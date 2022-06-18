Finance
The Low Power Laser and Neuropathy, Something to Get Excited About?
There are many different types of neuropathy. Each has it’s own pathology. Even though different types of neuropathy cause different damage to the nerves, they all share a common nerve defect that is responsible for the burning, numbness and other neuropathy symptoms. I’m going to give you a very short, quick lesson in neurology which is the study of the brain and nerves. When you think of how nerves work, they are very similar to wires. They carrying electrical signals. These electrical impulses are coded. Readers who are my age or older will remember Morse Code. Nerves carry their signals in much the same way this code was used to send messages. The coded messages travel from different parts of the body to the brain, where the brain decodes and interprets them. The most basic cause of neuropathy symptoms has to do with the inability of damaged nerves to carry correctly coded electrical signals from the feet to the brain. When normal communication is disrupted, the brain feels bad sensations like pain or burning instead of normal sensations.
In long standing neuropathy the brain “feels” these abnormal sensations even after the nerves in the feet are healed. Now we have to remember that in neuropathy, usually the cause of the nerve damage is on-going. This means that more and more nerves become damaged, more and more incorrectly coded signals reach the brain and the brain misinterprets these signals. So if you understand that the symptoms of neuropathy are related to miscommunication between the brain and the feet, you’ll understand how we attempt to change it back to normal. What makes neuropathy so difficult to treat is the fact than nerves are much more easily damaged than they are healed. Most doctors, myself included were taught in school that nerves can’t heal. This is why you really need to see a doctor who is experienced with the treatment of neuropathy. They also, because of their training, believe that neuropathy is always progressive and there are few, if any, real treatment options.
Thankfully more recent research shows that our old understanding of neuropathy, is out dated and simply wrong. We can, under the right circumstances, promote nerve healing. The communications between the feet and the brain can be improved by a number of alternative treatment approaches. For the neuropathy patient this means less pain, less numbness, less tingling and better function. Now please understand what I just presented to you is an incredibly complex concept, the pathology of neuropathy, in a greatly over simplified way. If you remember anything from this article, I want you to remember that any doctor that tells you there is nothing that can be done to help your neuropathy, isn’t up on the latest scientific data.
There are ways to improve nerve function. Research on some of the techniques we use for our neuropathy patients suggests that many of them may even stimulate nerve re-growth and repair. But the most important thing I want you to remember is that while improving neuropathy is possible, it never is easy. Also remember that there is no one single treatment that improves neuropathy. The most effective neuropathy treatment programs require several different treatment techniques working together. So now let me tell you how we help hundreds of neuropathy patients using a neuropathy treatment program that we developed over the last 20 years. Let me show you a privileged glimpse of our comprehensive neuropathy treatment program.
The application of low powered laser light to the treatment of various human conditions has been around for a long time. Recent research suggests that it might have application in the treatment of peripheral neuropathy. Studies seem to indicate that various types of low level or cold lasers may increase cellular metabolism and tissue repair. Laser are frequently used in dermatology to resurface aging and injured skin. The rejuvenating effects of laser therapy in these types of conditions has been well documented. Could this same rejuvenating affect of laser be used to repair nerve damage in hands and feet? Measurable improvement in nerve function has been reported after a series of laser treatments. Tests known as nerve conduction velocity or NCVs can measure the speed at which nerves carry their signals. Nerves carry their signals in a very tight range. Not too fast, not too slowly. If the nerve slows down, it is a good indication that it is sick.
Often the first sign of neuropathy is seen as slowing in the nerves as measured on these nerve conduction tests. These tests are also used to determine if nerves are getting worse, staying the same or getting better. If the speed of the nerve is staying about the same, the neuropathy is stable, if the nerve speed is getting faster compared with previous tests, the body is repairing the nerve cells. If however, the test show the nerves are slowing down even further, this means the neuropathy is getting worse. So you should see that these tests can be used as a way to tell if the patient is getting better or not. They also tell us if a treatment is working or not. Scientists using these tests have studied the effects of laser light on nerve cells. What they reported was promising news for patients suffering from neuropathy. Repeated application of laser over damaged nerves improved their nerve speed; the body was repairing the damaged nerves. And of course the patient’s tingling and other signs of neuropathy were relieved.
