Traumatic Brain Injury – The Critical Role of Family on the Road to Diagnosis Treatment and Recovery
Brain injury is one of the leading causes of death in people under the age of 45. Many who suffer mild to moderate injury do not appear to be injured and they have few outward physical manifestations of personal injuries. In short, they “look” good, despite the fact that they have suffered a severe personal injury that can mean the loss of employment, the destruction of personal relationships and the anguish that accompanies the knowledge of all that has been lost.
Mild to moderate survivors of traumatic brain injury routinely are reassured by doctors that they will recover from their fatigue, slowness in thinking, and reduced memory, just as they expect to recover from cuts, bruises and broken bones. The all too common belief is that time heals all wounds. For every rule there is an exception and unfortunately time does not heal all traumatic brain injuries. Over time doctors address objective physical injuries, but the head injury does not receive the special attention it requires and TBI goes undiagnosed. As a result, many head injury patients with permanent impairments never receive a full evaluation by a neuropsychologist, including neuropsychological testing. Without testing by a neuropsychologist, this personal injury cannot be diagnosed and these patients never receive appropriate care and treatment for their physical, cognitive, psychological, sexual and social impairments.Famili to obtain a complete copy of the survivor’s medical records including the rescue and ambulance service, emergency room and hospital records if there was an admission. A complete set is critical because it contains all of the detailed evaluations and objective measurements made by emergency medical technicians, E.R. nurses and doctors and neurologists that are necessary to understand the nature and extent of this personal injury.
Since the brain regulates our state and level of consciousness, we can learn much about the extent of a brain injury by evaluating consciousness itself. If the level of consciousness is other than normal, the head injury is serious, no matter what a physical examination or other evidence may indicate. The categories of altered consciousness are:
- Confusion – The mildest form of altered consciousness, in which individuals have difficulty thinking coherently. For example, they may not be able to solve a simple math problem or remember what they ate for breakfast. Often they will seem disoriented and may not speak much.
- Stupor – At this level, individuals are often close to a comatose state and are unresponsive to normal stimuli. They can only be aroused by intense or painful stimulation, such as having their toe squeezed or being stuck with a pin. They may open their eyes, but only if they are vigorously forced to respond.
- Delirium – This intense state of altered consciousness often is the result of exposure to a toxic substance. People suffering from delirium are disoriented, afraid, irritable and over-reactive. They don’t have a grasp of what they are seeing or hearing, and they are prone to visual hallucinations.
- Coma – The most serious form of altered consciousness, in which a person is completely unconscious and unresponsive to any sort of stimuli.
Physicians use a system called the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) to precisely evaluate and describe patients’ levels of consciousness. To understand the seriousness of a brain injury, the patient’s condition at the first evaluation is significant. The more severe the initial presentation, the more severe the injury and the likelihood of a full and complete recovery is reduced. The scale is based on three individual responses measuring eye, verbal and motor responses. Physicians consider expression of a total GCS score of limited interest; what is more important is the score in each of the three individual categories. Each level of response indicates the degree of brain injury.
The lowest score is a 3 and indicates no response from the patient. A person who is alert and oriented would be rated at 15.
Any period of unconsciousness is a red flag to rule out permanent brain injury, i.e. to evaluate the nature and extent of the brain injury. Loss of consciousness always should be considered significant. However, a report of no loss of consciousness does not mean that a brain injury has not occurred. Many head injuries result in a prolonged period of confusion with spotty memory. It is common for patients to be asked what they remember upon waking up. More important though is when constant, continuous memory re-started. In many cases where there is no specifically identified period of lost consciousness, continuous memory will not restart for many hours or days later.
The most common of brain injuries is a quiet and elusive one. Called post-concussion syndrome, this personal injury is most often caused by what seems to be innocuous damage to the head. Individuals may sustain a head injury, but never lose consciousness and appear to be doing just fine. The difference between a post-concussion syndrome and traumatic brain injury is that PCS is temporary. TBI is not. Days or weeks later, individuals will experience problems with memory, reasoning or judgment, or they may simply report feeling “off” and not being the same person they were before the accident. These injuries are not readily reported in the injured survivor’s medical records, but they are well understood by family members, close friends, and co-workers who know that the survivor is “not the same person” s/he was before this serious personal injury changed their lives.
In today’s world of short medical visits, doctors don’t have the time, and in many cases the training, to ask the patient about detailed changes in their ability to cope after a head injury. Since many people improve over time, reassurance is the common form of medical care provided by a family physician or general practitioner. The result is that “reassurance” denies the patient treatment because it fails to secure an honest diagnosis.
