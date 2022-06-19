Finance
7 Benefits of Hiring A Party Bus
Riding in a Party bus is not only fun but it also adds a touch of sophistication to your lifestyle. You can enjoy with your friends by travelling into the city or hopping into local clubs. Party buses are the perfect solution for the ultimate fun. Here are some of the benefits of renting a party bus which can definitely make you choose these while you plan your next special event.
Impress your Friends
Arriving in a party bus is definitely going to make all eyes fixed on you. And, who wouldn’t be impressed to see their friends riding around town in luxurious party buses. Do not think twice and ride around to go your special event in style and fashion.
Spacious
Party buses can are spacious enough to hold up to 40 passengers. As party buses come in different sizes, seating capacities vary. You can bring your entire crowd and travel together in style and comfort, making a dramatic entrance and exit from the event venue.
No DUI
The best part of hiring a party bus service is you can drink and party with your friends without having to worry about driving. You don’t need a designated driver when you hop aboard the party bus as there are professional chauffeurs to provide you a safe and fun ride.
City Tour
Chauffeurs know every road tracks and know the city very well. You can enjoy night life without tracking down addresses or following road directions. You can simply sit back and enjoy your city tour as your chauffeur does the driving.
Cost-effective
You can have a safe transportation as well as ample entertainment when you are on board. Moreover, it doesn’t cost you a fortune to experience this. If you happen to travel in a group of friends and divide the rates, the cost is even more affordable.
On board Amenities
Most Party buses are equipped with leather seats, 3D stereo sound system, custom bar, LCD plasma TVs and many more. These buses also allow you to bring alcoholic beverages, food and your own entertainment. This means you can turn the party into whatever you want it to be. It provides so much fun that you may never want to stop the ride!
VIP Service
Forget about waiting in line to get into the hottest clubs in the town. With your chauffeurs to lead the way, you will move to the front of the line every time. They also provide VIP entry to the club without even a pass. Now how cool is that!
Finance
I Was An Adsense Dummy – Are you?
The ease with which webmasters can post the AdSense code made AdSense a very attractive way of monetizing a site. Google took care of coming up with the exact code – you just choose some color and other preferences – and you stuck the code on your pages to make money. Google improved the program substantially. They added new features, like AdLinks, which allowed webmasters to extract money from locations that were previously non-contributory; they added channels to allow monitoring of which locations were and were not pulling their weight. Like a lot of webmasters I made more from AdSense than I did from the day job and finally quit working to live the AdSense UPS club member life.
But, it’s time for a radical rethink.
The problem with humans is that they like to take the easy way out. Google appreciates that and doesn’t give you too much of responsibility for running the ads on your site. The general message is that you should trust them to serve the highest paying ads for the perfectly logical reason that as their earnings are a percentage of yours it’s in their self-interest to maximize your ad revenue. And, that’s the same expectation they have of advertisers: Bid high and trust us to adjust the bid downwards to stay just above your nearest competitor. Millions trust Google so let’s assume they’re trustworthy.
They then introduced smart pricing. Now this changes things in a lot of ways webmasters didn’t appreciate earlier. The theory behind smartpricing is this: Google tracks which visitors are “converting” for the advertisers i.e. making purchases etc. Some publishers send visitors who convert, others send “low quality” visitors. Surely it’s a fair system that rewards those publishers who send quality visitors? And to do that at the expense of those low quality sites with no original content who have visitors clicking on the AdSense links only to get out of the site? In theory, yes. But, let’s step back a minute.
Previously Google’s income was tied to yours; if you made more Google did too. Now, Google adjusts your earnings by a Smartpricing factor to take it down to … well, whatever their formula tells them. That’s a bit too convenient. Are we putting the fox in charge of the hen house? No, we’re not! Remember, Google is an honest company and their motto is to do no evil. They claim that if you are smartpriced down then they lose money as well as they refund the difference to the advertiser. So why worry about smartpricing?
There are several good reasons but the primary one is the secrecy. As a publisher you have no knowledge of conversions: Google doesn’t share that information. Further, some advertisers are good at converting traffic into sales, others have yet to learn that a landing page that doesn’t work in Internet Explorer and Firefox is… pretty useless. Yet, even for the latter type of advertiser, you get penalised. The advertiser who converts well is not rewarded at the expense of the advertiser who wastes all the leads you send him. But, that’s not all. Many advertisers do not or cannot allow Google to track their conversions. How those cases affect smartpricing is unknown but it wouldn’t be stretching credulity to assume that there’s some formula in some algorithm telling Google how much to penalise you for. So, even if your site is the highest quality site and your visitors are more likely to convert than visitors from almost anywhere else you could be ending up with the lowest payout because the formula says that your traffic is rubbish! Moreover, as you have no knowledge of the conversion rates you can’t even work to improve your earnings.
How do you know that your earnings would be three times what they are now if it wasn’t for Smartpricing? You don’t.
This is what every publisher needs to do on a regular basis: Try the competition. Till now that was not easily done as there was no credible competition to Adsense. Now there is. Chitika is just one of the many contextual programs that’s competing with Google AdSense and early reports suggest it’s paying a lot more but only if you know how to use it. You may have thousands of pages and you may have AdSense served via an SSI or a Frontpage “include” page… or you have manually inserted AdSense into many locations. Isn’t it too much of work to change all of that to test run a new program? It is too much of work… so don’t do it. Pick a particular page or section, setup an AdSense channel for that section, monitor the payout for a few days – then try something like Chitika. The best pages for Chitika are product pages and the best ads they serve are where you choose the keyword/product to be advertised on your page (yes, you can do that with Chitika). Have a look at some Chitika tips here first and then conduct your trial run.
