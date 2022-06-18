Finance
Why Choose A Criminal Defense Specialist Over A Public Defender?
Public defenders are usually offered by the state and they offer defense services free of charge, hence many people consider using them instead of going for criminal defense attorneys and lawyers. In as much as the public defenders are dedicated and talented, they may not always deliver to your expectations. It may be a little costly to hire a private criminal defense lawyer, but in the end you have so much to gain as compared to if you choose to go for a public defender. But why is this so?
1. Criminal defense specialists have all the time
Public defenders may have what it takes to deliver exceptional defense services, but with so many cases to handle, they may not end up dedicating enough time to your case. They are typically loaded with tens of cases and consulting you can prove tedious especially outside the court. A professional criminal defense attorney on the hand will have all the time to concentrate on your case to ensure that you get the best results in the end. The private lawyers will usually handle one or a few cases at a time, hence you know you get the kind of dedication you really deserve.
2. The private defense attorneys are not short in funding
One of the things that make public defenders fail in delivering defense services beyond expectations is because the public defense sector may not always have sufficient funding to aid the cases appropriately. With this lack, their possibility to invest all efforts in your case are interfered with and you end up not getting the best kind of representation. The criminal defense lawyers on the other hand have all resources they need to give their best shot at your case so it is ruled in your favor.
3. Defense attorneys can represent in all kinds of cases
Unlike the private criminal specialists, public defenders are not allowed to represent in civil cases. You only get a lawyer appointed to your case when you have been charged with a criminal offense. The private specialists on the other hand can tackle all kinds of cases and represent you legally. There is really no limit as to what a defense lawyer can do for you and this makes them more reliable in all kinds of legal situations.
4. You get to choose your attorney
The fact is, when you choose to use a public defender for your case, you do not have the luxury of choosing the lawyer assigned to your case. You somehow will need to find a way of getting along with the lawyer appointed to your case, however hard it may seem for the two of you to get along. By choosing a private criminal defense specialist, you have all the freedom to choose the attorney you would like to work with on your case. You can look at the credentials, reviews, and even reputation and success rates before hiring so you can get the best for your case.
Buyers Remorse
We all recall that nagging feeling after an important decision or a large purchase. We call it having second thoughts, but behavioural economists call it buyer’s remorse.
What part of the brain makes a buying decision?
We are well aware of this and by understanding it we can help guide you towards the right decision when to have a repair or to replace. Making a purchase and ensuring that you are happy with your buy. Most appliances are used daily and people rely on them to make life easier. The decision to have a repair or to replace is made. Read on to understand buyer remorse and how to avoid it so you can make the right decision for future purchase.
Often times, we feel buyer’s remorse because we feel that we’ve wasted money by been pressured into making a purchase. Some people will tell you to spend on things you need rather than want. I’m not a fan of that concept. It’s OK to spend on things you don’t necessarily need but will enjoy. Figure out if your purchase will add value to your life. If so, it is much easier to justify it. With so many added features on appliance that add to cost, would you benefit from them. Do you really need a digital display? what about spending a bit more for a larger drum size if you have a large family and do a lot of washing. Tumble dryers, vented ones are cheaper but spend a bit more and have a condenser that does not need to be vented with a hose hanging off it. Those are just a couple of examples that consumers are faced with when making that important decision. Regretting that purchase and blaming the sales person after for pushing for a sale making them more profit.
Do your research
Whenever you are preparing for a big purchase, be sure to do your research. With all the information you need right at your fingertips on the internet and advice from us, there’s really no reason not to. Research all the different options available and which one fits your needs the best. Do some comparison shopping and find the best deal. Also, be sure to read reviews from other consumers. We can help decide for you by offering the best for your budget, and the more suitable appliance for your needs.
Set a budget and save up
If you’ve determined that you want to buy something, set a budget and save up for it. Don’t go out and impulsively purchase it. You want to make sure that you’re able to afford it. If not, you’ll end up regretting it – even if you do need it. This will also give you some time to really think it over.
Have no regrets
If you’ve gone through all these steps and feel good about the purchase you’re making, have no regrets. Be confident in yourself and your ability to make good decisions. Also remember that it isn’t the end of the world if you don’t end up enjoying your purchase. It’s just another learning experience for the next time.
Why does it happen?
This feeling of self-doubt and uneasiness stems from cognitive dissonance, a mental state due to the clash of conflicting thoughts. For example, when you buy something expensive or feel that you have overpaid for something and could of saved a bit more and got a better deal. You come across another appliance that’s cheaper or has better features. It is these conflicting thoughts that give rise to buyer’s remorse.
The sheer availability of choice in everything from spin speed, drum size, digital display and so on and so forth can also manifest itself through buyer’s remorse. Impulse buying in a hot state, when high levels of emotion affect our rational decision making processes, is also another culprit.
We can supply the research on any appliance that’s on offer. That will help you decide on the right choice for your budget, expectation and requirements.
Why Windows Azure Is a Viable Alternative to Traditional Hosting and Other Cloud Platforms
Before Windows Azure made its appearance in 2008, there were traditional hosting and other cloud computing services that offered virtual machines (VM) on demand, such as Amazon and Rackspace. Both options are able to offer businesses numerous benefits; however, Azure comes out as a better alternative in many applications.