Family members are the first to recognize deficits and changes caused by a head injury, well before the patient is prepared to admit to chronic deficits, but unfortunately this significant information is not fully reported to doctors. In addition, by definition, asking a memory impaired person details of their cognitive losses is problematic. It is the equivalent of asking a patient “how long were you knocked out?” Once you lost consciousness, you don’t know and rarely does anyone instantly regain full consciousness. Coming in and out of acute consciousness is common. For the same reasons, asking a memory-impaired person what they don’t remember is not helpful. And there is no bright line between depression, fatigue, irritability and memory lapses caused by brain injury or from other causes, although these symptoms are the hallmarks of a brain injured patient. This is why it is so very important for a spouse, parent or sibling with first hand knowledge to attend follow up medical exams.
After 3 to 6 months, if deficits persist, or improvement is slower than expected, report the most significant deficits in writing to the primary care provider and request a referral to a neuropsychologist.
In many cases, as the attorney for the head injury survivor, I have worked with family members to prepare a detailed letter to a treating doctor that identifies changes in learning and communication skills, among others, suffered by the patient and as a result have obtained a referral to a neuropsychologist for evaluation and testing. Obtaining proper medical care and treatment, especially for TBI survivors, requires the intervention and support of family members, and often times a skilled attorney who knows and understands the signs and symptoms of brain injury.
A word of caution. Do not be deterred by a physician declining to order neuropsychological testing because a CT Scan, or an MRI, does not show injury, i.e. the images are read as being within normal limits.
First, CT Scans cannot be used to diagnose TBI except in the most aggravated cases of fractures and hematomas. Second, the same is true for most MRIs. Unless the MRI was performed on a T-3 MRI machine, which employs sophisticated software to provide diffuse tensor imagery and fiber tracing which is studied and interpreted by a neuroradiologist trained in this protocol, the MRI report is not definitive.
Note that an MRI utilizing a T-3 by itself is not sufficient unless software providing diffuse tensor imagery and fiber tracing is used. This combination of the hardware and software allows specially trained professionals to identify axonal shears and other finite injuries, otherwise unseen on MRIs conducted on T-1 or T-1.5 machines. More importantly, MRIs are not the first step in diagnosing traumatic brain injury. The recognized method for diagnosing the residuals of traumatic brain injury is through testing by a neuropsychologist trained to evaluate TBI.
When should you expect a recovery and to what extent? The general rules is that the shorter the time it takes for recovery, the more complete the recovery will be. While every person is different, patients tend to recover sensory, motor and language skills faster and more readily than writing and math skills, memory, attention, general intelligence and social/emotional balance. In addition to the longer recovery time, the loss of these skills and abilities are usually more devastating.
Motor and speech recovery usually occurs within three to six months of injury. Attention and memory tend to be the most difficult to recover.
The pace of recovery is usually greatest during the first three months. Recovery then tends to slow over the course of the balance of the first year. This is one reason why it is valuable to obtain a neuropsychological evaluation shortly after the head injury is suffered and to use this baseline for comparison with later tests to measure changes and to understand the extent of improvement.
In general, after six months some improvement can occur, but usually it is not significant. After that point, there is no healing in the conventional sense. Damaged brain nerve cells and pathways do not regenerate. People can and do learn to compensate for their injuries by using other skills and that is where rehabilitation specialists are very helpful.
A Strategic Approach Towards Online Marketing
Digital marketing is about building real-time connections with and marketing to real human beings who are inspired to take actions through value and stories that a brand offer. A well-thought-out digital marketing strategy helps a business formulate a plan of actions and take right decisions required to be successful online; it is important to have a strategy in place in order to produce maximum results. Depending on the needs and nature of your business, a masterfully crafted online strategy can help achieve multiple business goals from lead generation to increase in revenue. Following are some basic and extremely important steps to build a profitable online marketing strategy for a business:
Understand your audience
It is foolish to market a product without understanding the needs and interests of its consumers. Building buyers persona is important to get a clear picture of your ideal customers. Assumptions do not really work when it comes to building a long-term online marketing strategy. The information required in the process should be based on real data. Age, location, interests, income, challenges, and priorities of your audience will help you understand your customers and build a relevant and effective marketing strategy.
Define your goals and tools
Marketing goals can be defined by taking into account your fundamental business goals. Increasing revenue online is the ultimate goal of almost every business leveraging digital channels to improve its bottom line. It is critical to have pertinent tools in place in order to measure the effectiveness of your digital marketing efforts. Tracking down key metrics helps a business improve and adjust its strategy in accordance with future needs and challenges.
