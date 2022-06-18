The Dialer – Predictive Versus Auto

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you are like us you may be confused by the difference between a predictive dialer and an auto dialer. It is important that you understand the difference between these two types of dialers before you select a system. Choosing the wrong system can have serious ramifications.

First and foremost keep this very simple rule in mind: if you do not have a pre-existing relationship with the person you are calling then you should NOT use an auto dialer. In fact you would be in violation of federal law if you do. So if you are a telemarketing company, sales organization, mortgage organization or any other type of company that will be calling people that you do not presently have a relationship with then make sure you use a predictive dialer and not an auto dialer.

So why is there confusion? Many people assume that auto dialer refers to a system that dials the numbers for you. And, in fact, an auto dialer system does. A predictive dialer does as well. An auto dialer is typically used to call many numbers with a pre-recorded message. This makes it perfect for schools that want to announce a snow day. However, if those same schools want to speak to a person for any reason (e.g. there is an emergency) they may be better off with a predictive dialer which maximizes live caller time.

