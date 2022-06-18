Finance
The Dos and Don’ts of Predictive Dialers
Predictive dialers used to be and still remain among the best tools that a call center has at their disposal. They could dial multiple phone numbers, and direct the calls that actually resulted in a response to the next line that is available to take them. They help companies save tremendous amounts of time- instead of having a representative sit there and physically dial each number until they found one willing to pick up, a predictive dialer could dial multiple numbers in a short period of time, and connect the good ones to whichever representative was free. Simple, right? The thing is, there are some positives and negatives to using a predictive dialer, and some definite Dos and Don’ts that businesses should follow.
First, understand that there are different types of predictive dialing systems. Some may be integrated into your pbx system while others can operate independently. Choosing the right predictive dialer could be challenging and requires thorough knowledge of your call process and business and regulatory requirements. Your job is to make sure that you’re getting the right features and the legal compliance you need. Predictive dialers have been associated with a lot of “spam phonecalls,” so there are laws in place to limit what they can and cannot do. These laws had evolved over the last decade trying to keep up with the latest challenges presented by rapidly evolving communication technology.
Next, do not confuse real predictive dialers with automated dialers or message broadcast systems. Automated dialers and message broadcast systems are in essence capable of dialing calls automatically often coupled with voice mail detection, while full predictive dialer actually performs calculations based on the number of lines available, the odds of connecting to a live person, and how long it generally takes a representative to take and complete a call. Most VoIP service providers offering this service also allow you to cross-reference call lists with the national Do Not Call registry, to help businesses stay in compliance with Do Not Call laws.
Then, do limit the number of abandoned calls that result from a predictive dialer. An abandoned call happens when a predictive dialer connects to a person, and there is no representative available to take the call. Needless to say, the person isn’t going to stay on the line, so they hang up. Under federal regulations, companies are not allowed to have more than three percent of their predictive dialer calls result in abandoned calls. Nonetheless, that three percent is a pretty big number, and businesses should always strive for as few abandoned calls as possible. Each abandoned call is a potentially alienated customer.
Lastly, do not rely on a predictive dialer to call a valuable lead. Things like that should absolutely always be handled by an actual representative. Predictive and automated dialers have been in use for so long, most people are conditioned to detect them (usually by a click, or a pause, or a recording asking them to wait for the next available representative) and then just hang up. Don’t run the risk of alienating a key lead- no matter how good your dialer is, have a live person call them.
Predictive dialers have an important place in any call center. Good ones can drastically cut down on the amount of time that representatives spend dialing the phone only to be hung up on, can automate call logs, and can predict how and when certain calls will end. They’re certainly worth using, as long as businesses know what they’re getting into.
Expatriate Medical Insurance – The Backing to Enjoy Your Overseas Adventure
With the increasing frequency of cheap international travel and the propensity of people to travel through the world, it is no surprise that many are choosing to travel for extended periods of time internationally for the purpose of work and leisure. Expatriating is becoming commonplace as individuals and families search for a new life abroad that offer better climates, work opportunities, or simply the ability to reduce the geographical barriers to family members and friends. Those relocating internationally are able to experience a new way of life and to tap into work and business opportunities that were not afforded to them in the country of their departure. However, there are many factors to be considered before the move is made; such as housing, transportation, adaptation to the culture and lifestyle. However, one of the most important factors to be considered and finalised before departure is ensuring that you are covered by a comprehensive expatriate medical insurance policy.
There are a large range of insurance providers and levels of insurance available on the market. This leads to some confusion for many, who are undecided about whom to use and who are the most credible and secure to look after them if they need to utilise their expatriate medical insurance. People from all backgrounds, family formations and income ranges apply for expatriate medical insurance; therefore, it is important that the insurance agency that you use has flexible plans and options in their policies that can cater for your requirements. As a rule of thumb, for expatriate medical insurance, you should consult with specialist consultants from an organisation that specialises in medical and travel insurance. Many insurance agencies attempt to be everything to everyone; however, it is essential that you read the policy carefully and ensure that the policy is underwritten by a company that has the credentials and experience to perform. Specialist travel and medical insurance providers are in the business of selling specific insurance that covers those travelling overseas, whether for a short break or an extended stay, as in the case with expatriating.
The importance of being covered whilst overseas cannot be overemphasised. Many consider insurance to be a luxury rather than a necessity; but those who have travelled without insurance and who have been left in a situation where they cannot access medical assistance or cover for property will tell you otherwise. If you are contemplating a move overseas, ensuring that you are adequately covered of any event is one of the first steps you should action. Don’t take the risk of being uninsured and consult with a specialist agency that can offer the best rates and cover for expatriate medical insurance.
Selecting a Mesothelioma Lawyer
If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma and find yourself having made the decision to hire a mesothelioma lawyer, make sure that you take this decision very seriously. It is of great importance that you do your homework and seek out the best and most experienced mesothelioma lawyer and not just the one with the flashiest advertising.
It is very important to find a lawyer that has years of experience and positive jury verdicts for mesothelioma cases. When hiring a mesothelioma lawyer it is important to find someone who you can trust and who you feel has your best interest as their top priority.
Ignore the hype, the sales pitch, the glitzy offices, the fancy advertising, and the pressure to sign now; and go for the services of an experienced mesothelioma attorney when seeking counsel to handle your case. Litigating mesothelioma is difficult therefore, having an experienced attorney by your side is of utmost importance… with the key being on “experienced”.
When interviewing a mesothelioma lawyer it is important that you ask questions such as how many mesothelioma cases have they handled; again this speaks to the importance of finding an experienced attorney to work on your behalf.
You will also want to know how many mesothelioma cases the lawyer has settled and on the average how long did it take to settle the claim. If at all possible you will want to avoid a jury trial, simply in the interest of time and stress.
Mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer and one for which there is no known cure. Time is meant to be spent with your loved ones and not in a protracted court battle. An experienced mesothelioma lawyer can help to move the process forward in a concise and well thought out manner. When interviewing a mesothelioma lawyer, ask if they will pass your file onto another firm. The lawyer you interview may not even be the lawyer that ends up working on your case. Ask the questions and expect satisfactory answers!
Also ask how many attorneys will be working on your file and exactly how long have those attorneys been practicing law. Remember this is not the time for inexperience and you deserve to know who will be working on your lawsuit. You will also want to know if there have been any grievances filed against the mesothelioma lawyer you interview. Ethical and moral practices should be an expectation.
Another helpful question would be; what is the average compensation for a mesothelioma case that the lawyer has won?
Also, focusing on the less stressful route and the most expeditious route, remember to ask about the odds for settling outside of court versus having to go to court and attempting to win a jury verdict. Take the time to ask these simple questions in your initial meeting with the mesothelioma lawyer.
Don’t take short cuts.
Doing the hard work on the front end will make such a difference for you and your family. Another key piece of advice is to avoid making any final decisions and avoid signing any legal agreement based on the first meeting with a perspective mesothelioma lawyer. You should take a few days to think over the results of the interview and should always interview more than one attorney prior to making a decision.
Yes, time is of the essence and it is your responsibility to have your lawsuit handled by a lawyer who understands the complexity of asbestos claims. Experience really does count.
Asbestos claims are often very complex and proving the link between your illness and your exposure to asbestos can be quite difficult and often time consuming. The guidance of an experienced mesothelioma lawyer is critical to helping you and your family as you seek and receive financial compensation for being diagnosed with mesothelioma related to asbestos exposure.
Experienced attorneys in this field understand that each case is different and deserves individual attention, and will pursue your lawsuit with experience and knowledge of mesothelioma and the asbestos industry.
Types of Defenses Criminal Defense Lawyers Can Use
This lawyer defends their client in court who has been charged with a criminal activity that can range from a misdemeanor to a felony. If convicted their client could pay a fine, do community service, serve years in prison, or even receive the death penalty. It is the job of the criminal defense lawyer to either get their client acquitted or get them the lightest sentence possible. To accomplish this, criminal defense lawyers can use several defenses.
Affirmative criminal defense
Some criminal defense lawyers will attempt to minimize the prosecution’s evidence by showing it is not true. In this defense the lawyer, along with their client produce evidence in support of the defense. For example, if the defendant is charged with first-degree murder, which means that the client planned the murder before happened, they may choose to provide an alibi witness. This is someone who testifies that the defendant could not have committed the crime and gives them an alibi for the time the murder was committed.
Insanity defense
This defense that was made popular by movies and television shows. Unfortunately, it is a defense that is not frequently used or often successful. When criminal defense lawyers use this defense it states that their client did commit the crime but did not know what they did was wrong. To use this defense successfully the client will need to have a serious defect or mental illness at the time the crime was done. It can be risky to rely on this defense because the client is admitting to the crime but if the jury does not believe the client is insane they can find you the client guilty and hand-downs a harder sentence than they may have if they had not used this defense.
Coercion and Duress
This is an affirmative criminal defense lawyers used that states that their client was forced to commit the crime due to being threatened with unlawful force. The force does not actually have to happen.. Just the threat can be enough to satisfy this form of defense. This threat does not have to be against their client. It could be against someone else like a family member. This defense cannot be invoked if their client’s reckless actions put them in the situation that caused duress.
General criminal defenses
• Self defense-this states that their client’s actions would be considered criminal if the act was not necessary to defend themselves
• Status of limitations-this is when criminal defense lawyers states that the amount of time the prosecution has to charge their client with the crime has elapsed so the charges have to be dropped.
• Consent-it acknowledges you did commit the crime but the victim consented to it.
