Who Should Learn Digital Marketing

To make it simple, digital marketing is nothing but marketing of any product or service done via internet. It is a kind of “new-age” marketing technique which is different from the conventional or traditional systems of marketing. It is different from traditional marketing due to the fact that digital marketing offers the advantage of monitoring the entire aspects related to your marketing strategy. And of course this monitoring can be accomplished in a real time basis.

Nowadays, people spend a considerable amount of time over the internet. The boom of social networking websites in recent years has attracted more and more people to their desktops, laptops and mobile devices. According to recent surveys, it is estimated that an active Facebook user spends an hour on Facebook each day on an average. People nowadays spend more time on internet compared to the past decade. Internet has become an indispensable part of the lives of many. Digital marketing too exploits this situation to the maximum.

Digital marketing techniques are implemented via many means. These techniques make use of search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing and also adopts methods like email marketing, creating websites, banners etc.

Advantages of Internet Marketing Over Traditional Marketing

• As already discussed in the introduction, the greatest advantage of digital marketing is that it facilitates the scope of monitoring online campaigns, which is otherwise not possible in the case of traditional marketing techniques.

• You may make the analysis of your online campaign right from the start and can determine its progress that too in real time. Real time analysis can be done in matters related to determining traffic to your website, knowing conversion rates and many others.

• Creating inquiries, generating visitors, reaching your target audience, branding related possibilities and many other benefits are associated with digital marketing. Traditional marketing is devoid of all these benefits. Once you have implemented a campaign in traditional marketing system, it is difficult to perform tweaks or other customizing options.

• World wide exposure – The information that you share can be accessed from any part of the globe. Even you can determine or make a preference over your target locations.

• Compared to traditional marketing, the cost of setting up a digital campaign is very less.

• In order to implement a digital marketing campaign, your essential requirements are a computer, internet connection and an in-depth knowledge in digital marketing.

Who should attend internet marketing training program?

Attending a internet marketing training program is a “must do” for anyone would like to get into online marketing. Ranging from a company CEO to a housewife, rather anyone with a basic knowledge of computer and internet can pursue this course.

• Marketing professionals – Marketing professionals who own a BBA or MBA degree, Business development Executives, or other experienced individuals who have been in to marketing must take up this course. For marketing professionals, taking up digital marketing training program should not be viewed as an option to consider later. It is high time that you become aware of the latest digital marketing concepts, without which it is difficult to survive in this ever-changing digital era.

• Individuals who are currently implementing the traditional marketing strategies and who would like to make a “switch-over” – Marketing strategies have to be changed according to the changes that we perceive and feel in our society. Sticking on to the same old marketing tactics may prove fatal and may affect your business prospects in a negative way. Those individuals who would like to try out digital marketing are all invited to this training program. Even merging traditional marketing techniques with web marketing may work out in certain scenarios. After all, the perquisite to attend this course as already indicated is only the basic understanding of computer and the internet.

• Company CEO – The CEO can monitor the marketing strategies adopted by his/her company and can coordinate the implementation procedures with the entire team. Having a though understanding of digital marketing concepts and technicalities makes CEO capable of providing his/her contribution and suggestions to the marketing wing.

• Beneficial for housewives – A vast majority of housewives have ample time at home after performing their routine works. Those housewives who are interested to make some extra income from online marketing can certainly take up the digital marketing course. For example, paintings, art works, handicrafts, dress materials etc can be marketed via online with the least expenditure.

• Students – Students pursuing BBA, MBA and other marketing oriented courses can take up digital marketing course as a part time course along with their studies. It serves as an extra bonus at the time of interviews and can boost up your profile. Moreover, the individuals shall be eligible for placement in IT companies as SEO analyst, Digital marketing Executive etc.

• Others – Web marketing is not meant for marketing professionals or online marketers alone. Even a layman with a strong desire to explore the horizons of digital marketing can master this subject with little bit dedication and hard work.