Study the effectiveness of your online marketing assets
You can incorporate elements of owned, earned, and paid media into your digital marketing strategy. Owned media: your website, social profiles, and content are elements you have complete control over. Owned media also include off-site content in form of articles and blogs. Earned media refers to the recognition and exposure a business earns through word-of-mouth. And, paid media, as the name suggests, refers to the exposure a business gain as a result of paid marketing activities such as Google AdWords.
A successful online marketing strategy demands a balanced use of all the channels. You should evaluate, audit, and measure the effectiveness of your digital assets to generate maximum ROI.
Once you have gone through the research and evaluation process and have a clear vision of the elements that are going to govern your strategy, it’s time to bring all of it together and document the series of actions you are going to take to achieve your business goals.
Internet Marketing Tool The Key to Your Success
An internet marketing tool is a term often used in internet marketing but the question is, what is it? What can it do for you and your online business? Is it advantageous to use an internet marketing tool? How does an effective marketing tool affect the sales of your company? What are the different types of internet marketing tool? Well, an internet marketing tool is a device that provides digital advantage for internet marketers in completing a certain task. In order for your internet marketing to be successful you need to have an effective internet marketing tool.
An internet marketing tool defines a set of specific steps that must be completed in order to perform an operation. They often require for the user to select with the mouse before the operation can be completed on the given selection. They must usually be created for a specific data using a constructor and then the associated functions can be applied to that data.
One internet marketing tool is the electronic mail, better known as email, is the most important tool used on the Internet. It’s much faster than snail mail, less expensive and enables you to instantly communicate with your visitors and customers. Although most Internet Service Providers include email accounts for their customers, these accounts really aren’t adequate for an Internet business — especially if you get a large amount of email. Not only do the email addresses contain your ISP’s name, but they are also very limited on features and options.
Another type of internet marketing tool is FTP, also known as file transfer protocol, which is a procedure that enables users to upload and download files to or from a certain web server.
Graphic design is an intimidating subject for many Internet entrepreneurs which are also included as an effective internet marketing tool. However, most of us must learn some basic graphic design techniques in order to avoid the high costs of hiring a professional designer. But if you are willing to pay for high quality graphic designs, there are many graphic design company that will be happy to serve you with a lot of designs that you can use for your website. In order to create or edit your graphics, you’ll need to invest in a good graphics-editing program.
The most popular program used by Internet marketers is Paint Shop Pro. This powerful program is the only program you’ll need to design professional looking graphics. The most popular image formats used as internet marketing tool are GIF or graphic interchange format, and JPEG or joint photographic expert group. GIF uses a maximum of 256 colors and is best suited for images such as logos, buttons and bullets. JPEG images can contain millions of colors and allow you to specify the degree of compression.
Another internet marketing tool being used is an icon which is also a graphic image that represents an available function on a computer’s graphical user interface. They look like a standard image file; however, to create an icon, you must have a special software program capable of creating and saving an image in ICO format. The size of an icon will vary depending on the application it is associated with. Some will require a 16×16 pixel image and others may require a 32×32 pixel image. In addition, the number of required colors may be 16 or 256.
Autoresponders are one of the most widely used internet marketing tool on the Internet. They are also known as mailbots, automatic email and email on demand. They were derived from the very popular fax on demand and designed to automatically respond to any email message received with an automatic response. Autoresponder programs vary from autoresponse messages set-up within an email program to a script that runs on a server. This script may run a web-based autoresponder system that utilizes a web page form or it may run with a pop email account on a server.
One powerful internet marketing tool used on the Internet is the ezine. An ezine, also known as an email magazine, online publication or electronic newsletter is simply a newsletter available via email and/or online. There are hundreds of thousands of ezines on various subjects available on the Internet free of charge. Publishing an ezine is a great way to build an opt-in list of potential customers. Not only will it enable you to share your expertise, but it will also build your credibility.
Developing a trusting relationship with your subscribers is the key to your ezine’s success. You must have a sincere desire to assist your subscribers to the best of your ability. Provide them with helpful information that will teach and inform in regard to the subject matter. Although offering an internet marketing tool like an ezine to your subscribers free of charge may seem to be a waste of time, you have to look at the entire picture. This publication will enable you to have a direct line of communication with your subscribers.
Your subscribers are not just subscribers – they are actually targeted potential customers. When they subscribed to your publication, they were letting you know they have an interest in your ezine’s focus. This provides you with the opportunity to advertise your products or services, and provide them with recommendations.
How to Fix the Helicopter EMS Accident Rate
Helicopter Emergency Medical Services(HEMS) is an industry at risk. Due to a rash of fatal accidents, the industry is sicker than the patients being flown. The air med business is dying because, instead of saving lives, it’s killing people, namely helicopter crews, and often their patients.
The problem didn’t happen overnight; the solution won’t come quickly, either.
