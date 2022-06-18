News
Woman sent lewd packages to superintendent after St. Anthony teacher’s firing, harassment charge alleges
Earlier this year, while a high school choir teacher was fighting to get his old job back, his friend mailed two lewd packages to the St. Anthony-New Brighton superintendent, according to a criminal complaint filed last month in Hennepin County District Court.
The first package, containing a large cardboard penis, was delivered to Superintendent Renee Corneille’s office on Feb. 8. A second package arriving March 2 held a bag of small cardboard penises and a vulgar note telling Corneille to “choke on” the contents.
Corneille “became concerned for the safety of the children and staff” and contacted police, according to the complaint.
A month later, while police were working to identify the sender, Corneille suggested a possible suspect: Michael Shafer, the choir teacher who Corneille had fired in 2020 but was reinstated by an arbitrator, according to the complaint.
At the time the packages were sent, Shafer was awaiting a judge’s ruling over whether the district could reassign him at his same rate of pay or had to return him to the music room. He lost that case on March 15 and remains on “special assignment.”
The company that sent the packages refused to cooperate with St. Anthony police. Its website promises “Every order is 100% anonymous! We have never and will never give out any order info.”
However, an investigator learned the company uses a third-party shipper, Shopify, which did comply with a search warrant. In late April, Shopify told police the customer who had the packages sent was Alicia Ann Little, a 30-year-old Minneapolis woman who is Facebook friends with Shafer.
Little admitted to police that she sent the packages, saying at first that she saw Corneille on the news and was mad at her for the way she treats her employees, according to the complaint. She later acknowledged she was upset about Shafer’s treatment in particular and that she had also sent Shafer a package from the same company in February.
Little “began to cry when she said Mr. Shafer was not allowed to teach children in the school. She shared genuine care for Mr. Shafer. She wanted it known that she did not mean to cause the alarm and fear to (Corneille) by sending her those packages,” the complaint states.
Police looked into Shafer’s possible involvement in sending the packages but found “no direct nexus.”
Hennepin County prosecutors charged Little by summons with one gross misdemeanor count of harassment. She is due in court July 26.
Little’s lawyer, Phil Villaume, said Friday that “she denies any misconduct.” He confirmed Little and Shafer are friends.
TEACHER VS SUPERINTENDENT
Villaume also represented Shafer in his fight with the school district, which began with a 2020 petition that St. Anthony Village High School students circulated online alleging mistreatment by school employees.
The school district suspended Shafer, investigated the allegations and moved to fire him in February 2021.
An arbitrator in August reduced his punishment to a seven-day, unpaid suspension, writing that Shafer had done “no intentional harm” to students. Shafer had a record of angry, aggressive behavior with students, the arbitrator found, but claims of sexual misconduct amounted to unfounded “hearsay.”
Still, Corneille wouldn’t let Shafer teach choir again, instead reassigning him to other duties. A judge in March confirmed the district had the authority to do that.
Villaume said Shafer has been treated poorly by the district.
“We prevailed in the (arbitration) proceedings, and it’s just an unfortunate situation that we tried to get him back in the choir and we weren’t successful,” he said.
Asked about the criminal charge, Corneille released the following statement Friday:
“As superintendent, my role is to ensure that our students are surrounded by the best teachers and staff who show love, care and respect to every child. While doing my job, I was criminally sexually harassed by an individual who disagreed with the actions our district is taking to make sure our classrooms are safe, secure and free of individuals who demonstrate an inability to respectfully interact with our students. I have been personally victimized, and yet, I stand firm in my commitment to ensure safe and caring learning environments for each of our students so that they have the capacity to thrive in our world.”
News
Class 1A baseball state championship: Randolph 2, Hayfield 1
Jacob Weckop picked the perfect time to toss a tremendous game.
Making his third pitching start of the season, Weckop allowed three hits and struck out 13 to lead Randolph past conference foe Hayfield 2-1 in Friday’s Class 1A baseball tournament championship game at Target Field.
“This is the best game I’ve ever pitched,” he said.
The senior struck out 11 of 15 hitters at one point.
“When I was in the ‘pen I was really getting the grip on the curve ball. I threw it with confidence, and it was working for me,” he said.
“He was a bulldog today,” said Rockets coach Chris Stanton, whose team finished 25-1.
The way Weckop and Hayfield’s Nolan Klocke were dealing on the mound, it was likely going to take a mistake to decide the outcome.
Hayfield blinked thrice.
With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, a double error put Randolph’s Collin Otto on third base.
The junior hit a sharp grounder down the first-base line that skipped past first baseman Zander Jacobson and past outfielder Aidan Nelson, rolling almost into the corner. Seconds later Otto was standing on third.
Moments later, he raced home on a passed ball.
Hayfield had chances to tie in the last three innings. Jacobson reached second with no outs in the fifth, but Weckop struck out two hitters, and, after an intentional walk, got a bounce back to the pitcher to end the threat. The Vikings also left two men on in the sixth and a man on second in the seventh.
Reaching his pitch count, Weckop knew he was down to his final batter.
“I said to myself, ‘I got to get this hitter; it’ll be the last batter I’ll ever throw (to). I got to go get him,’ ” Weckop said.
Shortstop Andrew Jenkins caught the soft liner.
“When it hit the glove, I ran to the pitcher’s mound, tackled my best friend, Jacob,” he said.
Klocke was equally impressive for Hayfield (24-3), looking to repeat as state champions. The senior scattered three hits and struck out 15 in seven innings.
“My goal was to keep ‘em under three runs and not walk anybody,” he said. “Our hitting let us down.”
Jacobson had an RBI single in the second inning, and Jenkins, who ranged left to make a superb defensive stop in the seventh, countered for Randolph with an RBI double in the third.
News
Worker cutting a tree in Fridley hits power line and dies
A worker removing a tree was killed after hitting a power line with a chainsaw Thursday night in Fridley, authorities said.
The man was working for a private company and standing on a lift when he was electrocuted about 8:25 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 5200 block of Buchanan Street.
Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures before he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Anoka County sheriff’s office said Friday. His name has not been released.
This accident is under investigation by Fridley police, the Midwest Medical examiner’s office, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and sheriff’s office.
News
As gas prices keep breaking records, how much relief can MN leaders provide?
U.S. fuel prices this summer have soared to an all-time high, but don’t look to St. Paul for relief at the pumps in Minnesota any time soon.
The price of fuel is highly variable and sensitive to global market forces that are beyond the control of a state government, but leaders in some states have taken measures to relieve the pressure on consumers. Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and New York have enacted state gas tax holidays.
While Minnesota has not yet taken action to reduce prices, some leaders and candidates have floated similar ideas.
Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, and a group of other DFL lawmakers introduced a bill in February that would suspend the 28.5 cent state gas tax from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The bill never received a hearing and Republicans in the Legislature, such as House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, derided the proposal as a “gimmick.” They pointed out that Democrats in the past have supported significant gas tax hikes, including Gov. Tim Walz’s unsuccessful 2019 proposal to raise the gas tax by 20 cents a gallon.
Walz and Republican gubernatorial challenger Scott Jensen both say they support suspending the state’s 28.5 cent per gallon gasoline tax, but they’ll need state lawmakers to pass a bill in order to do that.
The Legislature is currently out of session, and Walz would have to call a special session in order to get any proposals on his desk. The Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-Farmer-Labor-controlled House on Thursday said they haven’t been able to negotiate what they’d do during a special session, so the odds of one happening any time soon are low. And even if it does, lawmakers have many other issues on their plate besides fuel prices, such as figuring out how they’ll use the state’s historic budget surplus to address a surge in crime, fund education, and provide tax relief, as well as a borrowing bill for public infrastructure projects.
The average price per gallon of gasoline in Minnesota has shot up by around 66% from one year ago, according to the AAA. In mid-June of last year, the average cost per gallon was around $2.86. Today, it’s nearly $4.76 — an unprecedented high for Minnesota, but still below the record national average of $5.
Jensen, the GOP-endorsed candidate for governor, has made fuel costs one of the central issues of his campaign. He supports suspending Minnesota’s fuel tax and repealing a law that bars businesses from selling gas cheaper than the state average — something his campaign claims would reduce the price of gas by up to 25 cents per gallon. Suspending the tax would cost the state $70 million per month, the Jensen campaign said, but the cost could be backfilled by using the state’s record $9.3 billion budget surplus or auto parts taxes.
Jensen also supports changing policies that affect fuel prices, including expediting permits for pipelines and refineries and directing the state commerce department to report any action the governor could take to reduce prices.
DFL lawmakers and Walz have also supported the idea of gas tax holidays. In March, Walz joined several other governors in March in asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax. The governor’s office said Walz is also open to a state gas tax holiday, though his primary focus has been on pushing the Legislature to approve direct payments to families.
Just how much relief does suspending gas taxes provide? On the national level, around 53.6% of the cost of fuel is tied to the price of crude oil, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Refining costs, profits, distribution and marketing account for 31%. The remaining 16.4% is federal on state taxes on gasoline.
Minnesotans pay $0.47 in taxes per gallon of gasoline, with 18.4 cents going to the federal government and 28.6 cents going to the state. At the current average price in Minnesota, a customer can expect to pay $76.16 to fill a 16-gallon tank. If the state and the federal government both suspended their gas tax, it would cost $68.64 to do the same. If just Minnesota suspended its tax, a customer would save about 5 bucks each tank.
Woman sent lewd packages to superintendent after St. Anthony teacher’s firing, harassment charge alleges
Selling A House In Foreclosure
Getting Legal Representation When You Aren’t Getting Paid for Your Work
Inverse Finance Yet Again Exploited of $1.2 Million by Hackers
How To Finally Stop Your Browser From Constantly Popping Up Xfinity’s Login Page On Your Mac
Class 1A baseball state championship: Randolph 2, Hayfield 1
A Man’s Guide To Cosmetics – How To Buy Makeup For Your Girlfriend
Crypto Lending Platform Babel Finance Halts Withdrawals Following Celsius
Drug Rehab Can Save Black Tar Heroin Addicts, But Don’t Wait – It’s Deadly
Want to Buy a Property Or Invest in Cyprus? Current Construction Projects Underway!
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things