News
Yankees homer 4 times, including Anthony Rizzo Grand Slam, in 12-3 rout of Blue Jays
TORONTO — Anthony Rizzo is willing to take one for the team. Or, the Yankees first baseman will take one for himself actually. Rizzo, who has been hit more times than any other batter in the majors since he arrived in the big leagues, sparked the Yankees big fifth inning by getting plunked. He ended the rally with his sixth career grand slam as the Bomber beat up the Blue Jays 12-3 at the Rogers Centre Friday night.
“Just the way I take the pitches and see ‘em is just different when I get hit,” Rizzo said. “I’ve said the last few weeks I just need to get hit. I went in a big slump of not getting hit for like two or three weeks and just being inside joking here but just the way I take pitches is different I guess.”
Whatever it is, the Yankees offense powered them to their eighth-straight win and their 15th out of their last 16 games. The Yankees (48-16) maintained the best record in baseball and continued to build their lead in the American League East. With the win, the Bombers hold a 12-game lead over the Blue Jays (37-27) and 13 over the Rays, whom they just swept. The Yankees improved to 23-10 against AL East opponents and have the best record in baseball against their own division.
“I know what it is, so I guess I do look at it, but yit’s not something that you want to get too caught up in here in the middle of June,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. You just want to keep stacking up as many victories as you can to continue to make sure you guys are in a good place to go perform the way they’re getting it done.”
The Yankees are rolling to a historic start. It’s just the fourth time in franchise history the Yankees have won 48 of their first 64 games and is the fourth best start through 64 games by a major league team since 1901.
It was the 11th time this season they have hit four or more homers in a game. They had 10 all of last season, according to YES. DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Rizzo each homered in the eight-run fifth inning. Joey Gallo had a two-run shot in the ninth. LeMahieu had three hits and Gleyber Torres had two doubles.
Rizzo, who hit the walk-off home run on Thursday night, capped off the Yankees’ dizzying fifth inning with his sixth career grand slam. The 435-foot shot was his 17th home run of the season and his sixth in the last 13 games. He drove in four Friday night for 47 homers his season and 18 RBI in his last 13 games.
He also has been hit 10 times this season and 188 since he arrived in the big leagues in 211. Rizzo said that it really “locks” him in at the plate.
Trent Thornton hit Rizzo to lead off the fifth and then gave up a two-run homer to Stanton, his 14th of the season. LeMahieu followed Stanton’s 350-foot, opposite field shot with his sixth home run of the season. LeMahieu went deep to center field 450 feet. Torres followed with a double and scored on Gallo’s double. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa singled and Rizzo smashed the game open with his grand slam.
Jordan Montgomery allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out five over six innings of work. He gave up an RBI-single to Gabriel Moreno in the second and a solo home run to Alejandro Kirk in the sixth.
Manny Banuelos gave up an RBI “single,” to Moreno in the seventh, on a play where Kiner-Falefa’s throw went flying under Rizzo’s glove. Miguel Castro and Lucas Luetge took it the last 1.2 innings.
“I think we’ve got a lot of talented guys playing really good baseball right now,” Montgomery said. “So we’re trying to stay hot. Just keep playing good baseball.”
()
News
Ira Winderman: Butler, Haslem, Heat, even in their absence, impacted NBA Finals in unique ways
It turns out that even with their Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, the Miami Heat had an impact on the NBA Finals.
At least that’s how it played out with Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and even Nemanja Bjelica.
While Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry emerged as MVP of the Finals, the series’ biggest revelation arguably was Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins.
Enter Butler.
It was the Butler seal of approval that convinced Warriors forward Draymond Green that Golden state got something special from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2020 NBA trading deadline, even after Wiggins’ uneven run under the coaching of Tom Thibodeau while playing alongside Butler in Minnesota.
“That trust has been building for two and a half years now since he got here,” Green said on his podcast of Wiggins. “A lot of people looked at that trade like, ‘Oh, that’s another piece they can move.’ We looked at the trade from the very beginning like that is a guy who can fit next to a healthy group absolutely well.
“When he first came here, and I’ll never forget, it was when Thibs wasn’t with the Knicks, and Thibs was like, ‘You’re going to love him. He competes. He defends.’ And he was telling us Jimmy loved him. And we all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you. That’s how Jimmy is cut.”
Then there was Iguodala, also on Green’s podcast, mentioning how his season and a half with the Heat allowed him to return to the Warriors in a role similar to the one Udonis Haslem has carved out with the Heat.