With traditional hosting, the client pays a pre-determined amount for a fixed set of resources for a given period of time, eliminating the need for an in-house data center. On the other hand, companies that offer VMs on demand charge clients based on their usage of their resources, with no required prior commitment.
Although it is also a cloud computing platform, Azure only requires a Windows application that comes with directions on how many instances to run. This platform takes charge of configuring and managing the VMs and their software. In turn, it saves organizations the money, time and effort that come with administrative functions.
Although it is also a cloud computing platform, Azure is able to integrate with companies’ existing IT environment and applications, and supports the most popular standards, protocols and programming languages.
The platform takes charge of configuring and managing the VMs and their software, which in turn, saves organizations the money, time and effort that come with administrative functions.
Applications with high scalability and availability requirements can also be easily supported by this Windows cloud platform, as it can be designed specifically for this purpose. With hosts, businesses are left to do what’s necessary to keep their applications running smoothly.
Dangers That Befall Elders From Their Children and Caregivers
Sadly, the persons who should love or care for a family member or charge with infirmities or old age, can and do perform terrible acts against their parents and the older people they care for. A trusted child or caregiver can succeed in cheating an elder out of money and property by means of mental, physical and or financial elder abuse. Elder abuse is achieved by coercion and undue influence coupled with the elder’s fear of being alone and unassisted. Elders often give in to physical threats that the caregiver will leave them alone, hit them, or not take them to the bathroom. Elders are especially susceptible to emotional threats or fear that the family member will not love or continue to visit them.
The following is a list of things are some of the dangers I have seen during my years of practicing elder law. If you read through the list and recognize what people might try to do to you, you might be better able to withstand their influence or call someone to help you withstand it. Some people to call are listed at the end of this article. You can get their local phone numbers in the front of your phone book or online.
Children and caregivers can and do:
- Try to get their own name put on title of the house, either alone or as joint tenant with right of survivorship. This cuts other siblings off from inheriting the house.
- Try to get authority to write checks on your bank account. This means all the elder’s money is usable by the caregiver. One of my clients’ caregivers appropriated $45,000 from her charge’s bank accounts. A conservator I know took $300,000 from the conservatee’s accounts.
- Take the elder to the bank to withdraw funds of which they take control. Frequent bank visits can rapidly deplete the elder’s resources.
- Get made joint tenant of a bank account. This means whatever is in the account at the principal’s death automatically belongs to the surviving joint tenant. The rest of the kids get none of it.
- Try to get annuities or pension benefits put in their name. This allows them to cash in the full amount and leaves the elder without the monthly stipend. Of course, the elder has to pay the tax consequences.
- Try to conserve the elder to get control of all assets. This makes the elder totally dependent on the conservator for everything and it dehumanizes the elder because their desires and expressed needs are not heeded.
- Write a new will for the elders and induce them to sign it without the elder understanding the provisions. The new will is often executed as a result of coercion, such as a threat to never come visit them. Sometimes an elder will accede to this demand for fear of alienating the child or caregiver. This type of will is often contested, which costs the estate lots of money in a probate proceeding.
- Get cars and other property titled in their names. It’s amazing how much finagling and cheating someone will undergo to get an old car that isn’t worth much money. If the car is new and more valuable, they work faster and harder to get it in their name.
- Take away the elder’s driver’s license or identification, credit and debit cards and checkbooks. This makes the elder totally defenseless and dependent on the generosity of the person who took their cards and money.
- Take control of the money and credit cards. After gaining control, they give the elder a minuscule sum of money each month, keeping the rest for themselves. In one family, the children used an online grocery delivery service to place expensive orders of unnecessary and inappropriate food with no concern about the elder’s preferences and needs.
- Fail to take an elder to doctors or provide their medicines. One conservator denied her mother prescribed daily medicines for 8 weeks.
- Get named health care agent. In this way, the agent can influence medical staff negatively about the elder to get the elder conserved or improperly treated so they will die sooner. I saw one perfectly healthy lady get conserved, waste away from depression and malnutrition, be zoned out from medication she didn’t need, and die six months later.
If anything like this is happening to you or someone you know who is over 65, it is elder abuse. The elder shouldn’t just take it and keep quiet. Call someone who can stop the abuse. Here is a suggested list of who to call. If they can’t help you, they’ll give you the number of someone who can help.
- An elder law lawyer
- HELPLINK 1.800.273.6222
- Your Local Council on Aging
- Your county’s Adult Protective Services
- Seniors at Home
- Don’t Borrow Trouble
- CANHR 1.800.474.1116
Before any of the dangers listed above happens to you, you should form a relationship with an Estate Planning and Elder Law Attorney who will provide the legal documents that will keep you well cared for in case you become ill or lose mental or physical capacity to care for yourself. You can execute a Durable Power of Attorney for finances, an Advance Health Care Directive or Living Will for health care decisions, and even a Care Contract with a caregiver.
Remember, the only one you can trust to plan efficiently to take care of your interests is yourself. Make sure you are knowledgeable about the available powers of attorney for finances and for health decisions and have planned in advance what to do if you should become unable to manage your own financial and health affairs.
