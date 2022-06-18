Finance
Voice Mail: 5 Proven Techniques That Get Your Calls Returned!
If you’re struggling to get your voice mails returned, then you’re not alone. Industry stats show that less than 10% of voice mails to new prospects are returned. Because of this, finding the right voice mail message, and knowing a few proven techniques, can be the key to not only making contact with those hard to reach sales leads, but also in developing relationships and getting new accounts.
Here are five proven techniques that give you the best chance of getting your voice mail messages returned:
Proven Technique Number One: Don’t even leave a voice message! Sounds strange, huh? Well the truth is the best technique to follow when trying to reach a prospect for the first time is to persevere and call five or seven or even ten times first before leaving a message. Your goal is to catch them picking up the phone and having a conversation rather than leaving multiple unreturned voice mails.
Try calling at different times in the day, and even several times on Friday. Fridays are the most relaxed days and most people are getting ready for the weekend instead of gearing up for the week. The worst day to leave a voice mail? Monday.
One caveat: For those of you who are worried that when you do finally catch someone who picks up the phone and is upset that you didn’t leave a message (yet they saw you called several times), be prepared with a good script! Something like: “I didn’t want to bother you with several voice mail messages, so I decided to just try to catch you instead. Anyway, I’m glad I did… “
Persevering in this way is the best way to actually get someone on the phone and because most sales reps won’t do it, you’re going to be way ahead if you do.
Proven Technique Number Two: You must script out an effective voice mail message in advance. Nothing will get your message deleted faster than the sound of an unprepared and unprofessional message filled with um’s and uh’s.
As soon as a busy prospect hears that kind of message, especially from someone they do not know (and from a sales person on top of that!), they automatically reach for the delete button. Don’t you?
In addition, you want to make sure your scripted voice mail has these three elements: 1) Put the focus on your prospect – NOT on your product or service. 2) Don’t ever say, “I’d like to take some time to learn more about you… ” 3) Leave your number SLOWLY and twice.
As you’ll see in the following examples, most sales reps leave a message that is all about them – this never works. Second, sometimes they think that by wanting to “learn more about how you handle..”, they think that they are putting the prospect first. WRONG. All the prospect is thinking is they don’t want to take valuable time to educate you so you can sell them.
And three, the worst technique of all is leaving your phone number so quickly that you force your prospect to replay your message over and over again just to get your phone number. Yeah, right, like anybody is going to do that…
Here is an example of what to do and what not to do:
Proven Technique Number Three: Turn a bad VM message into an effective one:
The WRONG way to leave a VM (and unfortunately, how most people do it):
“Hi this is (Your Name) with (Your Company), and we offer shipping supplies and packaging for all your shipping needs. The reason I’m calling is to learn a little more about your business and to find out more about your shipping needs and see if we can save you some money. If you would call me back at (888) 555-1234 that would be great. Look forward to hearing from you soon.”
This message checks all the “do not do” boxes I’ve listed in technique number two. It’s all about the caller; it wants to take time from the prospect so they can “pitch” more, and the number was only left once.
Here is the RIGHT VM to leave:
“Hi (Prospect’s name) this is (Your Name) with (Your Company). We offer discounted shipping supplies and packaging, and if you’re like most companies we work with, then you’re probably paying too much! Our clients save between 10 to 15% each month and get better service guaranteed. To find out how much you can save, just give me a call at (SLOWLY Leave Your Phone Number.)
Once again, my name is (Your Name), and my toll free number is: (Leave Number Slowly Again). If I don’t hear back from you in the next couple of days, I’ll reach out to you again. If you’d prefer to be taken off our list, or if you’d prefer to get some information by email, just give me a ring and leave me a message. Talk to you soon!”
This VM is effective because first of all it is focused on the prospect and what’s in it for them (10 – 15% savings). The phone number was left two times slowly. But the magic technique was:
You gave your prospect a way out! You let them know that they can simply call you back, leave you a message (so they won’t have to speak with you nor be pitched when they call), and they can remove themselves from being called by you again if they aren’t interested! This is good for you, too, as you won’t waste your time with uninterested prospects.
One note: If you find the above message too long, then edit it! Script your VM the way you like it and then use it consistently. In fact, spend some time now reworking your existing voice mail message so that conforms to the rules above.
Proven Technique Number Four: Combine your voice mails with an email campaign for maximum effectiveness. The number one law in all marketing is repetition.
It’s the same with getting your prospects to notice you. The most effective way is by using a two month long campaign that goes like this:
First: Try to reach someone for a couple of weeks without leaving a VM. Week One: Leave one VM and follow it up with an email that same day. Then leave a second VM that same week. Week Two: Send email #2, then leave a VM at the beginning of the week and on that Friday. Week Three: Send an email at the beginning of the week and at the end. Leave a VM in between. Week Four: Send another email on Tuesday, and leave a VM on the Thursday. Month Two: Send either one email or leave one VM per week for four weeks. Also: Call in between and don’t leave a message.
Anytime between week two and three, one of your emails needs to be the “Should I Stay or Should I Go” email. If you’ve not heard of this email, then your return contact rate is about to go up by 60%! It goes like this:
Your subject line is: (Prospect’s First Name) Should I Stay or Should I Go?
Body of email:
Dear _________,
I haven’t heard back from you and that tells me one of three things:
1) You don’t have a need at this time or you’ve already chosen another company for this.
2) You’re still interested but haven’t had the time to get back to me yet.
3) You’ve fallen and can’t get up, and in that case please let me know and I’ll call 911 for you…
Please let me know which one it is because I’m starting to worry.
Honestly, all kidding aside, I understand you’re really busy, and the last thing I want to do is be pain in the neck once a week. Whether your schedule has just been to demanding or you’ve gone another direction, I would appreciate it if you would take a second to let me know so I can follow up accordingly.
Thank you in advance and I look forward to hearing back from you.
Kind Regards,
If you’re smiling from reading this, so will your prospect! Again, this is a high percentage email that gets a response about 60% of the time. Compare that to your current results.
Proven Technique Number Five: If your VM and email campaigns don’t work, then consider going that extra mile – as a top producer once said, “The extra mile is never crowded.” Even though a prospect may not be in the market now, as we all know, things change. And when they do, you want to be top of mind so they’re thinking about you when they are finally ready.
The most effective way to do this is by sending physical greeting cards. It’s highly effective. In fact, did you know that the number one salesperson in the world – according to The Guinness Book of World Records – is a guy named Joe Girard? He was a car salesman and he sold an average of six new cars EVERY DAY! How did he do it? He sent a card to every customer and every prospect every month (and one for Christmas), 13 cards in all.
Joe was so successful, that people had to make appointments with him to buy a car!
So there you have it: The Five Proven Voice Mail Techniques to get your calls returned. Follow them and you’ll be much more successful than you are now. Don’t follow them and, well, you already know how that goes.
Copyright (c) 2016 Mr. Inside Sales
How to Promote Your Home Based Business Via Free Reports
Giving out free reports is a powerful way to market you home based business but most people struggle with various ways to advertise their free report, get it right and you will get a flood of traffic to your home based business.
List Ezine Publishers.
You need to generate a list of ezine publishers so you can send them articles to use for their ezine. Ezine advertising is quick and easy, the hardest part is writing the ad copy for your ads and finding ezines to advertise in
some of the top ezine directories are;
- Topezineads
- Direcortyofezines
There is a cost to use these, but they will be your lifeline until you generate a list of ezines yourself.
Advertising campaign.
The whole aim of your advertising campaign is to generate leads for your free report, because the more people that get your free report, the more people will get exposure to your home based business, so you really want to advertise anywhere you think that people might be interested in your free report. Since you are not going for a direct sale, this allows you to be a little less worried about how targeted your audience is.
Classified ads
Start your advertising campaign first with classified advertising, where you can get a classified ad for around $2 per ad.
You can have a look at;
- Partneon
- Twodollarads
If you search through ezine directories you will find lots of other places to advertise cheaply
Even though writing classified ads has turned into an art form, it is not difficult to learn, there are thousands of books on the subject of writing successful classified ads. Although some people do over complicate the issue.
Some ideas as to what makes a good classified ad?;
- An attention grabbing headline.
- A promise
- A Call to action
Once you have found a few good ezines, keep advertising your home base business free reports with them, once you have started making money with your classified ads, it will be time to start using sponsorship ads
Sponsorship ads.
While sponsor ship ads have a dramatic increase in your advertising cost in your home based business budget, the results will also be drastically different. A top sponsorship ad can cost any where between $15 to £300 depending on where you are advertising.
Sponsorship ads will also give you an indication of how will the ezine pulls and whether or not it is worth the time and effort to purchase a solo ad
Solo ads
Also compare the price between a sponsor ship ad or a solo ad, because if you can get a Solo ad for an extra$50, then it will definitely be worthwhile to go for the Solo ad.
Do not make the following mistakes when doing solo ads,
- Do not advertises any affiliate program directly
- Have a look to see if a similar home based business has been advertised before, compare them
- Not having a way to capture email addresses.
Discussion board posting
Another method of free advertising for your home based business, is by discussion board posting, which can be extremely effective especially if the message board is inside a members-only site where you paid to join.
The idea here again is not to spam the message board, but to actually add some content. Only answer questions you know a lot about, do not try to come across as an expert on a topic when you are not, this is the best way to ruin your reputation before you are even lucky enough to create one.
Signature files are little burbs of text either after a post in a message board or at the bottom of your email, the idea of the signature file is to make them as short and as compelling as possible.
Link your signature file to your home based business sales page. A good idea is to use a separate tracking system to track how many hits your message board postings are receiving.
Show Caves of the Southeast, A Lake Can Make a Difference
Cherokee Caverns in Tennessee is a small neglected show cave that I visited in the 1970s on a service call to the Oak Ridge Labs. The tour of the water filled nuclear reactor was more exciting than the cave tour. The owner at the time was trying to get me to explore more of the cave for him so he could get more customers. Jim Whidby, a NSS member tried to help the owners keep the cave open by hosting a Haunted Cave tours each year the week before Halloween. A volunteer crew works around the clock to deck out the whole cave with carved pumpkins, props and so-called scare sequences. The visitors have to find their way through the cave, with some parts of almost complete darkness, uneven ground, and typical cave atmosphere. The cave is equipped with stroboscope lights and a lot of artificial fog. The cave in 1947 was even named Atomic Caverns, after the nearby Oak Ridge Labs.
Whidby has been involved with the preservation of the cave since 1989. The cave was discovered in 1854 when farmer Robert Crugdington stumbled onto fog rising from the ground. The cave was opened to the public in 1929 under the name Gentry’s Cave.
The cave is open with an $8.00 fee for ages seven and older, for a ‘Cool Down’ event in August, and two weeks of events near Christmas and Halloween. Groups of 12 or more can also make reservations for tours year around with two weeks notice. The main attraction in the cave is the mud volcanoes that form when water dripping from the ceiling mixes with mud under the floor, creating pressure and eventually erupting out.
Lost Sea at Sweetwater, Tennessee was one of the most unusual caves I have visited, for a wild or show cave. The lake was indeed large and the fish always hungry, after all the only food they get is what the tour guides bring them! I thought that they did a great job with the under water lighting and it really showed off the lake well and just how clear and still it was. The Lost Sea is part of Craighead Caverns named after former owner, a Cherokee, Chief Craighead. The caverns were used by the Cherokee as a meeting place.
The lake was discovered in 1905 by thirteen year old Ben Sands. The surface of the lake is 800 feet long and 220 feet wide. The boat tour uses glass bottom boats with under water lights to view the large trout they stocked the lake with. On each boat you get to see a feeding frenzy and the guide throws food around the boat. Adult rates are $17.95, ages 5-12 $7.95 and 4 and under free.
They also offer a wild cave tour each Saturday. Saltpeter was mined there during the Civil War with dates on the walls from 1863. 20,000 year old jaguar tracks and bones have been recovered from the cave and are on display in the American Museum of Natural History, and in the visitor center at the cave.
Lost Sea rates very high on my list of show caves to visit. The caverns have seen everything from moon shiners and cockfights, to a dance floor in the early 1900s.
Traumatic Brain Injury – The Critical Role of Family on the Road to Diagnosis Treatment and Recovery
Brain injury is one of the leading causes of death in people under the age of 45. Many who suffer mild to moderate injury do not appear to be injured and they have few outward physical manifestations of personal injuries. In short, they “look” good, despite the fact that they have suffered a severe personal injury that can mean the loss of employment, the destruction of personal relationships and the anguish that accompanies the knowledge of all that has been lost.
Mild to moderate survivors of traumatic brain injury routinely are reassured by doctors that they will recover from their fatigue, slowness in thinking, and reduced memory, just as they expect to recover from cuts, bruises and broken bones. The all too common belief is that time heals all wounds. For every rule there is an exception and unfortunately time does not heal all traumatic brain injuries. Over time doctors address objective physical injuries, but the head injury does not receive the special attention it requires and TBI goes undiagnosed. As a result, many head injury patients with permanent impairments never receive a full evaluation by a neuropsychologist, including neuropsychological testing. Without testing by a neuropsychologist, this personal injury cannot be diagnosed and these patients never receive appropriate care and treatment for their physical, cognitive, psychological, sexual and social impairments.Famili to obtain a complete copy of the survivor’s medical records including the rescue and ambulance service, emergency room and hospital records if there was an admission. A complete set is critical because it contains all of the detailed evaluations and objective measurements made by emergency medical technicians, E.R. nurses and doctors and neurologists that are necessary to understand the nature and extent of this personal injury.
Since the brain regulates our state and level of consciousness, we can learn much about the extent of a brain injury by evaluating consciousness itself. If the level of consciousness is other than normal, the head injury is serious, no matter what a physical examination or other evidence may indicate. The categories of altered consciousness are:
- Confusion – The mildest form of altered consciousness, in which individuals have difficulty thinking coherently. For example, they may not be able to solve a simple math problem or remember what they ate for breakfast. Often they will seem disoriented and may not speak much.
- Stupor – At this level, individuals are often close to a comatose state and are unresponsive to normal stimuli. They can only be aroused by intense or painful stimulation, such as having their toe squeezed or being stuck with a pin. They may open their eyes, but only if they are vigorously forced to respond.
- Delirium – This intense state of altered consciousness often is the result of exposure to a toxic substance. People suffering from delirium are disoriented, afraid, irritable and over-reactive. They don’t have a grasp of what they are seeing or hearing, and they are prone to visual hallucinations.
- Coma – The most serious form of altered consciousness, in which a person is completely unconscious and unresponsive to any sort of stimuli.
Physicians use a system called the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) to precisely evaluate and describe patients’ levels of consciousness. To understand the seriousness of a brain injury, the patient’s condition at the first evaluation is significant. The more severe the initial presentation, the more severe the injury and the likelihood of a full and complete recovery is reduced. The scale is based on three individual responses measuring eye, verbal and motor responses. Physicians consider expression of a total GCS score of limited interest; what is more important is the score in each of the three individual categories. Each level of response indicates the degree of brain injury.
The lowest score is a 3 and indicates no response from the patient. A person who is alert and oriented would be rated at 15.
Any period of unconsciousness is a red flag to rule out permanent brain injury, i.e. to evaluate the nature and extent of the brain injury. Loss of consciousness always should be considered significant. However, a report of no loss of consciousness does not mean that a brain injury has not occurred. Many head injuries result in a prolonged period of confusion with spotty memory. It is common for patients to be asked what they remember upon waking up. More important though is when constant, continuous memory re-started. In many cases where there is no specifically identified period of lost consciousness, continuous memory will not restart for many hours or days later.
The most common of brain injuries is a quiet and elusive one. Called post-concussion syndrome, this personal injury is most often caused by what seems to be innocuous damage to the head. Individuals may sustain a head injury, but never lose consciousness and appear to be doing just fine. The difference between a post-concussion syndrome and traumatic brain injury is that PCS is temporary. TBI is not. Days or weeks later, individuals will experience problems with memory, reasoning or judgment, or they may simply report feeling “off” and not being the same person they were before the accident. These injuries are not readily reported in the injured survivor’s medical records, but they are well understood by family members, close friends, and co-workers who know that the survivor is “not the same person” s/he was before this serious personal injury changed their lives.
In today’s world of short medical visits, doctors don’t have the time, and in many cases the training, to ask the patient about detailed changes in their ability to cope after a head injury. Since many people improve over time, reassurance is the common form of medical care provided by a family physician or general practitioner. The result is that “reassurance” denies the patient treatment because it fails to secure an honest diagnosis.
Family members are the first to recognize deficits and changes caused by a head injury, well before the patient is prepared to admit to chronic deficits, but unfortunately this significant information is not fully reported to doctors. In addition, by definition, asking a memory impaired person details of their cognitive losses is problematic. It is the equivalent of asking a patient “how long were you knocked out?” Once you lost consciousness, you don’t know and rarely does anyone instantly regain full consciousness. Coming in and out of acute consciousness is common. For the same reasons, asking a memory-impaired person what they don’t remember is not helpful. And there is no bright line between depression, fatigue, irritability and memory lapses caused by brain injury or from other causes, although these symptoms are the hallmarks of a brain injured patient. This is why it is so very important for a spouse, parent or sibling with first hand knowledge to attend follow up medical exams.
After 3 to 6 months, if deficits persist, or improvement is slower than expected, report the most significant deficits in writing to the primary care provider and request a referral to a neuropsychologist.
In many cases, as the attorney for the head injury survivor, I have worked with family members to prepare a detailed letter to a treating doctor that identifies changes in learning and communication skills, among others, suffered by the patient and as a result have obtained a referral to a neuropsychologist for evaluation and testing. Obtaining proper medical care and treatment, especially for TBI survivors, requires the intervention and support of family members, and often times a skilled attorney who knows and understands the signs and symptoms of brain injury.
A word of caution. Do not be deterred by a physician declining to order neuropsychological testing because a CT Scan, or an MRI, does not show injury, i.e. the images are read as being within normal limits.
First, CT Scans cannot be used to diagnose TBI except in the most aggravated cases of fractures and hematomas. Second, the same is true for most MRIs. Unless the MRI was performed on a T-3 MRI machine, which employs sophisticated software to provide diffuse tensor imagery and fiber tracing which is studied and interpreted by a neuroradiologist trained in this protocol, the MRI report is not definitive.
Note that an MRI utilizing a T-3 by itself is not sufficient unless software providing diffuse tensor imagery and fiber tracing is used. This combination of the hardware and software allows specially trained professionals to identify axonal shears and other finite injuries, otherwise unseen on MRIs conducted on T-1 or T-1.5 machines. More importantly, MRIs are not the first step in diagnosing traumatic brain injury. The recognized method for diagnosing the residuals of traumatic brain injury is through testing by a neuropsychologist trained to evaluate TBI.
When should you expect a recovery and to what extent? The general rules is that the shorter the time it takes for recovery, the more complete the recovery will be. While every person is different, patients tend to recover sensory, motor and language skills faster and more readily than writing and math skills, memory, attention, general intelligence and social/emotional balance. In addition to the longer recovery time, the loss of these skills and abilities are usually more devastating.
Motor and speech recovery usually occurs within three to six months of injury. Attention and memory tend to be the most difficult to recover.
The pace of recovery is usually greatest during the first three months. Recovery then tends to slow over the course of the balance of the first year. This is one reason why it is valuable to obtain a neuropsychological evaluation shortly after the head injury is suffered and to use this baseline for comparison with later tests to measure changes and to understand the extent of improvement.
In general, after six months some improvement can occur, but usually it is not significant. After that point, there is no healing in the conventional sense. Damaged brain nerve cells and pathways do not regenerate. People can and do learn to compensate for their injuries by using other skills and that is where rehabilitation specialists are very helpful.
