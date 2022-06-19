News
After position change, Gleyber Torres has second chance to make a difference for Yankees
TORONTO — Gleyber Torres looks like, well, Gleyber Torres. Not the Gleyber Torres the Yankees fretted about over the previous two seasons. He looks nothing like the kid that was struggling to make routine plays at shortstop and taking those struggles to the plate. No. Torres looks more like the 2018-19 version of himself, playing second base with confidence that carries over to the batter’s box.
Torres hit two line-drive doubles Friday night and is hitting .327/.400/.673 with 11 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over his last 14 games.
“It’s probably taking a little bit of pressure off of him overall, which probably has helped his offense a little bit, although probably not to the degree that maybe the narrative might suggest,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Torres relaxing now that he is playing second base rather than shortstop. “He’s a really good offensive player and he’s made some quality adjustments that have gotten him to this point.”
The difference between Torres at shortstop and second base is pretty stark. Torres went into Saturday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre with three errors in 193 chances. He has 7 defensive runs saved at second base, which is a huge swing compared to the -10 defensive runs saved he had last season at shortstop, according to FanGraphs. He committed 18 errors at shortstop last season, eight fielding and 10 throwing.
“Well, shortstop is a tougher position,” Boone said. “To be a big-league shortstop, it’s akin to being a great cornerback. It’s a premium position that not many people can play at a high level at this level. I think probably [Torres’] skillset lines up a little bit more for second base.”
“I still think [Torres] has a skillset in a pinch to go over there [to shortstop] because he has arm strength and he’s got good hands,” Boone continued. “Hopefully at some point we’ll get him over there to keep that option going, but I think he’s played outstanding this year and obviously he’s swung the bat really well for us.”
The Yankees ended the Torres at shortstop experiment on Sept. 13 and almost immediately saw him begin the transformation back to his old self. At the end of the season, GM Brian Cashman made it clear that he was in the market to land an everyday shortstop, ending speculation about Torres at the position. They have found a nice, solid, athletic stopgap at the position in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who they traded for this spring. Kiner-Falefa can handle the position until one of the Yankees’ top prospects — Oswald Peraza or Anthony Volpe — are ready.
Torres had started out as a shortstop in baseball and was one of the most highly-touted shortstop prospects as a minor leaguer. After the switch, however, Torres accepted that he was better off at second base.
Torres’ time as the Yankees’ starting shortstop coincided with his worst offensive struggles. After hitting 38 homers and slashing .278/.337/.535 in 2019, Torres hit just 12 home runs in the 169 games he played over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
It’s not just the switch of positions though.
Torres was embarrassed by his last two years and that began a process of rediscovery at the plate.
He headed straight to Tampa last winter and immediately got to work with new hitting coach Dillon Lawson, who was still the minor league hitting coordinator at the time. He watched videos of his swing in 2018-19 and he told Lawson that he just wanted to be like that again.
Torres went into Saturday’s game hitting .254/.304/.497 with an .801 OPS. He has 12 home runs in 58 games. A dramatic improvement is in how many balls he is hitting hard now, his Hard Hit percentage is up from 35.7% in 2021 to 48.4% this season. He’s barreling the ball more, as his Barrel percentage is up from 7.8% to 11.1%.
So far, this season he is looking more like that 2018-19 version of himself.
News
Column: Tony La Russa vs. Dusty Baker is a rivalry that never grows old as the managers square off again
Baseball’s best rivalry grabs the national spotlight Sunday night when the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in the finale of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Tony La Russa vs. Dusty Baker remains the gold standard of managerial rivalries, a throwback to the days of Billy Martin-Whitey Herzog or Tommy Lasorda-Sparky Anderson, when the battle of wits in the dugouts was as intriguing as the pitching matchups.
The narrative La Russa and Baker don’t like each other has softened since La Russa’s return to the Sox dugout last year. The 2021 postseason matchup gave both managers an opportunity to speak kindly of each other, and they outdid themselves in praising their old foes the first three games of the series.
Then Astros reliever Kendall Graveman plunked José Abreu in Game 4, and after the series-ending loss an angry La Russa questioned the Astros’ character.
“That’s just a character shortage there they should answer for,” he said. “If they don’t admit it, they’re very dishonest.”
Baker responded there was no ill intent on Graveman’s part.
“I beg to differ with Tony,” Baker said.
The Sox signed Graveman in the offseason, and the two rivals are back to being BFFs, at least for now.
As everyone knows, Baker has “begged to differ” with La Russa a time or two in the past. But at least there have been no expletives shouted at each other from opposing dugouts in the latest iteration of the feud. Who says you can’t mellow with age?
