Finance
The Importance of Business Telephone Systems
Choose correctly and you’ll reap the benefits of efficiency, choose incorrectly and you may lose that important customer. Business telephone systems play a very important role in the success of your company. Bear in mind that a very effective business phone system is a crucial investment every company must consider. Endless voicemail and misleading call routes will lead your callers to hang up. You not only lose the chance of taking a call from your valued customers, you also will lose one-time if not lifetime revenue from that customer. A dysfunctional phone system can cost you more than you think. Hiring a professional company to help you with your communication and phone system dilemma is your best option.
Telephone systems have become part of the lifeblood of every business, whether large or small. To survive in today’s fast-paced business world, it would be very difficult for any business to operate unless it adopts the latest innovations of the communication technology. An effective business telephone system simplifies proper communication among the staff of a company as well as with its customers, which is undertaken in a highly professional way.
Business telephone systems are generally more complicated and have more features than the phones used for personal communication, even though both of these systems may look the same. Business phone systems give much higher performance and are more reliable communication devices where operation is concerned. Perhaps one of the best aspects of a professional business phone system is the ability to adapt these systems from business to business, thus addressing the specific needs of an organization. Telephone systems are available in different sizes catering to the needs of whether large or small enterprise. There are consultants available to assess the exact needs of an organization as far as its communication needs are concerned.
Recent business telephone systems have many advanced features that enable the business to improve its operational efficiency. For instance, the facility of call forwarding enables any organization to manage all customer calls that come daily as well as attending each of these calls more effectively. And with the advent of VOIP systems and Internet based systems many organizations enjoy free long distance and features such as voice recording and integrated caller ID.
There is a wide variety of business telephone systems available, it’s highly important that a needs assessment is performed by a professional to aide you in selecting the perfect phone system and features. Many features may be overkill for your organization and you will also want to investigate the scalability of a system as your business grows. Ultimately, the choice of the perfect business phone system is determined by your business model and number of phone lines and features needed.
COVID 19: Now The ‘Doubt Virus’ Must Be Exterminated!
Common people mostly have fickle minds; they are always guided by what they want to believe, often to their advantage. When they are worried, frightened and clueless about the future they are most vulnerable to doubt and conspiracy theories. For the last six months people all over the globe are very disturbed by the COVID 19 pandemic, not so much because of the deadly effects of the virus than the restrictions and lock-downs derailing normal life it has brought in its wake. They desperately need to go back to the sweet normal times and live happily ever after, and therefore they jump to accept and believe fully when some motivated souls offer that ‘COVID 19 is a hoax, it’s nothing more than a ‘annual influenza’. Thus the ‘doubt virus’ is created and the social media as always helps it spread-at times much faster than the killer virus. Perhaps the basic impulses for skepticism stem from the facts that more than 80% of Coronavirus positive cases are mild in nature and recover easily, only the elderly with co-morbidity are most vulnerable and that on average the death rate is low at 1 to 4% except for some countries. However, facts also show that the dead includes young people too and anyone can be infected from this most contagious virus.
The conspiracy theories originated in the United States, as always, where extraordinarily ‘democratic’ sections of the citizens opposed the lockdown and restrictions from the beginning symbolizing these with the ‘agenda’ of President Trump. Several conspiracy theories linking even the tragic murder of George Floyd started doing the rounds in the US of which we will not make a description here just to prevent vulnerable minds go through and inculcate doubts. We’d only like to mention here that this writer got a social media forward giving a link to an article by some ‘enlightened soul’ who took pains of great arguments to ‘prove’ that the pandemic is a ‘political hoax’. As we mentioned earlier a lot of vulnerable people got influenced by this, and none other than a medical surgeon of the Indian state of Assam who even lodged a FIR alleging that only a ‘annual influenza’ has been labeled as a pandemic and he wanted action against the concerned governments. This, naturally, created a chain of reactions in the state driving news channels asking the hapless common people about their ‘doubts’ on the COVID 19 infections rather than destroying the dilemma.
Now, this ‘annual influenza’ theory breaks down at the basic premise itself: if that is so then this phenomenon must be occurring every year, and why then this year should be so different! Governments need not have gone on an emergency drive to create more and more healthcare facilities including ICU beds just to tackle an annual event of flu. Then come the experiences of various affected countries and governments tackling this ‘annual influenza’ some of which we narrate below as arguments to break such kinds of fake and motivated views:
1. Let us take the example of the Chinese experiment. Ignoring a lot of conspiracy theories about China itself we just ask here why would China need absolute authoritarian measures to tackle the virus (well, even annual influenza is caused by a virus) in terms of continuous lockdown and rigorous enforcement. After being successful in keeping the infected numbers below 100,000 the country is still fearing a second outbreak, and risking its economic downswing again to prevent its spread. Its aggression against India can also be explained as a part of its apparent desperation. An annual flu cannot explain these.
