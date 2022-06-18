Finance
Types of Defenses Criminal Defense Lawyers Can Use
This lawyer defends their client in court who has been charged with a criminal activity that can range from a misdemeanor to a felony. If convicted their client could pay a fine, do community service, serve years in prison, or even receive the death penalty. It is the job of the criminal defense lawyer to either get their client acquitted or get them the lightest sentence possible. To accomplish this, criminal defense lawyers can use several defenses.
Affirmative criminal defense
Some criminal defense lawyers will attempt to minimize the prosecution’s evidence by showing it is not true. In this defense the lawyer, along with their client produce evidence in support of the defense. For example, if the defendant is charged with first-degree murder, which means that the client planned the murder before happened, they may choose to provide an alibi witness. This is someone who testifies that the defendant could not have committed the crime and gives them an alibi for the time the murder was committed.
Insanity defense
This defense that was made popular by movies and television shows. Unfortunately, it is a defense that is not frequently used or often successful. When criminal defense lawyers use this defense it states that their client did commit the crime but did not know what they did was wrong. To use this defense successfully the client will need to have a serious defect or mental illness at the time the crime was done. It can be risky to rely on this defense because the client is admitting to the crime but if the jury does not believe the client is insane they can find you the client guilty and hand-downs a harder sentence than they may have if they had not used this defense.
Coercion and Duress
This is an affirmative criminal defense lawyers used that states that their client was forced to commit the crime due to being threatened with unlawful force. The force does not actually have to happen.. Just the threat can be enough to satisfy this form of defense. This threat does not have to be against their client. It could be against someone else like a family member. This defense cannot be invoked if their client’s reckless actions put them in the situation that caused duress.
General criminal defenses
• Self defense-this states that their client’s actions would be considered criminal if the act was not necessary to defend themselves
• Status of limitations-this is when criminal defense lawyers states that the amount of time the prosecution has to charge their client with the crime has elapsed so the charges have to be dropped.
• Consent-it acknowledges you did commit the crime but the victim consented to it.
Finance
This Is Not a Scam
This recently came into my e-mail box and I thought I would share it with you.
To: Mr. Hauser, in Mytown, USA
From: Barrister Retard Annoying
Okey Dokey Law Firm and Legal Practitioners, Nigeria.
Greetings and love to you in the name of the most high God, from my beloved
country Nigeria. I am sorry and I solicit your permission into your privacy. I am
Barrister Retard Annoying, lawyer to the late Ibrahim Hauser, eldest son of the late
former head of state of Nigeria late General InSane Guy.
My former client late Ibrahim Hauser died in plane crash in year 1994. Upon
death of my former client and unknown to the family, he left behind much money.
Very much money. The family is currently under house arrest and undergoing
prosecution in hands of present administration as result of human rights violation
and looting of country’s treasury by the late head of state General InSane Guy. This
happens every day in my beloved country.
Before the death of my client, he had deposited US $90,000,000.00 with a secret
security firm in two trunk boxes in my name, and I am the only authority to this
fund which he was to transfer out of the country few days after he died in plane
crash. Get it?
For some amazing and completely ridiculous reason, I am going to share this
fund with you: disbursed accordingly as follows: 25% for the recipient (you) from the
total sum (US$90M). 7% set aside from the entire sum for expenses incurred by both
parties in due course of executing transaction (home and abroad). And 68% for me!
Yippee!
All you need do to receive your percentage is to give me, in no particular order:
(a) Your social security number, (4) all Your credit card numbers, (c) all Your
bank numbers, (2) all Your passwords ever used everywhere, (g) Your mother’s
maiden name, (7) The key to Your front door (z) Your secret handshake, (6) Your
decoder ring (y) Please name me as beneficiary on Your life insurance policy.
I think You will agree this is very little to do for a trusted friend like me.
Please note that you are to treat this with utmost confidentiality willing or not
willing as You assist me in this transaction as nobody knows about this fund and I
am still an active lawyer in this country. Did I mention also, how honest I am?
I await Your response as I know You will do the right thing. I can tell You are a
good man and like most Americans, have no scruples whatsoever, are extremely
ignorant, and want to be very wealthy. Therefore, Remain Blessed in the name of
GOD.
