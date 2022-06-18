Finance
The Largest Gold Vault in the World
The largest gold vault in the world is located in New York City, just a few blocks from the tumultuous world of Wall Street. Many people walk by the Federal Reserve Bank everyday, with no idea that the subterranean vault holds more than 540,000 gold bars owned by 48 different countries as well as 12 international organizations.
The bank vault is deep underneath the city streets, and just the gold alone in the vault (it does hold other valuables) is valued at more than $200 billion. It is 30 feet beneath the subway system resting on bedrock about five stories underground. The gold in the New York City Federal Reserve Vault is greater than that of any vault in the world, including Fort Knox.
Surprisingly, the U.S. Government doesn’t own much of the gold in this vault. Only approximately 5 percent of the U.S. supply is stored here, while most of it takes up residence at Fort Knox and in other locations throughout the country. The reserves stores all gold free of charge for its tenants, but the countries that deposit gold here must pay out $1.75 per bar when they are moved. Considering that this vault holds 25% of the world’s gold reserve, which makes it the largest in the world, and even bigger than the yearly economy of the United Arab Emirates.
The building appears as any other office building in the area of the financial district, but the surface appearance actually hides what is more similar to a medieval fortress on the lowest three floors. These floors have large iron bars covering all of the windows, and there is a circular shaped tower up high on the building. Armed guards wander the surrounding area at all times with automatic weapons, deterring anyone from thinking of trying to pull any funny business. The gold vault is only accessible through a 10-foot passageway cut into the cylinder, which is made of 90 tons of steel and sits within a steel and concrete frame.
There are no cameras allowed in the vault, and people cannot take anything into the vault with them. With all of the cameras, walls, and guns, you would think it was secure enough. The vault is half the size of a football field and was lowered into the bedrock three years before the building was completed in 1924. It is surrounded by solid rock on all sides, and has a way to be sealed airtight and water tight if needed, as well. More than 180 tourists are led through the vault each day, so it’s not a super secret place. However, it is the largest and most secure gold vault that you’ll come across anywhere in the world.
Data Consolidation Techniques
As data increases in the company’s database, the need for data to be consolidated is a must in order to manage it effectively and utilize it for business operations. Data consolidation is getting data from multiple locations and sources and integrating them into a single database to be used in the company. Consolidation is an important component in data integration modules that comprise data propagation and federation.
Data propagation deals with duplicating information from different sources and locations while data federation deals with unifying the source information virtually. When data is integrated into a single database it allows for quicker access and better control. Managing data is now more effective and efficient. Data consolidation is done with the use of two different technologies and these are the ELT and ETL.
ELT stands for Extract, Load, and Transform. This is where the systems transform a volume of data after it is loaded in a database. After the loading process is done, it is then transformed and then delivered to different tables that can be access by authorized users. This technology is also called pull systems because it is performed on-demand by any individual. This allows also the users to transform and publish data after it is loaded in the database.
On the other hand, ETL stands for Extract, Transform, and Load. This is another data consolidation technique where it extracts information from multiple resources, transforms it into the standard rules and then loads it afterwards in the target systems with specified formats. It is quite different from ELT, because data is being transformed first before loading process takes place. Transformation takes place in the form of reformatting, standardizing and streamlining it to other data manipulation rules set by the company.
The extraction process is the first stage in any data consolidation techniques. Extraction may take place from high volume to multiple data sources or maybe from relational to object databases and other documents. This may also delivers both unstructured and structured data. The next technique is the transformation process that varies from data consolidation technique that is available. This may also ranges from single to complex operations. This allows also to deliver timely and relevant information that are used by the management team in their decision making process. Data is customized and tailored to what the company really needs. And the last process is the loading where it transfers and delivers data from one location to any target application. The loading process differs in both techniques because in ELT data loaded is unprocessed while in ETL data is loaded after it is processed.
Data consolidation is done with two different techniques. However, both of these techniques aim to integrate all the necessary data and information from different sources to a single database for effective management of data.
L&I Pension – Permanent Total Disability
L&I pension payments
When the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) places a work injury claimant on pension, then their L&I claim is closed. However, the injured worker receives pension benefits for the rest of their life, so long as they remain unemployable. L&I pays out pension benefits monthly, around the 15th of each month. The amount depends on the worker’s salary and wages at the time of injury. Furthermore, if the worker is married, then he or she can choose for their spouse to get survivor benefits. Simply put, “survivor benefits” means that if the work injury claimant passes then their spouse will receive the pension benefits. Under certain circumstances, this choice may also impact the monthly L&I pension amount.
Permanent total disability
There are many factors to consider when determining whether a work injury claimant is permanently and totally disabled. These factors include the following considerations, among others:
1) The worker’s work pattern at the time of injury – part-time employment, full time, seasonal worker, and so on.
2) Whether the work-accident, injury, or work-related illness cause the permanent physical or mental limitations.
3) Were there any preexisting permanent (physical or mental) limitations?
4) The person’s wage-earning capacity.
5) The local labor market.
6) The worker’s strengths and weaknesses.
7) The work injury claimant’s age, education, training, and experience.
Based on these factors, L&I may consider the workplace injury claimant as permanently and totally disabled. Even if a person is not physically or mentally helpless, they can still fall under the qualifications. However, we have to remember that an injured worker doesn’t have permanent total disability just because they cannot return to their former job. In fact, if the worker can perform or obtain any gainful work with success and continuity, then they are employable.
Employability: Are you employable?
The Department of Labor and Industries places great value on employability, for a variety of reasons. From my perspective, there are some issues with how L&I views and evaluates employability. In my opinion, saying that someone is employable on paper is not the same as how things manifest themselves in the real world. Furthermore, it’s not uncommon for employability determinations to be based on erroneous or insufficient medical or vocational evidence.
Getting help from L&I attorney
As I see it, most people with a workers’ compensation claim recover from their injuries or illness and return to work. However, there are many individuals with L&I claims that need assistance to return to work. Comparatively, only a small number of workplace injury claimants have permanent and total disability. If you have an L&I claim or a workers’ compensation claim, and the claim administrator is saying you are employable when you are not, then you should immediately speak with a workers’ compensation attorney.
This article was first published on https://tarareck.com/l-and-I-pension/
A Guide to Help You Pick the Best Air Purifier for Your Loved Ones
Holidays are around the corner. This is the time of year when people start purchasing gifts for their loved ones. If you are going to purchase an air purifier for someone you love, we have some helpful tips for you. If you want to purchase the best unit, you may be able to use this guide to your advantage. Read on to find out more.
1: Set Your Budget
Just like anything you purchase, make sure you have set your budget first. The price of the unit will vary based on a lot of factors, such as the capacity, filter type, features, and brand of the unit. If you don’t have a flexible budget, we suggest that you go for a product that is available to purchase for less than $300.
2: Consider the Needs of the Recipient
Your next move is to consider the needs of your recipient. If you are going to purchase this unit for everyday use, we suggest that you go for a unit that comes with a HEPA filter. On the other hand, if your loved one has a specific need, we suggest that you consider a specialized unit.
For example, if they are more prone to respiratory issues, such as allergies and infections, we suggest that you get a UV purifier for them. The devices are designed to neutralize viruses and bacteria.
3: Think About the Available Space
Another primary factor is to consider the available space in the office or house of the recipient. For example, if they need a general-purpose unit for a small apartment, you may want to consider a filterless unit.
On the other hand, if they have plenty of free space, you may consider a bigger unit that features a higher airflow rating. These units are powerful enough to cover a large face.
4: Consider Extra Features
Lastly, we suggest that you consider additional features that they will just love. For example, some units come with an indicator that turns on when the filter needs to be replaced. This will allow the user to change the filter so that the device continues to work properly.
So, you may want to consider these features before you place your order. These features may not be important to you, but your friend may just be over the moon.
Long story short, we suggest that you consider these four tips if you are going to purchase a gift for your loved one on these holidays. Since the air is full of pollution during winter days, nothing can make a better gift than an air purifier. Therefore, you should consider these tips before looking for an online or physical store to make your purchase decision.