There are a number of animal studies that show that laser not only improves nerve speed, but also promotes nerve regeneration. After a series of laser treatments, researchers looked at the nerves under a microscope. They saw signs that the damaged nerves were sprouting roots, just a a plant clipping placed in water. If the same thing happens in human nerves exposed to laser, it means that laser may be an essential tool in the treatment of peripheral neuropathy.
I was first introduced to the healing power of low level laser when I was studying at the Russian People’s Friendship Medical School in Russia. Russian scientists have pioneered the use of laser technology for the treatment of human disease. I have been using various forms of low level laser therapy with my own patients and finding great results with shingles, skin disorders, with neuropathy pain and diabetic ulcers. As they say a picture is worth a thousand words so rather than tell you about the results a laser can produce, let me show you. Results
Based on other research, it appears that low level laser therapy can also raise the levels of certain neurotransmitters. Laser therapy seems to raise the level of a specific chemical called GABA (known as a neurotransmitter) in the nervous system. One the functions of GABA is to block nerves that carry pain signals to the brain. This would be theoretically very helpful in patients with neuropathy..
Thus low level laser therapy can be used by neuropathy patients to increase function and possibly even cause repair and regeneration of the nerve cells. It may also increase the levels of pain-suppressing GABA in the nervous system. When combined in a comprehensive neuropathy treatment program, laser can be extremely beneficial for patients suffering from neuropathy. Great news for neuropathy patients.
Vern survived almost a century, but at age 90 he got some bad news, they were going to cut his toes off. Vern is a spy 90 year old. His doctor recommended a terrible treatment, amputation. He developed diabetic ulcers and despite aggressive treatment of his peripheral neuropathy they would not heal. The next step: The toes had to come off. But Vern’s daughter was a patient in our office and as a last resort, Vern tried a special neuropathy treatment I first learned about in Russia. As an alternative to amputation, I combined some Chinese herbs with low level laser therapy. They reduced his pain from a score of 10 to 2 and best of all, they saved Vern’s toes! The surgery was canceled.
Finance
Mediation: The Conflict-Solving Method That Works!
Common complaints about others abound: the barking dog next door, the neighbor who always parks in front of someone else’s house for days on end, or the lady whose car was hit by a neighbor’s visiting grandchildren when their beach ball went astray. Perhaps a neighbor doesn’t want his children exposed to the skinny-dipping parties that go on next door. Or there might be a condo owner who complains of another owner’s discriminatory behavior. Where there are people, there are conflicts, but all these conflicts that can be eliminated by a simple mediation.
Any kind of dispute between individuals is appropriate for mediation – a divorce agreement, a landlord tenant conflict, or a worker/employer misunderstanding. But by far the most common disputes that end up in mediation are neighbor to neighbor or inter-family conflicts. The law recognizes that landowners, or those in rightful possession of land (tenants or invited guests), have the right to the unimpaired condition of the property and to reasonable comfort and convenience in its occupation. This is known as “quiet enjoyment” of the land.
The problem arises when one person’s “quiet enjoyment” infringes upon the “quiet enjoyment” of his neighbor. Mediation can solve these problems in a cheaper, more satisfying way than litigation. Whereas only one party wins in a lawsuit or arbitration, in mediation, ALL parties end up receiving something with which they can be satisfied.
For example, Joe and Bill live next door to each other. Joe’s pine tree, planted by his great grandfather, stands next to the fence bordering Bill’s property and sheds its needles regularly. Bill complains the tree’s needles fall in his swimming pool and clog the drain, necessitating many hours per week of both pool maintenance costs and Bill’s personal labor to keep the machinery running and the pool clean. Bill wants the tree cut down, so he doesn’t have extra expense and hours cleaning the pool when he could be doing something else, which is lack of quiet enjoyment. Joe refuses to cut the tree because it has a deep sentimental value that is his quiet enjoyment.
If Bill sues Joe in small claims court, one person will win and one will lose and have to pay the filing and process serving costs. Both parties will live under stress until the case is decided, and after the decision, the neighbors will likely never get along again. If the value of the tree and services is over $10,000, the suit goes to Superior Court and both parties will have filing fees of at least $395 and attorney’s fees they each will have to pay. Each party’s attorney’s fees for a Judge-decided bench trial can be $50,000 or more.
