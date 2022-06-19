News
Boys state lacrosse final: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10, Prior Lake 9, OT
That was not the scout.
Red Knights goalie Justin Dalum had just made his umpteenth phenomenal save of the state title game — this one in overtime to prolong the chaos. He immediately outletted to Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior midfielder Mitch Dokman. Dokman saw Prior Lake changing out midfielders and knew it was time to go.
When no Lakers defender slid over to stop him, Dokman decided to let a shot rip.
Prior Lake goalie Ryan Vitters was also outstanding Saturday at Stillwater Area High School — it was the best Red Knights coach Rob Horn had seen Vitters play. Benilde-St. Margaret’s had a gameplan to attack Vitters — which clearly wasn’t overly successful throughout the contest.
The plan was certainly not to shoot low on Vitters’ stick side. Yet that’s where Dokman put it.
And that’s where it went into the net to lift the top-seeded Red Knights to a 10-9 overtime victory over the Lakers.
“I saw the ball ruffle, blacked out for five seconds, definitely almost fainted,” Horn said, “then jumped up and celebrated.”
Horn said the Red Knights have joked all season that Dokman is their “Weapon X.”
“Nobody knows who he is, but he just shows up as an X factor and delivers,” he said, “and he did exactly that today.”
The dramatic finish completed Benilde-St. Margaret’s bid for a repeat title and undefeated season (19-0). The Red Knights are champs again, and again it came at Prior Lake’s expense. Saturday marked the annual meeting to determine the boys lacrosse champion.
It was the fourth straight title game meeting between the two sides — those four games are now split 2-2.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s also beat Prior Lake 9-8 in the regular season, another overtime contest. The Lakers (15-3) were the only team to stay within a couple goals of the Red Knights all season, and they did it twice.
Prior Lake pushed Benilde-St. Margaret’s again Saturday. Every time the Red Knights opened a sizable advantage, the third-seeded Lakers had a response.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s went up 3-0 in the first frame, then Prior Lake had the next two tallies. After a furious final 15 seconds of the half in which both teams scored — Prior Lake with 12 seconds left on a score from Cooper Busch, then the Red Knights eight seconds later on a Gus Bell goal — the Red Knights led 6-3 at the break.
But a strike from Jack Tocko trimmed the Prior Lake deficit down to 7-6 in the third. Midway through the final quarter, the Lakers tied the game on a goal from Eric Dueffert. They went back and forth from there, exchanging goals in the same way heavyweight champs go blow for blow in title bouts.
It was nearly impossible to create separation Saturday, as is always the case between these two lacrosse titans.
“For our group, it comes down to just will and determination and sticking with it,” Prior Lake coach Casey Mithun said. “I’m proud of our guys for battling. If there’s anyway to lose the state championship game, it’s in overtime — back and forth, each team gets a timeout. Someone has gotta come out on top, and our boys did everything they could to get there.”
It looked as though Prior Lake had the game won with a go-ahead goal in regulation, only to have the potential winner waived off with 13 seconds to play on an offsides call. Horn knew the play would be waived off. His players were not as aware.
“When I saw that ball go in at first, it was kind of like a panic and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we did not just lose to Prior Lake again,’ ” Dokman said.
They did not. After the call, Benilde-St. Margaret’s then raced down the field in time for Bell to get off a shot just before the final horn, only to have it graze off the crossbar. The gap between these two teams is razor thin.
“I just think every year us and Prior Lake work so hard in practice,” Dokman said, “and it just shows that we’re in the state title (game) every year.”
BRIEFLY
Stillwater beat Centennial 11-9 in the third-place game.
News
12-hour recovery effort yields bodies of 2 men in St. Paul trench collapse
Firefighters found the bodies of two workers late Friday and early Saturday after a trench collapse in St. Paul on Friday afternoon.
The recovery operation lasted about 12 hours from the 2:40 p.m. dispatch to the Highland Park neighborhood.
The men, who were with a private company, appeared to be working on water or sewer connections near an apartment building that’s under construction at Mount Curve Boulevard and Pinehurst Avenue, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.
The trench collapse was about 9 feet deep and 20 feet long, according to Mokosso.
Another worker who wasn’t in the trench “made an initial attempt” to get the workers out “and then realized they needed to call 911,” Mokosso said.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
“Any time there’s disturbed earth, it’s prone to a collapse or cave-in,” Mokosso said. “A number of things could have happened.”
A trench box, which is used to protect workers in the event of a collapse, was next to the site and not in the trench at the time, Mokosso said.
One of the workers was approximately 6 feet into the trench and was partially visible, but it was clear to responders that his “injuries were incompatible with life,” Mokosso said. Firefighters were able to remove his body from the trench at 9:20 p.m. Friday.
The other worker couldn’t be seen and turned out to be about 9 feet into the trench. He was recovered about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Unfortunately, victims of trench collapses usually die within minutes,” Mokosso said.
Police notified the families of the men; their names have not been publicly released.
St. Paul and Minneapolis firefighters who are part of a technical rescue team that responds to collapses of trenches and other structures handled the recovery efforts, and St. Paul public works crews assisted.
“It’s a laborious, long process to get somebody out of a trench,” Mokosso said. They use a vacuum truck that breaks apart dirt and sucks it up, and a tool called an air knife that shoots high-pressure air that also breaks apart soil.
News
Hagerty alum Greene delivers for Detroit in MLB debut
Detroit Tigers rookie outfielder Riley Greene didn’t waste any time getting his first major-league hit.
The 2019 Hagerty High grad and No. 5 overall draft pick made his debut Saturday in a 14-7 victory over Texas and during the Tigers’ three-run first inning singled on the second pitch he saw from Texas Rangers starter Taylor Hearn.
The soft liner dropped in left-center field. The ball was retrieved and kept for Greene as a memento.
Greene, 21, has long been considered one of baseball’s top prospects. He’s ranked No. 2 overall by MLB Pipeline.
Greene was all but certain to be the Tigers’ Opening Day center fielder after a stellar spring but broke his foot just days before the team was slated to head north.
He was selected from Triple-A Toledo before Saturday’s game to replace outfielder Austin Meadows, who tested positive for COVID.
Greene went 2-for-3 on Saturday and also walked twice in addition to scoring two runs.
Eric Haase had three hits, including one of three Detroit homers, as the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak.
The Tigers had scored only two runs in their last four games but set a season-high for runs Saturday. Javy Baez and Robbie Grossman also homered.
Rony Garcia (1-2) picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.
Hearn (4-5) allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3⅔ innings.
()
News
GRIDLOCK SAM: A busy sports week ahead means traffic
Sunday, June 19 – Saturday, June 25
ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY, JUNETEENTH (OBSERVED)
It’s a big week for basketball! The NBA Draft will take place at Barclays on Thursday at 8 p.m. Expect a huge media presence at Flatbush Ave. and Atlantic Ave.
On Thursday, the Fulton Mall/MetroTech Area Fair will take place on Lawrence St. from Fulton St. to Willoughby St. in Brooklyn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vinyl Nights will be taking place at Bella Abzug Park in Hudson Yards in Manhattan from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Marlins face the Mets on Monday at 1 p.m. The Astros take on the Yankees, Thursday at 7 p.m.
John Mulaney takes to the stage at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 8 p.m.
The Pearl St. ramp to the northbound FDR will be fully shut Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continue on Dover St., turn left onto South St., and proceed to Montgomery St. to access the Drive.
The Madison Ave. Bridge will be fully shut Monday through Friday, midnight to 5 a.m. Use the 145th St. Bridge instead.
G service is suspended Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Free shuttle buses between Court Sq. and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts., connecting with the F ay Jay St.-MetroTech
MAILBAG
Dear Gridlock Sam,
I’ve noticed the parking and traffic situation has gotten much worse in the past year or so. At the same time, there’s been a significant expansion of bike lanes. I support building more of them, but I am curious: do bike lanes make traffic slower?
R
Dear R,
It makes intuitive sense: more space for cycling, less space for cars, ergo more vehicle congestion, right? Not so simple. The Manhattan bike lane expansion in Manhattan started more than a decade ago under Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. At first speeds did drop on avenues with bike lanes but, over time, fewer cars came into Manhattan; depending on the year roughly 25-50,000 less daily traffic. Now why didn’t traffic speeds improve? Unfortunately, this was the start of the Uber/Lyft era and micro-deliveries. Midtown speeds just prior to the pandemic were the slowest since the start of last century. In 2020, traffic did loosen up considerably but today traffic is rebounding. Not only did car traffic return to 100% but truck traffic is now about 10% above pre-pandemic levels and each truck is the equivalent of 2-3 cars. So, if you think traffic is worse than ever — you’re right! Now if we can only get some of those car drivers onto bikes.
Gridlock Sam
()
Boys state lacrosse final: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10, Prior Lake 9, OT
The Return of Sci-Fi – Texas Hospital Patients May Soon Be Talking To Robots
Lawsuit Filed Against Tulare and Kern County of California
12-hour recovery effort yields bodies of 2 men in St. Paul trench collapse
Can I Buy Medifast Shakes in Bulk? I’ll Tell You
7 Benefits of Hiring A Party Bus
Hagerty alum Greene delivers for Detroit in MLB debut
I Was An Adsense Dummy – Are you?
Texas DWI Defense Attorneys Assist Texas Residents in DWI Cases
GRIDLOCK SAM: A busy sports week ahead means traffic
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions