News
Could Home Run Derby be in Byron Buxton’s future? ‘It’s something to think about’
PHOENIX — A month from now, July 18, some of Major League Baseball’s best sluggers will converge on Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to put on a show the day before the All-Star Game.
Does Byron Buxton want to be part of Home Run Derby, if asked?
“I haven’t thought about it,” he said Saturday. “I don’t take BP so that’s a hard one to think about. People that take BP got their launch angle down pat. I ain’t got that. It’s more (to) me, just see ball, hit ball. That takes a talent. That’s something I don’t try to go do during BP. … It’s something to think about.”
But it’d be fun to watch, right?
“If I get it out,” Buxton said with a laugh.
He’s been doing plenty of that this season. On Saturday, Buxton matched his career-high 19 home runs set a season ago in just 61 games. This year, he took him an even shorter period of time to get there — just 49 games — and he’s poised to breeze on by that number in the coming days.
“Just knowing I could do that in 60 games last year was something to go into the offseason this past year to kind of push me through the offseason to get better,” Buxton said.
Friday’s home run — which was his hardest-hit ball of the season at 113.0 miles per hour — was his eighth in 13 games during the month of June.
Buxton, who was out of the starting lineup on Saturday, has been doing this while having regularly-scheduled days off as he deals with a knee issue that cropped up earlier in the season. He’s on pace to play around 120 games.
But his production while on the field begs the question: What would the numbers look like if he played a full, healthy season without some of those regular days off?
Could he be a league leader? Even with the days off, Buxton’s 19 home runs have him tied for second in the majors with Mike Trout and Pete Alonso behind just Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
“For the most part, in this game, the more you’re out there and the more pitches that you’re able to see and the more you’re able to work on your timing and your rhythm of what you’re trying to accomplish, the better you could get. But what he’s done, I mean he’s doing things that very few players in this game do,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think we would just see more of what we’ve seen. More games, more homers, more well-struck balls, more good plays.”
A SPECIAL FATHER’S DAY
When Chris Archer found out his spot in the rotation was going to align with Father’s Day, the 33-year-old sprung into action.
He booked a flight. He booked a hotel. He booked a car service. Then he sent the information his father’s way.
“I said, ‘Check your email,’ ” Chris Archer told his father, Ron Archer. “He said, ‘Oh buddy, that’s really cool.’ I said, ‘Happy Father’s Day. See you over the weekend.’ ”
Ron Archer arrived in Arizona from his home in North Carolina on Friday night. His son, whose earliest memories of falling in love with baseball were playing catch with his father in the front yard, is eager to put on a show on Sunday in front of one of the most influential figures in his life.
“It means a lot,” Archer said of pitching in front of his father. “I have some other friends, too, and every time I have friends and family here, I feel protected almost like I can’t fail because they’re so proud of me along with a clubhouse full of guys who are proud of me, too. Everybody in my corner, it just feels good to have everybody under one roof.”
News
After Kyle Bradish struggles again, Orioles’ rally comes up short as Rays even series with 7-6 win
For all of his struggles through 10 major league starts, Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish has learned something about himself in the process.
“That I am capable of pitching in the big leagues,” the 25-year-old right-hander said Saturday gave up six runs in Baltimore’s series-evening 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The outing marked the sixth time in seven starts in which Bradish failed to complete five innings. Since striking out 11 St. Louis Cardinals and walking none over seven innings in his third major league appearance, Bradish has a 9.20 ERA.
“It’s probably one of the first times it’s happened to me in my career,” Bradish said. “But it’s definitely a learning experience, and I’m learning at the highest point of baseball, so just gotta keep grinding through it.
“I try to think back to my debut and then the St. Louis start. Those were the two good ones that I’ve had in the 10. So now, it’s time to start putting up some results.”
He’ll get the opportunity to do so, it seems. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles haven’t discussed removing Bradish, their No. 8 prospect according to Baseball America, from their rotation. Baltimore (29-38) already has one opening in its rotation after optioning left-hander Bruce Zimmermann, who had a 2.72 ERA in his first seven starts and 9.79 in the next six, to Triple-A Norfolk.
“We do have confidence in him and his stuff,” Hyde said of Bradish. “It’s just about learning to pitch up here, and he’s shown games where he was good. He was really good the first time through the order today. Now, it’s just about being able to repeat it and being able to pitch to both sides of the plate. He’s kind of one side of the plate right now and he needs to be able to pitch to both. … He’s developing up here in the big leagues.
“For me, it’s a young starter still trying to figure things out.”
Bradish opened his start with two scoreless innings, with his batterymate, Robinson Chirinos, staking him to a 2-0 lead with a double. But the Rays’ first four batters of the third recorded hits to tie the game. After recording the inning’s first two outs, Bradish fell behind 3-0 on Harold Ramirez, who struck a two-run double. Ji-Man Choi doubled Tampa Bays’ lead with a home run in the fifth on a changeup Hyde felt Bradish misplaced.
