Finance
Water Damage Restoration and Cleanup Solutions
If there’s been any water damage on your commercial or residential property, you should not wait and should immediately call in professionals from a reputable water restoration company. In some cases, you can do restoration on your own, but there is too much risk to take it up as a DIY project. Let’s have a close look at the services provided by a water restoration company.
* Available 24/7
Professional water restoration companies operate on 24/7 basis. Time is really important when it comes to water damage restoration and any delay can dramatically increase your losses resulting in additional restoration expenses. If flooding has been due to any burst pipe, shut off the water supply and immediately call in professionals as soon as you can. If flooding is due to a sewage backup, floods, hurricanes, or roof leakage, you should not wait even for a second and call water restoration company to minimize your losses.
* Expert help with insurance claims
The water restoration company can do much more than water cleanup and restoration in your home or office. They will assign you an insurance specialist who will prepare your paperwork and help you in the entire insurance claims process. Even though claiming insurance for any property damage seems easy, but insurance company will do everything possible to give you a lower amount than required. With the professional help from an insurance specialist, you will save lot of time and stress and will get the check that will easily cover all your restoration expenses.
* Professional equipment
Water restoration companies use commercial grade equipment and tools, such as blowers, portable water extraction units, dehumidifiers, pumps, humidity and moisture gauges, fans, truck mounted extraction units and so on. All these equipments will help in removing water and will restore your home or office within hours.
* Technical know how
This is where water restoration companies offer the most value. You may take hours to learn and research to figure out best restoration plan for your property while professionals with years of hands on experience will immediately go to work and will restore your property in the most cost effective and efficient way. They will also advise you on potential issues with the construction of your building that might lead to future water damage issues.
Therefore, in conclusion, it’s best to call a professional water restoration company as soon as any water damage occurs on your property. The sooner you’ll call them, the lesser your losses will be. These companies also guarantee that their estimates will be accepted by your insurance company. That means, you won’t spend anything from your pocket by hiring these professionals.
How To Start A Business With Zero Finance
Can you make money out of nothing? Don’t you want to know how to start a business with zero finance? Do not be surprised because the Net makes this not only possible, but also easy-to-do for everyone. Do you need to be a computer guru? The answer is NO! You need not be a computer expert or Internet marketing specialist. All you need is a fire in your belly to achieve success and an ongoing desire to learn. We are going to look at 3 simple steps and will expand on it later.
How?
This is the million-dollar question, right? Well, let us take it step-by-step:
1. Start a blog – once upon a time, to launch a business the minimum needed was an investment to create a professional looking website. Today also, a website is a great asset when you start a new e-business. However, it is not the only way to do so. You can also use a blog. A blog is free of cost and an excellent way to launch your business with zero investment. You can add everything you need on the blog including a shopping cart, auto responder and all the paraphernalia required to run a modest yet efficient website – all for free although you have the option to upgrade the services you receive from whatever provider you choose.
There a few out there:-
1. Blog spot/Blogger
2. WordPress
3. Type pad
4. Some hosting companies provide blogging options.
2. Affiliate marketing – this is an exceptional way to establish your business for free. What this means is you advertise other people’s product and get paid a commission for it. In some instance depending on what you are promoting the parent organization of which you wish to become an affiliate would not only offer you a free and well-designed website, but also all the tools and assistance you need to market their product. In addition, you would get a percentage as commission for every sale you make through your website.
3. Free advertisement – in order to make yourself known on the Internet you need to advertise your presence heavily and persistently. This too, can be achieved free of cost. All you have to do is write a few informative and interesting articles and submit it to free article directories or ezines. This process would help you build an enviable traffic to your blog almost overnight and your business would show profit in no time.
So thinking of starting a business and have no money, do not despair you can. The ingredients for success are these three simple steps, a positive attitude and an unquenchable thirst to succeed.
Philippines Catching up with India in the Outsourcing Industry
India, the dominant player in outsourcing touted as the “back office of the world,” would soon have to contend with a third-world rival–the Philippines.
A highly skilled English-speaking labor force. A reliable telecommunications infrastructure. Low cost of qualified personnel. These are some significant reasons for choosing India or the Philippines for outsourcing support.
IT OUTSOURCING IN INDIA
India, a former colony of the British Empire for almost two centuries, has the second-largest IT talent pool in the world, a result of its Britain-influenced education system that places great emphasis on science and mathematics. With 120,000 trained IT professionals added to the Indian workforce yearly, India is gearing to be an IT giant in the third world and is ranked as the first choice of U.S. companies for software outsourcing. According to Nasscomm, a conglomerate of India-based software and services companies, Indian companies are software solution provider to more than half the Fortune 500 companies.
The launch of India’s first private undersea cable has tremendously improved the international bandwidth situation. In addition, considerable bandwidth is available with the state-owned Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited, partially owned by India’s largest business conglomerate. The privatization of telecom industry has also resulted in a significant drop in telecom rates. Observers predict that the entry of newer industry players will see a further drop in telecom prices. In the last ten years, telecom costs in India have dropped by 85 percent.
Over the years, India has built a strong brand equity as an attractive destination for software development and support. India is host to established IT companies such as IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Sun, HP, and Alcatel.
OFFSHORE DESTINATION: PHILIPPINES
But the Philippines–one of the world’s second-largest English-speaking populations–is fast catching up to India.
With a literacy rate of 94%, the Philippines has a large pool of information technology professionals and a cost-competitive telecoms infrastructure. The country ranks third in Knowledge and Information-based jobs in the 2002 Global Technology Index research done by the META Group. Three million college graduates join the workforce each year, providing a tremendous source of talent.
An American colony for close to 50 years, the Philippines has a Western-influenced culture, a unique trait that clearly distinguishes the country from other offshore destinations. Although Asian in orientation, Filipinos watch American TV and are thus able to communicate effectively in American English.
PHILIPPINES: CALL CENTER HUB
In recent years, the Philippines has become the offshore destination of choice for call center outsourcing, specializing in customer support services. Because of the Filipinos’ high level of English proficiency and strong customer orientation, many leading multinationals have used the Philippines as a global center for customer service. American OnLine, the largest U.S. Internet service provider, maintains a staff of 600 at its call center in Clark, Pampanga. Caltex, Procter & Gamble, Barnes and Noble, among others, have built large-scale service centers in the Philippines.
One very promising industry that has sought outsourcing support in the Philippines is the medical transcription business. The Philippines boasts a large talent pool of medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and medical technologists. The demand for medical transcription has risen as U.S. hospitals are now required by federal regulations to convert medical records into data format. Seventeen medical transcription companies are now in operation, employing 1,200 Filipinos.
GIVING INDIA A RUN FOR ITS MONEY
While the Philippines may not be as a huge an offshore provider of web and software services as India, it holds great promise in the customer service industry. Although India does charge lower than the Philippines–for data encoding work, India charges around $4 (U.S.) versus $10 in the Philippines–more multinationals are choosing the Philippines because of the high quality of work. Moreover, Filipinos make good customer service agents not only because they are fluent in American English but also because of their helpful and friendly nature.
More companies are choosing the Philippines for offshore support. Among the services offered in Philippine-based outsourcing companies are copyediting and indexing; web design and maintenance; data conversion, data warehousing, data capture and data entry; OCR and scanning services; proofreading; encoding and keyboarding; imaging services and graphics design; call center and customer service; abstracting and document conversion; typesetting; and tagging, among others.
How You Can Be One Of God’s Millionaires
Because you are a Christian, you are targeted by God to become rich! Even so, in order to attain prosperity, you must keep in mind there is a clear distinction between income and wealth. Fact is, income and wealth are not the same thing. But, the good news is they are both under your direct control!
You see, if in spite of your Christian beliefs you stubbornly choose to live the kind of life-style that causes you to spend all of your income, and then both you and your children will suffer poverty, servitude and discouragement for the rest of your lives.
In short, if this is your own self imposed way of living, it can successfully oppose God’s desire for you to be prosperous. This happens when you manage money your own way. After all, as you know, God gives us a free will that He will never take away. The end result is you and your children will always be under accumulators of wealth, in other words you will be poor.
Why? Because, with that kind of living pattern, you will never have any money left to accumulate in your bank account and to become your wealth. Why? Because wealth is what you accumulate with good management and by not spending.
What you can do, if you want to acquire wealth is listen to God’s advice in Proverbs 22:4,6,7 and 800 other verses in the Bible, then make a high and holy resolve you will, henceforth, volunteer to live by His will for your life and thereby experience the joys and true wealth of the Christian life-style. When you do this, you’ll find each day of your life will have its major emphasis on: prayer, hard work and perseverance so you can gain the benefits of carefully following a good money management plan.
The happy results of having money in the bank will make you smile because that kind of daily conduct will provide you with a gradual accumulation of wealth.
Surprisingly, you’ll discover one benefit of wealth will be in the form of a big bank account. At the same time there is another important benefit, the training in money management you give your children when they follow your example later in their lives.
Let me say this another way, as your children watch you make those decisions for your family’s good they will see what you do and in that way, gain a better understanding of the many benefits of the careful management of money. This kind of training can in turn, give them a more prosperous life-style in their futures.
Then they will gradually become large accumulators of wealth, just like their parents, who as everyone in the neighborhood knows are God’s millionaires.
By: Terry L. Weber
P.S. One way to accumulate wealth is by spending your money only on products designed to save you money because of their quality and durability. The products you’ll see on my website are designed to do just that, Website is http://www.originalsbyweber.com
