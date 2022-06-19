Finance
DUI Defense Strategies
Getting arrested for DUI (or DWI) is serious business. You have a lot at stake. Every case presents a very real possibility of a Court fine, jail time, permanent criminal record, license suspension and sky high insurance rates. There are however legal and factual defenses to a DUI case that may be available to you. This article explains four of the numerous common defenses to DUI.
In every state in order to be convicted of DUI the State must be able to prove that you were the driver of a vehicle. In many cases this is easily established by the police pulling over a moving vehicle and arresting the driver. In some other cases though people are arrested for DUI after a vehicle registered to them is found to have been involved in a single car accident. People may be arrested for DUI hours later, and miles away from the accident scene. Upon being challenged in Court later the police can’t always establish the defendant was actually driving the car.
Some states require that police officers follow a set procedure when making a DUI arrest and that this process be videotaped. These procedures are not always going to be followed. Sometimes a videotape that should be made is not or it may be lost. If the set procedures required by your State’s DUI laws are not followed by the arresting officer this may provide a defense to the charge.
If your DUI charge is based on violation of a per se blood alcohol content (BAC), and your alcohol rate tested over the legal limit the procedure used in your test should be critiqued. If the testing procedure was not followed correct, and correct records not maintained, the State may not be able to admit the BAC results in Court. This may result in a DUI charge based solely on BAC reading being dismissed or otherwise reduced.
In other DUI cases the State may have to prove that your ability to drive was actually impaired. They will have to present enough evidence of impairment to convince a Court, beyond a reasonable doubt, of your impairment. Many times officer’s make arrests based on hunches, suspicion or an outright educated guess. If the officer does not have enough evidence to convince a judge or jury then you will be found not guilty.
The ramifications to a DUI arrest and conviction are serious enough so that every individual arrested should have their case reviewed by a DUI defense attorney. In addition to the four defenses discussed here there are many others, including roadblock procedures, probable cause for the stop, Miranda violations, field sobriety testing mistakes, breathalyzer error, involuntary intoxication, or medical evidence challenges to BAC results. A DUI defense attorney will review the complete circumstances surrounding a DUI arrest for factual and legal defenses.
Contact Center on Cloud: The Right Solution for Indian BPO Industry
Besides facing severe competition from countries like Philippines, South Africa and Latin America, Indian BPO industry has to struggle with increased operational expenses, rising manpower cost and attrition. Along with this, keeping call center margins under tab and variable agent count requirements pose difficulty as well. To meet the above stated challenges, BPOs either deploy premise based contact center or on the cloud.
Both of the technologies have sea-difference when it comes to benefits and advantages. Premise based Call Center has become outdated and BPOs are showing keen interest in deploying cloud based Hosted center. For instance, when it comes to stay updated and upfront on technology, it becomes very difficult and expensive to upgrade premise based call center. As cloud center is offered by service provider, the maintenance and upgrades is taken care by the provider.
Usually, the cloud based solution is a bundled offering of connectivity, VoIP, PRI or DID minutes to suit the needs of both outbound and inbound BPO. Cloud based cloud center is delivered over the Internet as SaaS (Software-as-a-model). Unlike premise based contact centers, a cloud solution is a pay-per-use model. A BPO has to choose and pay only for the modules, it has opted for.
To accommodate premise based model, a BPO has to deploy expensive server along with paying for the cost of entire infrastructure and dialer. As the deployed infrastructure is maintained, managed and utilized by the BPO only, it becomes a very expensive ordeal for the management and IT department. Premised hosted call center needs in-house redundant system to be ‘up-and-running’ and highly skilled IT resources for the infrastructure.
A premise call center is neither suited for a multi-site environment nor can be easily integrated with third-party applications such as CRM whereas a cloud based contact center is multi-tier and multi-tenant. Enterprises can deploy both home agents and multi-site environments in a cloud based contact center. It just takes two minutes to start with cloud. A cloud contact center helps BPO to save upfront money on equipment purchases and integration costs considerably.
The legacy technology of premise based contact center can be replaced with the powerful contact center on the cloud at lower IT budget, quickly and affordably. The redundant system to ensure uninterrupted operations of cloud is deployed by service provider reducing dependence on IT personnel next to nothing.
A cloud based center is secure and reliable. Moreover, it enables BPOs to focus on the core strategic issues rather then spending time on software troubles and maintenance of hosted center infrastructure.
Past Life Regression – A Highly Effective Healing Process
Belief in reincarnation has existed throughout history. It is a standard aspect of all forms of metaphysics and is found in virtually all religious systems. It is a part of the Kabalah, the mystical side of Judaism, and it was also a belief of early Christianity. The majority of religious people in the world today believe in reincarnation, albeit only 45% believe one can experience a past life.
If we accept the idea of reincarnation, it follows that there would be some method to illuminate the darkness of the death-rebirth period and learn about our past lives. Many techniques have been developed to do just that. One famous occultist called remembering past lives “developing your magical memory.” Today, the various systems of recall are known as past life regression.
But why investigate this at all? Other than being an interesting curiosity, what good can you get from learning about your past lives?
First, we must accept the possibility that our remembrance of past lives may not be related to any real past lives. The experiences people have may be the result of a message that the unconscious wants to send to the conscious. For some reason the conscious refuses to listen to the inner mind, so when the inner mind has an opportunity it sends a symbolic message in the form of a past life impression. Unless a past life experience is sheer fantasy, it is probably caused by either a message from the unconscious or from a real past life. There are simple and easy checks and balances a professional uses to determine if the ‘memory’ is that of a Past Life or the unconscious mind giving a symbolic message so that the person will pay attention to the meaning.
In either case–whether the past life is real or not, certainly the experience of past lives is real and happens all the time. We need to ask ourselves, “What can I learn from a past life experience and how can I apply it to my life today?” The mere knowledge of a past life is nothing more than a curiosity unless you get something out of it and put it to use. It is believed by occultists that the reason for reincarnation is to learn lessons about life and consciousness, and to allow our consciousness to evolve beyond the need for incarnation.
If you believe in reincarnation, you need to spend some time investigating your past lives in order to discover what mistakes you have made in the past so that you don’t have to relearn those lessons in this life or in a future one. If you don’t believe in reincarnation, the idea that the subconscious needs to send a message to the conscious is a striking thought, you need to pay attention and allow yourself to discover what the message is and act on the message.
In either case, there are two important ideas you need to understand about past life regression:
1. A belief in reincarnation is not necessary to make past life regressions valuable, and the value of remembering a past life comes only when the knowledge gained is put to use in your present life.
2. By its very nature, a past life experience is a very personal thing. The important knowledge that is obtainable from such an experience may be something you see, experience, or feel as you “relive” the past. To have a valuable past life experience, you need to experience it! Merely knowing of a particular past life is of NO real value except to satisfy a curiosity.
There are some people, who claim to ‘go’ into a trance’ and then tell people about their past lives. “You were this person and you did that,” they say. Whether or not they are correct in their assessment of your past life is not important. Your failure to experience the past life, on the other hand, is important. Avoid people who tell you about your past lives; go to those who will help you experience them yourself. If nothing else, the cathartic release you may get from experiencing a past life may free something, which has been hindering you and holding you back from health, success, and creativity.
Another form of psychic fraud comes from self-delusion. Most people believe their lives are not as exciting as those of movie stars, politicians or professional athletes. So some people fantasize an exciting and romantic past life. Merely because someone believes themselves to have been famous in a past life does not make it so. Furthermore, the famous occultist Dion Fortune adds that a famous past life does not so much add glory to this life as it does make one wonder what happened in between to bring you to this lower state!
This is a new life! You need to learn from the past, not live in it. The only importance in whether you were Cleopatra or a maid is what you can learn from that past experience and put the knowledge into use in the present. Use of the experience means–letting go of hurts, beliefs, fears expanding on skills and talents, or drawing on the empowerment you had in that life, but fail to use in this life.
Past-life regression has become increasingly recognized by professionals and the public as an effective and important modality of treatment. While exploring your past lives; you will retrieve and release memories from childhood and prior lives in order to build healthy relationships, enhance creativity, and find greater satisfaction in life.
The following Common issues readily resolved by Past Life Regression.
o Depression
o Fears and phobias
o Anxiety/Panic attacks
o Childhood trauma and abuse
o Chronic pain
o Physical illness
o Issues of unworthiness, guilt and shame
o Insecurity and poor self image
o Obsessive thoughts
o Blocked feelings
o Eating disorders
o Insomnia
o Alcoholism and other addictions
o Fear of intimacy
o Debilitating anger and grief
o Fertility and pregnancy
Some people are reluctant to experience a past life due to an apprehension of being in a hypnotic state during the regression. There are no dangers to hypnosis or regression. Hypnosis is a natural state of the mind that is between the aware state and sleep. Hypnosis allows you to access your subconscious mind, which makes up 90% of your brain that stores all your memories since the beginning of the soul’s existence. Since regression and hypnosis is part of your natural state of mind, it is completely safe. There have been no cases of anyone being unable to return to their natural state of mind.
Maximize Your Earnings with VoIP Business Solution
In the present times, convergence is the buzz word which has been doing the rounds of industry and users alike. All sectors of the industry from finance to telecommunications to hospitality has been tattooed by it. Simply put convergence is the coming together of different theories and phenomena on a common platform to achieve better and efficient results. VoIP is one such product of convergence. It combines voice, data and video all over a common ground namely the Internet thereby giving cost effective and efficient solution to its users.
Keeping its host of benefits in mind many business organisations have started deploying the VoIP call termination service. Business solution VoIP is advantageous for corporates, contact centers and Internet service providers (ISP’s).
Corporates can easily integrate their existing traditional mode of communication to work in tandem with VoIP solution for achieving higher efficiency and productivity. Seamless connectivity of all the branches of their organisation is another major benefit that business houses will get to savor with voice over IP solution.
Contact centers have started opening in large numbers in countries where there is availability of reasonable man power. They help to provide customer and technical support service to their customers. VoIP business solutions can help a contact center to greatly cut down their initial capital input by providing a complete one stop package to handle all their telephony requirements. Toll free numbers which are a prime requirement for them is also a part of the virtual business solution package.
Additionally, with the help of voice over IP solution, a contact center can get DID numbers. So, their clients would be calling on the local number and paying for a local while the call would actually be connected to some other country.
Global business solutions or VoIP business solutions helps an Internet Phone service provider to make the most from his existing client age. For instance, the ISP can preset his broadband service with VoIP call service and offer a bundle up service to the his client age. Not only will you be able to lure more clients but you will also be able to increase your product line. Customers are looking for ease of payment and by taking the service from a trusted provider they get this additional benefit of paying for two services through a single bill.