From the beginning, air medical helicopters have experienced a high accident rate. The risk can never be eliminated, but it can be mitigated and reduced to the point where an air med accident is rare. The following treatise tells how that can be done. If all the initiatives listed here were put in place tomorrow, the HEMS accident rate would drop to near zero. Here’s the road map of how that can happen.
” First recommendation: for those programs requesting it, an immediate safety stand-down for FAA or other outside party review on all aspects of the HEMS operation.
One of the difficulties with the accident rate in air medical is simple semantics. What is an accident, and how are the statistics compiled? Here’s the bottom line: the stated expectation must be a zero accident rate.
A Special FAR is needed, a new regulation aimed specifically at air medical operations similar to the regs in place for helicopter tour operators. For years the FAA has been unwilling or unable to simply shut down an operator or individual program site for safety or regulatory violations. There should be the institution of an anonymous tip line to the FAA, a whistle-blower feature for passengers, crew, or other employees of the various operators to use, something similar to the NASA safety reporting form. The potential for abuse is always present with such a system; but the potential for increased transparency is, as well, and the issue is critical.
” Pilots must be better vetted and trained.
There are too many programs, and too many helicopter operators such that the pilot staffing pool is too thin. With lower experience levels, and more programs flying more aircraft more hours, a growing accident rate is almost inevitable. A direct link can be made between the start of hostilities in Iraq, and the latest rise in the rate of air medical accidents. Many veteran pilots with a military affiliation are flying overseas, leaving programs at home understaffed, or with less experienced pilots in cockpits, or both.
Given the fact that most air medical accidents are weather related this makes sense. Military pilots are better able to maintain control in IIMC. The skills military pilots acquire, both in flight and with access to simulators, also confer a level of confidence unavailable to non-military pilots.
Another reason air med requires more professionalism and oversight is, that programs are 24/7 operations, with a high percentage of flying at night. Pilot error is the single most common factor in air medical accidents, and current crew rest rules are inadequate to address that. Shutting down a program after dark is not an option*, as these are emergency response vehicles, and must be staffed accordingly.
” Instrument Flight capability for recovery only in all air medical helicopters.
If used correctly, IFR capability is a powerful risk reducer in HEMS operations. What operators commonly substitute for IFR capability is company policy which demands that pilots avoid instrument weather at all cost. But denial of upgraded capability is inexcusable in a company which offers aviation assets to the public. The FAA should demand IFR capability for air medical helicopters as part of the new SFAR. This would serve two purposes: it would give pilots needed options; it would increase the standard of companies competing for air med business, drive marginal operators away.
Let me be clear about this: I propose IFR capability for recovery only, not for launch. IFR equipment, coupled with ongoing instrument training, will go a long way toward eliminating air med accidents.
Most fatal accidents have happened en-route to a patient pickup, or after a pilot has aborted the flight, and turned toward home base. This says that air med crews are accepting missions in weather that’s marginal at best, an attempt to take off and check conditions over a commonly flown route. Just so, the more emphasis placed on weather avoidance, and dismissal of IFR capability in lieu of weather minimums and dogmatic measures, have made air medical less safe.
Pilots must find the delicate balance between program needs and their professional standing. Air med pilots are just charter pilots with a single client. But the trappings of the air med program, the flight suits, logos, and close interaction with medical staff is a constant enforcement of the team concept at a client hospital. There’s nothing wrong with team spirit. But the elite nature of air med flight crews can dilute a pilot’s command authority in situations where patient need appears to override aviation considerations. Weather factors can be minimized. Nuisance maintenance issues ignored. Crew rest times can be arbitrarily extended to pursue a patient mission at crew change time. At most programs, pilots are shielded from patient information, to avoid undue pressure on them to accept or reject a flight. This is a good protocol. But the simple truth is, that pilot exposure patient medical condition is unavoidable at the onset of the mission, or at any time during the flight. What’s needed is a more professional, more objective pilot in the first place.
Give site managers the authority they need to enforce safe practices. Site managers have little authority to enforce pilot codes, or punish unprofessional behavior. Most accidents begin in the hiring phase, lying in wait for the right conditions. Posting a pilot to a contract site is expensive. But when a client hospital demands a pilot’s removal, or a site manager learns of safety infractions, that manager must be able to take action.
Air medical flying has always had a reputation for having an emergency, rapid-response atmosphere. This sheen of excitement is what attracts certain people to it, the so-called adrenaline junkies. From my 20 years in a HEMS cockpit, I can attest to the high-profile nature of the work. There’s nothing more exciting than having the helicopter clatter out of the sky, arrive on scene, and land to save the day. The feeling is intoxicating, even if it is illusory. It’s easy to lose sight of the aviation aspect of it.
