5 Tips On Choosing The Right Book Printing Services
Getting any book printed is no easy matter. Whether you are a writer having your first novel printed or you are in charge of your company’s new coffee table book, getting the right book printing services is of utmost importance. It is often the technical aspect of it that you should put much consideration on, but there are also certain factors that you need to determine when getting a printing project like this done properly.
Here are 5 tips that can help you in choosing the best printer for your book.
1. Consider the printing rates.
You should ask for book printing quotes immediately when you contact a printer. This will give you the idea if you have enough budget for their services. But how would you know if the price is right? One thing that you can do is to ask more than one book printer. Chances are they will have different book printing quotes to offer you.
Is the price the determining factor in your selection? That should not be the case. Just because one printer’s price is higher than the other, it does not mean he is providing the better quality printing service. There are many factors in book printing services that help fix the price and you should look deeper into it.
2. Ask to see their printing equipment.
The quality of your book will depend highly on the printing equipment used. It is not that the newer equipment will be better than the older one, but it is the condition of the printer that really matters. If you can see that the printer is not well maintained, then there might be a chance your book printing might get delayed.
Of course, if you are intending to use digital printing technology, the latest models would often be better. It will have a good combination of speed and quality printing.
3. How helpful is the printer with your inquiries?
A good printing company will be able to help you every step of the printing process. A printer can provide you with suggestions on your printing requirements should they find that your preference is not that good. After all they are supposed to be the experts and therefore they will know what are the best materials for your book. You can sense if the printer is just trying to sell you more services or trying to raise the rates or maybe they are really concerned with the quality of your book.
4. How long have they been in the printing business?
Find a printer who has been providing book printing services for many years. The experience is a great factor in determining the quality of the printing service that they can provide you. After all, they will not be in business for so long if they are not consistent with their output.
5. Go with a printer that has good reputation.
In this age of every information can be found online, it is often very easy to check the reputation of any business. There will certainly be reviews published online or in print. Check if the printer of your choice has a great reputation. Although as they say, nobody can be perfect, if there are any bad reviews try to also check if the claims are real.
How to Automate Your Massage Business
There is only one of you and hopefully lots of them. If you are a massage therapist with your own practice, chances are you are in need of new ways to streamline your business administrative processes. Your time is best spent in session,working-out knots and relieving tension, not sitting behind a desk staring at a computer screen. Unfortunately, you cannot simply ignore phone work, appointment setting, marketing, and client follow-up. These are necessary tasks for your business’ success. However, for most small massage practices outsourcing work or hiring an assistant is cost prohibitive. The solution? Leverage the power of technology to automate your massage business as much as possible by doing the following:
- Create and Maintain a well-designed and Informative Website -In today’s market, having a website is not an option. It is a necessity. Clients assume a “successful” business will have a web presence and of course you do not want to disappoint them. Your website should provide an accurate overview of your services. Whether or not you include a price list is a matter of preference. Most spas and therapist do. Keep in mind, many clients will make a decision to schedule an appointment with you based on the types of services you offer and at what price. Include your available appointment times and instructions on how to schedule a session. An FAQ section with the most common questions (i.e What to bring to a session? Are credit cards accepted? What to expect during the first session? etc.) will allow you to address clients’ concerns easily and effectively
- Online Appointment Schedulers – Booking a first time appointment with a new client can sometimes take upwards of thirty to forty-five minutes. New clients often have questions. Of course you want to take the time to answer their questions and make your clients feel comfortable. Whether it’s through your websites FAQ’s or if it’s specific to a medical condition, when they come in addressing client concerns is necessary. The interactions you want to avoid are clients sharing with you the details of their busy schedules and the explanation for why they want to come Saturday at 2:00pm instead of Saturday at 11:00am. With an online appointment scheduler clients can peruse your availability and schedule their appointment accordingly. If they need to reschedule that can be done easily online without the shame and stress of them calling in speaking with you. Not only do online appointment schedulers help you to automate your massage business but it empowers your clients, as well.
- Virtual Phones – No one wants to sit in an office and wait for a phone to ring. Chances are if you are in your office you’re in session and if you are not in session you are out marketing, running errands, or taking care of personal business. With standard business phones your best option is to forward your number to your cell phone. If you are running your business off your cell phone, you’re forced to have two cell phones, one for business and one for personal use, or you run the risk of mixing business calls with personal calls – not a good thing. The better solution is to use a virtual phone. For only $4.88 a month you can use the virtual phone service of phone.com and project a professional image to your clients. Your calls can follow you anywhere. You have the option of an auto attendant, unlimited voicemail boxes, call screening, call transfers, after-hours greetings, etc.
- Email Marketing (Using AutoResponders) – Following up with clients after a first session could not be easier if you use an autoresponder. Autoresponders allow you to pre-type messages for clients, save them within your account, and then schedule a time to send them. The software does the rest. So for example, you could set up a campaign that automatically sends out a welcome email to all new clients, then sends a what to expect e-mail two days before the scheduled appointment, and a follow-up email the day after a session. Are you running a special or want to wish clients a happy holiday? You can send an email blast (using a pre-designed graphic template) to your entire client list. It’s easy to stay in touch and follow-up with clients when done the right way.
- Texting Sevices – Lastly, effectively keeping in touch with an ever mobile client base is essential to automating your massage business. Clients need to stay informed and connected. What better way than their cell phones? (Most people will not leave home without them) With e-mails, websites, virtual phones and online schedulers you are relying on the client to take action in order to receive your communication. They must check their email, browse the internet or call a number. With texting you are able to bring the communication directly to them. No extra steps necessary. Do you need to remind a client of an appointment? Text them. Want to inform them of your referral program? Text them. Need to advertise your Valentine’s Day special? You got it…text them. With free texting services like textmarks.com, you can get the word out to hundreds of clients at once and focus your energies more on providing the best massage experience possible, not chasing down clients.
Cellphoney
With a smirk I have to admit I’m beginning to become the Old Fart that I’ve spent my life despising. You know who I’m talking about; the guy/person who says stuff like, “I just don’t understand the things people do these days.”
Well, I don’t.
The other day I was doing my photography and in the midst of a particularly spectacular sunset (as if they’re not all!), in one of the most remote parts of the world, some people came into frame. No sweat. I like people. They tend to add to my pictures, like little speckles of energy that dance on the body of this big ol’ Mama.
And then, sitting down together side-by-side in perfect frame position for a shot of the sun enflaming the ocean just over their heads, they each shook a cell phone out of their respective pockets and dialed in to some moments somewhere else.
One of my life quests has been to learn to be more here, more present in each moment. As if to insult a lifetime of seeking, everywhere I go are people being THERE now! On the street, in their cars, in your driveway, next to you at the restaurant, coming out of the rest room, in the middle of a conversation even! Wherever you go, whatever you do you are surrounded by people whose bodies are in front of you, but their presence is elsewhere.
It’s not like this was new to me. Somehow, though, this one just felt like a brand new insult. Right at the place where you surrender your cares to the richness of the moment– one of the few places where you can actually share your solitude with another human being – lives the Intruder.
When this cell phone thing first started to leave the cities and get more rural I was living in an intentional community in Oregon. It was (a surprisingly eclectic group of) about 30 adults and 8 kids living on 87 acres and running conference and permaculture design centers along with hosting a personal growth workshop and publishing a magazine. We were known as a community that really seeks to work the interpersonal connection angle into the day-to-day (and formidable!) tasks of living as examples of sustainability.
As you may guess, although not on the radical “tree-sitter” side, even the former Navy Intelligence Officers in the community amongst us were clearly oriented toward a value system of relationship over action, presence over distance.
But then, in my fifth year there, more and more “guests” (people coming to a conference and spending the weekend living with us) were shaking out their cell phones and walking around (of course within the confines of “live” spots or whatever they’re called) the property — trails, creeks, meadows — chatting away with the ethers.
Every week we had a business meeting. In one such meeting, where we decide policy and such, barely thinking twice about it, I put a motion up for consensus on setting aside a specific area for people to use their cell phones.
Hell, there was precedent. Years ago the community did the same thing with cigarette smokers. There was one little spot on the property, near the conference center classrooms where one could go to smoke. The truth is, it was a dismal lean-to type shed with one lousy chair and an ugly, open coffee can for butts sitting on the concrete walk. If I had come to that community a smoker, I would have quit out of sheer embarrassment. Since the area was in full view of the paths leading to the center, it always looked quite zoo-ish, the only thing missing being Dunce caps for the less-than 1%ers.
It was my fervent hope that the community would feel that such sequestration would help individuals face themselves much more directly. Hopefully, which seemed to be true for smokers, eventually enough people would feel uncomfortable enough so that word would get out that of course we’re tolerant, but if you smoke or use a cell phone on this chunk of nature, you’re gonna feel like an idiot.
I figured it would be a slam-dunk to get this one through but Boy, was I wrong! No sooner had the words, “I’m sick of seeing the ugly little glowing Bastards everywhere I turn,” come out of my mouth than I noticed three or four hands out of a table of about 18 people reflexively going to some part of their clothing or anatomy to make sure they had their cell phones with them.
It reminded me of when I was a paramedic and walked into a tough-ass bar on the other side of the tracks when we — me and my partner being the only white guys around — would catch little metal glints of knives and guns getting made ready out of the corner of our eyes.
And these were my fellow communitarians. It was then I knew life as I’ve known it is over.
Back to the beach. My first thought was, “What the hell am I gonna do with this shot?” But then I realized, “Crap, they’re all like this!!”
I’ve taken so many Primo-shots of deeply touching Nature with people and cell phones in them that I may as well gear my whole portfolio toward spinning Marlboro Man images into Cellular Phone-promoting spreads and foldouts and brochures and whatevers and at least make some money off the damn photos I end up chucking because this unnatural thing is occurring.
And now, it’s exponentially getting worse because the cell phones take pictures.
On photographic projects on the beach, even as short a time ago as May (2005) I could work with sunset and shoot people celebrating it and not worry once about the result. Today (September) and in any shot with five or more people in it, one of them is pointing their phone either at their ear or at someone else. Some of my pictures look like the stand-off of multiple gunmen in one of (actually, many of!) Quentin Tarantino’s flicks.
How arrogant am I, though!
For being all of that balanced person who I claim to be, here I am negating the experience of other humans for nothing more than my own grasping need to die in a world that is familiar to me.
Probably ten years from now, it will be as common to have people pictures laden with cellular phones as it was to see handkerchiefs in the pockets (suit pockets, no less!) of men on the street in photos taken in the 1950’s.
Why does that sound terrifying to me?
Besides, if I had spent a little more time observing and less time bitching while up on the bluff, I may have found that, indeed, each of these people was beaming out photographs of that joyful sunset to their target callers. How Sweet — sharing this glorious moment with friends in Louisiana under four feet of water!
It’s hard enough to be in a rotten mood and have to listen to that bubbly fool on the other end of any phone. But to be able to get the whole picture of that joy is torturous. The moment becomes a series of thumbscrews bleating, “See how Happy I am? What’s wrong with your miserable existence?”
You’re so damn busy getting annoyed at the callers happiness you can’t even appreciate the beauty that’s around you, that’s the soul that cellphones suck out of you.
What will happen to our anonymity and privacy? “C’mon, Dear, I know you’re miserable but turn on the camera so I can really see!”
No, I will not get a cell-phone. I don’t have to. The last time my motorcycle and I broke down on the road, for instance, I just jumped out in the middle of the highway, spread my fingers with my pinkie pointed to my mouth and my thumb to my ear and within four cars and a near side-swipe, some guy pulled over and let me use his cell phone to call for help.
Like any red-blooded American, of course I reserve the right to be a hypocrite. But still, because I am an American, I shouldn’t have to give up my inalienable right to hide. Places to hide are getting fewer and further between, and that, in the final analysis, is my bitch with cell phones and their spawn.
Now, the privileged drive SUV’s with those systems that put you in touch with Central Command immediately in the event of an emergency. Like if one of the kids in the back seat says “I gotta pee,” next thing you know a voice comes out of the heavens to say, “Just make the next left, go two blocks and turn into the McDonald’s…Oh, and while you’re there, don’t forget to Supersize the fries, the extra salt will help the kids hold their bladders longer, and Mr. Mandel, please don’t run the red light like you did that one three blocks ago.”
Though I have nothing against him personally, when Gary Coleman tells me (in commercials slathered over TV, Internet AND Movies!) “Somebody should” know where I am every minute of my life, I can’t help but wince and prepare for Armegeddon.
I know it starts with people like Gary appearing to me to prepare me for the way life will be. I know the same technology that will let you see and talk to me will let “them” see and listen to me, and frankly, I want no part of it.
Unless, of course, I get stranded.
The e-Marketing Plan – Brief Overview and Working Scheme
I. Summary of a marketing plan
The marketing planning (concretized in the marketing plan) is an essential organizational activity, considering the hostile and complex competitive business environment. Our ability and skills to perform profitable sales are affected by hundreds of internal and external factors that interact in a difficult way to evaluate. A marketing manager must understand and build an image upon these variables and their interactions, and must take rational decisions.
Let us see what do we call a “marketing plan”? It is the result of the planning activity, a document that includes a review of the organization’s place in the market, an analysis of the STEP factors as well as a SWOT analysis. A complete plan would also formulate some presumptions on why we think the past marketing strategy was successful or not. The next phase shall present the objectives we set, together with the strategies to achieve these objectives. In a logical sequence, we will further need to evaluate the results and formulate alternative plans of action. A plan would consist in details of responsibilities, costs, sales prognosis and budgeting issues.
In the end, we should not forget to specify how the plan (or plans) will be controlled, by what means we will measure its results.
We will see how to build the marketing plan, what is its structure: after we will see how to build the traditional marketing plan, we will take a look at the e-marketing plan and see how the unique features of the internet will require some changes in the approach of writing a marketing plan.
But, before we continue, we must understand and accept that steps of the marketing plan are universal. It is a logical approach of the planning activity, no matter where we apply it. The differences you meet from a plan to another consist in the degree of formality accorded to each phase, depending on the size and nature of the organization involved. For example, a small and not diversified company would adopt less formal procedures, because the managers in these cases have more experience and functional knowledge than the subordinates, and they are able to achieve direct control upon most factors. On the other hand, in a company with diversified activity, it is less likely that top managers have functional information in a higher degree than the subordinate managers. Therefore, the planning process must be formulated to ensure a strict discipline for everyone involved in the decisional chain.
II. The general marketing plan
The classical marketing plan would follow the following scheme of 8 stages:
1. Declaring the mission: this is the planning stage when we establish the organizational orientations and intentions, thus providing a sense of direction. In most cases, this is a general presentation of the company’s intentions and almost has a philosophic character.
2. Establishing current objectives: it is essential for the organization to try to determine with preciseness the objectives to be reached. These objectives, in order to be viable, must be SMART. SMART is an acronym and stands for “Specific”, “Measurable”, “Attainable”, “Realistic” and “Timed”. The objectives must also convey the general organizational mission.
3. Gathering information: this stage is based on the concept of marketing audit. After performing the audit of the macro-environment by analyzing the STEP factors (social, technologic, economic and politic), we should turn the focus upon the immediate extern environment (the micro-environment) and analyze the competitive environment, the costs and the market. Finally, we will conclude with the SWOT analysis, by this way we will have a general view upon the internal environment compared to the external one. The SWOT analysis combine the two perspectives, from the inside and from the outside, because the Strengths and the Weaknesses are internal issues of an organization, while the Opportunities and Threads come from the outside.
4. Re-formulating objectives: after the close examination of data gathered in the previous stage, sometimes it is needed to re-formulate the initial objectives, in order to address all the issues that might have come up from the previous stage. The distance between the initial objective and the re-formulated objective will be covered by appropriate strategies. We must ensure the re-formulated objective is SMART as well.
5. Establishing strategies: several strategies are to be formulated, in order to cover the distance between what we want to achieve and what is possible to achieve, with the resources at our disposal. As we would usually have several options, we should analyze them and chose the one with more chances to achieve the marketing objectives.
6. Plan of actions: consists in a very detailed description of the procedures and means to implement the actions we want to take. For example, if the strategy implies a raise in advertising volume, the plan of actions should establish where the advertisements will be placed, the dates and frequency of the advertising campaigns, a set of procedures to evaluate their effectiveness. The actions we plan to take must be clearly formulated, measurable, and the results must be monitored and evaluated.
7. Implementation and control: consist in the series of activities that must be performed in order to run the marketing plan in accordance to the objectives set by the marketer. At this stage, it is critical to gain the support of all members if the organization, especially when the marketing plan is due to affect the organization from its grounds.
8. Performance measurement: constitutes the last but not the less important stage of the marketing plan, since we can achieve only what we can measure. In order to measure the performances achieved through the marketing plan, we need to constantly monitor each previous stage of the plan.
The marketing plan that has a feedback cycle, from 8th stage back to the 4th. That is because sometimes during the planning process, we might need to perform stages 4 to 8 several times before the final plan can be written.
III. The e-marketing plan
The e-marketing plan is built exactly on the same principles as the classical plan. There is no different approach, but there might be some formal differences given by the uniqueness of the internet environment. Many of these differences come from the necessity to ensure a high rate of responsiveness from the customers, since the e-world is moving faster and requires faster reaction from its companies, compared to the traditional offline marketplace.
Even though it is perfectly acceptable and is a common practice to use the 8-stage classic model for the e-marketing plan as well, you might want to consider the simplified version proposed by Chaffey, who identifies four major steps to build the e-marketing plan:
1. Strategic analysis: consists in continuous scanning of the macro- and micro-environment. The accent should fall on the consumers’ needs that change very rapidly in the online market, as well as on surveying the competitors’ actions and evaluating the opportunities offered by new technologies.
2. Defining strategic objectives: the organization must have a clear vision and establish if the media channels will complement the traditional ones, or will replace them. We must define specific objectives (don’t forget to check if they are SMART!) and we must also specify the contribution of the online activities to the organization’s turnover.
3. Formulating strategies – we do that by addressing the following essential issues:
– develop strategies towards the target markets;
– positioning and differentiating strategies;
– establish priorities of online activities;
– focus attention and efforts on CRM and financial control;
– formulate strategies for product development;
– develop business models with well-established strategies for new products or services, as well as pricing policies;
– necessity for some organizational restructuring;
– changes in the structure of communication channels.
4. Implementing strategies: includes careful execution of all necessary steps to achieve established objectives. It could refer re-launching of a website, promo campaigns for a new or rewritten site, monitoring website efficiency and many more.
Note: a common strategy to achieve e-marketing objectives is the communication strategy. The steps to built a coherent communication plan will be presented within a further article.
IV. The e-marketing plan (sample titles)
1. Executive Summary
a. overview upon present conjuncture;
b. key aspects of the strategic e-marketing plan.
2. Situational Analysis
a. characteristics of the e-market;
b. possible factors of success;
c. competitors’ analysis;
d. technological factors;
e. legal factors;
f. social factors;
g. possible problems and opportunities.
3. The e-Marketing Objectives
a. product profile;
b. target market;
c. sales objectives.
4. The e-Marketing Strategies
a. product strategies;
b. price strategies;
c. promotion strategies;
d. distribution strategies.
5. Technical Issues
a. website content;
b. website “searcheability”;
c. logging security (for customers and staff);
d. customer registration procedure;
e. multimedia;
f. autoresponders;
g. order forms and feedback forms;
h. access levels to online resources;
i. credit card transactions;
j. website hosting;
k. website publishing;
l. technical staff (size, requirements)
6. Appendix
7. Bibliography
