Finance
What To Do At Tax Time When You Sell Through Home Parties
Many people who sell products through home parties do it for the discount it gets them when they purchase their own goodies. Others are dead serious about becoming one of the company’s top sales reps. How you see yourself is important at tax time, because your business goals are what determines how you should treat that income, and any money spent making those sales, on your tax return.
If your goal is simply to buy products at a discount, help a friend out by hosting one or two parties, to give a party just because your friend needs to sign a new sales rep up this week, or to become involved only for the pleasure and social aspects of selling a particular product, you must report all sales rep income as miscellaneous income on your personal tax return. According to IRS rules, you are engaged in a hobby that produces occasional income.
When your goal is not just to make a few sales, but to build a long-term business, to sign up new hostesses so that you can build your sales force, and you put a realistic business plan in place to accomplish your goals, you can report your income on the small business Schedule C tax form. Because you are acting in a profit-minded manner, according to current tax code, your sales efforts are considered to be a business operation. A business owner can write off expenses that exceed business income.
The IRS has home party sales reps grouped with other part-time occupations normally carried on as a hobby. Because of that, those who are operating as a business are prone to tax audits. But, that’s never a problem when you keep good records. A hobby audit is generally tossed out once you produce a solid business plan, well-organized financial records, and documentation of changes implemented to increase your profits.
A sales rep using the Schedule C tax form can write off all normal business expenses; when you engage in a hobby you cannot deduct more expenses than the income your hobby produces. Both are required to report inventory costs according to IRS laws, deducting only the items sold, carrying unsold inventory expenses into the following year.
Operating in a profit-minded manner will not only increase your sales, it will allow you to grow your business with pre-tax dollars. A self-employed sales rep can take advantage of the same tax laws big business owners use to buy equipment, home office furnishings, computers for use in the business, to further their business education and much, much more.
Understanding what the IRS expects of the independent sales rep is an important part of operating a successful small business. And, you’ll pay less tax.
Finance
Pulque in Mexico: Synthesis of Medicinal and Mythical Properties
Since the pre-Hispanic era in Mexico, and continuing to date, there have been several species of agave used to extract aguamiel (honeywater). Once this sweet, coconut-milk-like liquid is removed from the heart of the succulent and thereby exposed to bacteria and yeasts in the environment, it ferments and becomes viscous. Fermented aguamiel is known as pulque. Over hundreds of years, and more likely millennia, medicinal properties have been attributed to pulque, by means of myths which have been passed down through generations of indigenous populations, and more recently as a result of scientific inquiry (not without contraindications regarding the latter). As might be expected the literature is not always consistent in both its factual underpinnings and conjecture. Nevertheless a lay synthesis in a summary fashion does serve to illuminate.
Pulque, for a couple of hundred years had been associated with an elixir for the masses, a mild intoxicant with curative powers. Buoyed by the natural/organic and to a lesser extent the slow food movement, it has been elevated to trendiness. The predominantly middle and upper class millennials living in Mexico’s larger urban centers such as Monterrey, Puebla, Guadalajara and of course Mexico City, flock to pulquerías. However most of what is being served up is an adulterated form of pulque known as curados. A base of pulque, sometimes even canned, is combined with a selection of processed fruits, grains and/or vegetables, sugar or another sweetener, and sometimes milk/cream and/or a thickener such as corn starch. These curados could not be further from the real deal, and likely by the time they arrive at the table any beneficial attributes, medicinal or otherwise, have been long lost due to its commercial handling. However pulque available in bars and restaurants in cities close to rural regions where aguamiel is extracted (i.e. Oaxaca, from the fields outside of the town Santiago Matatlán) is anything but 100% unadulterated. The closer proximity the cantina or comedor is to the field from which the aguamiel has been harvested, the greater the likelihood that the pulque has not been bastardized and that it has retained its positive properties.