Yours faithfully Barrister Retard Annoying
From: [email protected]
Finance
The Importance Of PABX Systems In Busy Offices
Time is money, and most busy offices cannot afford to have calls from their clients ignored or dropped. This is where PABX systems come into play. PABX systems are ultimately switchboards that are highly specialized in that they can handle a multitude of phone calls and have a lot of functions. Some systems are able to handle hundreds of phone lines. What the PABX can do is to answer the call automatically, and then have it transferred to the relevant person by having the caller press a certain number on their keypad. Whilst the call is being transferred or on hold, there will be some soothing music played, or advertisement messages belonging to the company in question. There are also out of office functions on a PABX, so that if the line is not answered, the caller can leave a message, or alternatively, their contact details are left as a message for the attendant who was supposed to answer the phone
Busy offices need more PABX more than ever, as there is a lot of productivity lost in answering phones, taking messages and deferring calls. Sure, you can still have a receptionist, but then at least the front office face of your company will be able to greet clients and assist with front office duties rather than just being on the phone the whole time. You could perhaps have your receptionist answering the phone and putting the calls through to the relevant person, whilst the other calls are put on hold until the receptionist can attend to them. In this case, you could have a greeting message whilst the caller waits, and then have the receptionist answer the call when he or she is ready. Alternatively, you can forgo having your receptionist answering the phones at all, and can have the entire process automated. If you do this, then when someone phones your office, you will have them listening to a recorded message which prompts them to press a button that will lead them to the relevant department they need. This works well in large companies
It is easy to see why PABX are so important for busy companies. There is so much else to consider besides answering and screening important calls. PABX are popular in large corporations, banks, debt collecting companies, radio stations and a plethora of other types of industries. More and more people are automating their phone lines to increase productivity and ensure that all calls are handled immaculately. It is relatively easy to source a good PABX system; you just have to look properly. It is a good idea to look on the internet, as you will find this to be an excellent resource for PABX systems. If you look for the word switchboard in a popular search engine such as Google, you will be able to browse the websites offered to you. On the website you will be able to see the different types of PABX systems available to you, and the costs. Some of these companies will even offer payment plans for the more expensive PABX system. Although it might cost you a bit to get one, once you have it the convenience in your office and the professionalism it brings is priceless! Ensure that you do your research properly, so that you find a switchboard company who will be helpful and will assist you in finding the right PABX system for your company’s needs
Finance
Your Praise is Tied to Your Harvest!
The bible says, “May the peoples praise you, O God; may all the peoples praise you. Then the land will yield its harvest, and God, our God, will bless us. God will bless us, and all the ends of the earth will fear him,”Psalm 67: 5-7.
When you praise God, your land will yield increase. This means everything around you will begin to flourish and bear fruit to the glory of God. Praise is like dew; it waters your life and makes you abundantly fruitful.
The sacrifice of praise opens up the door for God to come in and fight on your behalf.
The bibles say, “He who sacrifices thanks offerings honors me, and he prepares the way so that I may show him the salvation of God” Psalm 50:23.
As Christians, we are supposed to praise God at all times, but sometimes, the strain of circumstances causes us not to feel like praising. Problems like miscarriage, delayed menstrual cycle; male or female infertility, ovulation problems, financial and marital issues may make us not want to praise God.
But we do not have to live by our feelings! God expects our praises, in spite of our problems. When our negative emotions rule over our spirits and we are frustrated, we may think that no one understands how we feel.
Well I have got good news for you! God understands; that’s why praise is called a sacrifice (Hebrews 13:15). Praising God in difficult times becomes a sacrifice and with such sacrifice God is well pleased. God is saying to you today your thanksgiving is “a way maker” If you want God to come and fight for you, you need to begin now to thank and praise Him for the answer.
When you praise God, you are expressing your faith in Him. You are telling Him, “Lord my case is too small for you to handle. You are dependable and reliable! I am not offended in you, I trust you Lord”. “You are not responsible for my situation; you are my savior from my problems”. “Lord you are my helper and my Lord!”
How did Abraham get his miracle child Isaac? The Bible says: “he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he had promised.”Romans 4:20-21. What about you? Are you fully persuaded that God can meet all your need? If yes then begin now.
Start giving glory to God, instead of looking grief-stricken and broken-hearted; put a smile on your face. Unhappiness and misery creates a habitation for your enemy so let singing and rejoicing replace the depression in your home.
Psalm 22:3, says, “God inhabits the praises of his people.” This means as you praise him, he will come down to live in your home. An atmosphere of praise attracts God’s presence and commands His blessings and establishes fruitfulness upon the person praising Him. Praise is an invitation that God cannot resist.
When you are singing and praising the Lord this makes the enemy really mad. When next the enemy tries to make you sad and down cast, get out your dancing shoes and give God a “dance offering” Let the Lord know that you appreciate Him and that you are fully persuaded that what He has promised you, He is able also to perform.
When you do that, all the worry and anxiety in your home will give way and the joy of the Lord will fill your life. The bible says, “At midnight I rise to give you thanks for your righteous laws”. Psalm 119:62
In your midnight hour, when it looks as if you are battered and beaten and defeated and every one has forsaken you, rise up and give God praise. He will raise you up from the pit of infertility and miscarriage and trouble and give you a new testimony of fruitfulness that the entire world can see.
When you are tempted to murmur and complain quickly switch to praise and worship, and watch God step into your life. The bible says, In Isaiah 54:1, “Sing, O barren woman, you who never bore a child; burst into song, shout for joy, you who were never in labour; because more are the children of the desolate woman than of her who has a husband,” says the LORD.
Are you ready to take a step of faith to prepare God’s hand to move in your situation during your time of trial and temptation? God wants to bring you to such a position of strength that even in the greatest trials and testing’s you face-when it seems everything is falling apart and your problems seem insurmountable-you will be able to look the enemy in the face and offer up a sacrifice of praise to God knowing He will deliver you. Praise the Lord!
