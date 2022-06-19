News
12-hour recovery effort yields bodies of 2 men in St. Paul trench collapse
Firefighters found the bodies of two workers late Friday and early Saturday after a trench collapse in St. Paul on Friday afternoon.
The recovery operation lasted about 12 hours from the 2:40 p.m. dispatch to the Highland Park neighborhood.
The men, who were with a private company, appeared to be working on water or sewer connections near an apartment building that’s under construction at Mount Curve Boulevard and Pinehurst Avenue, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.
The trench collapse was about 9 feet deep and 20 feet long, according to Mokosso.
Another worker who wasn’t in the trench “made an initial attempt” to get the workers out “and then realized they needed to call 911,” Mokosso said.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
“Any time there’s disturbed earth, it’s prone to a collapse or cave-in,” Mokosso said. “A number of things could have happened.”
A trench box, which is used to protect workers in the event of a collapse, was next to the site and not in the trench at the time, Mokosso said.
One of the workers was approximately 6 feet into the trench and was partially visible, but it was clear to responders that his “injuries were incompatible with life,” Mokosso said. Firefighters were able to remove his body from the trench at 9:20 p.m. Friday.
The other worker couldn’t be seen and turned out to be about 9 feet into the trench. He was recovered about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Unfortunately, victims of trench collapses usually die within minutes,” Mokosso said.
Police notified the families of the men; their names have not been publicly released.
St. Paul and Minneapolis firefighters who are part of a technical rescue team that responds to collapses of trenches and other structures handled the recovery efforts, and St. Paul public works crews assisted.
“It’s a laborious, long process to get somebody out of a trench,” Mokosso said. They use a vacuum truck that breaks apart dirt and sucks it up, and a tool called an air knife that shoots high-pressure air that also breaks apart soil.
Hagerty alum Greene delivers for Detroit in MLB debut
Detroit Tigers rookie outfielder Riley Greene didn’t waste any time getting his first major-league hit.
The 2019 Hagerty High grad and No. 5 overall draft pick made his debut Saturday in a 14-7 victory over Texas and during the Tigers’ three-run first inning singled on the second pitch he saw from Texas Rangers starter Taylor Hearn.
The soft liner dropped in left-center field. The ball was retrieved and kept for Greene as a memento.
Greene, 21, has long been considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He’s ranked No. 2 overall by MLB Pipeline.
Greene was all but certain to be the Tigers’ Opening Day center fielder after a stellar spring but broke his foot just days before the team was slated to head north.
He was selected from Triple-A Toledo before Saturday’s game to replace outfielder Austin Meadows, who tested positive for COVID.
Greene went 2-for-3 on Saturday and also walked twice in addition to scoring two runs.
Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, as the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak.
The Tigers had scored only two runs in their last four games but set a season-high for runs Saturday. Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered.
Rony Garcia (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.
Hearn (4-5) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3⅔ innings.
GRIDLOCK SAM: A busy sports week ahead means traffic
Sunday, June 19 – Saturday, June 25
ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY, JUNETEENTH (OBSERVED)
It’s a big week for basketball! The NBA Draft will take place at Barclays on Thursday at 8 p.m. Expect a huge media presence at Flatbush Ave. and Atlantic Ave.
On Thursday, the Fulton Mall/MetroTech Area Fair will take place on Lawrence St. from Fulton St. to Willoughby St. in Brooklyn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vinyl Nights will be taking place at Bella Abzug Park in Hudson Yards in Manhattan from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Marlins face the Mets on Monday at 1 p.m. The Astros take on the Yankees, Thursday at 7 p.m.
John Mulaney takes to the stage at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 8 p.m.
The Pearl St. ramp to the northbound FDR will be fully shut Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continue on Dover St., turn left onto South St., and proceed to Montgomery St. to access the Drive.
The Madison Ave. Bridge will be fully shut Monday through Friday, midnight to 5 a.m. Use the 145th St. Bridge instead.
G service is suspended Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Free shuttle buses between Court Sq. and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts., connecting with the F ay Jay St.-MetroTech
MAILBAG
Dear Gridlock Sam,
I’ve noticed the parking and traffic situation has gotten much worse in the past year or so. At the same time, there’s been a significant expansion of bike lanes. I support building more of them, but I am curious: do bike lanes make traffic slower?
R
Dear R,
It makes intuitive sense: more space for cycling, less space for cars, ergo more vehicle congestion, right? Not so simple. The Manhattan bike lane expansion in Manhattan started more than a decade ago under Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. At first speeds did drop on avenues with bike lanes but, over time, fewer cars came into Manhattan; depending on the year roughly 25-50,000 less daily traffic. Now why didn’t traffic speeds improve? Unfortunately, this was the start of the Uber/Lyft era and micro-deliveries. Midtown speeds just prior to the pandemic were the slowest since the start of last century. In 2020, traffic did loosen up considerably but today traffic is rebounding. Not only did car traffic return to 100% but truck traffic is now about 10% above pre-pandemic levels and each truck is the equivalent of 2-3 cars. So, if you think traffic is worse than ever — you’re right! Now if we can only get some of those car drivers onto bikes.
Gridlock Sam
ESIC SSO Result 2022 Cut Off Marks, Merit List, Answer Key PDF
If you want to get information about ESIC SSO Result 2022 then you have come to the right place. Because in our article you will be provided with clear information about the result. So that you can easily check and check your result. Along with this, you will also be provided with clear information about the Cut Off Marks and Merit List. Not only this, for information about the answer key, read our article carefully till the end.
ESIC SSO Result 2022
This recruitment is being conducted by the Employee State Insurance Corporation. Through which the application for this post was done in online mode only. Which was started on 12 March 2022. After which the last date of application was fixed for 12 April 2022. After which the application site was closed because this application was opened only for a certain period of time. All the candidates could apply only by visiting the official website.
A total of 93 vacancies have been issued by the Social Security Officer for this post. In which all the candidates will be recruited on the basis of the selection process only. For which the written examination was held on 11 June 2022. Which was conducted in a fair manner in all the examination centers. In this exam, all the candidates will be passed on the basis of their marks only. Finally, the candidates who will pass this exam will be called for an interview.
ESIC MTS Answer Key 2022
Sarkari Result 2022
ESIC Result 2022
ESIC Answer Key 2022
ESIC SSO Result 2022 – Highlights
|Conducted by
|Employee State Insurance Corporation [ESIC]
|Post name
|Social Security Officer
|Total vacancy
|93
|Frequency
|Once a year
|Apply dates
|12 March – 12 April 2022
|Exam date
|11 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result date
|Available soon
|Website
|www.esic.nic.in
ESIC SSO Result Release Date 2022
Your result will be released only on the official website. Which you can easily get through your registration number and roll number. The result will be prepared on the basis of marks of the exam only. You can easily check your result by sitting at home. This recruitment is being conducted at the national level. All the candidates had applied in large numbers from different states.
ESIC SSO Cut Off Marks 2022
The Cut Off Marks will be prepared on the basis of Total Vacancies, Total Applicants, and Difficulty of Exams. Cut off marks will be released in online mode. You can check by visiting the official website. The cut off marks are released every year separately. It is released before the result. Which is prepared separately for all categories. Full details are given in the table below-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|GEN
|NA
|OBC
|NA
|SC
|NA
|ST
|NA
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation SSO Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released only on the official website. Which is released shortly after the result. Merit list is prepared on the basis of result marks and cut off marks only. In this list, only those candidates who will be named will be recruited for this post. So if your name will not be given in the merit list after the release of the result then you cannot get admitted to this post.
ESIC SSO Answer Key PDF 2022
The answer key will be released only about a week or two after the exam. In which clear information will be provided about the questions and answers of your examination. So after the exam, all the students must check the answer key. By this, you can check how many marks you can get in this exam. You can easily check the answer key in online mode only by visiting the official website.
10th Time table 2022
12th Time table 2022
10th Result 2022
12th Result 2022
How to check the Result online?
- First of all, you have to go to ESIC.
- Then select the result on the home page.
- Then fill in your details correctly.
- Your result will open on your display screen.
- Save the result as well as download it.
If you want to ask anything about ESIC SSO Result 2022, then feel free to message us in the comment section. We will definitely reply to you as soon as possible.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