The Orioles rallied from that 6-2 deficit to even the score, with Chirinos driving in two more runs amid the comeback. But a run plated on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly off Dillon Tate in the ninth left the Orioles with a loss. Baltimore has lost five of Bradish’s six starts against American League East teams, with Bradish posting a 9.82 ERA in those outings.
Bradish bemoaned his slider after Saturday’s. Chirinos noted how effective the pitch was against St. Louis, generating nine misses among 20 swings against it. On Saturday, the Rays missed only three of their 10 cuts off Bradish’s slider, with another three left in the middle of the zone and resulting in hits.
“It’s the big leagues, you know; you have to make adjustments, and he’s working hard to do that,” Chirinos said. “Hopefully next time, he can go deep in the game and give this team a chance to win.”
Wall strikes again
The Orioles saw two balls that would have been home runs in the ballpark’s old dimensions stay in thanks to the venue’s new left field wall.
The first came off the bat of Robinson Chirinos, who instead settled for his second double of the day. The previous one plated two runs in the second, a 104.3 mph drive that marked his hardest-hit ball of the year.
The latter came in the eighth after the Orioles erased their deficit with four runs between the fifth and sixth innings, with Trey Mancini driving a ball to deep left only for it to be caught. It marked the fifth time the new wall has taken a home run from Mancini, who entered Saturday leading all of baseball in the difference between his expected and actual home run total, according to Statcast.
Between them, Chirinos and Mancini have hit eight of the Orioles’ 14 would-be home runs. They had more success keeping the ball on the ground Saturday. After Ryan Mountcastle got a run back with an RBI single in the fifth, Chirinos, in the lineup with Adley Rutschman getting a planned day off, brought home two more with a bases-loaded knock. By stealing second, he became the first Oriole since Boog Powell in 1970 with a steal, two doubles, three hits and four RBIs in one game. He said a pregame adjustment in the batting cage that involved getting his front foot down and keeping his front hip closed allowed for the big game.
An inning later, Mancini hit a groundball to shortstop with two outs but reached on an error. He went to second on Mountcastle’s walk before scoring the tying run on Anthony Santander’s single.
“Good fight from our guys,” Hyde said.
Another two for Akin
After an up-and-down 2021 season, perhaps no Oriole has been more consistent than left-handed reliever Keegan Akin. In his first outing off the restricted list — a requirement for unvaccinated players whose team goes to Toronto — Akin pitched two scoreless innings, his 17th straight relief appearance of at least that length to open the season.
That’s one shy of the major league record, held by Wade LeBlanc and Chuck Crim, both of whom made starts amid those stretches. The only Orioles reliever with more two-inning appearances at this point of a season was eventual Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm in 1961.
Saturday’s outing lowered Akin’s ERA to 2.48 in 40 innings, the most among major league relievers.
“I thought the bullpen did a great job, giving us a chance,” Hyde said. “We just had a tough time scoring there the last few innings.”
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 Apprentice Cut Off, Selection List
Clear information about Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 will be made available to you in our article. So read our article carefully till the end. In our article, we will tell you when and where you can get your result. In our article, you will also be provided with a piece of clear information about the Cut Off Marks and Selection List. Stay connected with our website for more information.
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022
The name of the authority by which this recruitment is being conducted in- Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank. By which a total of 250 vacancies have been released for this post. In which all the candidates will be recruited on the basis of their merit only. For which the application in online mode was started on 5th March 2022. For which the last date to apply was fixed as 15 March 2022. After which the application site was closed.
The written exam for the post of Apprentice was held on 11th June 2022. Which was conducted in a completely fair manner in all the examination centers. Hope all the students must have prepared diligently for this exam. This exam has been conducted at the state level. Therefore, only the citizens of Uttar Pradesh could apply for this. The job location of all the selected candidates will also be Uttar Pradesh only.
-
UP Board 10th Result
-
UP Board 12th Result
-
10th Result
-
12th Result
-
10th Time table
-
12th Time table
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 – Highlights
|Authority name
|Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank
|Post name
|Apprentice
|Total vacancy
|250
|Job location
|Uttar Pradesh
|Apply dates
|5 – 15 March 2022
|Exam date
|11 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result date
|NA
|Website
|www.barodaupbank.in
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result Release Date 2022
Your result will be released in online mode only. You can easily check by just visiting the official website sitting at home. Your result will be prepared objectively on the basis of marks of the exam only. A total of 100 questions were given in this exam. Also, let us tell you that for every correct answer in this exam, you will be given a total of 1 mark. Accordingly, the checking of the paper will be done.
Baroda UP Apprentice Cut Off 2022
The cut off marks will be decided separately for all the categories. All the candidates must be aware of the Cut Off Marks. Because by this you can get an idea of how many marks you have to get recruited on this post. You will get complete information about Cut Off Marks in online mode. To get more information about this read the table given below carefully-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks [Expected]
|GEN
|80
|OBC
|70
|SC
|62
|ST
|57
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Selection List 2022
Shortly after the release of the result, the selection list is released. Which you can easily check by visiting the official website. Only the names of the selected candidates are given in this list. To get recruited for this post, you have to clear the written test – local language test – merit list. This complete process is conducted every year by the authority in a very fair manner.
How to get online Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022?
- First of all, you have to go to the official website.
- Select the result option on the home page.
- After that fill in your details on the next page.
- Your result will open on your screen.
- Then save and download the result.
Hope you have got clear information about Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 in our article.
-
Sarkari Result 2022
-
Free Job Alert 2022
-
University Result 2022
-
University time table 2022
Some Frequently Asked Questions
Ques. For how many marks this exam is conducted?
Ans. This exam is conducted for 100 marks.
Ques. What was the last date fixed for applying?
Ans. The last date to apply was 15 March 2022.
Ques. In which mode the result will be released?
Ans. The result will be released in online mode only.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
The post Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 Apprentice Cut Off, Selection List appeared first on DMER Haryana: Recruitment, News, Admit card, result.
News
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
NEW YORK — Bitcoin fell below the psychologically important threshold of $20,000 on Saturday for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.
The price of the most popular cryptocurrency had plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon on the East Coast, according to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. At some points during the day, it was below $18,000.
The last time bitcoin was at that level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high of nearly $69,000, according to CoinDesk. Many in the industry had believed it would not fall under $20,000 again.
Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value since reaching its peak.
Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that has been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble Saturday.
The cryptocurrency industry has seen turmoil amid wider turbulence in financial markets — this past week was Wall Street’s worst since 2020, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors are selling off riskier assets because central banks are raising interest rates to combat quickening inflation. Higher rates can help bring down inflation, but they also heighten the chances of a recession by increasing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and pushing down prices for stocks, and other investments like cryptocurrencies.
The overall market value of cryptocurrency assets has fallen from $3 trillion to less than $1 trillion, according to coinmarketcap.com, which tracks crypto prices. As of Saturday afternoon the company’s data showed crypto’s global market value stood at about $816 billion.
A spate of cryptocurrency meltdowns has sparked urgent calls to regulate the freewheeling industry, and last week bipartisan legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate to regulate the digital assets. The industry has also upped its lobbying efforts, flooding $20 million into congressional races this year for the first time, according to records and interviews.
Cesare Fracassi, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin who leads the school’s Blockchain Initiative, believes bitcoin’s fall under the psychological threshold isn’t a big deal. Instead, he said the focus should be on recent news from lending platforms.
One of them, Celsius Network, said this month that it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers, with no sign of when it would give its 1.7 million customers access to their funds. Another platform, Babel Finance, said in a notice posted online Friday that it would suspend redemptions and withdrawals on products due to “unusual liquidity pressures.”
“There is a lot of turbulence in the market,” Fracassi said. “And the reason why prices are going down is because there is a lot of concern the sector is overleveraged.”
Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase announced Tuesday that it had laid off about 18% of its workforce, with CEO and cofounder Brian Armstrong placing some of the blame on a coming “crypto winter.”
Stablecoin Terra imploded last month, losing tens of billions of dollars in value in a matter of hours.
Crypto had permeated much of popular culture before its recent tumble, with Super Bowl ads touting the digital assets and celebrities and YouTube personalities routinely promoting it on social media.
David Gerard, a crypto critic and author of “Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain,” said the recent meltdowns show a failure by regulators, who he believes should have put more scrutiny on the industry years ago.
Many nascent investors — especially young people — invested based on a false hope that was sold to them, he said: “There are real human victims here that are ordinary people.
Alex Diaz, the administrator of a Facebook group for Bitcoin enthusiasts, said he believes the bitcoin crash is not the fault of bitcoin but of parallel developments in the cryptocurrency space, some of which are “just schemes or outright scams.”
“What it will take to recover is just time,” Diaz said.
___
Chan reported from London. Associated Press journalist Leah Willingham in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
Could Home Run Derby be in Byron Buxton’s future? ‘It’s something to think about’
The Path to an Animation Career
After Kyle Bradish struggles again, Orioles’ rally comes up short as Rays even series with 7-6 win
Fire Suppression – How To Choose A Fire Suppression System For Your Server Room, Data Center Or NOC
Baroda UP Gramin Bank Result 2022 Apprentice Cut Off, Selection List
DUI Defense Strategies
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Contact Center on Cloud: The Right Solution for Indian BPO Industry
Jameson Taillon shuts down Blue Jays, Aaron Hicks delivers key hit as Yankees run win streak to 9
Past Life Regression – A Highly Effective Healing Process
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions