Boys state lacrosse final: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 10, Prior Lake 9, OT

That was not the scout.

Red Knights goalie Justin Dalum had just made his umpteenth phenomenal save of the state title game — this one in overtime to prolong the chaos. He immediately outletted to Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior midfielder Mitch Dokman. Dokman saw Prior Lake changing out midfielders and knew it was time to go.

When no Lakers defender slid over to stop him, Dokman decided to let a shot rip.

Prior Lake goalie Ryan Vitters was also outstanding Saturday at Stillwater Area High School — it was the best Red Knights coach Rob Horn had seen Vitters play. Benilde-St. Margaret’s had a gameplan to attack Vitters — which clearly wasn’t overly successful throughout the contest.

The plan was certainly not to shoot low on Vitters’ stick side. Yet that’s where Dokman put it.

And that’s where it went into the net to lift the top-seeded Red Knights to a 10-9 overtime victory over the Lakers.

“I saw the ball ruffle, blacked out for five seconds, definitely almost fainted,” Horn said, “then jumped up and celebrated.”

Horn said the Red Knights have joked all season that Dokman is their “Weapon X.”

“Nobody knows who he is, but he just shows up as an X factor and delivers,” he said, “and he did exactly that today.”

The dramatic finish completed Benilde-St. Margaret’s bid for a repeat title and undefeated season (19-0). The Red Knights are champs again, and again it came at Prior Lake’s expense. Saturday marked the annual meeting to determine the boys lacrosse champion.

It was the fourth straight title game meeting between the two sides — those four games are now split 2-2.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s also beat Prior Lake 9-8 in the regular season, another overtime contest. The Lakers (15-3) were the only team to stay within a couple goals of the Red Knights all season, and they did it twice.

Prior Lake pushed Benilde-St. Margaret’s again Saturday. Every time the Red Knights opened a sizable advantage, the third-seeded Lakers had a response.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s went up 3-0 in the first frame, then Prior Lake had the next two tallies. After a furious final 15 seconds of the half in which both teams scored — Prior Lake with 12 seconds left on a score from Cooper Busch, then the Red Knights eight seconds later on a Gus Bell goal — the Red Knights led 6-3 at the break.

But a strike from Jack Tocko trimmed the Prior Lake deficit down to 7-6 in the third. Midway through the final quarter, the Lakers tied the game on a goal from Eric Dueffert. They went back and forth from there, exchanging goals in the same way heavyweight champs go blow for blow in title bouts.

It was nearly impossible to create separation Saturday, as is always the case between these two lacrosse titans.

“For our group, it comes down to just will and determination and sticking with it,” Prior Lake coach Casey Mithun said. “I’m proud of our guys for battling. If there’s anyway to lose the state championship game, it’s in overtime — back and forth, each team gets a timeout. Someone has gotta come out on top, and our boys did everything they could to get there.”

It looked as though Prior Lake had the game won with a go-ahead goal in regulation, only to have the potential winner waived off with 13 seconds to play on an offsides call. Horn knew the play would be waived off. His players were not as aware.

“When I saw that ball go in at first, it was kind of like a panic and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we did not just lose to Prior Lake again,’ ” Dokman said.

They did not. After the call, Benilde-St. Margaret’s then raced down the field in time for Bell to get off a shot just before the final horn, only to have it graze off the crossbar. The gap between these two teams is razor thin.

“I just think every year us and Prior Lake work so hard in practice,” Dokman said, “and it just shows that we’re in the state title (game) every year.”

BRIEFLY

Stillwater beat Centennial 11-9 in the third-place game.