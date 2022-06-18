Finance
The Best Dental Assistant Schools
Thinking about applying for one of the best dental assistant schools? These schools offer college diploma, qualification and certificate courses that provide the essential education and learning students need to gain entry-level position for a dental assistant. All these colleges are generally well-established, trustworthy schools with regard to job training and courses which can be found in a number of states including through the distance learning.
Americare School of Nursing – In this particular Florida-based medical school, there are more than 1000 hours of classroom and clinical instruction provided to the dental assistant students. The programs discusses subjects such as standard dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dental and Maxillofacial surgical procedure and Periodontics. At the end of the program, it involves a clinical externship.
Allied College – Besides offering AAS degree, Allied College additionally provides students a dental assisting diploma. This dental assistant school courses comprise of lessons like teeth x-ray procedures, chair side devices usage, laboratory work processes, dental workplace managing along with similar fundamental know-how, and feature an externship at which college students get real-life working experience.
Remington College – At Remington College, it provides dental anatomy, radiology, and dentistry science basic principles via the 8-month diploma course. The program finishes in an externship where individuals earn specialized medical practical knowledge.
Lincoln Technical Institute – The program at Lincoln Technical Institute brings people in four-handed dentistry, chairside support, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, surgical types of procedures along with dental radiology. Graduate students are usually prepared to take the Radiography National Board Evaluation.
Everest College – As for the dental assistant training course available at Everest college, it features subject areas such as dentistry x-rays, dentistry anatomy plus clinical processes. Training for this program occurs in a laboratory-like setting, making use of primary dentistry equipment like dental seats, oxygen tanks and ultrasonic models.
Ultimate Medical Academy – The program at Ultimate Medical Academy teaches its students regarding information on how to assist dental practitioners during normal routine cleanings, advanced treatments as well as medical clinic procedures. This program also features radiology education, and comes to an end along with a professional medical externship.
Sanford-Brown College – Students enrolling in this school’s program will learn oral anatomy, pathology, radiography, chair-side methods and dental clinical and office management. The dental assistant program is split into sessions, laboratory in addition to professional medical elements, and finish off with a final externship.
US Career Institute – This particular dental assistant school features internet and long-distance education. Its 4-month long course includes devices use, individual treatment, workplace maintenance, syndrome awareness, pediatric dentistry, oral pathology and several other topics. The program is accredited by the DETC.
Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Chennai
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras):
IIT Madras was established in 1959. The college is one among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, basic and applied research. IIT Madras is a residential institute with nearly 460 faculty, 4500 students and 1250 administrative & supporting staff and is a self-contained campus located in a beautiful wooded land of about 250 hectares.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam for IITs is JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advance. Students clearing the JEE Advance can seek admission to various IITs.
Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure includes facilities like Library, Classrooms, Computer Center, Workshop, Banks, Canteens, Guest Houses and Transport.
Placement: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is one of the most reputed institutes for technological education and research in India. Some of the top recruiters are 3DPLM Software Solutions Ltd, Bank Bazaar, Citicorp Services India, Deloitte, Essar Group, FMC Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Hewlett Packard, Infosys Ltd, ITC Ltd and ONGC.
College of Engineering:
The College was started as a Survey School in the year 1794, and was established as a college in 1859. It was finally set up into a technical institute in 1978. The Guindy College of Engineering is one of the oldest Engineering Colleges in the country today.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in the College is TANCET (Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test).
Campus Facilities: The College has the provision for Library, Sports, Auditorium, Workshops and Laboratories in the premises.
Placement: The Centre for University and Industrial collaboration (CUIC/Placement cell) provides the infra-structural facilities to conduct group discussions, tests and interviews besides catering to other logistics. The industries, which approach the institute, come under the purview of Core Engineering industries; IT and IT enabled services, Manufacturing Industries, Consultancy Firms, Finance Companies, Management Organizations and R and D laboratories, etc.
Madras Institute of Technology (MIT):
MIT was established in 1949 by Shri.C.Rajam. It was the rare genius and daring of its founder that made MIT offer courses like Aeronautical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Electronics Engineering and Instrument Technology for the first time in our country. Now it also provides technical education in other engineering fields such as Rubber and Plastic Technology & Production Technology. It was merged with Anna University in the year 1978.
Entrance Exam: MIT accepts students through the single window counseling that is conducted by the Anna University, Chennai. The single window counseling accepts applications to constituent colleges and colleges affiliated to Anna University.
Campus Facilities: The College campus has facilities for Library, Hostels, Health Centre, Classrooms, Sports Facilities, Computer Centre and Workshop.
Placement: The placement cell at MIT is attached to the Centre for University and Industrial Collaboration (CUIC). The placement activities of the constituent colleges of Anna University are scheduled by the CUIC.
SRM University:
The SRM University is a deemed university and was established in 1985. It was formerly known as SRM Institute of Science and Technology. SRM is accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ Grade in the year 2013. SRM University is placed in “A” category by MHRD.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in SRM University is SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination).
Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure has facilities like Laboratories, Libraries, Wi-Fi, AC Auditorium, Hostels and Book stores, Dining Halls, Cafeterias and Gymnasium.
Placement: The consistent placement record illustrates the commitment to the success of the University. SRM University has a 100% job placement record. Students have no trouble finding coveted positions in reputed corporate and business houses that visit the campus every year, offering an excellent salary package on par with international standards.
Sri Sairam Engineering College (SSEC):
SSEC was established in 1995. The college is affiliated to Anna University, Chennai, approved by AICTE, New Delhi and accredited by NBA.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in the college is Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) exam.
Campus Facilities: The College campus has the facilities like Library, Classrooms, Laboratories, Healthcare Center, Sports and Games, Cafeteria, Bank, Transport and Hostel.
Placement: The placement cell at SSEC is an integral part of the institute. Training activities are organized throughout the year in an effort towards preparing the prospective students for the campus selection programs. Some of the top recruiters are TCS, HCL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Voltas, Syntel, Oracle, Aircel and Ford.
Sathyabama University:
This University was established in 1987, formerly known as Sathyabama Engineering College by Jeppiaar Educational Trust. The Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India has granted Deemed University status to the college in 2001 and University status in 2006 under section(3) of the UGC Act, 1956. The University has been awarded B++ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and ISO 9001:2000 for professional quality management.
Entrance Exam: The admission to B.E., / B.Tech. Programmes are done solely on the basis of the performance in the All India B.E/B.Tech Entrance Examination conducted by Sathyabama University.
Campus Facilities: The College has provision for Library, Laboratories, Internet Facility, Hostel, Health and Fitness, Conference Halls, Bank and ATM, Transportation and Sports.
Placement: The University have full-fledged placement cell, which monitors the employment opportunities and arrange campus interviews for the final year students. Some of the top recruiters are Alstom, American Express, Asian Paints, Apsara Innovations, BirlaSoft Technologies, Blue Star Air-Conditioners, BPL, CADS Software, Cater Piller and CITOS.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT):
VIT was established under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, and was founded in 1984 as a self-financing institution called the Vellore Engineering College. NAAC has re-accredited VIT University with an ‘A’ grade.
Entrance Exam: B.Tech degrees from VIT University are achieved by successfully getting through the VITEEE (Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted every year.
Campus Facilities: The campus facilities include Conference Facilities, Computing Centers, Smart Classrooms, Library Facilities, Campus Amenities, Sports & Gymnasium, Hostels & Dining, Swimming Pool, Transport and Health Service.
Placement: VIT University has been consistently setting records of campus placements amongst private institutions in India. Over 400 recruiters from Core Engineering and Software companies visit each year. Some of the top recruiters are Accenture, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Reliance Power, Tata Power, Tata Bluescope Steel and Crompton Greaves.
St. Joseph’s College of Engineering (SJCOE):
The Jeppiaar Educational Trust was formed in 1987 under the leadership of Dr. Jeppiaar, Founder-Chairman & Managing Trustee. St. Joseph`s College of Engineering was established under the guidance of Jeppiaar Educational Trust in the year 1994 as per the rules of government of Tamil Nadu. It is a Christian Minority Institution and is one of the Tier-1 Institutions in Tamil Nadu.
Entrance Exam: The students have to write JEE Mains and Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Examination (TNPCEE) to seek admission in the college.
Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure includes Indoor auditorium, conference hall, open air theatre, central library, book bank, internet facility, hostel, mess, transport, bank, gym, etc.
Placement: It nurtures Industry institute interaction and moulds and mentors the students to be fit for the placement. It also provides job opportunities by bringing companies for campus recruitment to all eligible students of the final year. It enhances and employs current practical and technical knowledge of the students. Some of the top recruiters are L&T Infotech, Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, Infosys, Virtusa, NTT Data, Federal Bank, Verzon, MRF, SAPE International, Sasken, etc.
Vel Tech Dr.RR & Dr.SR Technical University:
The University was established in 1990 by Vel Tech group of educational institutions by a well known industrialist couple Dr.R. Rangarajan and Dr.R. Sakunthala Rangarajan dedicated to public service. Vel Tech has earned accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi for all the degree programmes. It has been duly declared as deemed to be university by the UGC and notified by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi.
Entrance Exam: The entrance exam for B.Tech. Degree programmes is VTUEEE (Veltech Technical University Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted every year.
Campus Facilities: The colleges has facilities like Library, Classrooms, Laboratories, Resource centre, Canteen, Conference Hall, Computing Laboratory, Transportation, Hostels and Medical facilities.