On the other hand, if both Bill and Joe agree to mediation, they will talk about the problem, identify exactly what each party needs in the situation, and they will arrive at a solution that both parties agree upon. One such solution, suggested during the mediation process by the parties themselves, might be that Joe gets to keep his tree and his quiet enjoyment, but Joe will pay Bill a monthly sum for the extra pool care cost required by his falling needles providing Bill with his quiet enjoyment. A mediation agreement will be signed and both parties are satisfied with their own solution. Perhaps they will even become good friends.
The good thing about a mediation is that the agreement is a private agreement. It need not necessarily follow the law, as long as all the involved parties are satisfied with the arrangement. The agreement can contain built in means of enforcing the terms, such as a requirement to attend anger management classes for the party who tends to yell or show violent displeasure.
One case I saw was a case of juvenile vandalism that cost the property owner thousands of dollars. The juvenile was looking at detention time, community service and aggravation from family and friends. The homeowner, however, was willing to not press criminal charges as long as the youth worked off the debt by doing gardening and washing the family cars every week for one year. Each time that youth fixed up the property owner’s garden or kept his car clean, he learned the valuable lesson that doing good brings its own rewards. Both parties were satisfied with the deal and the law was bypassed by a mediation agreement.
For cases of very small monetary value, there are free mediations available through your local County Dispute Resolution programs. Private mediators charge by the hour and the fee, starting at $250 per hour, is usually split by the parties to the mediation. A mediation can be accomplished in from one to ten hours or more, depending on the willingness of the parties. Sometimes a stalemate is reached and the parties have to return another day. I’ve heard of mediations in a divorce settlement that cost $500 and those in a civil litigation that cost $9000. Taken in perspective, those fees are cheap compared to $50,000 per side to have the court decide on one winner with everyone paying out of pocket filing and attorney’s fees and no one being truly satisfied.
If you or someone you know has a serious conflict with a friend, family member, or business associate and they want to sue to get it resolved, encourage the parties to seek a mediator for a less costly and less stressful true Win Win result.
Finance
Changing Stumbling Blocks To Stepping Stones?
“The difference between a stumbling block and a stepping stone is how you use them.” – Unknown
It is not really what happens to us that matter but how we react to it. Do you agree with me?
Someone once said, 10% of life is what happens to you and 90% the way you react to it.
Stumbling blocks are bound to come on our way to our destiny. But our ability to convert such stumbling blocks to stepping-stones will differentiate the successful from the unsuccessful. Whatever happens to us in our quest to attain success is not new, it has once happened to someone before, but what will differentiate you from others is your reaction to it. Someone was once raped and abused; someone once failed and someone was once disappointed, yet someone came out stronger and better.
Stumbling blocks come in form of problems, failures, trials, tribulations, disappointments, and setbacks. If these situations are not adequately managed, they tend to stand on our way to destiny and act as a garrison demarcating us from our success. On the other hand, if these circumstances are properly managed, they act as stepping-stones, which when stepped on will take us closer to our destiny.
Resolve today to turn all stumbling blocks to stepping-stones. While stumbling blocks are caterpillars, stepping-stones are pillars.
Napoleon Hill, author and writer, asserted in his best-selling book Think and grow rich that ‘every adversity brings with it the seed of an equivalent advantage’. What the author is invariably saying is that there is an advantage in every adversity that comes our way. There is a stepping-stone in every stumbling block we experience. There is a gain in every pain we go through.
That you failed a test does not mean you should never attempt it again. In fact, failing the examination is not the exact failure, but your inability to try again. Stumbling blocks stop us from moving ahead, but the moment we turn them to stepping-stones, they take us closer to our destination.
After series of failures, disappointments and unfavourable situations, Ralph Naldo Emerson concluded that ‘our greatest glory is not in failing, but in rising up every time we fail.’ ‘Failing’ in this context is a stumbling block, but if we sit on the fact that we fell and refuse to rise again, it then remains a stumbling block. Conversely, if we are able to change our approach and reactions to such failures, it automatically becomes a stepping-stone.
