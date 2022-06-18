Finance
What Are the Different Binary Options?
Binary options (also refereed to as fixed-return or digital options) are a type of financial instruction with fixed odds that gives the option to bet on the potential movement of an asset. Market assets often traded include commodities (oil and gold), stocks, and indices. The ability to trade with fixed return options has seen a significant increase in popularity in recent years because it is a low-risk and low-cost system to trade.
By trading on the markets with fixed odds, the risk exposed to the investor on a single trade is minimized. This is clearly different to trading on leverage, such as spread betting, or Forex which has much higher risk. For the complete novice to the financial market, the binary options are the preferred and safest place to start.
The type of binary bets can vary with the different platforms offered by the brokers. Investors have the option to use a trading style that matches their preferred trading technique and payout system. Having a basic knowledge of the different binary bets is certain to make it easier to trade successfully in the markets.
Here are four of the different types of binary bets in the market:
High-Low
High-Low is the preferred trading option for most binary investors. The trading method gives the option to bet on the finishing price of an underlying asset. A trade must finish within a certain price above or below the original figures.
One Touch
The payout method for the one-touch trading method is achieved if an underlying asset reaches a predicted price at any time during the day’s trade.
Range
The range option is based on the investor predicting a low and high boundary for a proposed trade. A payout is achieved if the underlying asset is able to stay within these price points for the duration of the trading session. This type of trade is related to being able to predict the volatility of the market.
Target
The payout of the target option relates to the market price reaching a specified amount announced by the investor. A target price can be set either high for those that believe the market will be bearish or set at a much higher level in the more bullish trading activity.
The potential payout for the binary options can differ with the different platform options and percentage amounts. A winning option generally receives a payout in the region of 75 to 85 percent.
Finance
Mausoleum Problems – Common Challenges
Mausoleums, in general, are beautiful buildings, standing as majestic monuments to the loved ones who are en-coffined in them. These elegant structures, frequently ornamented with bronze and gold accents, marble columns and stained glass windows, are designed and fashioned to mirror a sense of dignity, serenity, and peace. There are two common complications with most mausoleums, however, which, undesirably, distract from the serene and peaceful character from the families of the entombed, and make a mockery of the deceased bodies. These two conditions are mausoleum odors and coffin, or Phorid flies.
Mausoleum smells are from the decomposition process, which occurs naturally as the body passes through the decaying process. Morticians routinely label the offending bodies, “leakers”. These mausoleum smells can be highly overwhelming, and because of the embalming chemicals and the gases coming as a result of decomposition, they can coupled with that pose a health hazard to workers and visitors.
The second problematic issue that is commonplace for many mausoleums is the Phorid or coffin fly. These terrible pests are about one 4th the size of the typical house fly, and while they are in the larval stage of development, coffin flies feed on the decomposing bodies in the crypt spaces. When they come out from the casket as adult flies, they also create a dreadful risk in spreading sickness when they land. Often, they are looking for water, and it is quite typical for them to fly into the eyes, nose and mouths of site visitors or employees in the structure. The flies are so tiny that many folks confuse them as gnats, and insiders in the mausoleum industry do not like visitors to know the truth about exactly where the flies are usually emerging from.
Here is what one visitor to a mausoleum in Glendale, California had to say, “Possibly the most shocking of all is the Mausoleum. I stepped inside and knew immediately something was wrong. There the temperature inside the complex was around 80 degrees. I heard what sounded like insects swarming in one of the walls… many of the vaults have had leakage problems where they have sealed them with shower caulk. As I scanned the flashlight around the room, I saw horrible… damage. There was a discolored substance that ran from the marble plates down to the floor.”
Luckily, there are options to fight both mausoleum odors and coffin flies. For a long time, most inside the industry have tried to use deodorizing sprays, chemical pest control, fly papers, and large fans to deal with the smells and to try to handle the Phorid fly infestations. These sprays and chemicals, etc. have frustrated mausoleum caretakers and other employees, because they are mostly unsuccessful, and also, they become a health risk in the building, producing a noxious condition that could be dangerous to workers and guests as well. A different solution is an electronic machine that mausoleums utilize to neutralize smells and also to manage the coffin flies, which from industry accounts, appears to make the job simpler and easier for the mausoleum proprietors and staff because it is quite effective at controlling the flies and will thoroughly clear away odors on a nightly basis while the structure is empty. Utilizing the electronic method, there is also the surety in knowing that there are not any hazardous poisons being spread through the structure, which in turn makes for a “eco-friendly” treatment which is much healthier for employees and visitors.
Please help to preserve the dignity, peace and serenity for the passed and for their families, and help preserve these beautiful architectures as the memorials that they were created to be. We grieve at the loss of a loved one; there is no good reason to have to perpetually suffer when going to pay respects. If you are in a mausoleum and you observe the tiny coffin flies or if you notice any foul odors, immediately register a grievance with the mausoleum owner and with the Funeral Consumers Alliance,or in the case of a Catholic cemetery, to the church, or the office of the local bishop.
Finance
RN to BSN Programs Explode Your Nursing Salary In Less Than 1 Year (For Registered Nurses Only)
Registered nurses (RNs) are the nurses who have received a diploma or have had degree-level training in nursing (Associate Degree in Nursing). These nurses are therefore licensed by the board of nursing in a state to practice in the field of nursing. Registered nurses do not necessarily have a bachelor’s degree in nursing, but you might wonder what difference it makes to have a bachelor’s degree. Well, for one, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science qualification is given way more responsibilities, which means more nursing job opportunities as well as higher salary. This is why more and more RNs these days are aiming to upgrade their qualifications to BSN. This can be done by taking an RN to BSN program.
An RN to BSN program is a transition or bridge program designed to help registered nurses obtain Bachelor of Science degrees. This program includes a uniquely designed curriculum for nursing students who graduated from hospital schools, community colleges and are licensed nurses. An RN to BSN program is offered by various universities in a very flexible and partially online format. This program is not primarily online, though. The beauty of this program is that it can be completed in just 2 semesters. The schedule of classes for this program is also made flexible to let the nursing students maintain employment while they are still completing the program.
Registered nurses who are looking to earn a BSN must have an unrestricted and current license to practice as a registered nurse in the state in which they are applying. Those who have a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field may also take an RN to BSN program but there will be additional requirements, making the program take longer to complete. If your RN license has expired, you will also need to take extra courses and meet more requirements to qualify for the program.
Associate degree nurses who are accepted to an RN to BSN program are required to take these nursing courses that cover concepts and subjects not involved in lower level nursing courses:
* RNs aiming for a BSN degree must take professional nursing courses, which account for 6 credit hours. These are the courses that cover concepts and topics that are related with how a staff nurse can perform the roles of a professional nurse. The course will teach students the responsibilities of a professional nurse, which actually has nothing to do with managing the nursing staff.
* Students of an RN to BSN program must have 7 credit hours taking courses associated with topics on holistic healthcare across a patient’s lifespan. These courses deal with how a patient should be treated while taking into consideration his physical health, psychosocial wellbeing, nutrition and even his spiritual wellbeing.
* RN to BSN bridge program students should take a 3 credit hour course on health promotion. This course explains to students the role of professional nurses in illness prevention and health promotion. The course covers strategies for the promotion of healthy lifestyles in various communities.
Finance
Texas Department of Insurance and Texassure Non-Compliance Vehicle Notices
The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) announced that as early as Spring of 2010, non-compliance notices will be mailed to owners of uninsured vehicles. The notice will provide a warning for those driving uninsured – the situation will need to be corrected immediately. The notice will list the potential fines for driving uninsured and advise repeat offenders they face suspension of driving privileges.
The non-compliance notices are going out as part of the TexasSure Uninsured Motorists Verification program passed by the 79th Legislature. The law requires insurers to submit their active policyholder information to the state, who in turn matches the submitted Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) with the VINs contained in the registered vehicle database at TxDMV. Of the VIN numbers submitted by insurers, 99 percent were successfully matched to the vehicle registration database.
One in Four are Uninsured
While TDI will not release specific statistics, it is estimated at a minimum, one out of every four vehicles on Texas roads is currently not insured. In June of 2008, access to the TexasSure program was provided to DPS officers and all 254 county tax offices. The program was an immediate hit. “Motorists have overwhelmingly embraced the TexasSure database, especially given its 99 percent success rate of matching vehicles to their insurance coverage,” said Rebecca Davio, TxDMV’s Director of Vehicle Titles and Registration. “Its proving to be a tremendous resource for identifying those without insurance.” Notices are currently being mailed to the one percent of policyholders whose insurer reported coverage, yet their VIN number was unable to be matched to a current vehicle registration.
Ongoing Monitoring of Uninsured Vehicles
“Texas insurance agents and citizens alike have long awaited this time.” comments Christine Huddleston, President of the Alliance of Insurance Agents of Texas (AIAT). The AIAT played a significant role in the passage and implementation of the TexasSure program.
Law enforcement throughout our state have praised the system and appreciate the ability to verify whether a vehicle is insured by just running their license plate number. However, it has always been our top priority to prevent the uninsured from getting behind the wheel in the first place. These notices will serve as a proactive approach in reducing the number of uninsured drivers and we commend the TDI for all of their efforts in getting us to this point.
TDI advised auto insurers the non-compliance notices will begin in Spring of 2010. All registered vehicles will be tracked on an ongoing basis to monitor their insured status. After a vehicle is listed as uninsured for nine (9) consecutive weeks, a letter of non-compliance will be mailed to the registered owner.
Insurance Agents, Are You Ready to Handle the New Business?
“Agents need to be prepared. It is going to be the 1980s all over again.” says Mary Ann Hooten, a Territory Manager for GAINSCO Auto Insurance. Mary Ann worked for an insurance agency in 1982 when the mandatory insurance law initially passed in Texas. “Our phones rang off the hook every night until midnight. We had to turn the phones off at night, even though they were ringing, because we simply could not handle any more business.”
Insurance Technologies Corporation offers four key software packages to insurance agents to generate leads, decrease time quoting and binding, and streamline customer service processes. Now is the time to address your automation needs so you are prepared for the New Year.