Placement: The placement cell of the university provides placements to students as they enter their pre-final year. Some of the top recruiters are Accenture BPO, Bajaj Allianz-Life Insurance, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Global Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance, Infosys Technologies LTD, MAX Newyork, Life Insurance, Mphasis (EDS), Reliance Infocom and Thomson Scientific.
B.S. Abdur Rahman University(BSAU):
B.S. Abdur Rahman University, Vandalur, (formerly B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Engineering College) has been established under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956, which has now been upgraded as B.S Abdur Rahman University, was an institution acclaimed throughout India for its quality in teaching and research.
Entrance Exam: BSAUEEE (B.S. Abdur Engineering Entrance Examination) is the entrance exam which is conducted for taking admission to 4 years Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programme.
Campus Facilities: The campus has facilities like well stocked library, well maintained laboratories, community hall, mosque, convention center, computer center, cafeteria, health center, outdoor game courts and transport service.
Placement: Some of the top recruiters are L&T Infotech, Igate, Mphasis, Mindtree, Prime Focus Technologies, Polaris, Saint Gobain, IBM and Wipro among the others.
Water Damage Restoration and Cleanup Solutions
If there’s been any water damage on your commercial or residential property, you should not wait and should immediately call in professionals from a reputable water restoration company. In some cases, you can do restoration on your own, but there is too much risk to take it up as a DIY project. Let’s have a close look at the services provided by a water restoration company.
* Available 24/7
Professional water restoration companies operate on 24/7 basis. Time is really important when it comes to water damage restoration and any delay can dramatically increase your losses resulting in additional restoration expenses. If flooding has been due to any burst pipe, shut off the water supply and immediately call in professionals as soon as you can. If flooding is due to a sewage backup, floods, hurricanes, or roof leakage, you should not wait even for a second and call water restoration company to minimize your losses.
* Expert help with insurance claims
The water restoration company can do much more than water cleanup and restoration in your home or office. They will assign you an insurance specialist who will prepare your paperwork and help you in the entire insurance claims process. Even though claiming insurance for any property damage seems easy, but insurance company will do everything possible to give you a lower amount than required. With the professional help from an insurance specialist, you will save lot of time and stress and will get the check that will easily cover all your restoration expenses.
* Professional equipment
Water restoration companies use commercial grade equipment and tools, such as blowers, portable water extraction units, dehumidifiers, pumps, humidity and moisture gauges, fans, truck mounted extraction units and so on. All these equipments will help in removing water and will restore your home or office within hours.
* Technical know how
This is where water restoration companies offer the most value. You may take hours to learn and research to figure out best restoration plan for your property while professionals with years of hands on experience will immediately go to work and will restore your property in the most cost effective and efficient way. They will also advise you on potential issues with the construction of your building that might lead to future water damage issues.
Therefore, in conclusion, it’s best to call a professional water restoration company as soon as any water damage occurs on your property. The sooner you’ll call them, the lesser your losses will be. These companies also guarantee that their estimates will be accepted by your insurance company. That means, you won’t spend anything from your pocket by hiring these professionals.
How To Start A Business With Zero Finance
Can you make money out of nothing? Don’t you want to know how to start a business with zero finance? Do not be surprised because the Net makes this not only possible, but also easy-to-do for everyone. Do you need to be a computer guru? The answer is NO! You need not be a computer expert or Internet marketing specialist. All you need is a fire in your belly to achieve success and an ongoing desire to learn. We are going to look at 3 simple steps and will expand on it later.
How?
This is the million-dollar question, right? Well, let us take it step-by-step:
1. Start a blog – once upon a time, to launch a business the minimum needed was an investment to create a professional looking website. Today also, a website is a great asset when you start a new e-business. However, it is not the only way to do so. You can also use a blog. A blog is free of cost and an excellent way to launch your business with zero investment. You can add everything you need on the blog including a shopping cart, auto responder and all the paraphernalia required to run a modest yet efficient website – all for free although you have the option to upgrade the services you receive from whatever provider you choose.
There a few out there:-
1. Blog spot/Blogger
2. WordPress
3. Type pad
4. Some hosting companies provide blogging options.
2. Affiliate marketing – this is an exceptional way to establish your business for free. What this means is you advertise other people’s product and get paid a commission for it. In some instance depending on what you are promoting the parent organization of which you wish to become an affiliate would not only offer you a free and well-designed website, but also all the tools and assistance you need to market their product. In addition, you would get a percentage as commission for every sale you make through your website.
3. Free advertisement – in order to make yourself known on the Internet you need to advertise your presence heavily and persistently. This too, can be achieved free of cost. All you have to do is write a few informative and interesting articles and submit it to free article directories or ezines. This process would help you build an enviable traffic to your blog almost overnight and your business would show profit in no time.
So thinking of starting a business and have no money, do not despair you can. The ingredients for success are these three simple steps, a positive attitude and an unquenchable thirst to succeed.