Lots of events and situations find their ways into our lives each and every day, and one thing I have realised is each one of those situations can either be good or bad for us. In the coming days, months, and years, you will have the opportunity to interpret and react to many different people and situations. What then will guarantee that those opportunities are stepping-stones rather than stumbling blocks? I believe the outcome is dependent upon the choices we make. Will I be an optimist or a pessimist? Will I work to make this productive or destructive? Will I do what is right or will I do what is wrong? These are all choices we face. Often our decision is spur of the moment, yet that will determine whether we step forward or move backward.
Do you have a person or situation right now that could go either way? Make these choices today. Choose to be an optimist. Choose to make it productive. Choose to do what is right. As you do, you will find a stepping-stone to greatness rather than a stumbling block on your road to success.
When I came to live in England in 1996, I was shocked to discover that a fraudster had already stolen my birth certificate and used it to obtain a National Insurance number and credit cards and even opened a bank account. The person even got married in my name. Everywhere I went, I was told somebody was using my identity. At this point, the authorities could not identify the real ‘Dayo Olomu.’ I reached a stage where I wanted to give up and cry, raise the white flag of surrender and admit I couldn’t go on. I reached such a depth I never knew existed. It was one of the greatest obstacles and setbacks I had to face as it nearly destroyed my goal; however, I was resolute not to loose focus. I returned to college and pursued my goals. Today the rest is history!
I see every setback as an opportunity for growth. When you loose, you learn and then go on to win next time.
Finance
Forex Trading – What Is Market Spread in Forex?
Spread is the difference between the bid and the ask prices of currency pairs. Currencies get traded in pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY etc. Suppose, EURUSD bid price is 1.3453 and the ask price is 1.3456. What this means is that if you want to sell EURUSD, you will get the rate 1.3453 and if you want to buy EURUSD, you will get 1.3456. So, you will always pay more to buy a pair and get less when you sell that pair. The trader placing the order demands liquidity and is willing to pay a certain spread for that. While the market maker supplies the liquidity in the shape of charging the spread. This is the basis of the bid ask spread.
Forex market developed after the collapse of the Bretton Woods System in 1973. Currencies became free floating and exchange rate instead of being fixed was subject the market forces of demand and supply. Today, Forex market is the largest global market where more than $3 trillion of currencies get transacted daily.
The main force behind the development of the currency market is the rise of international trade and finance. Over the past many decades, the global economy has become highly interlinked. Large banks and corporations need to exchange currencies. Countries make huge imports. This requires the payment of foreign currency to the exporter.
Almost all the countries import oil. In order to import oil, they need to convert their local currencies into US Dollar as USD is the main currency in which oil is bought and sold. In the same manner, countries need to import coffee, coca, soyabeans and other commodities for local use. This requires conversion of local currency into foreign currency. The rate you get is based on the supply and demand for that currency in the international market.
Multi nationals have their operations spread all over the world. They need to pay their employees and repatriate profits. Whatever, these huge currency transactions by the central banks, large banks, corporations, hedge funds and other big dogs sets the stage for a huge global over the counter currency market where big players pay for the foreign currency in terms of their domestic currency.
Now, unlike other markets, the currency market is segmented. At the top is the Interbank Market. This is for the big players, like very large banks and large institutions and corporations. They make huge currency transactions. The interbank market has the lowest spreads as the currency transactions are huge.
Below the interbank market comes the dealers and market makers for the retail market who demand a certain additional spread for supplying liquidity to the small traders. So, in the retain market, you will get a spread that is a few pips more than the interbank market.
As the Forex market is unregulated, this spread can vary from one dealer to another. So, you need to be careful and choose only that broker that supplies the best spread to you as spread in the long run is your trading cost and you need to keep it low. Good Luck!
Bill Madden: Pitching and defense the reason Yankees on historic pace
The Low Power Laser and Neuropathy, Something to Get Excited About?
Working Strategies: Roll camera — mentoring in the COVID era
Movie review: ‘Lightyear’ blasts off with compelling story, gorgeous visuals
Mediation: The Conflict-Solving Method That Works!
Changing Stumbling Blocks To Stepping Stones?
Forex Trading – What Is Market Spread in Forex?
EFCC Arraigns University Lecturer Over Alleged N19 Million Fraud
The Easiest Way To Get A Masters Of Nursing
The Role of Blockchain in Healthcare Technology
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream