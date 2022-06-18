Finance
You Can Throw the Best 18th Birthday Party on a Budget!
Any teen considers their 18th birthday as their most special birthday. For this reason, you would want to give the best party you can to your daughter, as a parent. Most people think that 18th birthday parties should be very extravagant, but that is not necessary. Even if you are on a budget, it’s possible for you to throw the best 18th birthday party ever for your teen.
Plan Ahead
The most important key here is to plan ahead. Months before the date, make sure you already have a set budget for the celebration. And as much as possible, prioritize the more critical aspects of your teen’s party such as the food/drinks, the entertainment, and the decorations.
Save on the Invites
One of the ways you can really save money is by not spending much on the invitations. Most people today actually send party invitations online instead of spending money on cards and whatnot. Some use social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter to send invitations. Others take advantage of websites that allow them to create personalized invitations.
Limit the Guests
Limiting the guests on your list is also an excellent way to throw an 18th birthday party on a budget. Explain to your teen that she can only invite a certain number of people to her party, but at the same time, let her be the one to create the guest list.
Go Easy on the Decors
You would also want to save on the decorations. While balloons and other party decors are important, they are not that necessary for an 18th birthday party. Go easy on the decorations and try to go for a minimalist approach. In this type of situation, the saying “less is more” would very much apply.
Be Creative with the Food
You can save money on food by preparing them yourself. No, you wouldn’t want to scrimp on food quantity, but teens don’t usually expect expensive food. On the other hand, they would usually go for finger foods like pizza, chips, and nuts, and plenty of soft drinks. You can also bake the cake yourself and prepare the dessert instead of ordering.
Preparing for an 18th birthday party requires a lot of time and effort on your part as a parent. With careful planning and preparation, however, it’s possible for you to throw the most memorable birthday party for your teenage daughter without having to worry about your budget.
Finance
Planning a Memorable Client Visit Requires Attention to Detail From Car Service to Entertainment
Entertaining clients is an important part of doing business. Deals seem to come together more easily over a game of golf, or cocktails after a show, when you make an effort to build a good relationship with patrons. Paying attention to detail while your buyer is a guest will show that you value the business relationship. Make sure that your client’s next trip is a memorable one by arranging for a comfortable stay, as well as unique entertainment options.
During your client’s stay, he or she is your guest, so you should make sure that they are comfortable while away from home. Set the tone for their stay immediately upon arrival by sending a car service to transport him or her from the airport to their hotel. In many cities, a car service can be more affordable than a taxi, and the vehicles are certainly more luxurious. A special treat waiting at the hotel, such as a variety of local snacks or beer, signals to your patron that you put some thought into their comfort.
You should also make arrangements for your client’s entertainment while he or she is in town. A game of golf may be a good option if your customer likes to play. However, there are many options beyond the links. Having a professional sommelier conduct a dinner focusing on wine from a particular region can be a good icebreaker for a new client. Cruising on a chartered yacht is a great luxury option when entertaining a larger group. Special events unique to your location are also great entertainment options. Of course, your customer may express their preference for a particular activity, such as a concert or sporting event. Work with a concierge to get great tickets or a suite.
Even expected outings like dining can be made memorable for your clients. Successful consultants offer a few tips on making an impression during dinner. First, it is a good idea to develop a working relationship with the manager of a great local restaurant. That way, the manager will accommodate any requests you have for a particular server, table, or specialty items. Another way to impress your patron at dinner is to pre-order a selection of appetizers to be waiting at the table for you as you are seated, or work with the restaurant to create an off-menu entree for your visit. These touches will show the client that you put some thought into the occasion, rather than just making a reservation. Finally, experts recommend that you drink alcohol only in moderation. If you plan to make a few good bottles of wine a part of the evening, hire a car service in advance to transport your guest back to their hotel at the end of the night.
Entertaining clients allows you to develop a personal relationship, as well as express your gratitude for their patronage. Making sure that their stay is comfortable and memorable shows that you value the connection.
Finance
Need a Personal Injury Lawyer to Help After Your Accident?
There are many different reasons that a person may need to hire a personal injury lawyer. One of these is when you have had a work-related injury. You can get hurt on the job at any time, and these types of injuries can be very serious, as they are often injuries to the back, joints, and bones. Millions of Americans get hurt and thousands die while on the job each year.
If have been hurt on the job, you need to get legal counsel. There are certain laws that employers are required to follow. You may be eligible for some type of workers’ compensation. If so, any medical expenses, wages that have been lost due to your injury, and financial problems that are related to your accident could be covered.
However, it may be easier to prevent accidents at work than to deal with the aftermath. When you are on the clock, make sure you are following all the safety procedures that your company requires and posts around the workplace. These will show you how to lift and carry heavy objects by using the muscles in your legs instead of your back. You should also wear gloves and a jacket if you work in a cold area. Wear non-slip soled shoes if the surface where you work gets slippery.
Not only can you need a lawyer after getting hurt on the job, but you may also need to hire a personal injury lawyer if you have been hurt in a traffic accident. Many times you are entitled to some type of compensation to help you pay for your accident-related injuries, which most often include injuries to the neck and back.
Another instance that might require a personal injury lawyer is any accident that is the result of negligence. These types of cases can involve a wide variety of situations. If someone in charge of your care was reckless and the result was an accident or you being hurt, this could fall under negligence. This happens often when the wrong treatment is used on someone, resulting in serious injury, paralysis, or death. Medical malpractice usually results in much pain and a personal injury lawyer can help you understand exactly what your compensation could be.
Whether you are injured at work, in a car accident, or in some type of medical malpractice, a personal injury lawyer can help you sort out all the facts and make sure that you get the compensation you deserve.
Finance
Huntington Hartford
On May 20, 2008, a man named Huntington Hartford died. His death made page one of that day’s Wall Street Journal:
“Died: Huntington Hartford, 97, A&P supermarket heir who depleted a fortune chasing his dreams, in the Bahamas.”
The New York Times said:
“Huntington Hartford, who inherited a fortune from the A. & P. grocery business and lost most of it chasing his dreams as an entrepreneur, arts patron and man of leisure, died Monday at his home in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. He was 97.”
“Depleted” a fortune… “lost” most of it… “chasing” his dreams. The Times said, “He inherited an estimated $90 million and lost an estimated $80 million of it.” Doing the math… he wasn’t exactly destitute, with $10 million left.
Certainly Mr. Hartford was lucky to have had enough money to do as he wished. Was he a failure, though, as “depleted,” “lost,” and “chasing” suggest? Why didn’t the Journal and the Times congratulate him posthumously for “spending” his fortune “living” his dreams?
Explorations
Would Huntington Hartford’s life have been better if he had not “lost” so much money? If so, why is it bad to “lose” money? Is it “better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all”? “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.” Or is it better to give up and do something else? How would you recommend that your friends and loved ones live their lives? Do you use the same recommendation for your life?
“There is no comparison between that which is lost by not succeeding and that lost by not trying.” — Sir Francis Bacon (1561-1626)
“To most Americans the worst errors are financial and in that respect I have been Horatio Alger in reverse.” — Huntington Hartford (1911-2008)
