sending the packages but found “no direct nexus.”
Hennepin County prosecutors charged Little by summons with one gross misdemeanor count of harassment. She is due in court July 26.
Little’s lawyer, Phil Villaume, said Friday that “she denies any misconduct.” He confirmed Little and Shafer are friends.
TEACHER VS SUPERINTENDENT
Villaume also represented Shafer in his fight with the school district, which began with a 2020 petition that St. Anthony Village High School students circulated online alleging mistreatment by school employees.
The school district suspended Shafer, investigated the allegations and moved to fire him in February 2021.
An arbitrator in August reduced his punishment to a seven-day, unpaid suspension, writing that Shafer had done “no intentional harm” to students. Shafer had a record of angry, aggressive behavior with students, the arbitrator found, but claims of sexual misconduct amounted to unfounded “hearsay.”
Still, Corneille wouldn’t let Shafer teach choir again, instead reassigning him to other duties. A judge in March confirmed the district had the authority to do that.
Villaume said Shafer has been treated poorly by the district.
“We prevailed in the (arbitration) proceedings, and it’s just an unfortunate situation that we tried to get him back in the choir and we weren’t successful,” he said.
Asked about the criminal charge, Corneille released the following statement Friday:
“As superintendent, my role is to ensure that our students are surrounded by the best teachers and staff who show love, care and respect to every child. While doing my job, I was criminally sexually harassed by an individual who disagreed with the actions our district is taking to make sure our classrooms are safe, secure and free of individuals who demonstrate an inability to respectfully interact with our students. I have been personally victimized, and yet, I stand firm in my commitment to ensure safe and caring learning environments for each of our students so that they have the capacity to thrive in our world.”
News
Class 1A baseball state championship: Randolph 2, Hayfield 1
Jacob Weckop picked the perfect time to toss a tremendous game.
Making his third pitching start of the season, Weckop allowed three hits and struck out 13 to lead Randolph past conference foe Hayfield 2-1 in Friday’s Class 1A baseball tournament championship game at Target Field.
“This is the best game I’ve ever pitched,” he said.
The senior struck out 11 of 15 hitters at one point.
“When I was in the ‘pen I was really getting the grip on the curve ball. I threw it with confidence, and it was working for me,” he said.
“He was a bulldog today,” said Rockets coach Chris Stanton, whose team finished 25-1.
The way Weckop and Hayfield’s Nolan Klocke were dealing on the mound, it was likely going to take a mistake to decide the outcome.
Hayfield blinked thrice.
With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, a double error put Randolph’s Collin Otto on third base.
The junior hit a sharp grounder down the first-base line that skipped past first baseman Zander Jacobson and past outfielder Aidan Nelson, rolling almost into the corner. Seconds later Otto was standing on third.
Moments later, he raced home on a passed ball.
Hayfield had chances to tie in the last three innings. Jacobson reached second with no outs in the fifth, but Weckop struck out two hitters, and, after an intentional walk, got a bounce back to the pitcher to end the threat. The Vikings also left two men on in the sixth and a man on second in the seventh.
Reaching his pitch count, Weckop knew he was down to his final batter.
“I said to myself, ‘I got to get this hitter; it’ll be the last batter I’ll ever throw (to). I got to go get him,’ ” Weckop said.
Shortstop Andrew Jenkins caught the soft liner.
“When it hit the glove, I ran to the pitcher’s mound, tackled my best friend, Jacob,” he said.
Klocke was equally impressive for Hayfield (24-3), looking to repeat as state champions. The senior scattered three hits and struck out 15 in seven innings.
“My goal was to keep ‘em under three runs and not walk anybody,” he said. “Our hitting let us down.”
Jacobson had an RBI single in the second inning, and Jenkins, who ranged left to make a superb defensive stop in the seventh, countered for Randolph with an RBI double in the third.
Special session unlikely on Minnesota budget surplus
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Now Own Nearly 80% Of Realized Cap
Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen threatens retaliation against medical board
Purchasing a New Meat Display
Risk of Hidden Injuries From a Car Accident
Woman sent lewd packages to superintendent after St. Anthony teacher’s firing, harassment charge alleges
Selling A House In Foreclosure
Getting Legal Representation When You Aren’t Getting Paid for Your Work
Inverse Finance Yet Again Exploited of $1.2 Million by Hackers
How To Finally Stop Your Browser From Constantly Popping Up Xfinity’s Login Page On Your Mac
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things