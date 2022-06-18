News
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and BRIAN MELLEY
Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America’s best idea. Now, the home to gushing geysers, thundering waterfalls and some of the country’s most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.
Floodwaters this week wiped out numerous bridges, washed out miles of roads and closed the park as it approached peak tourist season during its 150th anniversary celebration. Nearby communities were swamped and hundreds of homes flooded as the Yellowstone River and its tributaries raged.
The scope of the damage is still being tallied by Yellowstone officials, but based on other national park disasters, it could take years and cost upwards of $1 billion to rebuild in an environmentally sensitive landscape where construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall.
Based on what park officials have revealed and Associated Press images and video taken from a helicopter, the greatest damage seemed to be to roads, particularly on the highway connecting the park’s north entrance in Gardiner, Montana, to the park’s offices in Mammoth Hot Springs. Large sections of the road were undercut and washed away as the Gardner River jumped its banks. Perhaps hundreds of footbridges on trails may have been damaged or destroyed.
“This is not going to be an easy rebuild,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said early in the week as he highlighted photos of massive gaps of roadway in the steep canyon. “I don’t think it’s going to be smart to invest potentially, you know, tens of millions of dollars, or however much it is, into repairing a road that may be subject to seeing a similar flooding event in the future.”
Re-establishing a human imprint in a national park is always a delicate operation, especially as a changing climate makes natural disasters more likely. Increasingly intense wildfires are occurring, including one last year that destroyed bridges, cabins and other infrastructure in Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California.
Flooding has already done extensive damage in other parks and is a threat to virtually all the more-than 400 national parks, a report by The Rocky Mountain Climate Organization found in 2009.
Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state closed for six months after the worst flooding in its history in 2006. Damage to roads, trails, campgrounds and buildings was estimated at $36 million.
Yosemite Valley in California’s Yosemite National Park has flooded several times, but suffered its worst damage 25 years ago when heavy downpours on top of a large snowpack — a scenario similar to the Yellowstone flood — submerged campgrounds, flooded hotel rooms, washed out bridges and sections of road, and knocked out power and sewer lines. The park was closed for more than two months.
Congress allocated $178 million in emergency funds – a massive sum for park infrastructure at the time – and additional funding eventually surpassed $250 million, according to a 2013 report.
But the rebuilding effort once estimated to last four to five years dragged out for 15, due in part to environmental lawsuits over a protected river corridor and a long bureaucratic planning and review process.
It’s not clear if Yellowstone would face the same obstacles, though reconstructing the road that runs near Mammoth Hot Springs, where steaming water bubbles up over an otherworldly series of stone terraces, presents a challenge.
It’s created by a unique natural formation of underground tubes and vents that push the hot water to the surface, and would be just one of many natural wonders crews would have to be careful not to disturb, said Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity.
Along with the formation itself, there are also microbes and insects that thrive in the environment found almost nowhere else. And the park will need to avoid damaging any archaeological or cultural artifacts in the area with a rich Native American history.
“They’ll have to look at all the resources the park is designed to protect, and try to do this project as carefully as possible, but they’re also going to try to go fairly quickly,” Hartl said.
Having to reroute the roadway that hugged the Gardner River could be an opportunity to better protect the waterway and the fish and other species that thrive there from oil and other microscopic pollution that comes from passing vehicles, Hartl said.
“The river will be healthier for it,” he said.
The Yosemite flood was seen by the park as an opportunity to rethink its planning and not necessarily rebuild in the same places, said Frank Dean, president and chief executive of the Yosemite Conservancy and a former park ranger.
Some facilities were relocated outside the flood plain and some campgrounds that had been submerged in the flood were never restored. At Yosemite Lodge, cabins that had been slated for removal in the 1980s were swamped and had to be removed.
“The flood took them all out like a precision strike,” Dean said. “I’m not going to say it’s a good thing, but providence came in and made the decision for them.”
Yellowstone’s recovery comes as a rapidly growing number of people line up to visit the country’s national parks, even as a backlog of deferred maintenance budget grows into tens of billions of dollars. The park was already due for funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, a 2020 law passed by Congress that authorizes nearly $3 billion for maintenance and other projects on public lands.
Now it will need another infusion of money for more pressing repairs that Emily Douce, director of operations and park funding at National Parks Conservation Association, estimated could hit at least $1 billion.