The wide diversity of micro-climates in which the species of agave are grown suggests that the attributes of the resultant pulque must inevitably vary, significantly at times. And, each specie of plant in and of itself has a unique series of compounds, minerals, vitamins, etc., which are transformed in a different way. This depends on the sub-region of Mexico, as well as the then prevailing bacteria and to a lesser extent yeasts in the environment. Species of agave used to extract aguamiel which have been noted in the literature include salmiana, americana, deserti, mapisaga, atrovirens, ferrox and hookeri. Different roots, including and in particular acacia (referred to in parts of the state of Oaxaca as timbre), have been customarily used to make the pulque stronger, hotter, more intoxicating or spicier. It also accelerates the fermentation process particularly during colder weather months. Such additions further alter the properties of the pulque.
The name pulque was likely derived from the Nahuatl word poliuhqui, meaning spoiled. During the pre-Hispanic era in many regions of the country it was a drink reserved for high priests, warriors and the wise. It was used ceremonially as part of the celebration of the harvest, to induce the rain to fall, as a way or honoring certain gods, and during rites of passage such as marriage, birth and death. Divergent rules abound as to the appropriate way to imbibe, and there is a plethora of myths as to its origins. But the nationwide thread which binds is its medicinal value. It should come as little surprise that populaces which drank pulque were generally immune to the cholera epidemic of the 19th century.
Pulque has been viewed nationwide as a healthy drink, a nutritional supplement. In areas of Mexico where there is a lack of safely drinkable water due to human or animal contaminants, it is used as a thirst quencher. But its constituent elements including but not restricted to iron, carotene, thiamine, folate, riboflavin, niacin, ascorbic acid, protein, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, fiber, bioactive compounds, phosphorus and ash, have likely lead to its predominant curative role in traditional medicine and as a preventive foodstuff.
Ask pretty well any tlachiquero (someone who taps agave to extract the aguamiel) in Santiago Matatlán, and he (or she, since at least in the state of Oaxaca producing pulque is a vocation not just reserved for men) will tell you that pulque is 100% natural in part since the only fertilizer, if any, used to stimulate growth of the agave, is abono from cows, sheep or goats and the mulch used is bagazo (waste fiber from distilling mezcal); and that pulque’s attributes include stimulating production of white blood cells, being good for triglycerides, and controlling diabetes especially if consumed first thing in the morning well before breakfast.
The cross-cultural literature based upon studies from throughout Mexico, provides a much more expansive story. Pulque has been used:
• in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders including ulcers, and renal infections
• as an aid in diminishing general weakness of and in the body
• to combat loss of appetite and anorexia
• as a diuretic
• for enhancing relaxation prior to bedtime
• as an aid in foetus development
• to stimulant milk production for lactating mothers
• as a means of kick-starting breastfeeding when touched to the lips of newborns
• for children based upon its ability to promote muscle and bone buildup.
Though the purported use of pulque to stimulate fertility and improve sexual functioning does not appear to have any factual basis (except perhaps to the extent that consuming alcohol may positively impact the libido in some), much of the foregoing has indeed been confirmed through scientific investigation.
While environmental yeasts play a part in the production of pulque, in particular apparently contributing to its frothiness, the literature most often refers to bacterium from the specie Zymomonas mobilis as the primary stimulant converting aguamiel into pulque (and to a lesser extent bacteria from the genus Lueconostoc). Broadly encountered in sugar rich plant saps, Z. mobilis is extremely effective in producing ethanol.
Several studies have demonstrated in vitro growth promoting effects because of diverse lactobacilli and bifidobacteria plus probiotic strains. This aids in the absorption of important minerals. Phytase is present, and arguably very important. It is a digestive enzyme. Some believe that it can bind corn and increase the bioactivity of iron and zinc through metabolization. Phytase is a bacteria found in the gut of cattle and sheep, but not typically found in human beings although there is evidence of its presence in vegans and vegetarians. Phytase breaks down into phytic acid. This has been implicated in DNA repair, clathrin-coarted vesticular recycling, control of neurotransmission and cell proliferation. While research regarding animal nutrition has suggested the value of supplementing feed with phytase as an aid in the production of calcium, phosphorus, other minerals, carbohydrates and proteins, the implications for humans are still largely unknown and further study is required.
Through examining within the context of scientific inquiry how and why indigenous populations have been utilizing pulque over hundreds of years, we gain a better understanding of the actual validity and veracity regarding myths and beliefs as to the ferment’s curative properties.
Scientific inquiry does confirm that consuming 850 ml of aguamiel satisfies the daily human requirements for iron and zinc. Because it is an alternative source of prebiotics FOS (fructooligosaccaride) syrups, it improves calcium absorption in postmenopausal women and more generally iron absorption. Consumption has been suggested for colon cancer prevention. It is known that pulque contains steroidal saponins which have been studied for their medicinal uses including antispasmodic activity and toxicity to cancer cells. They have been described as the most important bioactive compounds in yams and several biological activities such as anti-cancer have been documented.
The melatonin content in pulque assists in relaxation in preparation for sleep. The probiotic potential of lactobacilli isolated from both aguamiel and pulque provides a low cholesterol non-dairy source alternative for those who are lactose intolerant. It is perhaps the food product with the highest dose and variety of potential probiotic microorganisms. A study in the Valle de Solís, in the state of Mexico, found that the consumption of pulque resulted in less risk of insufficient hemoglobin for pregnant women.
But just as the potential health benefits of pulque consumption have been difficult to evaluate and confirm for reasons some of which have been noted in this article, so have some of the contraindications. We do know that alcohol consumption can have harmful effects for pregnant women and their offspring, even with pulque at 6%. But this should be weighed against consumption in areas where there are generally poor dietary customs or unavailability of diversity of vitamins and minerals through foods. The literature does indicate drinking pulque in low amounts helps foetus development and increases milk production during lactation (helps mother absorb calcium).
Pulque in fact does have a short shelf life due ambient temperature and ongoing contact with yeasts in the environment. The longer it is kept, the quicker it goes sour. However once it is essentially undrinkable, in parts of Mexico such as Oaxaca it is used as a base to produce a refreshing drink known as tepache. Typically tepache is made with the vinegar-like pulque, pineapple, and a sugar cane derivative known as piloncillo or panela. Whether this beverage retains some of the positive attributes of pulque is uncertain.
For some another issue is the lack of sanitation associated with aguamiel and pulque. This may become apparent if one ever has an opportunity to participate in extracting aguamiel from agave and/or has consumed pulque in a village marketplace. To my thinking, having been consuming both drinks for the past quarter century, this is a non-issue. Commercially preparing pulque for sale in cans is a possible solution. Chemicals are added to halt fermentation. However, it is suggested that the benefits of pulque consumption will have long been lost by the time canned pulque is imbibed anywhere in the country, or in American states where it is available for purchase such as California, Arizona and New Mexico.
Further study is warranted and required in order to better understand the true benefits of pulque. But for now, subject to documented risks associated with its consumption, it is suggested that the reported positive attributes should be sufficient to induce the reader to imbibe a little pulque from time to time, and for that matter aguamiel if in a region of Mexico where it is being harvested fresh out of the agave.
Finance
Cell Phones – Advantages and Disadvantages
Cell phones are a mind blowing invention of the current century. If you take a look few years back, a mobile was not measured as a necessity, but it was rather seen as a luxury that was available to a minute group of people. It was not affordable by everyone and only high class or business people actually owned one. But presently, life without mobile seems impossible. No one can imagine a life without a cell phone. Many people don’t even leave their home without it. No matter what is the age, people all across the global village are addicted to cell phone.
There are thousand reasons behind its popularity in such a short span of time but mainly it is because of the fact that mobile phones are no longer considered just as a hand phone but they have transformed into a technological device, offering various technologies such as GPS, music player, PDA and much more. To stay in competition, almost every week, manufacturers all over the world are introducing a new model with upgraded features that fits best to your lifestyle.
Large number of people finds it to be a convenient mean to interact with others. With the blink of an eye you can contact with anyone across the globe. Nowadays, mobile phones are constantly being update which allows you to enjoy a wide range of new features. Based on the mobile model now you can easily watch television on your handset, can play huge number of games, can surf for information from internet, can receive or send electronic mail, can send or take 3D pictures, keep a balance tracks of important meetings and appointment via reminders, store a huge list of contacts with complete description and a lot more.
In simple words, a mobile phone is a need of every individual. Nowadays, the need has also transformed into a fashion. People opt for expensive mobile devices to impress others. Every phone has an option of ‘customize your phone’ through which users can easily adjust the phone according to the environment or taste.
You will come across with many such parents who gift their children with a cell phone. This is not because they want to provide their children with a new technology but the major reason behind it is their safety. Mobile phone can proof to be the best source of protection in case of emergency.
Everything has pro and cons, and cell phone has its drawbacks as well. Following are some drawbacks of cell phone:
1- Health issues: Recent research says that radiations emitted by the cell phone results in blurring of eye sight, earaches, and headache and can even lead to cancer.
2- No privacy: If somehow your cell is misplaced, it will lead you to a couple of difficulties; unless you have put on strong passwords which are not easily breakable with software.
3- Cell phone and driving: Mostly, accident occurs because of carelessness and the major reason behind it is the use of mobile while driving.
No matter what are the disadvantages of using cell phone, its pros are simply uncountable. These advantages have made people an addict of the cell phone.
Finance
How To Promote Cable TV Deals In The Internet?
One of the best entertainment sources that we have at home is no other than cable and satellite TV. It is true that satellite and cable television are one of the best in providing fun and laughter for their customers and subscribers. Best of all, we can enjoy staying at home by watching our favorite TV shows with their cable package. Before we can feel that customers or subscribers are satisfied with our products and services, let us discuss on how we promote them. Actually, we are going to promote the different products, services and packages to the customers or subscribers.
The best way to promote your cable TV service is no other than local customers. They are the most powerful targeted traffic that any businesses have, especially in terms of cable television. It is simple for us to promote our products and services to the local customers, and we need some tools for it. One of the most common tools that were used to promote a cable product or service is a leaflet or flyer. Your job is to give leaflets or flyers to customers that are passing by in your company. In other words, it’s what we call the walk-in customers.
But there’s another way for you to promote the cable and satellite TV packages. Instead of promoting it in a local area, let’s try to expand it to other areas. If it’s really possible, we can expand it to other countries who were looking for services that are related to cable and satellite television. One way to spread things out is to use the power of internet. Why is it necessary for us to use the internet in promoting cable and satellite TV packages? First and foremost, internet is a special tool used for entertainment and business purposes.
Since we are talking about business like cable TV, it can spread like wildfire to promote your products and services for good. For cable television subscribers, it is understood that they were addicted to it. What promotional strategies do you have in order to generate sales and leads to your provider? It needs you to have a website for your company, and it is really necessary. You need to make sure that the website has a unique and professional design. Speaking of professional design, it needs you to have a design that is relevant to your business and packages.
Once you have completed and finished your cable or satellite TV website, you will promote it using different strategies. Some of them are commonly used to promote in the internet, either in a free or paid way. The promotional strategies are article marketing, video marketing, pay-per-click (PPC), social media, banner advertising and a lot more. Opportunities are unlimited for those businesses like cable TV who want to be successful in the near future. We don’t rely on the local customers or subscribers only. It needs us to expand things out by promoting your cable or satellite TV products and services in the internet. It is an opportunity for all customers and subscribers to get their hands in any package offered by their respective providers.
What To Do At Tax Time When You Sell Through Home Parties
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
Pulque in Mexico: Synthesis of Medicinal and Mythical Properties
Soucheray: With all those plaudits, would new ‘Top Gun’ be a disappointment?
Cell Phones – Advantages and Disadvantages
Northern MN fencing effort may help rancher and wolves
How To Promote Cable TV Deals In The Internet?
Data Cleansing
Hiring a Criminal Defense Lawyer for Drug Charges
Coinbase Faces Class Action Suits Over Recent Stablecoin Crash
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream