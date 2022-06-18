The Top Rated Hosted Call Center For Lead Generation & Sales

Share Pin 0 Shares

Many businesses want to discover the top rated hosted call center for lead generation and sales. Researching the many hosted call centers on the marketing can create greater confusion than clarity. When we were researching this issue for some of our clients we were surprised at how few of the hosted call centers lived up to their promises.

First, we eliminated from consideration any hosted call center that did not allow for a free trial. Our conclusion was that this industry should be excited by the opportunity to show off their system if it was one worth of showing off. Our thinking was that even if the trial was only 2 or 3 days that would be sufficient for testing.

We tested the hosted call center software to see how effective their dialer was. We wanted to make sure that the predictive dialer was able to maximize the agents’ time on live calls while minimizing the called persons’ time on hold. Many of the companies failed this test including some of the more well known companies.

We also tested the web-based systems to make sure they had all of the features that were important to our clients. These features ranged from ability to record calls, callback features, scheduling features, lead tracking features, etc. Some systems provided only a few of the important features while others provided many or all of them.

The next consideration was cost and ease of integration. Some systems performed well in our tests but did not warrant the high price. Others performed well yet were too difficult to set up and integrate.

We tested systems from many of the well known companies and some of the lesser known companies. Though we fully expected one of the large companies would come out on top this was not the case. We were most pleased with the hosted call center option offered by SafeSoft Solutions. The predictive dialer scored the highest in our tests. The system also had all of the features deemed essential and offered them at the best price of all those tested.