2. Why would countries like UK, Italy, Spain, France, USA and Brazil suffer so much from an annual influenza that killed more than half a million so far and is still on its deadly prowls? Why would Italy reduce itself to a state of helplessness with dead bodies of Corona patients littered everywhere or why would a German finance minister commit suicide over Corona worries? How one is to account for a death rate of over 14% (seen in a few countries) for an annual influenza virus?
3. Why would the doctors and experts of the World Health Organization keep on telling ‘lies’ that the new Coronavirus is very dangerous that would probably stay for more than two years and the worst is yet to come despite whatever campaigns or actions going on or taken against it? We seemed to have accepted in the beginning that this pandemic is the biggest crisis ever faced by humankind. Now, why have second thoughts and doubts?
4. Why would countries across the world keep on taking huge risks for an economic crash with unprecedented unemployment and pave the way for a recession possibly even worse than the Great Depression? In particular, why a developing country and a most promising upcoming world power like India should risk whatever it has achieved in development so far.
5. Why is such a mad rush all over the globe to fast-track production of a vaccine against only an annual flu? At least such an intensive medical research cannot mask a hidden agenda whatever that may be.
In the last few days new cases in India have been rising at nearly 25000 per day with the only solace that daily recoveries increasing steadily and the death rate is fortunately still low; the concern being a rising positivity rate indicating community transmission. At this crucial juncture we should not pay heed to conspiracy theories and fake news. Such theories have obvious goals: to generate publicity for unknown persons or groups or to make a kill in terms of profit. For example, if a link for an article with sensational and terrifying headlines gets circulated across social media and motivated media outlets think of the kind of clicks being generated which directly translate into money.
Therefore, we must not fall prey to such propaganda at any cost. It is heartening to see that several social media platforms have taken steps to neutralize the conspiracy threads. In relation to India, we need to say here that the government should find time to brief the media frequently as it had been doing earlier to describe facts and quell doubts instead of crouching behind the rising numbers. Similarly, most respected bodies like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should desist from publicizing dates for production of vaccines. The announcement by the ICMR that a vaccine might be made possible by 15th of August 2020 has furthered the doubts already created with even sensible people and the media asking why should the ICMR be in such a hurry. The mantra at this hour must be to fight the killer virus with the combined might of the world and to defeat it preventing its possible second wave.
Water Damage Restoration Clean Up
Water damage restoration can be a complicated assignment. It is vital to have the proper tools for a successful project. If you are not familiar with this type of work perhaps employing the services of water damage professionals is a better choice. Certainly, tackling a project without the proper knowledge is a recipe for failure. Naturally, you will want to hire a service company that has ample experience in water damage restoration. Before hiring any company should research their reputation.
When the service company arrives at the work-site the first thing they do is assess the damage. Once their starting point is determined, they gather the needed tools, and their course of action begins. If you have experience in this area, offer to assist them where you can. By observing the water damage team you will know whether they are a trustworthy firm, or not. Make sure you wear the necessary protective gear if you do lend a hand.
Once they start their work, query the Foreman so you understand their plan. In addition switch off the main power switch. Safety should always be considered before starting any construction project. Indeed, this is a vital consideration since combining water and electricity can be a deadly mix.
Certainly, you can assist them in locating water damaged items, like furniture, antiques, and anything else of value. Check with your insurance carrier to determine if you are covered for water damage. If you are, all damaged pieces should be listed so a claim can be sent to your insurance company. Family heirlooms especially should be found and inspected for water damage. Obviously, their monetary worth might not be high, but the sentimental value cannot be replaced. Ask the water service company technicians for advice on restoring these treasured pieces.
Once the water has been removed, the next phase is the clean up. The walls and floors of each room must be cleaned with disinfectant, and dried out to prevent mold problems. Also, ask the service to check for structural damage, and if found remedy as soon as possible. This is important to avoid any costly repairs down the road.
Finally, once the water damage project is completed survey the site with the Foreman. Ask questions and be sure everything has been completed. If you are satisfied with their work, pay the company for their services. It wise to inquire before the job starts of the guarantee they offer, in case a return trip is needed.
How Much Should You Spend on Your Yellow Page Advertising Budget?
When it comes time set up a budget for your advertising, I have a simple rule of thumb: whatever it takes.
Okay, maybe I’m being a bit flippant, but after three decades in advertising that’s almost the best I can do. I could give you the standard answer that most marketing textbooks offer. An average business should allocate about between two to five percent of your gross revenue. A startup or new business might have to do double that the first year or two. Let me amend those figures and walk you through a few companies that don’t meet these numbers.
During the heyday of AT & T, they only spent about one percent of their income on advertising. But, in the sixties and seventies, they were making a billion and a half dollars annually. So their advertising budget was $150,000,000 a year. That’s still a staggering amount. I read somewhere that many major companies spend about twenty percent of their anticipated gross, during a campaign to introduce a new product into the marketplace. Here are some other industries and their allotted percentages as expressed in very general terms according to some current advertising journals’ statistics:
Auto Manufacturers: Up to 1%, Retail Stores: 2% to 3%, Service Businesses: 3% to 5%, New Business Startup: 5% to 7%, Fast Moving Consumer Products: 8% to 10%, Pharmaceutical or Cosmetic Companies: 20% and up.
But suppose you’re not Revlon Cosmetics and, instead, your business is cleaning carpets: so where do you fit in? It depends. It’s all about the mystical, magical ROI, once again. If you’re the new guy in town, odds are you will need to do the most advertising to establish your name and identity among the other carpet cleaners. Unfortunately, it means the outlay of sizeable marketing dollars to compete with existing ads. They, after all, have already earned their place by their longevity. You have to break into the heading with a large ad to draw customers that ordinarily would migrate to the older competitors.
And it probably couldn’t have come at a worse time for you. You’ve just invested in trucks, equipment, perhaps an office and that overhead, employees, insurance, signage, accounting and licensing fees. It’s outflow without any inflow. Yet now you are expected to cough up even more money for a marketing campaign. It’s just about this time that many new businesses say they’re tapped out and opt to bypass the Yellow Pages. It’s just too darned expensive, they moan. But, a smart businessperson would have allowed for this expensive in the original business plan. You do have a business plan, right? You don’t? Shame on you!
Assuming you have some basic strategy for your business, then you should have an advertising allotment. It’s as important as a sign on the front of the building or on the truck. It would include those items plus any direct mail, Yellow Pages and any other appropriate media. If you’re a retail business, try the two to five percent of anticipated gross sales. If you’re a service provider, go with four to ten percent. Then double that for the first year.
This is a general rule of thumb. There are so many factors that affect the outcome of a campaign, I hesitate to set down a firm number. What if you use a figure I mention for a year and have a miserable result? Did you over or under spend? How do you know? I will bet that most business failures are due to a lack of an, or under-funded, advertising program. I remember how many of my customers cut back their campaigns during recessionary times. This is exactly the reverse of how large corporations view a downturn in sales. They realize that they must increase their marketing in hard times. It may be counter- intuitive to a small business to spend more when profits are down, but it’s the same as playing the stock market.
When a stock is soaring, do you buy when it’s peaked or when it starts dropping? Most amateur investors will jump on the bandwagon of a climbing stock, thereby forfeiting almost any chance of a profit. The smart investor will buy the so-called, “bottom-feeders” because they are the best potential profit-makers and have the lowest cost factors. Again, the counter-intuitive approach works every time.When determining a budget, a change in mindset is in order. Rather than looking at advertising as an expense, consider it as an investment. Many businesses think of marketing as an overhead expense. That may be true of your insurance, rent, utilities, employees, accountant and legal fees, but advertising is the only service that can actually bring in customers. None of the other aforementioned items can make a sale. With the exception of a commissioned salesperson, the remainder of these overhead expenses are always outgoing only. So you have to reevaluate your advertising strategy viewing it in the proper light: an investment that helps provide cash-flow.
After many years of YP consulting, one thing stood out above all others. The idea that a business’s ad was a necessary evil which drained the company of profits and was quite over-priced. I never heard a customer remark how cheap his YP ad appeared to be and how happy he was to write that monthly directory check. Even when times were good and they knew the ad was getting them calls, the expense was painful. What would be even more painful would be to close a business due to a lack of sales.
I used to compare a YP ad to a business sign. Most retail stores recognized the need for letting the public know that ABC Auto Sales was open for business and spent huge amounts on massive signs around the property. But, when it came to their YP program, their invariably asked what the smallest ad would cost. I would say that perhaps they might consider reducing their signage to a tiny, one by one foot size. Of course, that would cause them to become indignant. The whole idea was laughable to them and why should they even consider such a stupid suggestion? The poor owners didn’t make the obvious connection.
So they would budget for a neon-illuminated monstrosity that would put a Vegas casino to shame and yet have a pittance remaining for the directory. When I explained how few people drove around town looking for the Auto Sales sign, they would justify the investment by saying how many customers came in because they said they saw the sign. I was happy for them but pointed out that placing a sign in front of every person actually seeking out a business would be an even better investment. Where could they do that, they wondered. Hmm. How about under the heading of “Automobiles-Dealers” in the Yellow Pages? Sure, they would have to forgo the flashing lights, but think of all the electricity they could save.
My long-winded treatise is to convey one hypothesis: have a plan. Cover all the essential areas of the business. Even if you decide that the directory is not your ideal form of promotion, make sure that your advertising program is well funded and part of the overall business scheme. Also, have a multi-year strategy that allows for future growth and marketing, unless you have figured you’ll be closing within the first year or so. In that case, save your money and go on a nice vacation instead. After all, a company that “fails to plan, plans to fail,” or so it’s been said.