The southern half of the park is expected to reopen next week, allowing visitors to flock to Old Faithful, the rainbow colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.
But the flood-damaged northern end may not reopen this year, depriving visitors from seeing Tower Fall and Lamar Valley, one of the best places in the world to see wolves and grizzly bears. Some days during the high season, an animal sighting can lead to thousands of people parked on the side of the road hoping to catch a glimpse.
Whether some of these areas are reopened will depend on how quickly washed-out roads can be repaired, downed trees can be removed and mudslides cleared.
Maintaining the approximately 466 miles (750 kilometers) of roadway throughout the park is a major job. Much of the roadway originally was designed for stagecoaches, said Kristen Brengel, senior vice-president of public affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association.
“Part of the effort of the last couple of decades has been to stabilize the road to make it safe for heavier vehicles to travel on it,” she said.
Located at a high elevation where snow and cold weather is not uncommon eight months of the year and there are many tiny earthquakes, road surfaces don’t last as long and road crews have a short window to complete projects. One recently completed road job created closures for about two years.
“I think it’ll probably be several years before the park is totally back to normal,” Hartl said.
Soucheray: With all those plaudits, would new ‘Top Gun’ be a disappointment?
So many people recommended seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” that it was best seen before the plaudits overwhelmed what just as likely might have been a disappointment.
It was not.
It’s as though a filmmaker stumbled upon an ensemble of actors, producers, writers, directors, grips, stage hands and one high-priced superstar, none of whom had any idea what has taken place in the United State since 1986, the year of the first “Top Gun.” They apparently didn’t read newspapers or watch CNN or attend any of our many failed universities.
Yes, it is a sequel. The plot is as predictable as a fifth-grade play; at one point, I asked the CP if she wanted to know the ending. The dialogue nicely rides along with the predictable plot.
But then g-forces press you back into your seat. What comes roaring out of the sky is at its heart the story of long-lost American exceptionalism garnished with the most incredible and nimble of our flying machines, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. Excuse me while I get the shivers.
The director is a guy named Joseph Kosinski. Maybe the film gets its Americana vibe from him. He was raised in Marshalltown, Iowa. Somehow, I think that’s important. Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is ordered to North Island Naval Base to train an already elite group of Top Gun Navy pilots for an urgent mission, to take out an unnamed foreign country’s unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant.
The enrichment plant is in a box canyon protected above by surface-to-air missiles. Those F-18s will be screaming through the eyes of needles.
To paraphrase, Maverick tells them “you are the best of the best. Now I need to discover the best of you.”
Nobody is going to get a participation trophy. They are in this for the competition. They are patriotic. They are resolute, determined, respectful of authority, highly competitive, organized and brave. They are black and white, male and female. They slug each other on the arm and love to give the needle to each other at the island bar. Their colors are the colors of the Navy and the American flag, seen flying not infrequently.
They would never leave anybody behind.
Nobody needs a timeout room. Nobody needs a special pronoun. No cuddly animals are brought to the base to pet away anxiety. These are adult men and women protecting a country they are thankful for. Those who don’t make the team are crestfallen.
That this came out of Hollywood is so astonishing it might have been released in 1950, when our moral compass was never in doubt. The mission is harrowing and the probability of success is less than encouraging. But they are the good guys. The bad guys want to kill us. Let’s go. There is nothing we can’t do.
And because it is now, and not 1950, we see F-18s put through maneuvers probably never before seen on film.
As of June 15, “Top Gun: Maverick” had made $401 million domestically and $755 million worldwide. That should open some eyes. We are exhausted from the burden of believing we should always be damning ourselves. This was a celebration of excellence.
When was the last time you were in a theater and the audience cheered?
Northern MN fencing effort may help rancher and wolves
NEAR ORR, MINN. — They say good fences make good neighbors, and Wes Johnson is hoping more than 7 miles of good fence around his cattle ranch here will finally make good neighbors out of the booming local wolf population.
For the past 20 years or so, this is where wolves have been coming to die, more than any place else in Minnesota. They came to eat first, preying on some of Johnson’s newborn calves each spring. But then federal trappers came and killed the wolves — as many as 16 in a single year, three already this year, and 86 wolves trapped and killed in this wild patch of northwestern St. Louis County since 2002.
Johnson’s sprawling, 1,600-acre ranch with 450 head of cows and calves has been the poster child for the ongoing conflict between a charismatic endangered species and the rancher who tries to make a living raising cattle among them. It has seemed at times during the ongoing debate over wolves that the two factions couldn’t exist side-by-side.
Johnson and his family have tried flagging, motion-activated sound-blaring devices, hard-kicking donkeys and even daily horseback patrols to keep wolves at bay. They also bury any dead cattle quickly before wolves come in to feast. Yet, every spring during calving season, more wolves came. And more calves died. Then more wolves died.
But if the fencing works and the wolves stay out, Johnson’s cattle ranch could become a showcase example of how seemingly polarized interests can coexist. Work started last summer and, so far, about 5 miles of the ranch’s 7.5 miles of perimeter have been fenced.
Early indications are that wolves are choosing not to cross. GPS-collared research wolves have been tracked moving up to the fence, walking down the fence line and then moving on. Trail cameras also show wolves staying out where the fence is up.
“I think it’s going to work. Hell, it already is,” Johnson said while driving a truck across his land. “We haven’t seen nearly as many wolves around since the fencing started to go up … and our cows are much calmer this year than they have been.”
The final two miles or so of woven-wire fencing are going up this summer.
VOYAGEURS RESEARCH WOLVES KILLED
The fencing was the idea of Thomas Gable, the University of Minnesota researcher who heads the Voyageurs Wolf Project, an ongoing wolf research effort that has been uncovering the behavior of northern Minnesota wolves for the past seven years.
In recent years, as federal trappers worked to protect Johnson’s cows, more and more research wolves — including wolves wearing GPS collars as part of the Voyageurs Wolf Project — were being killed on the ranch. Some may have preyed on calves. Others did not. But if they got caught on the ranch after a calf had been killed, they were taken out.
Over the years 26 percent of all the GPS-collared wolves that have died during the Voyageurs Wolf Project research have died on Johnson’s ranch even though it comprises less than 1 percent of the study area. Some 9 percent of all the wolves estimated living within the study area have been trapped and killed at the ranch.
In what started as a tense meeting a few years ago, Johnson and federal trappers at first suggested that Gable move his research project. Gable said that was as impractical as Johnson moving his ranch. But Gable countered by suggesting they find a solution that would help all sides and end the perpetual cycle of wolves wandering on to the ranch, calves being killed and then wolves being killed by trappers.
The Johnson cattle ranch is at the boundary of several different wolf packs, and along a common route used by lone wolves, some sort of geographic quirk that keeps an endless supply of wolves nearby.
“It was just going to keep happening. The wolves were going in to fill the vacuum left by whatever pack they trapped out of here,” Gable said. “I thought there just has to be a better way.”
Gable offered his team of seasonal research staff to help and used his fundraising contacts to find some money. Johnson bought into the plan and has invested some $15,000 of his own money, equipment and time. And John Hart, the Grand Rapids-based district supervisor of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services Division — the top federal trapper in Minnesota — coordinated federal help.
The entire project is expected to cost about $100,000, mostly for supplies thanks to the “donated” labor from the Voyageurs Wolf Project crew and Johnson’s own sweat equity.
“They got a bid at first and it was something like $300,000 for a fencing company to come out and do this. Nobody could afford that kind of money,” Johnson noted.
Support has come from a potpourri of sources, as varied as the U.S.D.A. National Wildlife Research Center, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the International Wildlife Coexistence Network and the Humane Society of the U.S., one of the most vehement pro-wolf, anti-trapping, anti-hunting and anti meat-eating groups in the country.
“I think we’ve ended up with a win-win situation for everyone. But it wasn’t easy to pull together,” Hart said. “The most important thing was to have a producer like Wes buy into it. Otherwise this doesn’t happen.”
FOUR-FOOT FENCE, WOLVES DON’T JUMP
Both 6-foot-high and 4-foot-high fencing is being used on the project. But Hart said previous research by his crews found 4-foot fencing is enough to keep wolves out.
“There weren’t any specs out there for wolf fencing. … But we found that, for whatever reason, even though they could easily do it, they don’t want to jump over,” Hart said. “They would rather dig underneath.”
To prevent that, the entire fence perimeter is also being lined with 2 feet of wire skirting, on the ground outside the fence, to keep wolves from digging their way onto the ranch.
Johnson has been working on this ranch in some way for nearly 60 years. About 30 years ago, he bought the land and expanded a few hundred acres of cleared meadow to a massive 1,600 acres of grazing and crop land. It’s as if someone dropped a chunk of eastern Montana in the middle of the Minnesota north woods, with cows grazing on rolling, mostly treeless hills.
It seems an unlikely location for such a big cattle operation, surrounded by the Kabetogama State Forest and county forest land with Voyageurs National Park 7 miles north as the crow flies and the Superior National Forest just down the road.
“It doesn’t look like anything else around here,” Gable noted.
The Sheep Ranch was at first a horse stable, the place in the early 1900s where logging companies kept their big draft horses in summer between their winter work hauling white pines out of the woods. In the 1930s, it briefly became a sheep ranch, and somehow the name stuck on the lonesome road off U.S. Highway 53 about 15 miles north of Orr.
Johnson started working here in 1963 and his family has raised cattle here since the 1980s. Now his son, Bob, is helping out and granddaughter Savannah is eager to take reins on the ranch someday. Every morning during the summer, Savannah saddles her horse and rides the entire ranch perimeter. She’s ridden up on wolves attacking calves, and even has video of one such attack.
Gable says he believes wolves will get used to the fence and get used to realizing they can’t get around it, then move on to hunting deer and beaver, their usual north woods meals.
“Most of these wolves have never seen a fence before,” Gable noted, adding that it will be critical to keep plugging any low spots — where creeks or ravines cross under the fence — where wolves will try to go under.
Hart said a similar but much smaller fencing project around a sheep pasture near Effie, Minn., seems to have solved a problem where trappers had been called in nearly every year for two decades. Since the fence was installed in 2020, there hasn’t been a single wolf attack on a sheep. And no wolves have been trapped and killed.
Fencing “is not a prescription for every wolf problem out there. It’s not going to work if you have multiple (livestock) producers in one area because you just push the problem over to the next guy,” Hart said. “But this place is so isolated, it works here.”
Wes Johnson agreed.
“Give them credit, they were looking for a solution that everyone could live with,” Johnson said between puffs on a Marlboro. “And it’s working. That’s the good thing. … If it helps their wolves, fine. I just want my calves left alone.”
Bill Madden: Pitching and defense the reason Yankees on historic pace
The Yankees headed up to Canada for the weekend toting with them the overwhelming best record in baseball and a winning percentage which, if they can sustain it, would be the highest in their glorious history. We’ve seen enough, and are far enough along in the season, to believe these .750 Yankees are real (For the record, the 1927 Yankees were 110-44; .714 and the 1998 Yankees 114-48; .704.) and we’ll have an even better idea if they can be historically real after next week when they play three games on the road in Tampa Bay and four games at home against the Astros. The only question we have is how this has all come about, especially after last year when the Yankees were one of the worst fundamental and defensive teams in baseball and GM Brian Cashman was under heavy criticism for having put together one of the most dysfunctional Yankee teams in memory.
Number one is health. Other than Aroldis Chapman, who wasn’t pitching well anyway, the Yankees have so far not been felled by any significant injuries, particularly the starting rotation in which none of the five starters — Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino — has had to miss a start due to injury. Moreover, they’ve been a model of consistency: In their combined 61 starts as of Saturday they’d yielded more than three earned runs in only seven of them. Yankee pitchers as a whole have given up the fewest runs in the majors (187), the fewest in their first 64 games in franchise history.
The Yankee starters took a combined ERA of 3.00 and WHIP of 1.01 to Toronto which, according to the Elias Bureau, were significantly better than their three deepest and best rotations of all time. The 1953 Yankee rotation of Allie Reynolds, Vic Raschi, Eddie Lopat and Whitey Ford had a combined 3.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. The ‘77 rotation of Ed Figueroa, Ron Guidry, Mike Torrez, Don Gullett and Catfish Hunter (3.72 and 1.26), and the ‘98 Yankee tandem of Andy Pettitte, David Wells, David Cone, Orlando Hernandez and Hideki Irabu (3.72 and 1.23).
While the pitching has obviously been the driving force in this two and a half months of Yankee dominance, there will obviously be innings issues down the road for Cortes in particular (whose previous season high was 93 last year). But there is sufficient depth in Clarke Schmidt and close-to-returning Domingo German that Cashman probably won’t have to mortgage prospects for another starter at the trading deadline.