This may be the most profitable thing you did since you signed up for Adsense.
Finance
Texas DWI Defense Attorneys Assist Texas Residents in DWI Cases
2004 saw nearly 100,000 drunk-driving arrests in the state of Texas-basically, one for every 230 Texas residents. Although operating a vehicle while under the influence is certainly a grave offense, everyone deserves legal defense under the law, and no one should pay time or money for a crime they didn’t commit.
Although the legal limit in Texas is 0.08 BAC (blood alcohol content), drivers can still be pulled over for DWI even if their BAC falls within the legal limit if their driving appears to be impaired by drugs or alcohol. In the event that you find yourself pulled over for driving while intoxicated, the roadside breath test is voluntary, and it is never in your best interest to submit to a roadside breathalyzer test; if you submitted to the breath test, however, fret not-there are several legitimate defenses that can be used to impugn the results of a roadside breath test.
The same goes for breath, blood, or alcohol tests after booking. Never submit to an alcohol test of any kind until you’ve spoken with an attorney qualified to mount a DWI defense in the state of Texas.
The most important thing to remember is this: never, ever admit to guilt or discuss the case until you’ve spoken with a qualified DWI attorney. The primary aim of a DWI defense attorney is to get the charges dropped; if that proves impossible, the secondary goal is to find a way for you to retain your driver’s license-your lifeline to gainful employment. Both of these goals can be jeopardized by admitting guilt, submitting to alcohol test, or spending time discussing the charges with arresting or booking officers.
Finance
Buying Scenario: Holiday – A Maisonette in Mombasa
Property investments along coastal towns such as Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu generate substantial yields on return on investments. The real-estate market in these towns is on an upward trend with property appreciation rates and growth rates increasing steadily. Reports indicate that by 2012, Kenyan coastal towns registered the highest growth globally with 20% growth increase, overtaking international popular coastal cities such as Miami.
The process of buying property in the coastal town of Mombasa is similar to buying property elsewhere in Kenya. However, property purchases in Mombasa are an intricate affair given the fact that majority of property in this city does not have title deeds.
It is in the background of this that the majority of property transactions are done either by using mother titles or based on gentleman’s agreements, which are often marred with under-handedness, fraud and double sale or purchase of property, leaving the majority of properties with endless court cases.
Steps Guiding the Purchase of a maisonette in Mombasa
It is important for you as a potential buyer to purchase a maisonette with an individual title deed other than relying on gentleman agreements to authenticate your purchase and ownership.
1.) Contract a real-estate agent (commission of 5.51%).
- Although the same commission is charged here by real estate agents as in other parts of Kenya, you are likely to dig deeper to pay for additional searching and viewing fees that cost approximately Ksh3,500 and Ksh1,500 respectively.
- Real-estate agents are crucial in searching for a suitable maisonette that meets your needs and expectations. They have ample knowledge about important aspects of a property, such as the security of the area, property ownership and costs of the various available maisonettes for sale.
- Agents can assist through conveyancing- (provision of in-house legal services) and they can help link you up with suitable mortgage lenders, to finance your purchase.
- Agent fees are payable when the signature of sale is made.
2.) Hire a real-state lawyer (rate of 1.5%).
- Purchasing a massionate in Mombasa should be facilitated by a lawyer to help in property acquisition.
- After you have identified a suitable maisonette and you have met with the seller and agreed to transact, your lawyer will first conduct a title check at the lands registry located in Mombasa town at a cost of Ksh500 to ensure the massionate is registered.
3.) Pay deposit (10 – 30%)
If the property is registered, the lawyer will draft a conditional, preliminary contract duly signed and executed by both parties, upon which you will have to pay refundable 10-30% deposit of purchase price.
*Please ensure that both parties are in agreement about how the property will be financed
4.) 90 Day Transaction Period
Once the deposit has been paid, the transaction process begins which takes about 90 days after the parties sign the preliminary contract. Within this period:
- The vendor must find all the required clearances from the city council of Mombasa, such as rates and land-rent clearance certificates (Ksh7,500) and consent transfer to ensure all local levies and utility bills are cleared before transfer of property ownership.
- Your lawyer must then prepare a draft transfer costing 4% flat rate at the Mombasa Lands office and obtain a stamp duty for the same.
- A Ministry of Lands official will then inspect and verify the maisonette while ascertaining the sale price is aligned with its actual value.
- Your lawyer then finalizes registration of property transfer
5.) Close The Deal
Upon registration of property transfer, you can then settle the payment balance with the seller and, 30 days later, you can settle pending legal fees and taxes.
Note: For those outside Kenya, they can use their preferred lawyer to purchase a maisonette in Mombasa through Power of Attorney.
7 Benefits of Hiring A Party Bus
Hagerty alum Greene delivers for Detroit in MLB debut
I Was An Adsense Dummy – Are you?
Texas DWI Defense Attorneys Assist Texas Residents in DWI Cases
GRIDLOCK SAM: A busy sports week ahead means traffic
Buying Scenario: Holiday – A Maisonette in Mombasa
VoIP Phone Service Can Be More Valuable Than You Think
ESIC SSO Result 2022 Cut Off Marks, Merit List, Answer Key PDF
How to Set Social Media Goals in 2020
Illinois Criminal Defense – Solicitation of a Prostitute
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions