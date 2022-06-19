Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 Apprentice Cut Off, Selection List

Clear information about Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 will be made available to you in our article. So read our article carefully till the end. In our article, we will tell you when and where you can get your result. In our article, you will also be provided with a piece of clear information about the Cut Off Marks and Selection List. Stay connected with our website for more information.

Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022

The name of the authority by which this recruitment is being conducted in- Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank. By which a total of 250 vacancies have been released for this post. In which all the candidates will be recruited on the basis of their merit only. For which the application in online mode was started on 5th March 2022. For which the last date to apply was fixed as 15 March 2022. After which the application site was closed.

The written exam for the post of Apprentice was held on 11th June 2022. Which was conducted in a completely fair manner in all the examination centers. Hope all the students must have prepared diligently for this exam. This exam has been conducted at the state level. Therefore, only the citizens of Uttar Pradesh could apply for this. The job location of all the selected candidates will also be Uttar Pradesh only.

Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 – Highlights

Authority name Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank Post name Apprentice Total vacancy 250 Job location Uttar Pradesh Apply dates 5 – 15 March 2022 Exam date 11 June 2022 Result mode Online Result date NA Website www.barodaupbank.in

Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result Release Date 2022

Your result will be released in online mode only. You can easily check by just visiting the official website sitting at home. Your result will be prepared objectively on the basis of marks of the exam only. A total of 100 questions were given in this exam. Also, let us tell you that for every correct answer in this exam, you will be given a total of 1 mark. Accordingly, the checking of the paper will be done.

Baroda UP Apprentice Cut Off 2022

The cut off marks will be decided separately for all the categories. All the candidates must be aware of the Cut Off Marks. Because by this you can get an idea of ​​how many marks you have to get recruited on this post. You will get complete information about Cut Off Marks in online mode. To get more information about this read the table given below carefully-

Category Cut Off Marks [Expected] GEN 80 OBC 70 SC 62 ST 57

Baroda UP Gramin Bank Selection List 2022

Shortly after the release of the result, the selection list is released. Which you can easily check by visiting the official website. Only the names of the selected candidates are given in this list. To get recruited for this post, you have to clear the written test – local language test – merit list. This complete process is conducted every year by the authority in a very fair manner.

How to get online Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022?

First of all, you have to go to the official website. Select the result option on the home page. After that fill in your details on the next page. Your result will open on your screen. Then save and download the result.

Hope you have got clear information about Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 in our article.

Some Frequently Asked Questions

Ques. For how many marks this exam is conducted?

Ans. This exam is conducted for 100 marks.

Ques. What was the last date fixed for applying?

Ans. The last date to apply was 15 March 2022.

Ques. In which mode the result will be released?

Ans. The result will be released in online mode only.