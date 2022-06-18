Types of Defenses Criminal Defense Lawyers Can Use

The bible says, “May the peoples praise you, O God; may all the peoples praise you. Then the land will yield its harvest, and God, our God, will bless us. God will bless us, and all the ends of the earth will fear him,”Psalm 67: 5-7.

When you praise God, your land will yield increase. This means everything around you will begin to flourish and bear fruit to the glory of God. Praise is like dew; it waters your life and makes you abundantly fruitful.

The sacrifice of praise opens up the door for God to come in and fight on your behalf.

The bibles say, “He who sacrifices thanks offerings honors me, and he prepares the way so that I may show him the salvation of God” Psalm 50:23.

As Christians, we are supposed to praise God at all times, but sometimes, the strain of circumstances causes us not to feel like praising. Problems like miscarriage, delayed menstrual cycle; male or female infertility, ovulation problems, financial and marital issues may make us not want to praise God.

But we do not have to live by our feelings! God expects our praises, in spite of our problems. When our negative emotions rule over our spirits and we are frustrated, we may think that no one understands how we feel.

Well I have got good news for you! God understands; that’s why praise is called a sacrifice (Hebrews 13:15). Praising God in difficult times becomes a sacrifice and with such sacrifice God is well pleased. God is saying to you today your thanksgiving is “a way maker” If you want God to come and fight for you, you need to begin now to thank and praise Him for the answer.

When you praise God, you are expressing your faith in Him. You are telling Him, “Lord my case is too small for you to handle. You are dependable and reliable! I am not offended in you, I trust you Lord”. “You are not responsible for my situation; you are my savior from my problems”. “Lord you are my helper and my Lord!”

How did Abraham get his miracle child Isaac? The Bible says: “he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he had promised.”Romans 4:20-21. What about you? Are you fully persuaded that God can meet all your need? If yes then begin now.

Start giving glory to God, instead of looking grief-stricken and broken-hearted; put a smile on your face. Unhappiness and misery creates a habitation for your enemy so let singing and rejoicing replace the depression in your home.

Psalm 22:3, says, “God inhabits the praises of his people.” This means as you praise him, he will come down to live in your home. An atmosphere of praise attracts God’s presence and commands His blessings and establishes fruitfulness upon the person praising Him. Praise is an invitation that God cannot resist.

When you are singing and praising the Lord this makes the enemy really mad. When next the enemy tries to make you sad and down cast, get out your dancing shoes and give God a “dance offering” Let the Lord know that you appreciate Him and that you are fully persuaded that what He has promised you, He is able also to perform.

When you do that, all the worry and anxiety in your home will give way and the joy of the Lord will fill your life. The bible says, “At midnight I rise to give you thanks for your righteous laws”. Psalm 119:62

In your midnight hour, when it looks as if you are battered and beaten and defeated and every one has forsaken you, rise up and give God praise. He will raise you up from the pit of infertility and miscarriage and trouble and give you a new testimony of fruitfulness that the entire world can see.

When you are tempted to murmur and complain quickly switch to praise and worship, and watch God step into your life. The bible says, In Isaiah 54:1, “Sing, O barren woman, you who never bore a child; burst into song, shout for joy, you who were never in labour; because more are the children of the desolate woman than of her who has a husband,” says the LORD.

Are you ready to take a step of faith to prepare God’s hand to move in your situation during your time of trial and temptation? God wants to bring you to such a position of strength that even in the greatest trials and testing’s you face-when it seems everything is falling apart and your problems seem insurmountable-you will be able to look the enemy in the face and offer up a sacrifice of praise to God knowing He will deliver you. Praise the Lord!