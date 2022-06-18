Finance
Types of Forex Trading
Forex trading has become the “it” game in the economic market. People are starting to take notice and get into the program. This is perhaps because of the way the internet has made forex trading so convenient with sites mushrooming all over the world wide web.
Forex trading involves the exchange or the buying and selling of currencies or foreign money. It is used by many as an alternative to stock investing because currencies are money and are therefore more liquid. Companies also prefer dealing with forex trading for their side investments perhaps because they will have need for the currency should they decide to expand to other countries.
There are different types of forex trading that are being done in the market. They may seem at a glance, similar to each other, but they are actually not. Each has different advantages and disadvantages that a sharp forex trader should know.
Traditional forex trading
This involves buying a currency at a lower rate and then selling it for a higher price or exchanging it for another currency when the exchange rates go up.
Spread betting
This is perhaps the most commonly done trading type in the world even if it is vastly different from the way forex trading is done. Spread betting does not involve any buying and selling but as it names suggests betting. A person will bet that a currency for instance will either appreciate or depreciate. When he wins, he earns money. This may seem like gambling but despite its image, a lot of people feel that it is a good way to earn from the forex trading without really risking much.
Day trading
Quite well known, day trading is the most notorious of the types of forex trading. This involves the buying and selling of currencies but only for a day. A lot of people feel that it can be really risky but on a good day, you can yield great results in the end. Still, despite this, many experts in the industry shun this method of trading.
Auto trading
As the name suggests is a kind wherein the forex trading happens automatically. That is why it is also called robotic trading. What happens here is a person will invest in an auto trader platform that will have automatic execution depending on its analysis. This can save someone money from paying percentages in commission and transaction fees. However, some people are not comfortable dealing with automaton.
Are You an XS Energy Drink Distributor? Invest 20 Dollars and Fund Your Business!
Start by investing in one case of the XS mixed pack XS energy drink. You will have 12 cans per case that you order. Use as many of those as you can, since they are good for you to drink and try as well, to sample for as many qualified people as you come across.
Ask a possible interested person: Would you like to try one of our nutritional energy drinks with no added sugar, loaded with b vitamins? They come in 12 different flavors. Keep in mind that your relationships with these people will make a large difference. Once a trusted relationship is already made or can be made, you have a better chance of making an impression for a sale as an XS energy drink distributor.
If they say, yes I would like to sample, then give to them, ONLY, if they promise to order a case, once they are satisfied with the taste and actual boost in their day, of the XS energy drink. Then tell that they can order through your web site or you can order it for them. Tell them if they order from the web site, they will have to pay for shipping and handling, which will cost them about 30 bucks. Tell the person you will be able to order for them, along with my other customers for 27 dollars. This establishes you as someone who is ordering this product for others as well, giving you proper posture, along with the affirmation that you will be placing orders for others as well.
Once you have five orders in, you will be able to make just about 5 per order, giving you 20 dollars profit, if it costs you as much as 15 dollars for shipping all of that XS energy drink product. Obviously the volume of your orders will have to be substantial to meet the pv score you need to qualify for being able to grow your business with your downline in place. You won’t ever get rich from this kind of a campaign.
Honestly, you won’t make a lot of money with the XS energy drink, especially if your gas bill is being expended as well. Keep in mind your goal here, should be to fund your business with a funded proposal. This funded proposal concept will help you pay for the cost of your business because, you don’t want to be spending 300 dollars a month on items that can be replace with Wal-mart items. There is an investment in your health as well as your business here. so be wise in spending, since you will be able to count your sales as you personal pv.
Its very dangerous for your business to be operating in the negative and costing you to run, without making up anything. Your XS distributor sales will help you to mainly pay for your business. Keep in mind this is a starting point in the learning process of the funded proposal. its an opportunity to grow and learn a business model that can set you free from your job and providing lasting benefits for you and your family.
There are more advanced funded proposals for use with more advanced internet network marketers, which fund and propose profit in many ways. Leveraging the internet is common among top producers in the industry. They market and fund their business, advertising, and branding, to give them competitive advantages in their market. Learning the basics of this concept will go a long way in the long term advancement of entrepreneurship for XS energy drink distributors and in the network marketing industry.
Nursing Schools in Maryland
Students who attend nursing schools in Maryland successfully graduate as LPN’s and RN’s. They work in hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities caring for patients across the life span. Nursing careers are on the rise and offer versatility and chances for advancement. Nurses can work in a number of jobs and have their choice of shifts to work. Today nurses have choices in the types of jobs to work at. With advances in modern technology, many nurses work at home as triage nurses or telehealth nurses and advice patients over the phone or computer.
Nursing is a dynamic field and always evolving, because of this, it’s important for them to stay educated to keep abreast with the latest information in medical advancements. There are many ways for nurses to continue their education, the most common being traditional class settings or online programs.
Colleges
Nursing Programs in Maryland
Howard Community College offers a Licensed Practical Nursing Program and several RN programs: a traditional, accelerated and bridge program.
Anne Arundel Community College offers an associate in science program and LPN program. They utilize simulated labs with state-of-the-art equipment. They also are known to have a high pass rate for the NCLEX exam.
University of Maryland School of Nursing offer undergraduate and graduate programs.
Townson University Department of Nursing offers a basic nursing program, an RN to BSN program and a Master’s in Science program.
