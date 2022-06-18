Finance
The Easiest Way To Get A Masters Of Nursing
Getting a master’s degree in Nursing (MSN) will definitely help catapult one’s professional career in the healthcare industry and more importantly will afford one to have a greater impact to the lives of numerous people who relies on the expertise and experience of advanced practice nurses for their well being.
A master’s degree in nursing can expand one’s professional opportunity to the different kinds of advance nursing practices including midwifery nursing, clinical nursing anesthetist nursing. Two other options are to specialize in nursing administration and head nursing units in hospitals or specialize in nursing education and manage academic institutions or colleges teaching nursing. In short, a master’s degree translates to greater job opportunities and material rewards and benefits in one’s career.
Attaining a Masters degree in Nursing approximately requires six to seven years of study. The full-time master’s degree program per se is around 24 months or 1 year. However, one apparently needs to have a bachelor’s degree in Nursing, which takes 4 or 5 years to complete before one can proceed or enroll to a Master’s degree.
While a Master’s degree program only takes around one year to complete, most students have difficulty finishing the course in its designed time. This is because most students taking a Master’s degree in nursing are only part time students. These students usually have work that restricts their availability to study. Thus, the fastest and easiest way to get a Masters of Nursing is by enrolling on an online program for MSN. The online program allows for greater flexibility thereby accommodating working nurses or students who may be unable to attend class due to location or time constraints. The online program for MSN is usually facilitated through the distance education system and facilities of major universities. It allows flexibility for both teachers and students as the mode of instruction or educational delivery is facilitated through methods that basically entails online Internet technology which address the limitations of communications by physical distance or other circumstance that can prevent face to face interaction. Interaction is essentially effected through via e-mail, real time chat, VOIP and tele-videoconferencing. Aside from its ability to better accommodate the schedule of part time students, online programs also has the further advantage of regularly adjusting to updates and changes in the subjects as latest discoveries persist; fostering more in depth and fruitful discussions as it gives students more time to think and finally, permitting more specialists to join in discussions.
There are numerous schools that offer Online Master’s in Nursing Degrees, each having its own unique innovation to attract students. Georgetown University for instance offers two year-program for MSN which allows student to gain knowledge for advance nursing practices as well as managerial roles in nursing. The Grand Canyon University on the other hand offers a dual master’s degree in business and nursing by integrating nursing and business management. Still others provide special and exclusive electives in their MSN program. What all these online programs in MSN share in common is its ability to provide flexible schedules to accommodate working students and thereby help them earn their Masters degree in Nursing, without the problem of having conflicts in schedule which could otherwise delay one’s education.
The Role of Blockchain in Healthcare Technology
Blockchain technology has drawn a lot of attention to business and investment, but in the healthcare industry, it is yet to attain its full potential. The Blockchain technology comes with a demand for revolutionary and evolutionary changes that are yet to take effect in the healthcare sector. High-quality care is the objective of health facilities and coupled with the added advantage of affordable costs that lead to service delivery that is focused on the patient.
Blockchain technology refers to the list of linked digital records. Each record is stored after verification by each network participant, based on preset rules. It provides industries with the benefit of making processes more efficient while removing intermediaries. It also makes it possible to collect, store and analyze data on a large scale. In the healthcare industry, this means that patients’ data will not only be permanently available, but its access will only be by trusted and authorized people. While information can be added to the data, deleting or copying is impossible.
The application of Blockchain also presents other benefits to the healthcare industry.
Biopharmaceutical companies can use Blockchain to monitor and track products. Other bits of information included with the flow of products are certain biologics. For example, sensors used in a shipment to monitor the temperature of the products transmit the data to the Blockchain, which helps in guarding against substandard or counterfeit products. Biopharma manufacturers have also benefited from Blockchain by capturing and recording interactions with regulators.
Another benefit of the Bockchain technology to the healthcare industry is making is possible for companies to share information generated from clinical trials. Data about adverse reactions and patient demographics can be shared with regulators and sponsors. This system can ease the pace at which consent is tracked and managed across multiple sites, protocols, and systems.
Through Blockchain, it is also possible to ensure that insurance claims are accurate, while preventing fraudulent claims, which is particularly important in Medicaid and Medicare where payments between payers, federal governments, providers, and banks happen. The technology allows for the creation of a smart contract that shows proof of adjudication.
The industry is moving from the hysteria of Blockchain towards the reality of the transformation and opportunities it can create. It is recommendable for the healthcare stakeholders to fully adopt Blockchain, as it might not benefit the few organizations that invest in it in isolation. Changes and transformations may take longer to take root, but they are worth the effort in the long run.
A Right or A Privilege
Is your ability to drive an automobile a right or is it a privilege?
Every state in the union will tell you it is a privilege-they are wrong!
Before the union began people drove all over the inhabited continent. They did so without license. They drove wagons, they drove carriages, they drove buggies, they drove vans; they were usually powered or drawn by horses, which they also drove, but the fact of the matter is that they drove. Simply changing the object driven did not change the right.