“Things happen for a reason,” Iguodala said in the immediate wake of the Warriors’ championship, his fourth with Golden State. “And me going to Miami and experiencing the Miami Heat culture, that really helped me come back and then accept the role I had.
“Like I had really good days this year, but the body just wouldn’t hold up. but I knew that I could still be impactful and I still knew that we couldn’t let this year get by.”
Iguodala, 38, appeared in only seven of the Warriors’ playoff games, but the Haslem-like impact was evident.
“I didn’t think it would be possible as an NBA Finals MVP [which Iguodala won in 2015] that we probably felt your impact this year more than any year that you were competing and playing and dominating and clamping and settling our offense down and getting us into the position,” Green said. “I didn’t think that would be possible. I am 100 percent certain we don’t do this without you and your leadership and showing us the way.”
It was, in many ways, a rebuke to those who question a Haslem-like role, as Haslem, 42, mulls a return for a 20th season, with Iguodala yet to announce plans for a possible 19th.
Among Iguodala’s Heat teammates a year ago was journeyman Nemanja Bejelica, who jumped at the chance to join the Warriors for the veteran minimum at the start of last summer’s free-agency signing period.
Amid Warriors injuries that ultimately sidelined 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman for the entire season, Bjelica turned into a staple in Golden State’s rotation, appearing in 71 games during the regular season, 15 in the playoffs.
“Beli was huge for us,” said Iguodala, with the Heat moving on from Bjelica last summer in favor of P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris, among others. “You know what I mean? Beli went out there and helped us win a championship.”
Beyond the Heat impact on the Warriors, Celtics coach Ime Udoka reflected at the close of the Finals about how his own Heat moment put the experience into a context, having been a San Antonio Spurs assistant coach in 2013 when Ray Allen’s miracle 3-pointer cost the Spurs a title, before the Spurs came back to defeat Allen and the Heat in the 2014 Finals.
“Obviously, losing on a buzzer-beater against Ray Allen when I was in San Antonio will kind of fuel you throughout a whole season,” Udoka said. “But this was a little bit different. We improved in a lot of areas, but fell short of our ultimate goal. Some guys didn’t play their best. That’s going to motivate guys throughout the season.
“Like I said, the message is everybody come back better. Let’s not be satisfied. It’s not guaranteed you’re going to be here. The East is getting tougher every year. They’ll come back better. We will as a staff, as well.”
IN THE LANE
BACK AT IT: Last summer, Omer Yurtseven’s service for Turkey came up short of an Olympic berth when his national team lost in a qualifying tournament in Vancouver. Instead, Yurtseven joined the Heat for summer league and dominated in Sacramento and Las Vegas. This summer, the Heat 7-footer is back at it on the international stage during qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. And this time, Turkey’s roster is loaded, including Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers), Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets). Also on the Turkish national team is former University of Miami guard Shane Larkin, who has thrived in the Turkish League and in 2020 received Turkish citizenship.
BACK AT IT, TOO: Another player with Heat ties making an international appearance of note this summer is Goran Dragic, with the former Heat guard briefly ending his international retirement to join Luka Doncic again on the Slovenian national team. The two teammed to help win EuroBasket in 2017, with Dragic then stepping aside from international play. Dragic, 36, is an impending free agent, with the Dallas Mavericks apparently interested in bringing him aboard alongside Doncic. Also returning for national duty for Slovenia is former Heat guard Zoran Dragic, Goran’s brother.
BUSY GYM: Even after the Heat’s flurry of pre-draft workouts, the team’s practice facility will remain busy, with USA Basketball to utilize the space at FTX Arena for a training camp next weekend in advance of World Cup qualifying. While the NBA’s elite skip qualifying, there are familiar names on the roster that plays in Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4, including Heat 2017 summer prospect Eric Mika, as well as former Florida guard Michael Frazier, and former NBA players Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Langston Galloway and Noah Vonleh.
CHAMPIONSHIP LINEAGE: With the Warriors’ title, Gary Payton II helped put his father in the NBA record book as just the fifth father-son pairing with NBA championships. Gary Payton shared in the Heat’s 2006 championship at 37. Gary Payton II won this past week at 29. “It’s huge. It’s crazy,” the younger Payton said. “You know, never would have thought something like this would happen.” The other father-son champions: Matt Guokas Sr. (1947 Philadelphia Warriors) and Matt Guokas Jr. (1967 Philadelphia 76ers), Mychal Thompson (1987, ‘88 Los Angeles Lakers) and Klay Thompson (2015, ‘17, ‘18, ‘22 Warriors), Rick Barry (1975 Warriors) and Brent Barry (2005, ‘07 San Antonio Spurs), and Bill Walton (1977 Portland Trail Blazers, 1986 Celtics) and Luke Walton (2009, ‘10 Lakers).
THE FLIP SIDE: Boston’s Udoka said he did not feel the Celtics were the same team in the finals that beat the Heat in seven games in the East finals. “Just felt like we played probably our worst series of these playoffs,” he said. “If we play up to the standard of Milwaukee or the Miami series, it’s obviously a different ballgame, especially in Game 4 and 5 when we struggled in the fourth quarter.”
NUMBER
8. Active players in the NBA selected at No. 27 in the first round, the Heat’s draft slot on Thursday night: Cameron Thomas (currently with Nets, 2021), Udoka Azubuike (Jazz, 2020), Robert Williams (Celtics 2018), Kyle Kuzma (Wizards, 2017), Pascal Siakam (Raptors, 2016), Larry Nance Jr. (Pelicans, 2015), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks, 2016) and Rudy Gobert (Jazz, 2013).
()
News
Bob Raissman: Too much winning can hurt ratings, but not with this Yankees team
Even in the best of times the Yankees, as a TV product, have been taken for granted.
The organization’s mission statement was “World Series or bust.” The high expectations often diminished the importance of the regular season. Viewers would tune in until the Bombers’ road to October appeared to be cleared then tune out, waiting for the postseason, when the games “really mattered,” to tune back in.
For some eyeballs, watching the Yankees dominate night after night became tedious, especially when the games were not even competitive. ”Wake me up in October” became their battle cry. Now, the Yankees are in a similar position, way over .500 and pulling away from the rest of the AL East.
If the beat goes on, and a postseason appearance becomes a sure thing, will eyeballs exit YES telecasts? Will winning “fatigue” once again set in as it did before, especially during the Joe Torre/Core 4 dynasty years?
Not this time around. Things should be different.
There are a few reasons. By their own high expectations, the Yankees haven’t won anything since 2009. And during that 13-year drought, the organization – aka Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Randy Levine – has successfully sold the notion that regular season success leading to a playoff appearance, is by no means a sure thing. They have elevated the importance of the regular season and the Yankees sustaining year-in-year-out “success.”
Pontificators in the Valley of the Stupid and other media precincts, have bought into the organization’s propaganda, er, explanation. So, at least publicly, they lowered expectations. The pinstripe masses have mostly accepted this new philosophy.
Now, visions of what might be, and winning on almost a nightly basis, is enough to help fuel viewership numbers. YES’ average total viewership this season is up over 11% from 2021. And the network, in nine games this season, averaged over 400,000 total viewers through 50 games. It took the Yankees the entire 2021 season to record nine such 400,000 total-viewers-games on YES.
These numbers could be sustainable or even go higher. The Yankees have another riveting plot boiling. Enter Aaron Judge. In April, the slugger rejected a 7-year, $213.5 million contract offer from the Yankees. He bet on himself to have the kind of season leading to an offer more to his liking. Every time the Judge steps to the plate the stakes are sky-high. Judge’s contract situation has added a reality show element to each and every YES telecast.
Judge is not only playing to win a championship; he’s playing to win at the negotiating table. It’s an irresistible double-hook storyline that should keep eyeballs glued to YES.
Even if the Yankees continue winning.
MORE CAPTAIN OBVIOUS
The hype machine now rolling for ESPN’s upcoming seven-part Derek Jeter documentary, “The Captain,” produces questions. Will the doc be an infomercial, a Valentine to Jeter? Or will the production produce real revelations and insight, breaking through the brilliantly controlled image Jeter still preserves. The commercials tease an inside look at his rocky relationship with Alex Rodriguez, or lack thereof. Will we get something new on this or the same old doubletalk? Will viewers find out what he really thinks about Brian Cashman? Or the circumstances surrounding Jeter’s departure from the Marlins? The closest Jeter has come to giving the unwashed masses an “inside look” came in 2011 when HBO produced “Derek Jeter 3K,” a doc chronicling his pursuit of 3,000 hits. Jeter had editorial control of that project.” While “3K” was entertaining, there was nothing surprising in the piece. It was sanitized to the max. While “The Captain” is a three-headed (producers Spike Lee, Mike Tollin and director Randy Wilkins) project, it’s hard to imagine Jeter giving the crew carte blanche. It’s hard to even imagine Jeter not having a big say in what stays and what gets cut out of the doc. It’s likely Jeter would never have agreed to the project if he was not a controlling factor in it. Wilkins, the director, has said he wants to “discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number two jersey.” If he is able to do this, in an honest and truly transparent Jeter doc, Wilkins and his colleagues will have accomplished the near impossible.
DOG GONE QUIET? THAT’S A FIRST
Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and the crew of ESPN’s “First Take” found a way to silence Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo. They just cut him out of a segment. Seriously though, it was strange, during the first hour of Wednesday’s show, that Dog was not on camera, or yapping into a microphone, when the topic was the latest in the Deshaun Watson saga. SAS went solo. While he provided plenty of thought-provoking material, Russo’s contribution was missed. Unless he had to take a bathroom break, Dog should have been able to offer his take on Watson. Do the powers that be, for legal reasons, want Russo steering clear of such a sensitive topic? Meanwhile, this new, so-called feud between SAS and his former partner and still (we think) friend Skip Bayless is comical. Bayless got bent, and took strong issue with the way SAS chronicled his initial arrival at “First Take.” Please! Besides Bayless, few even care about this self-indulgent history. It was also a way for Bayless, who may as well be in Witness Protection working at FS1, to pick up some easy publicity. Perhaps Bayless is actually miffed over SAS’ new on-air relationship with Mad Dog.
BECTON TACKLES BUST LABEL
A not-so-subtle Mekhi Becton skillfully handled the fat-shaming media by wearing his blue “Big Bust” T-Shirt when he met with them Wednesday. Wearing the shirt, which also included other unflattering words (fat, lazy, out of shape, injury prone, bum, sucks, overweight) not only was the focus of those covering Becton’s first media session since he was injured last season, but temporarily defused those who characterize his inability to lose weight as a football crime. Some, like WFAN’s Norman Julius Esiason, even try guilt-tripping Becton with lines like “the young man must do it [lose weight] for his family.” No, Becton should do it because HE wants to do it. That’s the only way this will get done.
AROUND THE DIAL
For reasons known only to him, WFAN’s Brandon (Tiki &) Tierney thought the Free World was coming to an end because Nestor Cortes and Randy Arozarena, two Cubans, dared to chat while a 16-minute procedural delay was taking place during Wednesday’s Rays-Yankees tilt. Hearing the fervor in his voice, one would have thought Tierney actually believed the two players were conspiring to further jack up the USA’s inflation rate. … Michael Kay, on ESPN-98.7, was on a fishing expedition when he said he doesn’t “believe” Buck Showalter does not look at the NL East standings every day. The Mets skipper said the first time he looked at the standings on the Mets’ recent West Coast trip was when the team was flying back to New York. The topic fizzled. But in the ratings environment Kay works in, it’s a good idea to cast a wide net and try just about anything.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: J.R. SMITH
The man landed in this space a bit late, but so was his move into college golf. Can’t resist the transformative story of how the NBA’s Clown Prince was named North Carolina A&T’s academic athlete of the year with a 4.0 GPA. You never stop learning.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: MARCUS FREEMAN
In a CBS Sports interview, the new head coach of Notre Dame made the rookie mistake of bashing his alma mater’s (Ohio State) academics despite knowing the two schools meet in the season opener at Columbus. Freeman claims he was misquoted and “key words and context” were missing from the report.
DOUBLE TALK
What Aaron Judge said: “Nope. No need [to participate in the Home Run Derby]. I already did it once.”
What Aaron Judge meant to say: “The Home Run Derby is good for one thing — ruining your swing.”
()
News
Column: Chicago Bears gave Braxton Jones a look at left tackle — and the rookie is ready to battle for a job in camp
Coach Matt Eberflus was quick to point out the Chicago Bears spent the spring mixing and matching players at a variety of positions when asked about Braxton Jones appearing with the starters at left tackle earlier this month.
Indeed, the Bears were shuffling the lineup at a couple of spots, but Eberflus and the Bears surely understand why particular attention is paid to the offensive line, the area general manager Ryan Poles talked about improving when he was hired.
If you’re handicapping the field at left tackle before the team opens training camp July 26, the day veterans will report to Halas Hall, Larry Borom and Jones are the leading candidates. Borom, a fifth-round pick last year, spent the offseason program at both tackle positions, and Jones has emerged as an option.
“I’ll be honest with you, I was definitely a little bit surprised,” Jones said of his reaction when he was told to run with the starters. “That surprise went away quick. It was thrown on me and it’s time to go. It has been something that’s really good for me to get that speed, the speed of going against guys like Roquan Smith. That’s crazy, you know. It has been valuable for sure.”
Whether Jones gets a shot at the left tackle job when training camp opens remains to be seen. Real evaluation of play in the trenches begins when the pads go on, but the Bears had to have seen something in Jones to give him a look.
Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan will have plenty to sort through. They were rotating Sam Mustipher and Dakota Dozier at right guard, but Dozier was carted off Tuesday with what a source said is a left knee injury. Borom and Teven Jenkins, a second-round pick a year ago, played with the starters at right tackle. Ultimately the organization needs to identify its five best linemen and figure out how they fit.
It’s possible the Bears are intrigued by one of the lineups they’ve used so far. Or there could be an entirely new lineup they want to explore in training camp, but Jones is eager to show up next month and battle.
“I assume it’s going to be a lot different,” he said. “Even though we’re getting a good look right now in terms of speed with linebackers, you’re not necessarily getting a bull rush. You’re not getting somebody right down your face. It’ll change big time, and from now until July 22nd when I come back is going to be huge for me. I’ve got to gain ground on guys. I’ve got to get stronger.
“Fifth-round guy, but it doesn’t matter. I have an opportunity here, and it’s a great opportunity to gain ground on some guys. I’ve got to get stronger, quicker, all that stuff, sharper in the playbook. It’s really important for me when I go home to have a plan, and I do have a plan, making sure I’m following that plan.”
Jones, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, popped on the radar of the Senior Bowl staff in spring 2021. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy said three members of his staff went to evaluate Jones during his senior season at Southern Utah to confirm what they had seen on film. Some believe Jones’ junior tape was better than last season, which could be why he remained on the board into Day 3.
“The talent is all there,” Nagy said. “He’s a really twitched up athlete. The pass-set stuff, the redirect, he looked like an NFL left tackle on his junior tape. We were really high on him.
“The biggest thing is just lower-body development. He needs to get stronger in his lower half, which will come over time. If that is the one thing you need to improve, NFL teams feel good about that. It’s hard to make a guy longer or twitchier. You can always put some bulk or strength on them.”
Jones said Morgan has been stressing the need for him to be more effective and consistent with his hands to take advantage of his 35⅜-inch arms.
“The biggest thing (in) my transition from college to the NFL or college to the Senior Bowl to the NFL and just in these OTAs is throwing my hands,” Jones said. “In college, I was really reserved with my hands and I didn’t use my long arms to my advantage. They’re a big thing for me and they’re going to help me be really good in this league. They’ve gotten better.”
Nagy admitted it is unusual for Day 3 rookie offensive linemen to work their way into a starting role, especially at left tackle, and there’s a lot of ground to cover between now and Week 1 for Jones to earn a job.
“I am not totally surprised because he has that kind of talent,” said Nagy, who noted Jones excelled in one-on-one pass rush drills during the Senior Bowl week. “He definitely has left tackle starter talent. Did I think he would get there Year 1? Probably not.
“It’s hard with the big guys when you’re not in pads. That forum sets up really well for Braxton because he is such a good foot athlete and he can get out there and dance with you in pass protection. You’ve got to put the pads on in August and see how that all shakes out.”
Whether Jones can put himself in position to play in Year 1 remains to be seen, but the Bears have a prospect worth investing time in. And if they can address the left tackle question with a Day 3 pick, whether it’s in 2022 or 2023, Poles would be off to a good start on the offensive line.
“Everybody is competing,” Jones said. “Rotating or whatever you want to call it, it’s all competition. I’m competing for a job, maybe a guy who is behind me is competing for a job, and maybe the right tackle on the other side is competing for my job. You never know.”
()
Yankees homer 4 times, including Anthony Rizzo Grand Slam, in 12-3 rout of Blue Jays
The Importance of Business Telephone Systems
Ira Winderman: Butler, Haslem, Heat, even in their absence, impacted NBA Finals in unique ways
Elon Musk Backs Dogecoin Stating It “Currency-Like”
COVID 19: Now The ‘Doubt Virus’ Must Be Exterminated!
Water Damage Restoration Clean Up
How Much Should You Spend on Your Yellow Page Advertising Budget?
Computer Recycling Centers – How to Find Responsible Electronics Recycling Companies
The Dominant Cryptos Dropped-Will it Continue?
Publication and Defamation
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream