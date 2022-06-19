Finance
Baby Boomers: Should You Move Your Retirement Funds Out of the Stock Market?
Earlier this week, stocks took a free fall. The Dow plunged almost 1,600 points, the worst decline in history during a trading day. At the time of this writing, the stock market had recovered about half the losses. But did that alarming drop make you baby boomers wonder if you should stay invested in the stock market?
If so, the short answer is that it depends on your age.
The good news: Younger baby boomers don’t have reason to worry about the correction, says Kyle Woodley, senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. Remember, the 2008 stock market crash had a recovery time of six years.
“If you’re between 50 and 60, there’s still time to recover,” Woodley says in a MarketWatch article, At What Age Should You Be Most Worried About a Stock Market Downturn? “Fifty years ago, life expectancy was much lower. You’re not investing for the next 5 or 10 years, you’re investing for the next 20. You have room to grow your nest egg and participate in that growth. Half a century ago, you would have been in two-thirds bonds in your 50s. That’s not the case anymore.”
Financial guru Suze Orman agrees. “If you are saving for retirement or another goal that is 10 or more years off in the future, you should be happy stock prices are down,” she says. “When stock prices are lower, your money buys more shares. And then you own more shares for when stock prices rebound.”
One rule of thumb for your retirement money you might consider is to keep your age in safe investments, she adds. “So if you are 60 you might have as much as 60% in CDs or short-term Treasuries, and the rest can stick with stocks.”
Keep in mind, because the market has soared the last eight years, you may need to rebalance your retirement portfolio to ensure your investments are aligned with your risk tolerance. Otherwise, you could lose a lot more money if the market crashes.
What if you’re older and plan to retire in the next five years – or perhaps you’re already retired and drawing from your retirement funds?
Some older boomers may have more reason to worry: Jared Snider, senior wealth adviser at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma City, says that your risk depends on how well you have prepared for a downturn. “Those folks who have not prepared are most impacted by it. It can do irreparable harm. They sell out of fear or out of necessity because they don’t have any other assets to liquidate.”
Experts generally agree that you shouldn’t invest anything you’ll need within the next five years. That way you’ll avoid pulling out all of your money during a market downturn which historically has always come back up again.
“If the market crashes, you’ll need to be able to ride the storm out rather than selling everything in a panic,” writes Katie Brockman in a CNN Money article, How to Protect Your Retirement Savings from a Crash. “By only investing money that you know you won’t need for at least five years, it will be easier for you to leave those savings untouched until the market recovers.”
TV Critic Reviews "Higglytown Heroes"
As aunt of a preschooler and an aspiring voiceover actress (I knew all those hours of watching Bugs Bunny would come in handy), I know all the kids’ shows as well as every kids’ DVD out there.
In my opinion, there’s no better way celebrities can recoup their outrageous salaries than entertaining and sometimes educating kids. And They Might Be Giants get the “cooler than Elvis” vote for singing the theme song to one of Playhouse Disney’s newest hits, “Higglytown Heroes,” which is also on their CD/DVD for kids, “Here Come the ABCs.”
For those of you not familiar with all things Higgly (an adjective used as much as “Smurfy” but not, thank Higgles, as a verb), the series centers on a small town and four tots named Eubie, Kip, and siblings Wayne and Twinkle. Think “South Park” with better art and no foul mouths. The strongest language is, “Aw, pickles,” usually uttered by Twinkle (pinker than Trista Rehn Sutter!) after her fanciful ideas for solving the kids’ dilemmas get gently punctured by Fran, a friendly squirrel voiced by Edie McClurg.
In each two-episode half-hour show, the Higgly Kids experience common, innocent childhood events such as finding a caterpillar, hosting a television party for the Happy Hairy Higgly Monster Primetime Special, losing a tooth, Kip’s Grandpa locked in the bathroom, or caring for an unhappy bird. The kids try to solve their problems, guided by Fran who is the voice of reason, helped by their loving families and the ever-enthusiastic oddly Bill and Ted-ish Pizza Guy…plus someone special. Then comes the inevitable song…
“Someone special, who could it be?
This job’s too big for you and me.
We need some help!