Baker, 72, became the 12th manager to join the 2,000-win club last month, and the 77-year-old La Russa ascended to second on the all-time win list last season. So the “Sunday Night Baseball” telecast no doubt will focus on the numbers that certify both as Hall of Fame managers. La Russa, obviously, already is in, while Baker should be a shoe-in as the first Black manager to reach 2,000 wins.
But it’s not the number of wins that define these two. It’s their ability to survive in an era in which managing a baseball game might be the least of their responsibilities.
It’s hard to pinpoint the most difficult part of a manager’s job in 2022.
Dealing with reporters who ask too many negative questions before and after games? With highly educated executives who throw analytical reports on their desks as though they’re equals? With general managers who insist on pregaming pitching moves hours before the first pitch is delivered? With fans who complain on Twitter and talk radio that the managers are out-of-touch?
More than anyone else in the baseball hierarchy, they’re getting it from all sides. No one boos the GMs or presidents because they’re heard but rarely seen.
Managing is a job for a young person, someone with energy, enthusiasm and the ability to work in tandem with bosses they may not agree with on how to beat an opponent. La Russa and Baker have adapted to the new norm in different ways. They still make their own decisions, wear their mistakes, ignore the outside noise and project an image of authority. They’re comfortable in their own skin, having already accomplished more than their peers.
But Baker looks relaxed and happy in the Astros dugout, chewing on his ubiquitous toothpick and aging gracefully in what could be the final season of his career. La Russa often looks spent after White Sox losses. He has been more confrontational in postgame news conferences, questioning reporters for asking innocuous questions about his decision-making, and pretending to be surprised anyone could disagree with his decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner on a 1-2 count, a move panned by virtually everyone.
“Fire Tony” chants erupted at White Sox Park one game during the last homestand. The 10-run inning off Sox pitchers during Friday’s 13-3 loss at Minute Maid Park didn’t exactly appease the anti-La Russa faction. Delegating bench coach Miguel Cairo to conduct the in-game interview with Apple TV announcers suggested La Russa felt he was too important to be bothered. Baker did his in-game interview.
When the 2022 schedule was unveiled, this weekend was marked as the biggest series of the first half. The Sox could prove their worth against the team that ousted them in the postseason.
Friday was a complete flop, spoiling the momentum from the sweep of the lowly Detroit Tigers. La Russa, it has been said, hates to lose. And whether he admits it or not, he probably hates losing to Baker more than most managers. Their battles have been legendary, often surrounding someone being hit by a pitch or some other perceived slight. It was at its most heated in 2003 and ‘04 when Baker arrived in Chicago and La Russa had yet to win his first of two titles in St. Louis.
“The Cardinals back then, with Tony, they never did much wrong, (but felt) most people were doing wrong to them,” Baker recalled in a Tribune interview years later. “Know what I mean?”
Baker changed the culture of losing and briefly was beloved on the North Side for sticking it to La Russa and the hated Cardinals. Then he made the unfortunate prediction in 2003 that if the Cardinals manager “thinks (the fight) has been on so far, he has a whole decade of us coming.”
It turned out to be one year.
“Boy was I wrong,” he said with a laugh years later. “I said that?”
Baker’s point was the tide had turned, and the Cubs no longer were a laughingstock.
“The Cardinals didn’t like you beating them,” he said. “They weren’t used to the Cubs beating them. Most of the time they were used to having their way with the Cubs.”
Now the shoe is on the other foot. The Sox are the ones trying to challenge Baker’s Astros in the American League, but Houston is having their way with them in the first year-and-a-half of the La Russa reboot. Injuries have depleted the Sox, but La Russa left spring training talking up the team’s depth, so injuries should not be a viable excuse for their sub-.500 record.
This could be the last season to watch La Russa and Baker go head to head, so savor every moment.
Baker signed a one-year extension with the Astros after taking his team to the World Series in 2021 and losing to the Atlanta Braves. He’ll be a free agent again, and has given no indication he’s ready to retire. La Russa’s deal wasn’t announced in 2020, but sources told MLB Network contributor and New York Post columnist Jon Heyman that La Russa was signed through 2023 at $3.75 million per year.
Entering Saturday afternoon’s game, both had an all-time winning percentage of .536, with La Russa ahead by a mere .0007 of a percentage point.
Not that either one is counting, of course.
News
What Are The 5 Symptoms Of Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is usually defined as a condition in which you experience widespread pain, instead of localized pain, in the body. But what’s confusing is that a lot of people may experience widespread pain, and they may not necessarily be suffering from Fibromyalgia! The pain that they’re experiencing may have arisen from a nutritional deficiency, an infection, or something else.
So the question remains: how do we recognize if a person experiencing widespread pain has Fibromyalgia or not? How do we identify if the pain he’s experiencing is a product of Fibromyalgia or some other condition? While there are no specific diagnostic measures for Fibromyalgia, there are certain symptoms that you can look out for which may confirm you’re having Fibromyalgia!
The 5 Symptoms Of Fibromyalgia
People in the past didn’t have much knowledge about Fibromyalgia symptoms and so they would take their widespread pain as a normal occurrence which would delay their treatment, resulting in worsening of the condition. Fortunately, with the help of the awareness being provided digitally on medical websites like healthylineoutlet.com people are now able to quickly recognize their symptoms and decide on appropriate treatment at the right time.
Since we’re mainly talking about Fibromyalgia symptoms today, let’s jump right into the 5 important symptoms of this condition so people can book an appointment with their doctor for timely treatment/management.
- Widespread Pain
Widespread is the most common and defining symptom of having Fibromyalgia. Widespread pain in the body refers to pain that is not localized and is rather spread throughout the entire body. Another important thing to mention here is that people who have Fibromyalgia have widespread pain that is chronic, meaning that the pain will last for a long time rather than appearing and quickly disappearing. This may also help a person differentiate if he has Fibromyalgia or if he’s experiencing pain due to some other cause. Lastly, Fibromyalgia pain is usually not sharp but rather a dull kind of ache that spreads over the entire body especially felt in the upper and lower part of the waist.
- Fatigue
Fatigue, or tiredness, is the second most important symptom of Fibromyalgia. People who have fibromyalgia often complain of feeling tired right when they wake up, even though they’ve had a long sleep. They also complain of their sleep getting disrupted due to pain, and of poor sleep quality in general. These people also have difficulty falling asleep, and their sleep issues may get worsened due to other sleep disorders like Sleep Apnea and Restless Legs Syndrome.
- Cognitive Issues
Fibromyalgia comes with its share of cognitive difficulties, which are further reinforced due to the sleep issues and pain symptoms of the disease. The most common cognitive difficulties reported by Fibromyalgia patients are that they have a hard time paying attention while performing mental activities, and they lose focus quickly. This also results in anxiety and frustration in the patients. These cognitive difficulties are also referred to as “Fibro Fog” in connection to Fibromyalgia.
- Mood Fluctuations
As much as half of the people diagnosed with Fibromyalgia happen to have a mood disorder, like an anxiety disorder or depression, or at least the symptoms of it. And it should come as no surprise because all the pain, fatigue, and mental difficulties that come with Fibromyalgia make the sufferer very vulnerable to mood disorders and they’re more prone to feeling anxious and depressed than other people. These people may feel demotivated, stressed out, and anxious, and would sometimes feel a lack of energy to do chores because of all the pain and fatigue they’re experiencing.
- Inflammation/Tingling/Numbness In Extremities
People with Fibromyalgia may experience swelling in their arms and legs, accompanied by numbness and tingling. Although these symptoms may occur any time of the day and usually subside after a short time, they typically occur in the morning. It’s not clear what causes these symptoms but they cause considerable uneasiness to the patient but don’t necessarily disturb his daily life functioning. Along with numbness, tingling and Inflammation, the patient may also experience restlessness in the legs.
Final Word
Although it’s not possible to have a definitive diagnosis of Fibromyalgia via traditional tests, watching out for the above-mentioned symptoms is the best way to identify the disease and decide the appropriate treatment.
News
CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.
The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months. The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.
The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.
Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.
Here are some things to know:
WHAT KINDS ARE AVAILABLE?
Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for 6 months through 4 years. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for kids with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.
HOW WELL DO THEY WORK?
In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.
However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.
Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.
SHOULD MY LITTLE ONE BE VACCINATED?
Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.
Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, federal data show.
“It is worth vaccinating, even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the advisory committee.
WHICH VACCINE SHOULD MY CHILD GET?
Either one, says Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.
“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’ Marks said Friday.
The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.
One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.
WHO’S GIVING THE SHOTS?
Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.
U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination to be far slower than it was for older populations.
“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.
CAN CHILDREN GET OTHER VACCINES AT THE SAME TIME?
It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.
In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.
But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.
WHAT IF MY CHILD RECENTLY HAD COVID-19?
About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.
Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.
The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.
___
AP reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