The bottom line is, that pilots at air med programs are locked and loaded to fly, and not every pilot is cut out for it. Accepting a mission is the default mode. But instead of being paid to fly, pilots must understand that they’re being paid for the judgement to not fly at times. FAR part 105, the so-called ‘pilot-in-command’ rule, not only protects pilots and the decisions they make, but it eliminates the potential hazard of a diluted decision, a decision made by a committee. Especially with the rapid growth of the HEMS industry, hour requirements and necessary experience levels have dropped. The pilot pool has shrunk beyond the competence level required.
” Multi-engine aircraft in air medical operations.
All air medical programs should field multi-engine helicopters. If that proves too much for the budget, the hospital should abandon the air medical program, or seek a consortium arrangement.
Having two engines, and the doubling of other on-board systems, simply brings the aviation asset up to par with the medical equipment it carries. Medical staff routinely have backups for everything; their aircraft should have nothing less.
Multi-engine aircraft also obviate additional mechanic staffing. Two mechanics are more efficient, better rested, doubly trained, and have more latitude toward performing required tasks to keep the equipment operating.
Another less obvious benefit to fielding twin-engine aircraft is the potential for pilot training. Depending on the aircraft, an extra seat is available in the cockpit on every flight. That empty seat ought to be used for an observer, a rookie pilot, or a new hire to ride along, to see first hand how the operation works.
Another advantage of this change is, that the copilot could be someone in training. If done properly, this position could be a revenue source for innovative operators willing to help a pilot build up his or her logbook, and willing to pay for the opportunity, to the benefit of the operator’s bottom line.
” CVR/FDR/TAWS/GPS moving map installation in air med helicopter cockpits.
The FAA should mandate cockpit voice recorders, and/or flight data recorders in every HEMS cockpit. This would add transparency to every air med mission. These boxes would have two additional benefits: they would assist in an accident investigation, a use for which they were designed; and they would facilitate maintenance work by recording and archiving system operating parameters. TAWS is nothing more than ground avoidance technology, another layer of protection. GPS should be a requirement in all HEMS cockpits.
” De-emphasize rapid response/takeoff time.
In spite of programs’ PR efforts, and patient impact evidence to the contrary, a rapid response only puts the aircraft and crew at risk, makes negligible difference in patient outcome, and should be de-emphasized. A launch time of ten minutes is not unreasonable. No other part 135 operation would advertise a five minute takeoff time, nor would the FAA grant operations specifications for such a thing. In actual practice, the HEMS mission is, by and large, a transport system to provide a stable, monitored environment for patients between hospitals.
” Higher program weather minimums, and mandatory down-status.
Weather is a factor in 50% of HEMS accidents. Program and FAA-mandated weather minimums are typically stringent, but at most programs they still border on marginal VFR. The environment in which air medical aircraft operate is typically where weather information is least available and/or reliable–below three thousand feet, far from weather reporting outlets, and often below radar coverage.
” Hospital administration must be more involved.
The administration of air med programs must become more intimately involved in day to day operations. Launch decisions should be reviewed; mandatory short takeoff times should be abandoned; borderline pilots, or those who consistently make poor decisions should be held accountable; safety committees should be established, with authority to make major decisions, including the configuration of the aircraft.
Medical directors should apprise physician staff of safety issues concerning air medical, including the need for better triage to eliminate non-emergent air transports. A culture of support must be effected for no-go decisions. The tendency for medical staff receiving a transport request is to use the helicopter if any indication exists that it’s needed. The underlying assumption is, that the patient needs to be flown, or a doctor would not have called.
But patients are often flown only for mundane logistical reasons. Various EMS services are available on a limited basis. Taking a ground rig away leaves the county uncovered for long periods. The helicopter is often used as a substitute in these cases. Thus, the air medical asset closest to the patient is often used when there’s no indication the patient needs to be flown.
I was a pilot in command of an air medical helicopter for twenty years. I understand the pressures and contingencies, regulations, environment and politics that air med pilots are exposed to every day. From my first air medical flight in July 1983, to my last in October 2003 I saw one of every kind of patient mission there is, except one. I never witnessed a birth on board the helicopter. That simple fact, that in 3,200 patient missions I never once witnessed a birth is instructive. It means triage for women about to deliver was done with utmost care. Both attending and receiving physicians knew not to call the helicopter.
The point is, that adequate triage, better consultation, or both, especially with today’s technical ability for doctors to share information, is a key in the air medical safety puzzle, because it means fewer flights, thus more attention to truly urgent flights.
With four pilots per contract, and where program hours are low anyway, the operator may (rightly) be concerned about less flying proficiency. In this case the sponsoring hospital should contract for more training hours, match their assets with another hospital in a consortium arrangement, or cede the air medical transport service altogether, thus saving needed health care dollars.
Do fewer flights mean lowered service to potential clients? No, it means better service to clients who need the service more. While flying a routine, stable hospital transfer patient, the helicopter is out of service to respond to a trauma, or other emergent patient.
“The bottom line must be secondary to safe practices, and hard aviation realities.
Typically, a hospital based helicopter system is set up on a mixed staff basis, with pilots and mechanics employed by the aviation vendor, and the hospital staff employed in house. Sponsoring hospitals can budget for aircraft services; they have the option of renewing a contract with a vendor–or not; they don’t assume the burden of aircraft maintenance, or staff training; and they avoid out of service time by having a backup aircraft within guidelines established in the contract. Leasing the asset also provides a hospital the opportunity to more easily upgrade to additional program functionality, such as IFR, NVG, multi-engine, or other changes.
But contracts offer only so much, and therein lies one of the more entrenched problems, with air medical safety often hanging in the balance: innovation is stifled, and safety initiatives shuttled between client and vendor, with little or no, or extremely slow resolution. There’s no direct connection between funding and safety, of course. But there needs to be more attention paid to backup systems for HEMS operations. No surgeon would operate when the hospital’s standby generator is out of service. No flight nurse would take off with no backup batteries for a heart monitor, or extra oxygen bottles. No hospital would place its million dollar MRI machinery uncovered in the parking lot, exposed to the elements.
But hospitals use single-engine helicopters, with VFR only cockpits, no NVG or GPS or TAWS capability, one electrical system, one hydraulic system, and one pilot on the overwhelming number of air med missions. The aircraft is typically parked on a pad outside, exposed to wind, rain, icing, heat, and all manner of corrosive elements, when hangarage could be acquired for little cost, keeping the helicopter dry, clean, ice and snow free, reducing maintenance issues, and more quickly prepared for flight.
Accountability is a very good thing. But due to the glacial pace of change in any institution, and given today’s focus on reducing health care costs, any innovation, regardless of how appealing or relevant to minimizing risk in the air medical environment, is inevitably caught up in the control/justification/budget triangle, with numerous layers of bureaucracy. In the meantime, needed innovations and safety measures are shelved, or passed between client and vendor, with neither accepting financial responsibility. Until such time as safety prevails in the air medical field, contracts should be renegotiated year to year, with an escape clause for both parties. This would allow clients to better budget for new innovations, and for operators to escape onerous contracts, better serve customer demands, and be more attentive to the bottom line in a field already littered with bankrupt operators.
One beneficial byproduct of yearly contracting would be to drive out marginal operators, by recognizing that only larger, more flexible companies can bid on and expect to win hospital contracts, which require a rapid turnaround of assets. Another advantage to one-year contracts is, that this would force standardization of equipment. Presently, even two aircraft sited at the same hospital often have different medical installations, radio packages, lighting, warning systems and cockpit instrumentation. This may not be a problem for a contract site using the same pilots all the time, (or it may be a major problem), but the lack of standardization precludes another solution to the air medical accident puzzle.
Pilots at a particular program operate with little or no oversight from company headquarters. In such an arrangement, pilots often share only among themselves the various problems, maintenance gripes, and operational glitches. There exists no mechanism for collective focus and sharing of safety information company-wide, except for contact through annual check flights, or a company newsletter of some kind. This is yet another reason client hospitals should employ larger companies, as they have more latitude to hire and employ check pilots and relief pilot staff to float between programs. Doing so would disseminate good data and safety practices across the company.
Larger companies are also better able to use another innovation that would enhance safe operations: the transfer, or shared pilot concept. Transference between contract sites would add to the transparency and oversight of programs, and increase the level of professionalism. This is yet another reason hospitals should field multi-engine aircraft. The unoccupied cockpit seat could be used to orient a relief or transfer pilot, as a company check pilot station, or again, to train a new hire pilot, a functionality unavailable to single-engine operations.
In addition to the transparency and increased knowledge base, visiting pilots would offer the medical staff an objective forum to discuss deficiencies in the program, or challenges with sited pilot staff. It would also have the desirable effect of decreasing whatever level of protective opacity that may exist in the ‘team oriented’ environment.
Yet another solution to safe operations is to decrease the level of team cohesion that may promote a protective amnesia about unsafe or marginal individuals, either aviation or medical staff. Client hospitals may even consider altering the makeup of flight staff, replacing the traditional flight nurse team with floating medical staff to go along with visiting pilot staff. This would place more emphasis on the ‘air’, and less on the ‘medical’ part of the equation, increasing the level of safety. Patients and nurses don’t crash; pilots and helicopters do.
One solution to this dilemma has already been listed, a solution that is open heresy to the air medical community. There are simply too many air medical helicopters, operating at too many hospitals, by too many vendors. If patient outcomes, mortality and morbidity were being positively affected, all to the good. But, after thirty years of operating air medical helicopters, there’s no objective evidence either of those is happening. Meantime, more air medical crews are dying in accidents. There’s plenty of anecdotal information, and hundreds of patients will testify to the good these aircraft and crews have done, as will I. But the simple, stark reality is, that air medical aviation is sicker than the patients it’s attempting to reach. Measures must be taken to change the situation.
” Reduce operating areas at night, or use two pilots/ IFR/NVG and TAWS.
One of the boldest solutions to the air medical accident rate will also be the most controversial. Given the nature of air medical, particularly in light of its image Vs reality, hospitals interested in reducing risks, and raising the standard of safety should consider reducing their response radius after a certain time, midnight being the likely cutoff, to a distance of twenty-five miles from the home facility. This restriction would benefit safety in several ways: it would automatically reduce fatigue levels in air med crews; it would be an automatic triage function, putting requesting hospitals and physicians on notice that a patient needing air transport must be flown before midnight, or wait till morning. A reduced operations area would cut the risk of weather-related accidents, putting helicopters closer to the home hospital, thus obviating the aircraft’s use for only emergent patients. Shrinking the response area would also preclude much of the risk associated with weather changes en-route, or due to long wait times at outer hospitals and/or loiter points. Another benefit, particularly at programs with two or more aircraft, is the increased availability for maintenance. It would also save sponsor hospitals money, since the revenue hours flown would likely be less. Plus, the possibility exists that fewer pilots would be needed with a reduced coverage area after midnight.
An alternative to this proposal is the use of IFR cockpits, NVG equipped crews (including medical staff), and adoption of proposed Terrain Awareness & Warning System in all air medical helicopter cockpits per Section 508 of S. 1300*, a bill in the U.S. Senate aimed at rectifying the accident rate in HEMS operations**.
Every program’s statistics are different, and air medical is, after all, an emergency rescue service. But limiting the rescue service would not be the intent; the intent is increased oversight through better triage of transport requests. At most programs, so-called on-scene missions comprise the lowest percentage of response flights. The larger number is stable, non-emergent patient missions. It’s been debated for years whether or not the use of helicopters impacts patient mortality and/or morbidity. That debate will continue. But until the safety issue is adequately addressed, it will override all others. And until safe flight of air medical helicopters becomes a given, advisability of using them for patient transport must be watched more carefully.
The HEMS accident rate will only be reduced when the three legs of the stool are in place: pilots; aircraft & equipment; and hospital/operator oversight. Until the changes listed herein are accepted practice in air medical flying, accidents will continue to plague this critical industry. It’s my hope that all involved can step away from the habits of the past, and focus on the changes needed to make HEMS the safe, efficient patient transport system it can be.
Accidents are not inevitable; they happen when factors conspire against a program and pilots which are relaxed and complacent in regard to safe practices. Helicopter air medical is terribly unforgiving of neglect and incompetence; operators, pilots and their colleagues, and sponsor hospitals must be aggressive in identifying and addressing any and all safety issues immediately, without regard to personnel, political, financial or administrative matters. There’s too much at stake to maintain a cavalier attitude, or assume that an accident can’t happen. Helicopters are flown safely all the time. But it doesn’t happen by accident.
In summary, my recommendations for raising the safety level of air medical helicopters are the following:
*Senate Rule S.1300 is listed.
– For those programs requesting it, an immediate safety stand-down for FAA or other outside party review and report on all aspects of the operation.
– Pilots must be better vetted, and trained emphasizing weather incursion recovery.
– Instrument flight capability for recovery only in all air medical helicopters.
– Higher pilot hours in the aircraft being flown, to include a minimum of 2,000 hours to be hired, 20 hours in type, 10 hours at night, and 50 hours of actual or simulated weather time.
– Multi-engine aircraft in all HEMS operations.
– CVR/FDR/TAWS installation in air med helicopter cockpits + modular installations.
– De-emphasize rapid response/takeoff time.
– Higher program weather minimums, and mandatory down-status.
– Hospital administration must be more involved.
– The contract bottom line must be secondary to safe practices and hard aviation realities. Yearly contracts to expedite innovation time for safety proposals.
– Reduce operating areas at night, or use two pilots.
– Requirement for availability to all medical crews of a no-flight or abandon-mission protocol without fear of repercussion.
