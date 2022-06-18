The Best Dental Assistant Schools

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras):

IIT Madras was established in 1959. The college is one among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, basic and applied research. IIT Madras is a residential institute with nearly 460 faculty, 4500 students and 1250 administrative & supporting staff and is a self-contained campus located in a beautiful wooded land of about 250 hectares.

Entrance Exam: The entrance exam for IITs is JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advance. Students clearing the JEE Advance can seek admission to various IITs.

Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure includes facilities like Library, Classrooms, Computer Center, Workshop, Banks, Canteens, Guest Houses and Transport.

Placement: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is one of the most reputed institutes for technological education and research in India. Some of the top recruiters are 3DPLM Software Solutions Ltd, Bank Bazaar, Citicorp Services India, Deloitte, Essar Group, FMC Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Hewlett Packard, Infosys Ltd, ITC Ltd and ONGC.

College of Engineering:

The College was started as a Survey School in the year 1794, and was established as a college in 1859. It was finally set up into a technical institute in 1978. The Guindy College of Engineering is one of the oldest Engineering Colleges in the country today.

Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in the College is TANCET (Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test).

Campus Facilities: The College has the provision for Library, Sports, Auditorium, Workshops and Laboratories in the premises.

Placement: The Centre for University and Industrial collaboration (CUIC/Placement cell) provides the infra-structural facilities to conduct group discussions, tests and interviews besides catering to other logistics. The industries, which approach the institute, come under the purview of Core Engineering industries; IT and IT enabled services, Manufacturing Industries, Consultancy Firms, Finance Companies, Management Organizations and R and D laboratories, etc.

Madras Institute of Technology (MIT):

MIT was established in 1949 by Shri.C.Rajam. It was the rare genius and daring of its founder that made MIT offer courses like Aeronautical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Electronics Engineering and Instrument Technology for the first time in our country. Now it also provides technical education in other engineering fields such as Rubber and Plastic Technology & Production Technology. It was merged with Anna University in the year 1978.

Entrance Exam: MIT accepts students through the single window counseling that is conducted by the Anna University, Chennai. The single window counseling accepts applications to constituent colleges and colleges affiliated to Anna University.

Campus Facilities: The College campus has facilities for Library, Hostels, Health Centre, Classrooms, Sports Facilities, Computer Centre and Workshop.

Placement: The placement cell at MIT is attached to the Centre for University and Industrial Collaboration (CUIC). The placement activities of the constituent colleges of Anna University are scheduled by the CUIC.

SRM University:

The SRM University is a deemed university and was established in 1985. It was formerly known as SRM Institute of Science and Technology. SRM is accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ Grade in the year 2013. SRM University is placed in “A” category by MHRD.

Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in SRM University is SRMJEEE (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination).

Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure has facilities like Laboratories, Libraries, Wi-Fi, AC Auditorium, Hostels and Book stores, Dining Halls, Cafeterias and Gymnasium.

Placement: The consistent placement record illustrates the commitment to the success of the University. SRM University has a 100% job placement record. Students have no trouble finding coveted positions in reputed corporate and business houses that visit the campus every year, offering an excellent salary package on par with international standards.

Sri Sairam Engineering College (SSEC):

SSEC was established in 1995. The college is affiliated to Anna University, Chennai, approved by AICTE, New Delhi and accredited by NBA.

Entrance Exam: The entrance exam to seek admission in the college is Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) exam.

Campus Facilities: The College campus has the facilities like Library, Classrooms, Laboratories, Healthcare Center, Sports and Games, Cafeteria, Bank, Transport and Hostel.

Placement: The placement cell at SSEC is an integral part of the institute. Training activities are organized throughout the year in an effort towards preparing the prospective students for the campus selection programs. Some of the top recruiters are TCS, HCL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Voltas, Syntel, Oracle, Aircel and Ford.

Sathyabama University:

This University was established in 1987, formerly known as Sathyabama Engineering College by Jeppiaar Educational Trust. The Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India has granted Deemed University status to the college in 2001 and University status in 2006 under section(3) of the UGC Act, 1956. The University has been awarded B++ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and ISO 9001:2000 for professional quality management.

Entrance Exam: The admission to B.E., / B.Tech. Programmes are done solely on the basis of the performance in the All India B.E/B.Tech Entrance Examination conducted by Sathyabama University.

Campus Facilities: The College has provision for Library, Laboratories, Internet Facility, Hostel, Health and Fitness, Conference Halls, Bank and ATM, Transportation and Sports.

Placement: The University have full-fledged placement cell, which monitors the employment opportunities and arrange campus interviews for the final year students. Some of the top recruiters are Alstom, American Express, Asian Paints, Apsara Innovations, BirlaSoft Technologies, Blue Star Air-Conditioners, BPL, CADS Software, Cater Piller and CITOS.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT):

VIT was established under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, and was founded in 1984 as a self-financing institution called the Vellore Engineering College. NAAC has re-accredited VIT University with an ‘A’ grade.

Entrance Exam: B.Tech degrees from VIT University are achieved by successfully getting through the VITEEE (Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted every year.

Campus Facilities: The campus facilities include Conference Facilities, Computing Centers, Smart Classrooms, Library Facilities, Campus Amenities, Sports & Gymnasium, Hostels & Dining, Swimming Pool, Transport and Health Service.

Placement: VIT University has been consistently setting records of campus placements amongst private institutions in India. Over 400 recruiters from Core Engineering and Software companies visit each year. Some of the top recruiters are Accenture, Cognizant, Wipro, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Reliance Power, Tata Power, Tata Bluescope Steel and Crompton Greaves.

St. Joseph’s College of Engineering (SJCOE):

The Jeppiaar Educational Trust was formed in 1987 under the leadership of Dr. Jeppiaar, Founder-Chairman & Managing Trustee. St. Joseph`s College of Engineering was established under the guidance of Jeppiaar Educational Trust in the year 1994 as per the rules of government of Tamil Nadu. It is a Christian Minority Institution and is one of the Tier-1 Institutions in Tamil Nadu.

Entrance Exam: The students have to write JEE Mains and Tamil Nadu Professional Courses Entrance Examination (TNPCEE) to seek admission in the college.

Campus Facilities: The college infrastructure includes Indoor auditorium, conference hall, open air theatre, central library, book bank, internet facility, hostel, mess, transport, bank, gym, etc.

Placement: It nurtures Industry institute interaction and moulds and mentors the students to be fit for the placement. It also provides job opportunities by bringing companies for campus recruitment to all eligible students of the final year. It enhances and employs current practical and technical knowledge of the students. Some of the top recruiters are L&T Infotech, Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, Infosys, Virtusa, NTT Data, Federal Bank, Verzon, MRF, SAPE International, Sasken, etc.

Vel Tech Dr.RR & Dr.SR Technical University:

The University was established in 1990 by Vel Tech group of educational institutions by a well known industrialist couple Dr.R. Rangarajan and Dr.R. Sakunthala Rangarajan dedicated to public service. Vel Tech has earned accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi for all the degree programmes. It has been duly declared as deemed to be university by the UGC and notified by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, New Delhi.

Entrance Exam: The entrance exam for B.Tech. Degree programmes is VTUEEE (Veltech Technical University Engineering Entrance Exam) conducted every year.

Campus Facilities: The colleges has facilities like Library, Classrooms, Laboratories, Resource centre, Canteen, Conference Hall, Computing Laboratory, Transportation, Hostels and Medical facilities.

Placement: The placement cell of the university provides placements to students as they enter their pre-final year. Some of the top recruiters are Accenture BPO, Bajaj Allianz-Life Insurance, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Global Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance, Infosys Technologies LTD, MAX Newyork, Life Insurance, Mphasis (EDS), Reliance Infocom and Thomson Scientific.

B.S. Abdur Rahman University(BSAU):

B.S. Abdur Rahman University, Vandalur, (formerly B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Engineering College) has been established under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956, which has now been upgraded as B.S Abdur Rahman University, was an institution acclaimed throughout India for its quality in teaching and research.

Entrance Exam: BSAUEEE (B.S. Abdur Engineering Entrance Examination) is the entrance exam which is conducted for taking admission to 4 years Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) programme.

Campus Facilities: The campus has facilities like well stocked library, well maintained laboratories, community hall, mosque, convention center, computer center, cafeteria, health center, outdoor game courts and transport service.

Placement: Some of the top recruiters are L&T Infotech, Igate, Mphasis, Mindtree, Prime Focus Technologies, Polaris, Saint Gobain, IBM and Wipro among the others.