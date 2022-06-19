News
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
NEW YORK — Bitcoin fell below the psychologically important threshold of $20,000 on Saturday for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.
The price of the most popular cryptocurrency had plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon on the East Coast, according to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. At some points during the day, it was below $18,000.
The last time bitcoin was at that level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high of nearly $69,000, according to CoinDesk. Many in the industry had believed it would not fall under $20,000 again.
Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching its peak.
Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that has been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble Saturday.
The cryptocurrency industry has seen turmoil amid wider turbulence in financial markets — this past week was Wall Street’s worst since 2020, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors are selling off riskier assets because central banks are raising interest rates to combat quickening inflation. Higher rates can help bring down inflation, but they also heighten the chances of a recession by increasing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and pushing down prices for stocks, and other investments like cryptocurrencies.
The overall market value of cryptocurrency assets has fallen from $3 trillion to less than $1 trillion, according to coinmarketcap.com, which tracks crypto prices. As of Saturday afternoon the company’s data showed crypto’s global market value stood at about $816 billion.
A spate of cryptocurrency meltdowns has sparked urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry, and last week bipartisan legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate to regulate the digital assets. The industry has also upped its lobbying efforts, flooding $20 million into congressional races this year for the first time, according to records and interviews.
Cesare Fracassi, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin who leads the school’s Blockchain Initiative, believes bitcoin’s fall under the psychological threshold isn’t a big deal. Instead, he said the focus should be on recent news from lending platforms.
One of them, Celsius Network, said this month that it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers, with no sign of when it would give its 1.7 million customers access to their funds. Another platform, Babel Finance, said in a notice posted online Friday that it would suspend redemptions and withdrawals on products due to “unusual liquidity pressures.”
“There is a lot of turbulence in the market,” Fracassi said. “And the reason why prices are going down is because there is a lot of concern the sector is overleveraged.”
Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase announced Tuesday that it had laid off about 18% of its workforce, with CEO and cofounder Brian Armstrong placing some of the blame on a coming “crypto winter.”
Stablecoin Terra imploded last month, losing tens of billions of dollars in value in a matter of hours.
Crypto had permeated much of popular culture before its recent tumble, with Super Bowl ads touting the digital assets and celebrities and YouTube personalities routinely promoting it on social media.
David Gerard, a crypto critic and author of “Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain,” said the recent meltdowns show a failure by regulators, who he believes should have put more scrutiny on the industry years ago.
Many nascent investors — especially young people — invested based on a false hope that was sold to them, he said: “There are real human victims here that are ordinary people.
Alex Diaz, the administrator of a Facebook group for Bitcoin enthusiasts, said he believes the bitcoin crash is not the fault of bitcoin but of parallel developments in the cryptocurrency space, some of which are “just schemes or outright scams.”
“What it will take to recover is just time,” Diaz said.
___
Chan reported from London. Associated Press journalist Leah Willingham in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
News
Jameson Taillon shuts down Blue Jays, Aaron Hicks delivers key hit as Yankees run win streak to 9
TORONTO — The Yankees can crush a team, like they did Friday night. They can scrape out wins, like they did in the three-game sweep of the Rays earlier this week. The pitchers can shut teams down, like Jameson Taillon did to the Blue Jays Saturday. And they can come up with an unlikely hero against the best pitcher in the American League.
The Yankees seem to be able to find a different way to win every day.
Struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks hammered a three-run double off Blue Jays’ young power pitcher Alek Manoah and Taillon and the Yankees bullpen threw a shutout as the Yankees beat Toronto 4-0 at the Rogers Centre.
The Yankees (49-16) have won nine straight games and clinched this three-game series, their 17th series win of the season. The Bombers are 8-3 against the Blue Jays (37-28) this season and now have a 12-game lead on them in the American League East. They maintained the best record in baseball and with 49 wins have the second best start in franchise history through 65 games.
Hicks came up with the big hit, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres each had two hits and Taillon picked up his third straight win over the Blue Jays this season and he combined with Michael King and Clay Holmes to pitch their 11th shutout of the season.
Taillon outpitched Manoah, who’d been a Yankees-slayer in the past.
The Yankees had managed just four runs off Manoah in the 23.2 previous innings he faced them. They got four in just 5.1 innings on Sunday. He got through the lineup easily the first time, but the second time around the Bombers got to him.
Anthony Rizzo drew a leadoff walk and Torres singled. After Joey Gallo struck out, Kiner-Falefa beat out a ground ball to shortstop Bo Bichette to load the bases for Hicks.
That has not normally been a good spot for the struggling outfielder. He was 0-for-4 with the bases loaded coming into the game and according to YES his last extra-base hit with the bases loaded was in 2017.
But Saturday, Hicks worked Manoah for four pitches before getting the fastball he liked and lined it into right field to clear the bases. It was just the second double of the season for Hicks and just his fourth extra-base hit and 14th RBI of the year. It was the first time in 11 games that Hicks drove in a run.
Torres and Kiner-Falefa hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to add on a run to Manoah’s day.
It was really the first time the Yankees offense had gotten to Manoah since the first time they saw him in spring training 2021. That day, the unknown prospect struck out the first seven Yankees hitters he faced in Dunedin.
“We didn’t know who he was and he was dominant, and then obviously he had his first start at Yankee Stadium, his [big league] debut and pitched really well. I don’t know if he’s evolved any. I mean, he’s been pretty much great from Jump Street,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So I mean, if you’re going up against him you know it’s gonna be a challenge and you have to be on your game. if you’re gonna have a chance to beat him.”
It was the first time in five starts the Yankees pinned a loss on Manoah. The Yankees’ offense wore him down, but they also got pitching to match him.
Taillon was strong Saturday. The right-hander held the Blue Jays’ dangerous lineup scoreless, scattering four hits and striking out eight. Taillon walked two, the first time this season he has walked more than one batter in a game. He has walked nine in 73.1 innings pitched over 13 starts.
King gave the Yankees two scoreless innings and Holmes came in with one on and two outs in the eighth to get Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk to ground out to third base. Holmes’ scoreless 1.1 innings Saturday, extended his streak to 31.1 straight innings, surpassing Mariano Rivera’s franchise record of 30.2 set back in 1999. Holmes has not allowed a run to score since April 8.
()
News
Taijuan Walker gem, Francisco Lindor homer lead Mets past the Marlins, 3-2
Taijuan Walker has never been better.
The right-hander retired 18 consecutive batters in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Marlins on Saturday at Citi Field. After a first-inning infield single to leadoff hitter Jon Berti, no one reached base against Walker until the seventh inning. In the end, he gave up one run on two hits and recorded nine strikeouts while permitting one walk across 6.2 innings and 97 pitches.
Walker’s terrific outing lowered his season ERA to 2.88 and earned him his fifth win of the year.
It helped that Walker got 11 swings and five whiffs on his slider, which was his most-used and most effective pitch on Saturday. But the key for the righty’s recent success has been his pitch mix.
In 10 starts this season, Walker has used his splitter just over 30% of the time and has held opposing hitters to a .173 batting average in at-bats ending in that pitch. Though he relied more heavily on his slider to register nine punchouts against the Marlins, Walker’s splitter has given him 28 strikeouts this season.
Walker has allowed just two earned runs and amassed 19 strikeouts across his last two outings (12.2 innings), which came against the Angels and Marlins. On Saturday, Walker was excellent at getting ahead of opposing hitters. Of his 22 batters faced, he registered 16 first-pitch strikes.
The two-year, $20 million contract Walker signed with the Mets terminates at the end of the 2022 season, which will make the 29-year-old a free agent for the first time since the 2020 offseason.
Francisco Lindor homered in a second straight game with a two-run shot in the third inning. Impressively, Lindor’s dinger to left field sailed out of the park against the 22 mph winds that were blowing in from left-center field.
Edwin Diaz picked up his 14th save of the season, though he gave up his first earned run in eight outings before doing it. Before Saturday, Diaz had not allowed a run since May 24 in San Francisco.
()
News
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. on Saturday opened COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
The shots will become available next week, expanding the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 6 months.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccines for the littlest children, and the final signoff came hours later from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director.
“We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can,” Walensky said in a statement.
While the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.
The shots offer young children protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood, the CDC’s advisory panel said.
The government has already been gearing up for the vaccine expansion, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.
Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.
Here are some things to know:
WHAT KINDS ARE AVAILABLE?
Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA and Saturday from the CDC. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months to 4 years old. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.
Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5 years old. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.
HOW WELL DO THEY WORK?
In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.
However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.
Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.
SHOULD MY LITTLE ONE BE VACCINATED?
Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.
Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, according to federal data.
“It is worth vaccinating even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the CDC’s advisory committee.
WHICH VACCINE SHOULD MY CHILD GET?
Either one, said Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.
“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’ Marks said Friday.
The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.
One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.
WHO’S GIVING THE SHOTS?
Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.
U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination will be far slower than it was for older populations.
“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.
CAN CHILDREN GET OTHER VACCINES AT THE SAME TIME?
It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.
In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.
But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.
WHAT IF MY CHILD RECENTLY HAD COVID-19?
About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.
Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.
The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