The Constitution of the United States of America is absent in any restriction of that right to drive.
It is controlled in no way.
The Ninth Amendment says, “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” The rights are retained-not for a day, not for a week, not for a month, but for perpetuity!
The Tenth Amendment says, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
I want you to pay close attention to the Tenth amendment especially the fourth from the last word. That word is a conjunction. It is a disjoined conjunction. As such, neither the States nor the people may exercise a power without the expressed consent of the other. The States are fairly static but the people-who are the people. Are they the people living in the late 1700s? No they are all the people-who are all the people? All the people are those already gone, those here today, and those yet to come. Look at the wording, “reserved”-not for a day, not for a week, not for a month, but forever! Unless you get a consensus from all the people (and you cannot because you do not have the right to vote away the rights of future generations and they are not here to cast their ballot) the rights go to perpetuity.
The States often point to the tenth amendment as the States Rights amendment. They could not be more mistaken. The tenth amendment is the States Obligations amendment. The States are obligated to protect the people (all the people) from overreaching government! Many would argue that the states build the roads therefore they have the “right” to control them. The states build roads from road use tax. This tax belongs to the people for the sole purpose of building roads-or at least it did until they began to bastardize the trust fund to force the people paying the use tax to subsidize those who do not. The roads belong to the people, and the States have the obligation to maintain them.
I run a medical billing service. In my line of work I spend a lot of time on the road moving from one practice to another, whether it is just checking up on an existing client or recruiting a new one. My lively-hood is dependent on driving. I have a right to work. I have a right to expect the things that are required for my work. To say it is a “privilege” to drive portends that I can be denied the right to earn my living. Certainly the founding fathers would have disagreed! None of them had driver licenses and they moved about freely.
Growth of Online Degree Programs in the Philippines
Online degree programs were first offered in the Philippines in the early 90’s during which there was a recorded continuous growth in the number of state and private institutions in the country. Also during this period was when the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), one of the three government organizations handling the education system in the country, encouraged many educational institutions to offer distance learning programs. This move was triggered by the increasing population and rise of tertiary enrolments over the past years.
1990’s – Rise of Open Universities
One of the well-recognized Higher Education Institution (HEI) offering online degree programs in the country is the University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU), which was established in 1995. OPOU is the pioneer of open learning and distance education in the Philippines. Another prominent open university in the country is the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Open University (PUPOU). PUPOU began offering online degree courses in 1990. The Asian Institute for Distance Education (AIDE) is one of the only four government-recognized distance learning providers in the country offering full academic degrees. Other pioneers of online degree programs are the University of Santo Tomas (UST), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) through the e-Learning Access Program, and Dela Salle University (DLSU). The online programs offered by these online universities include undergraduate programs, graduate certificate programs, post-baccalaureate programs, masters program, and doctoral programs.
2000’s – Technological Advancements in HEIs
The eLearning market starts to emerge in the Philippines in the early 2000’s. However, the online courses offered by that time are limited only to certificate and vocational training. The government agency that helps facilitate these online programs is the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Today, TESDA is offering various online courses in the fields of IT, Tourism, Electronics, Automotive, HVAC, and Agriculture under the so-called Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Although these programs only provide Diploma and Certificate courses, TESDA has ladderization programs from these courses to the degree courses.
At the turn of the millennium, internet technology starts to gain momentum in the education system of the Philippines. This technological milestone gives way to the emergence of more public and private HEIs offering online courses. According to a study, the number of internet users increased by about 291% during the period of 2000-2006, which is equivalent to 7.82 million people. According to Philippines ICT Statistics Portal, the mobile phone subscription was more than doubled from 2006 to 2011 and the fixed broadband subscription was more than quadrupled within the same time frame. According to StateUniversity.com, various public and private websites have also surfaced to provide online programs and services to students in the higher education. Among of these institutions are the Advanced Science and Technology Institute, Kodiko Online, 2StudyIt.com, Education for Life Foundation, Estudyante.com, FAPENET, Gurong Pahinugod, and Iskolar.com.
2010’s – High Economic Growth Impacts Higher Education Programs
According to Business World Online, there are nearly 2,300 HEIs in the Philippines and 1,259 of them were offering business degrees in 2012. According to CHED, tertiary enrolment reached 3.3 million in the same year. Based on Courses.com.ph, there are lots of postgraduate courses in the Philippines that can be taken online from various public and private HEIs today. These are online courses in education, management and public administration, agriculture, media and communication, health and allied sciences, computer studies, business, and architecture and engineering.
The Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) can be considered as one of the major breakthroughs in improving the offerings of online degree programs in the Philippines. Under this program, students aiming for bachelor’s degree can complete their studies in about a year or so and they also have the option to take the program online from the accredited online colleges and universities.
Fueled by the growing economy, more and more HEIs are offering online degree courses to both Filipino and international students across the country today. And with education programs offered by TESDA and CHED, it is expected that online degree programs in the country will continue to experience more growth in the coming years.