– Site manager a hospital employee with authority to hire and fire, with pilot status a plus.
– FAA SFAR for air medical helicopter operations codifying weather minimums, IFR equipment, NVG, TAWS, dual pilot capability, and op specs required for expanded area operations after dark or below specific weather values.
– All air medical flights conducted under part 135 regardless of patient presence.
Equipment Requirements:
Multi-engine aircraft
IFR for recovery only
NVG capability
TAWS
Wire cutters
CVR/FDR
GPS moving map
Weather access in the cockpit in real time
*Legislation, S. 1300, has been introduced in the U.S. Senate to authorize appropriations for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for fiscal years 2008 through 2011 to improve safety and capacity and to modernize the air traffic control system. In addition to the issues previously discussed concerning user fees and surcharges and an increase in the fuel tax, S. 1300 also would mandate significant changes for helicopter emergency medical service operators.
Section 508 of S. 1300 would mandate compliance with Part 135 regulations whenever medical crew are on board, without regard to whether there are patients on board the helicopter. Within 60 days of the date of enactment of S. 1300, the FAA would be required to initiate rulemakings to create standardized checklists of risk evaluation factors and require helicopter EMS operators to use the checklist to determine whether a mission should be accepted. Additionally, the FAA would be required to complete a rulemaking to create standardized flight dispatch procedures for helicopter EMS operators and require operators to use those procedures for flights.
Any helicopter used for EMS operations that is ordered, purchased, or otherwise obtained after the date S. 1300 was enacted would also be required to have on board an operational terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) that meets the technical specifications of section 135.154 of the Federal Aviation Regulations (14 C.F.R. 135.154).
To improve the data available to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators at crash sites, the FAA would also be required to complete a feasibility study of requiring flight data and cockpit voice recorders on new and existing helicopters used to EMS operations. Subsequent to the feasibility study, the FAA would be required within two years of S. 1300’s enactment to complete a rulemaking requiring flight data and cockpit voice recorders on board such helicopters.
All Helicopter Association International (HAI) operators conducting EMS operations are strongly encouraged to review the provisions contained in *Section 508 of S. 1300. HAI is interested in hearing from you with respect to any concerns you might have over the requirements contained in this legislation. Please contact David York or Ann Carroll via email at [email protected] or [email protected]
HAI continues to analyze legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate with respect to FAA reauthorization and general aviation user fees, surcharges, and other safety provisions. More information will be provided on the HAI Web site as developments occur in Washington.
**Section 508 of S. 1300
S.1300
Aviation Investment and Modernization Act of 2007 (Introduced in Senate)
SEC. 508. INCREASING SAFETY FOR HELICOPTER EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE OPERATORS.
(a) Compliance With 14 CFR Part 135 Regulations- No later than 18 months after the date of enactment of this Act, all helicopter emergency medical service operators shall comply with the regulations in part 135 of title 14, Code of Federal Regulations whenever there is a medical crew on board, without regard to whether there are patients on board the helicopter.
(b) IMPLEMENTATION OF FLIGHT RISK EVALUATION PROGRAM- Within 60 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Federal Aviation Administration shall initiate, and complete within 18 months, a rulemaking–
(1) to create a standardized checklist of risk evaluation factors based on its Notice 8000.301, issued in August, 2005; and
(2) to require helicopter emergency medical service operators to use the checklist to determine whether a mission should be accepted.
(c) COMPREHENSIVE CONSISTENT FLIGHT DISPATCH PROCEDURES- Within 60 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Federal Aviation Administration shall initiate, and complete within 18 months, a rulemaking–
(1) to create standardized flight dispatch procedures for helicopter emergency medical service operators based on the regulations in part 121 of title 14, Code of Federal Regulations; and
(2) require such operators to use those procedures for flights.
(d) IMPROVING SITUATIONAL AWARENESS- Any helicopter used for helicopter emergency medical service operations that is ordered, purchased, or otherwise obtained after the date of enactment of this Act shall have on board an operational terrain awareness and warning system that meets the technical specifications of section 135.154 of the Federal Aviation Regulations (14 C.F.R. 135.154).
(e) Improving the Data Available to NTSB Investigators at Crash Sites-
(1) STUDY- Within 1 year after the date of enactment of this Act, the Federal Aviation Administration shall complete a feasibility study of requiring flight data and cockpit voice recorders on new and existing helicopters used for emergency medical service operations. The study shall address, at a minimum, issues related to survivability, weight, and financial considerations of such a requirement.
RULEMAKING- Within 2 years after the date of enactment of this Act, the Federal Aviation Administration shall complete a rulemaking to require flight data and cockpit voice recorders on board such helicopters.