As it is, Cashman deserves credit for turning a mess of a Yankee team in 2021 into this runaway train in ‘22 with just two trades that didn’t cost a whole lot in return and brought shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Minnesota (allowing Gleyber Torres to move back to second base) and catcher Jose Trevino from Texas to bolster the defense at the two most vital positions. Jettisoning Gary Sanchez in the Kiner-Falefa deal was a big part of that. “I have to believe just finally ridding themselves of Sanchez and all his drama behind the plate has played a huge part in the Yankees’ pitchers’ performance this year,” a rival AL exec said to me Friday. “The Yankees are doing everything better in the field this year, catching the ball, making the big plays, curtailing the opposing running game. It’s night and day from last year.”
And two other really under-the-radar trades by Cashman last year that brought Clay Holmes from Pittsburgh and lefty Wandy Peralta from the Giants, along with his 2017 deal with the Marlins for Michael King — all of them at minimal cost in terms of return talent — have reaped the second-most effective bullpen in baseball, even without Chapman.
Offensively the Yankees are leading the majors in homers, second in OPS and third in runs per game (5.00 as opposed to 4.2 in ‘21). They are still heavily reliant on the home run, however — 39-7 in games they’ve homered as opposed to 9-9 when they haven’t. So the theory prevails: If you want to beat the Yankees, you’ve got to keep them in the ballpark. Much as Yankee fans love all those Aaron Judge home runs, if they’re paying attention, the real story behind this year’s record-chasing Yankee team is pitching and defense.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
What is turning out to be one of the worst seasons in Tigers’ history hit another low last Wednesday when they were clobbered 13-0 by Tony La Russa’s floundering White Sox and in the process had to resort to not one but three position players to get them through the game including Roger Clemens’ son Kody, a rookie utilityman who surrendered three hits, a walk and an unearned run in his pitching debut. Without question the most disappointing team in baseball, the Tigers were projected to contend in the AL Central after five years of tanking and having signed Javy Baez to that splashy six-year/$140M contract to play shortstop. Instead, the Tigers went into the weekend 24-40 ranked last in the majors in runs, homers, RBI, OPS, walks and stolen bases. Their entire infield, including Baez (.188) is hitting under .200, and that sigh of relief you just heard was Steve Cohen thankful his baseball people ignored the pleas of Francisco Lindor to sign his pal for second base. Not sure who you blame for this Tigers pratfall but have to wonder if the bloom is off A.J. Hinch’s rose. …
Has anyone realized that that the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies coming up on July 24 also happens to be Barry Bonds’ 58th birthday? How fitting. …
New Baseball Book of the Week: It’s been 19 years since Rickey Henderson stole his last base or scored his last run, which means there’s a whole new generation of fans that never saw him play. Say what you will about him — and there’s been a lot from both sides — Henderson, the all-time leader in runs scored and stolen bases, is one of the greatest players of all time. He was also one of the most complicated, but we can now thank the esteemed sports journalist Howard Bryant for delivering the definitive biography “Rickey: The Life and Legend of an American Original” (Mariner) to sort it all out on this both dazzling and mercurial star. Make no mistake, even though Rickey cooperated with Bryant (for a while) this is no sugarcoat book. As exemplified by two of his previous books on baseball “Shut Out” (on race in Boston) and “Juicing the Game” (the expose on steroids in baseball), Bryant is not afraid of tackling difficult subjects. And in “Rickey” he gives equal treatment to the good (Henderson’s game-changing abilities on the field), the bad (his often polarizing presence in the clubhouse and dismissiveness to the media) and the ugly (the lurid allegations of sex abuse by his sister). “At first, Rickey was all in when I approached him about writing this biography,” said Bryant, who covered Rickey as a player both in Oakland with the A’s and New York with the Yankees, “but as we started getting closer to the personal, family stuff, he suddenly shut it off and said he needed to be paid for his cooperation. I haven’t talked to him since. Fortunately his wife Pamela, with whom I had a good relationship and who believed in the book, stepped in and helped me tremendously. From the beginning she told Rickey ‘people want to celebrate you’ and since he got in the Hall of Fame that’s exactly what’s happened.”