NCLEX Exam
The National Council Licensure Examination is the test which determines is students can safely practice at an entry level after graduating. Most nursing programs prepare students for this exam which determines if they’ll receive their license or not. The test is computerized and has a total of 256 questions. The program is designed to stop when it determines that a student is competent or not competent with answering the questions.
Online Programs
There are several online programs which allow you to attain a higher degree while working. You can conveniently take classes at your own convenience as long as you have internet connection. Degrees offered through online programs are Bachelor degrees, bridge programs for RN’S and LPN’s to attain a Bachelor’s degree, Master’s and PhD programs. Make sure the program you’re interested in attending meets all of your educational needs.
The University of Phoenix offers several programs which prepare nurses for leadership positions in the healthcare field.
Galen College of Nursing offers many RN courses and general courses online.
Bill Collectors – The 7 Biggest Lies Exposed
1. I am from the Legal Department and you are being sued.
From my experience less then 2% of all debts listed to a collection agency ever result in formal legal proceedings and in most cases legal costs required to initiate a lawsuit have to be advanced by the collection agency. From a business perspective, it makes no sense to throw good money after bad hoping to recover the legal costs and the debt if you do not have enough assets available to satisfy the judgment being sought after. It’s just not worth it to the collection agency. Bill collectors use the “legal department” threat only because it is scary and most people don’t know better. The fact is that most bill collectors sit in a tiny 3″x 3″ cubicle and pretend to be someone they really aren’t on the phone.
2. I am going to garnish your pay cheque.
In order to get any piece of your pay cheque, the bill collector needs a judgment from a court in their favour but the collectors will not seek a judgment unless they have reason to believe that you have enough assets to satisfy a judgment. Pursuant to Section 7(2) of the Wages Act (Ontario), no more than 20% of your wages may be garnished. A creditor can bring a motion to increase the amount of wages that may be garnished but a debtor also has the right to bring a motion to have such amount decreased. I have heard Collectors tell people they will garnish 50% of their pay but the truth is that even if they get a judgment, garnishments rarely exceed 15-20% of pay. Again they only use the threat because it scares people and most don’t know any better.
3. If I don’t have payment by 4 p.m. today, we are (Insert threat here).
Bill collectors are paid a commission to do their job and so are the managers that are breathing down their necks in order to hit their targets. Some aggressive bill collectors can make six figures annually if they push people hard enough. They will tell you anything if they feel that it will result in a payment and a bigger commission cheque for them.
4. Pay in full, monthly payments are not an option.
They want full payment from you because they make more money off you when you pay in full. Payments are always an option; in most cases going directly to the creditor will get you a monthly payment plan. It won’t fix your credit but you will at least be able to stop the demand for full payment.
5. Collectors can call you as much as they like.
Pursuant to Section 22(6) of R.R.O. 1990, Regulation 74 to the Collection Agencies Act (Ontario), there are restrictions on the frequency of calls that collection agencies can make to you. Despite what they may tell you a bill collector cannot harass you. If you register a letter requesting the collection agency to communicate with only in writing the calls should stop otherwise you can escalate their behavior to their ombudsman or provincial ministry to take further steps.
6. Collectors can call and harass your family, friends and neighbours.
A collection agency can only contact a third party to confirm your home address and telephone number or your employer to confirm your employment, title and business address; that’s it (Section 22(3) of Regulation 74 to the Collection Agencies Act). If the collector divulges details about the debt or tries to embarrass you, there are steps you can take to deal with and stop this behavior.
7. Bill collectors can talk to you any way they feel.
Bill collectors can be obnoxious and rude; many think that insulting people will get the debt paid. Collection laws prevent this type of behavior reoccurring if you escalate it and deal with the issue. If you feel that they have mistreated you by using profanity, intimidating or coercive language, you can certainly stop it. They will most certainly deny the activity so a tape recorded conversation or voice message will be your best friend here.
Collection agencies and bill collectors have a bad reputation because they are a business like any other whose goal is to generate profits for its shareholders; its their job to push you hard to pay. There are ways to deal with the debt and their behavior but it takes time and a certain investment in researching your rights. Try not to avoid the debt but find a way of dealing with it. The only way to stop the collection activity is to pay the bill or go bankrupt. If you can pay the bills in full, do so as soon as possible.
If payment of your bills is not an option due to extreme financial hardship, you may wish to explore bankruptcy by consulting with a Trustee in your local yellow pages. Going bankrupt will most certainly deal with the debt but since it’s detrimental to your credit rating, it should only be used as a last resort. Also, a Trustee is a court appointed agent for your creditors so even though you pay them for their service, the Trustee is looking after your creditors’ best interests. Your debts are wiped out but so are most of your assets subject to certain limited exceptions and your credit report shows the effect for 7-10 years.
Debt settlement should be considered as an alternative to bankruptcy since it is quickly becoming one of the newest and best options in Canada to retire debt quickly and ethically. A debt settlement company will act as your agent, and negotiate a settlement with your creditors. Once the settlement is paid, the balance is written off and your credit report is updated to reflect that the debt is finalized. The time frame to settle debt can be anywhere from 1 month to 36 months depending on your ability. This is often the least expensive, least damaging to your credit and the fastest path to debt freedom.
Remember that bill collectors make a living off of trying to scare and intimidate people so they can earn a big commission cheque. Consider the source when they call and don’t let bill collectors push you around, you have rights and can fight back and win!
