Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 Apprentice Cut Off, Selection List
Clear information about Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 will be made available to you in our article. So read our article carefully till the end. In our article, we will tell you when and where you can get your result. In our article, you will also be provided with a piece of clear information about the Cut Off Marks and Selection List. Stay connected with our website for more information.
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022
The name of the authority by which this recruitment is being conducted in- Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank. By which a total of 250 vacancies have been released for this post. In which all the candidates will be recruited on the basis of their merit only. For which the application in online mode was started on 5th March 2022. For which the last date to apply was fixed as 15 March 2022. After which the application site was closed.
The written exam for the post of Apprentice was held on 11th June 2022. Which was conducted in a completely fair manner in all the examination centers. Hope all the students must have prepared diligently for this exam. This exam has been conducted at the state level. Therefore, only the citizens of Uttar Pradesh could apply for this. The job location of all the selected candidates will also be Uttar Pradesh only.
UP Board 10th Result
UP Board 12th Result
10th Result
12th Result
10th Time table
12th Time table
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 – Highlights
|Authority name
|Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank
|Post name
|Apprentice
|Total vacancy
|250
|Job location
|Uttar Pradesh
|Apply dates
|5 – 15 March 2022
|Exam date
|11 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result date
|NA
|Website
|www.barodaupbank.in
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result Release Date 2022
Your result will be released in online mode only. You can easily check by just visiting the official website sitting at home. Your result will be prepared objectively on the basis of marks of the exam only. A total of 100 questions were given in this exam. Also, let us tell you that for every correct answer in this exam, you will be given a total of 1 mark. Accordingly, the checking of the paper will be done.
Baroda UP Apprentice Cut Off 2022
The cut off marks will be decided separately for all the categories. All the candidates must be aware of the Cut Off Marks. Because by this you can get an idea of how many marks you have to get recruited on this post. You will get complete information about Cut Off Marks in online mode. To get more information about this read the table given below carefully-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks [Expected]
|GEN
|80
|OBC
|70
|SC
|62
|ST
|57
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Selection List 2022
Shortly after the release of the result, the selection list is released. Which you can easily check by visiting the official website. Only the names of the selected candidates are given in this list. To get recruited for this post, you have to clear the written test – local language test – merit list. This complete process is conducted every year by the authority in a very fair manner.
How to get online Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022?
- First of all, you have to go to the official website.
- Select the result option on the home page.
- After that fill in your details on the next page.
- Your result will open on your screen.
- Then save and download the result.
Hope you have got clear information about Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 in our article.
Sarkari Result 2022
Free Job Alert 2022
University Result 2022
University time table 2022
Some Frequently Asked Questions
Ques. For how many marks this exam is conducted?
Ans. This exam is conducted for 100 marks.
Ques. What was the last date fixed for applying?
Ans. The last date to apply was 15 March 2022.
Ques. In which mode the result will be released?
Ans. The result will be released in online mode only.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
NEW YORK — Bitcoin fell below the psychologically important threshold of $20,000 on Saturday for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.
The price of the most popular cryptocurrency had plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon on the East Coast, according to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. At some points during the day, it was below $18,000.
The last time bitcoin was at that level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high of nearly $69,000, according to CoinDesk. Many in the industry had believed it would not fall under $20,000 again.
Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching its peak.
Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that has been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble Saturday.
The cryptocurrency industry has seen turmoil amid wider turbulence in financial markets — this past week was Wall Street’s worst since 2020, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors are selling off riskier assets because central banks are raising interest rates to combat quickening inflation. Higher rates can help bring down inflation, but they also heighten the chances of a recession by increasing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and pushing down prices for stocks, and other investments like cryptocurrencies.
The overall market value of cryptocurrency assets has fallen from $3 trillion to less than $1 trillion, according to coinmarketcap.com, which tracks crypto prices. As of Saturday afternoon the company’s data showed crypto’s global market value stood at about $816 billion.
A spate of cryptocurrency meltdowns has sparked urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry, and last week bipartisan legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate to regulate the digital assets. The industry has also upped its lobbying efforts, flooding $20 million into congressional races this year for the first time, according to records and interviews.
Cesare Fracassi, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin who leads the school’s Blockchain Initiative, believes bitcoin’s fall under the psychological threshold isn’t a big deal. Instead, he said the focus should be on recent news from lending platforms.
One of them, Celsius Network, said this month that it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers, with no sign of when it would give its 1.7 million customers access to their funds. Another platform, Babel Finance, said in a notice posted online Friday that it would suspend redemptions and withdrawals on products due to “unusual liquidity pressures.”
“There is a lot of turbulence in the market,” Fracassi said. “And the reason why prices are going down is because there is a lot of concern the sector is overleveraged.”
Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase announced Tuesday that it had laid off about 18% of its workforce, with CEO and cofounder Brian Armstrong placing some of the blame on a coming “crypto winter.”
Stablecoin Terra imploded last month, losing tens of billions of dollars in value in a matter of hours.
Crypto had permeated much of popular culture before its recent tumble, with Super Bowl ads touting the digital assets and celebrities and YouTube personalities routinely promoting it on social media.
David Gerard, a crypto critic and author of “Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain,” said the recent meltdowns show a failure by regulators, who he believes should have put more scrutiny on the industry years ago.
Many nascent investors — especially young people — invested based on a false hope that was sold to them, he said: “There are real human victims here that are ordinary people.
Alex Diaz, the administrator of a Facebook group for Bitcoin enthusiasts, said he believes the bitcoin crash is not the fault of bitcoin but of parallel developments in the cryptocurrency space, some of which are “just schemes or outright scams.”
“What it will take to recover is just time,” Diaz said.
___
Chan reported from London. Associated Press journalist Leah Willingham in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
Jameson Taillon shuts down Blue Jays, Aaron Hicks delivers key hit as Yankees run win streak to 9
TORONTO — The Yankees can crush a team, like they did Friday night. They can scrape out wins, like they did in the three-game sweep of the Rays earlier this week. The pitchers can shut teams down, like Jameson Taillon did to the Blue Jays Saturday. And they can come up with an unlikely hero against the best pitcher in the American League.
The Yankees seem to be able to find a different way to win every day.
Struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks hammered a three-run double off Blue Jays’ young power pitcher Alek Manoah and Taillon and the Yankees bullpen threw a shutout as the Yankees beat Toronto 4-0 at the Rogers Centre.
The Yankees (49-16) have won nine straight games and clinched this three-game series, their 17th series win of the season. The Bombers are 8-3 against the Blue Jays (37-28) this season and now have a 12-game lead on them in the American League East. They maintained the best record in baseball and with 49 wins have the second best start in franchise history through 65 games.
Hicks came up with the big hit, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres each had two hits and Taillon picked up his third straight win over the Blue Jays this season and he combined with Michael King and Clay Holmes to pitch their 11th shutout of the season.
Taillon outpitched Manoah, who’d been a Yankees-slayer in the past.
The Yankees had managed just four runs off Manoah in the 23.2 previous innings he faced them. They got four in just 5.1 innings on Sunday. He got through the lineup easily the first time, but the second time around the Bombers got to him.
Anthony Rizzo drew a leadoff walk and Torres singled. After Joey Gallo struck out, Kiner-Falefa beat out a ground ball to shortstop Bo Bichette to load the bases for Hicks.
That has not normally been a good spot for the struggling outfielder. He was 0-for-4 with the bases loaded coming into the game and according to YES his last extra-base hit with the bases loaded was in 2017.
But Saturday, Hicks worked Manoah for four pitches before getting the fastball he liked and lined it into right field to clear the bases. It was just the second double of the season for Hicks and just his fourth extra-base hit and 14th RBI of the year. It was the first time in 11 games that Hicks drove in a run.
Torres and Kiner-Falefa hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to add on a run to Manoah’s day.
It was really the first time the Yankees offense had gotten to Manoah since the first time they saw him in spring training 2021. That day, the unknown prospect struck out the first seven Yankees hitters he faced in Dunedin.
“We didn’t know who he was and he was dominant, and then obviously he had his first start at Yankee Stadium, his [big league] debut and pitched really well. I don’t know if he’s evolved any. I mean, he’s been pretty much great from Jump Street,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So I mean, if you’re going up against him you know it’s gonna be a challenge and you have to be on your game. if you’re gonna have a chance to beat him.”
It was the first time in five starts the Yankees pinned a loss on Manoah. The Yankees’ offense wore him down, but they also got pitching to match him.
Taillon was strong Saturday. The right-hander held the Blue Jays’ dangerous lineup scoreless, scattering four hits and striking out eight. Taillon walked two, the first time this season he has walked more than one batter in a game. He has walked nine in 73.1 innings pitched over 13 starts.
King gave the Yankees two scoreless innings and Holmes came in with one on and two outs in the eighth to get Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk to ground out to third base. Holmes’ scoreless 1.1 innings Saturday, extended his streak to 31.1 straight innings, surpassing Mariano Rivera’s franchise record of 30.2 set back in 1999. Holmes has not allowed a run to score since April 8.
()
Taijuan Walker gem, Francisco Lindor homer lead Mets past the Marlins, 3-2
Taijuan Walker has never been better.
The right-hander retired 18 consecutive batters in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Marlins on Saturday at Citi Field. After a first-inning infield single to leadoff hitter Jon Berti, no one reached base against Walker until the seventh inning. In the end, he gave up one run on two hits and recorded nine strikeouts while permitting one walk across 6.2 innings and 97 pitches.
Walker’s terrific outing lowered his season ERA to 2.88 and earned him his fifth win of the year.
It helped that Walker got 11 swings and five whiffs on his slider, which was his most-used and most effective pitch on Saturday. But the key for the righty’s recent success has been his pitch mix.
In 10 starts this season, Walker has used his splitter just over 30% of the time and has held opposing hitters to a .173 batting average in at-bats ending in that pitch. Though he relied more heavily on his slider to register nine punchouts against the Marlins, Walker’s splitter has given him 28 strikeouts this season.
Walker has allowed just two earned runs and amassed 19 strikeouts across his last two outings (12.2 innings), which came against the Angels and Marlins. On Saturday, Walker was excellent at getting ahead of opposing hitters. Of his 22 batters faced, he registered 16 first-pitch strikes.
The two-year, $20 million contract Walker signed with the Mets terminates at the end of the 2022 season, which will make the 29-year-old a free agent for the first time since the 2020 offseason.
Francisco Lindor homered in a second straight game with a two-run shot in the third inning. Impressively, Lindor’s dinger to left field sailed out of the park against the 22 mph winds that were blowing in from left-center field.
Edwin Diaz picked up his 14th save of the season, though he gave up his first earned run in eight outings before doing it. Before Saturday, Diaz had not allowed a run since May 24 in San Francisco.
()