But never fear-o,
It looks like a job for a…Higglytown Hero!
A Higglytown Hero!”
Some of the heroes are natural choices, especially after September 11: Police Woman, Firefighter, etc. But how many of us think of sanitation workers, electricians, plumbers, gardeners, mail carriers (voiced by Kathie Lee Gifford) and farmers as heroes? Or a telephone operator (voiced by Cyndi Lauper)? Although the heroes have celebrity voices, the Higgly Kids discover that the real stars all around them are the people who solve problems every day.
Some of the dilemmas get a little ridiculous from an adult perspective. For example, when Kip climbs a tree to save a beloved neighborhood cat and her kittens, his friends help him. Why, when he gets stuck, can’t they help him back down? Ahem…when was the last time you tripped and panicked? You need help in your own life every day without thinking about it.
The beauty of “Higglytown Heroes” is that it celebrates working together, “having fun together,” and the Higgly Kids as well as their families never take for granted the Heroes in their lives. The Electrician (Lance Bass) gets invited to share in the “Higgly Monsters” TV party after repairing the circuitry for Kip’s house. The Fire Fighter (Donald Faison) who gets Kip out of the tree shares in a birthday party for the neighborhood cat. How many of us go out of our way to thank the people who make our lives easier? Sometimes we forget to see them as people with needs and feelings.
We even forget to see our own families as heroes. Kip’s Grandmama (voice of “Golden Girl” Betty White, with Rose Nylund-like hairdo) knits the kids sweaters. Kip’s real-estate agent Mom, Bitty, acts like the soul of ’50s domesticity, but gets rewarded when Kip and his friends make her a get-well card. Wayne’s Mom, Plunkie, shows the kids a caterpillar and drives them to the beach, while Wayne and Twinkle’s Uncle Lemmo cooks them breakfast at his diner and, in the Christmas special, drives Wayne and Twinkle about in his sleigh.
Interestingly, Higgly families aren’t always nuclear families, something Disney portrays as normal without calling attention to it. Kip’s family is the proverbial nuclear family, with twin sisters, a baby sister, a mom and dad, Fripp, (who operates a hot dog cart), and two grandparents who either live in Kip’s large house or visit constantly. Twinkle and Wayne’s mom seems to be a single parent (although all are African-American, no one has screamed racism yet), and Eubie is apparently being raised by his Southern-accented Aunt Mellie and Uncle Zooter, with visits from his Southern-accented Grandpop Crank (a farmer).
In many ways, Higglytown is idealized. No one really seems to worry about jobs, money or status. People go to the library, and a Librarian is a Higglytown Hero! The kids “work real hard” and take responsibility (gasp) by thinking up ways to help themselves and their families, and in each episode there are little moral lessons and advice (take care of your pets, don’t use too much electricity, make someone smile) to show the kids how they can grow up to be…Higglytown Heroes!
Cynics and naysayers will deride this as kiddie pablum. I call it a refreshing dose of reality and a tribute to the heroes all around us. The Disney animators are Higglytown Heroes for creating this show.
Author’s Note: After this review originally made the rounds on the Web, actor Rory Thost, who provides the voice of “Kip,” was kind enough to be a “Higglytown Hero” and make my day by telling me how much he and the cast liked the review. For all of those who think our kids are complete troublemakers, young Master Rory Thost is thirteen: http://imdb.com/name/nm1191277/?fr=c2l0ZT1kZnxteD0yMHxzZz0xfGxtPTIwMHx0dD1vbnxwbj0wfHE9cm9yeSB0aG9zdHxodG1sPTF8bm09b24_;fc=1;ft=4. His showbiz career is already longer than mine! More importantly, in a world where bad behavior by celebrities is sadly the norm, this young man remains polite, mature, well-educated and well-grounded.
Author’s Note II: This series gets better and better. The continuity is even on a par with most primetime shows. Kip has adopted a dog named “Shadow,” who makes guest appearances; we meet Fran’s parents after seeing them in the Christmas special; Eubie’s Grandpop becomes a Higglytown Hero; Eubie’s bird Flappy makes appearances from time to time. The Firefighter returns. The Electrician proposes to the Teacher, and Pizza Guy and Fran get to be Higglytown Heroes!
Author’s Note III: Disney has created Higglytown Heroes Toys. This series has, er, legs!
Make Sure You Get Your Car Accident Compensation
With over thirty-one million cars on the roads of Britain it is no wonder that there is always a massive number of car accident insurance claims going through the legal pipeline.
Somewhat surprisingly the ratio of cars to accidents has steadily reduced as the numbers of cars have increased over the decades. With fewer cars fifty years ago there were proportionally many more fatal accidents than there is today. Part of the reason is down to the design of the car and highly improved braking systems on modern vehicles.
Tiredness at the wheel and lack of concentration is the reason most accidents occur and this has often led to the argument that the unlimited speeds on parts of German motorways where it is possible to legally drive in excess of one hundred and fifty miles per hour are actually safer than restricted speeds as it keeps the mind very concentrated!
No matter how careful a driver you are the chances are that at some time in your life you are likely to have at least a couple of accidents even if they are fairly minor ones.
As long as you are fully insured there should be no difficulties getting car accident compensation. Unfortunately, many insurance companies traditionally make the claim process a long and protracted procedure as they never like paying out if they can find some loophole and chance not to.
In 2010 for the first time in sixty years the number of vehicles on the road in the U.K. fell from the previous year. There were a quarter of a million fewer cars on the roads and there were several reasons for this.
The government had introduced the cash for bangers scheme where a buyer of a new car could bring in any old vehicle and get a guaranteed trade-in discount on the new car of two thousand pounds. Another reason was the beginning of a recession and finally a crackdown on uninsured cars on the road all contributed to this reduction of over all traffic.
Despite the very slight reduction in car numbers, insurance claims continued to rise and worryingly this included a massive increase in whiplash injuries some of which were of a very dubious nature.
No one would begrudge genuine car accident compensation but sadly there are known stories of arranged accidents where the guilty party arranges fictitious injuries. For this reason and other well-known insurance scams the insurance companies began recording telephone claims and using sophisticated lie detector software to catch out the fraudsters.
For genuine claims it is important that matters such as a replacement car if required is made available promptly and it usually helps to have a third-party company pursue the whole claim on your behalf. There is nothing more annoying than finding you are still waiting compensation and having to deal direct with the insurers which often entail hanging on the phone and listening to endless recorded music.
How to Make Money With Internet Marketing Services
With the advancement in technology, it has become a common thing to see millions of dollars being spent every day for shopping and for many other services provided online. Even though this has become a widespread global activity, many people are not aware of the fact that they can earn a part of such a sale taking place by simply recommending and promoting the products to others.
Whether you believe it or not, to get started with, you need no kind of extra online stuff unlike other kind of online businesses. Yeah, no website, no cash and not even a free blog are necessary to make your first few dollars with internet marketing services. You can begin with literally nothing. It would be a part time income for you and can even swallow your full time income some day if you are really serious about it. This way of earning money comes with a package of advantages. It makes your work timings flexible and gives you the right to choose your own time for work. This comes in handy especially for those who do not like to work for someone else or for those who have a “Boss-o-phobia”.
However for achieving a fair degree of success you need to have a sound plan. Plan your marketing program knowing precise information about the commission you would get at the end. This would help you to stay away from signing up for programs which has been designed in a complicated way but may leave your profit in commission at stake. There are many such programs which may sound profitable but really are not worth enough to sign up. Like many other home based jobs, even this can become a failure if you do not manage your time. But, this is not very difficult once you know how things really work.
Never Procrastinate. Even though you work from home and have the advantage of working at your own timings, make sure that you do not put off things. This attitude may hinder your progress and may spoil your reputation. Get started as soon as possible.
When you work from home, it doe not mean that you are off. So, teach the seriousness of your job to your family and friends so that they don not disturb you during your work. Never forget that your amount of income is directly proportional to the amount of efforts you put.
Think out of box and be ready to take risks and learn from them. Like any other business, investing a part of your earnings to improve your way of income can take you to heights. For example, you can get a domain for yourself, which protects your affiliate links from getting deleted at some point of time.
