ESIC SSO Result 2022 Cut Off Marks, Merit List, Answer Key PDF
If you want to get information about ESIC SSO Result 2022 then you have come to the right place. Because in our article you will be provided with clear information about the result. So that you can easily check and check your result. Along with this, you will also be provided with clear information about the Cut Off Marks and Merit List. Not only this, for information about the answer key, read our article carefully till the end.
ESIC SSO Result 2022
This recruitment is being conducted by the Employee State Insurance Corporation. Through which the application for this post was done in online mode only. Which was started on 12 March 2022. After which the last date of application was fixed for 12 April 2022. After which the application site was closed because this application was opened only for a certain period of time. All the candidates could apply only by visiting the official website.
A total of 93 vacancies have been issued by the Social Security Officer for this post. In which all the candidates will be recruited on the basis of the selection process only. For which the written examination was held on 11 June 2022. Which was conducted in a fair manner in all the examination centers. In this exam, all the candidates will be passed on the basis of their marks only. Finally, the candidates who will pass this exam will be called for an interview.
ESIC SSO Result 2022 – Highlights
|Conducted by
|Employee State Insurance Corporation [ESIC]
|Post name
|Social Security Officer
|Total vacancy
|93
|Frequency
|Once a year
|Apply dates
|12 March – 12 April 2022
|Exam date
|11 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result date
|Available soon
|Website
|www.esic.nic.in
ESIC SSO Result Release Date 2022
Your result will be released only on the official website. Which you can easily get through your registration number and roll number. The result will be prepared on the basis of marks of the exam only. You can easily check your result by sitting at home. This recruitment is being conducted at the national level. All the candidates had applied in large numbers from different states.
ESIC SSO Cut Off Marks 2022
The Cut Off Marks will be prepared on the basis of Total Vacancies, Total Applicants, and Difficulty of Exams. Cut off marks will be released in online mode. You can check by visiting the official website. The cut off marks are released every year separately. It is released before the result. Which is prepared separately for all categories. Full details are given in the table below-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|GEN
|NA
|OBC
|NA
|SC
|NA
|ST
|NA
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation SSO Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released only on the official website. Which is released shortly after the result. Merit list is prepared on the basis of result marks and cut off marks only. In this list, only those candidates who will be named will be recruited for this post. So if your name will not be given in the merit list after the release of the result then you cannot get admitted to this post.
ESIC SSO Answer Key PDF 2022
The answer key will be released only about a week or two after the exam. In which clear information will be provided about the questions and answers of your examination. So after the exam, all the students must check the answer key. By this, you can check how many marks you can get in this exam. You can easily check the answer key in online mode only by visiting the official website.
How to check the Result online?
- First of all, you have to go to ESIC.
- Then select the result on the home page.
- Then fill in your details correctly.
- Your result will open on your display screen.
- Save the result as well as download it.
If you want to ask anything about ESIC SSO Result 2022, then feel free to message us in the comment section. We will definitely reply to you as soon as possible.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
‘Pitching at its finest’: Johnny Cueto shuts down a potent Houston Astros offense in a 7-0 Chicago White Sox win
Johnny Cueto volunteered to pitch Sunday when the Chicago White Sox needed help after starter Michael Kopech exited in the first inning with right knee discomfort.
Cueto entered in the third against the Texas Rangers and tossed five innings in the second relief appearance of his 15-season career.
He was back in his usual starter’s role Saturday against the Houston Astros and was in complete control against one of the best lineups in baseball.
Cueto allowed two hits, struck out five and walked two in seven innings, pitching the Sox to a 7-0 victory against the Astros in front of 36,747 at Minute Maid Park.
“I just tried to keep the ball low in the zone because I know that they can hit,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “I was good with executing.”
A few hours after the Astros scored 10 runs in one inning during Friday’s 13-3 victory, Cueto kept them off-balance to earn his first win with the Sox.
“(Friday) night was a bad game for us,” Cueto said. “But I always say you need to keep your head up. Keep your head up and be optimistic and come back the next day and try to do your job.”
Cueto (1-3) did just that.
The only hits he surrendered were a Jose Altuve single to center leading off the first and an Alex Bregman infield single leading off the seventh. Both of those runners were erased on double plays.
Cueto helped the Sox to their first win at Minute Maid Park since May 23, 2019, snapping a streak of seven straight losses — including two in the 2021 postseason.
“That’s pitching at its finest,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
Cueto hadn’t received much run support since joining the Sox. That changed Saturday against Justin Verlander.
The entirely right-handed-hitting starting lineup had success, often taking the ball the other way.
“We know you are going to have to stay on the ball because he’s a Hall of Famer to be, so I thought it was a very intelligent approach,” La Russa said.
Danny Mendick and Andrew Vaughn singled to right, loading the bases with one out in the third. Luis Robert brought two home with a single to right for the game’s first runs.
José Abreu drove in two with a double to left, extending the lead to 4-0.
The hot hitting continued in the fourth. Josh Harrison singled to right and scored when Vaughn’s hard-hit grounder went through the legs of second baseman Altuve. Robert had a two-run double down the left-field line, stretching the lead to 7-0.
Robert had three hits and four RBIs. Vaughn had three hits and scored twice.
“My approach was the same as always,” Robert said through an interpreter. “I just tried to make good contact and put the ball in play.”
Verlander exited after Robert’s hit in the fourth. He allowed seven runs, four earned, on nine hits with three strikeouts in 3⅔ innings. His ERA went from 1.94 to 2.30.
“After that support, I just said ‘OK, I just need to keep the game as it is right now, I need to keep my focus,’ ” Cueto said. “Because sometimes you can lose it. And I was able to do that.”
Cueto’s ERA went from 3.53 to 2.95. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his six starts.
“With his contribution to what we are doing, that’s how he has pitched his whole career,” La Russa said. “He has given us a tremendous lift.”
The Sox had been held to three runs or fewer in four of Cueto’s first five starts. The one time they surpassed the mark was in his Sox debut May 16 in Kansas City, Mo., where Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th for a 5-3 victory.
“It’s nothing personal, Johnny,” La Russa said. “But that’s a makeup (Saturday). Against a guy like Verlander, a lot of really good at-bats. Stringing hits together, hitting down in the count. It was a lot of major-league hitting (Saturday).”
And big-time pitching from Cueto, who said he didn’t feel any linger effects from the relief appearance.
“I just like to work,” Cueto said. “Work hard, execute, try to keep the ball low in the zone and work hard to stay healthy. That’s the most important thing.”
Sox plan patience with Yoán Moncada, Giants claim Yermín Mercedes
The Sox played Saturday without third baseman Yoán Moncada, who left Friday’s game in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.
“We’re going to wait, wait it out (Sunday) and see how he is Monday,” La Russa said. “Got checked today. There’s something there, but it’s not so much of a problem that we can’t be a little bit patient to see if it comes through. See how he feels.”
Former Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes was claimed off of waivers by the San Francisco Giants. Mercedes, who was named the AL Rookie of the Month for April in 2021 but cooled off and was optioned to Charlotte on July 2, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
()
PNB SO Result 2022 Cut Off Marks, Merit List PDF Download
Clear information about PNB SO Result 2022 will be made available to you in our article. In our article, you will be told when your cut off marks and merit list will be released. so that you can easily get it. Apart from this, step-by-step information will also be provided to you about the process of getting the result in our article. Therefore, read the article given on our website carefully till the end.
PNB SO Result 2022
This exam is conducted every year by Punjab National Bank. For which a large number of candidates had applied. The written exam for this post was held on 21st June 2022. Which was conducted in a completely fair manner in all the examination centers. You will be passed in this exam only on the basis of your marks. This recruitment is being conducted at the state level, so the job location of the selected candidates will also be Punjab.
A total of 145 vacancies have been released for the post of Special Officer. For which the application was started on 22 April 2022. After which the last date of application was fixed as 7 May 2022. After which the application site was closed. Because this application was opened only for a certain time. For all the candidates had applied in online mode only by visiting the official website.
PNB SO Result 2022 – Highlights
|Organization name
|Punjab National Bank. [PNB]
|Post name
|Special Officer
|Total vacancy
|145
|State name
|Punjab
|Application dates
|22 April – 7 May 2022
|Exam date
|21 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result status
|Release soon
|Website
PNB SO Result Release Date 2022
You can check your result online mode sitting at home. Which will be prepared on the basis of marks of the exam only. You can easily get your result by visiting the official website. To get recruited for this post, you have to first pass the written test. After passing this exam you will be called for an interview. In the end, you will be recruited on the basis of interviews only.
PNB SO Cut Off Marks 2022
The cut off marks are decided separately for all the categories. About which all the candidates must be aware. The cut off marks are prepared on the basis of total applicants, total vacancies, and the difficulty of the exam. About which you will get complete information in our article today. Therefore, for complete information, read the table given below carefully till the end, which is as follows-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks [Expected]
|GEN
|94.30
|OBC
|87.15
|SC
|77.15
|ST
|75.25
Punjab National Bank SO Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released only after the declaration of the result. In which the name of only those candidates will be given who will be recruited for this post. So if your name will not be there on this list then you cannot be admitted to this post. For more information about this, if you want, you can check by visiting the official website. For which the link to the website has been provided in our article.
Details Printed on the Result:
All the candidates must be aware that what details will be given in the result. That’s why we want to tell you that the details given in your result are as follows-
- Organization name
- Candidate name
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Father’s name
- Total marks
- Percentage-wise marks
- The final result, etc.
PNB SO Merit List PDF Download 2022
- First of all, you have to go to the PNB website.
- Select the result option on the home page.
- After which the next page will open in front of you.
- In which fill your registration number and DOB etc.
- Save the result and download the PDF.
If you have any queries regarding PNB SO Result 2022 then feel free to message me in the comment section. Stay connected with our website for more information.
|Official Website
|Click Here
|DMER Homepage
|Click Here
Readers and writers: A cougar attack, life and love in the ’70s and a novel set in Ukraine
It’s Minnesota fiction Sunday, with a deadly cougar attack (or is it?), a story about a couple who live and love in the ’70s and ’80s, and a novel set in Ukraine that’s written for young adults but everybody should read, given the war going on in that devastated country.
“Cougar Claw” by Cary J. Griffith (Adventure Publications, $16.99)
Much of what Sam had found at the kill site was troubling, but as he considered the possibilities, was it realistic to think someone had somehow used a cougar to have Jack killed? … There was a prominent citizen who had been visciously killed in a frightening and bizarre manner. And there was plenty about it that didn’t make sense.
It’s reassuring to know that if you wander the Minnesota River Valley bottoms near Savage, you probably won’t be attacked by a cougar. Unless someone wants you dead.
In his second adventure featuring U.S. Fish & Wildlife special agent Sam Rivers, natural history writer Griffith takes us to the wild area around Savage, where a prominent businessman is found dead, apparently the victim of a cougar.
The local sheriff, Rusty Benson, is running for reelection, and he wants the case closed quickly. Law enforcement officers don’t know much about cougars, whose range is north of the Twin Cities, but there is enough evidence to credibly suppose there’s a dangerous wild animal in the area.
When Rivers is called in to verify the kill, he’s suspicious. There are too many clues inconsistent with cougar behavior. Cougars are almost never seen near metropolitan areas. The animal’s footprints are odd. and cougars always feed immediately after a kill. But the victim’s body was not mutilated. And why didn’t the cougar stay nearby guarding its feast?
After testy exchanges with the sheriff, Rivers joins a party of hunters to take down the animal, accompanied by Gray, his big wolf/malamute cross in training to become a search and rescue dog. With them is Diane, a newspaper reporter Sam met during a case on the Iron Range in the first Rivers novel, “Wolf Kill.”
As the sheriff’s patience with Rivers’ questions runs out, he assigns a deputy to keep track of the agent to be sure Rivers isn’t snooping where he doesn’t belong. But he does it anyway, interviewing the dead man’s widow, who will inherit a lot of money because her husband’s company is being sold. Then there’s the company executives who stand to make money from the sale. And who, the reader wonders, are the people who call themselves by phony names as they plot behind Rivers’ back?
It’s not a spoiler to reveal that, in the end, this case is not fully resolved and Rivers will surely meet the killer again.
Rives is an interesting character, a quiet guy who sometimes seems distant because he concentrates so completely on the case. His knowledge of nature and predators offers insights city people might not know about. For instance, cougars are also known as mountain lions, puma, panther and catamount. The animal has four long canine teeth embedded in lower and upper jaws that can open to an angle of nearly 120 degrees.
Sam Rivers is a welcome addition to the growing list of crime fiction protagonists by Minnesota writers. His love of nature and creatures, even predators, permeates the plot.
Griffith, who lives in Rosemount, has a master’s degree in library science from the University of Minnesota. Besides the Rivers series he writes non-fiction, including the Minnesota Book Award-winning “Opening Goliath,” about the discovery, exploration, and politics surrounding a cave complex in southeastern Minnesota.
If parts of this book seem familiar it’s because the Minneapolis Star Tribune published the original version, titled “Savage Minnesota,” in a summer serialization. But there were no printed copies of the book and five years later the first Sam Rivers novel, “Wolves,” was published. After a rewrite with suggestions from mystery author Mary Logue, this retitled version of the story is now in print.
About the main character, the author says: “I’ve always liked Sam Rivers, and though he had a difficult childhood and is flawed, his love of remote places and the solace he finds in wilderness are passions many of us share.”
Griffith will sign copies of his novel from 10 to 111:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Lake Country booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
“Other People Manage” by Ellen Hawley (British-based Swift Press; Kindle edition available in the U.S. for $16.88)
Ellen Hawley has lived in Cornwall, England, for 15 years, and this novel is her first published in the U.K.
But Minnesotans who were in the local literary community before she left will remember her. She edited The View From the Loft for the Minneapolis-based literary center where she taught. She won Loft-McKnight and Minnesota State Arts Board grants, and worked on the North Country Press underground newspaper.
Hawley was living here when two of her novels were published by local small presses.
Her experiences as a cab driver inspired her 1998 debut, “Trip Sheets”(Milkweed Editions), named for the records cab drivers kept to show where they drove each day and how much money they made. Her second Minnesota book, “Open Line” (Coffee House Press), is political satire about a bored radio talk show host who suggests to a caller the Vietnam War was a hoax. She unleashes public paranoia, but loves the attention. (Does that sound timely?)
Which brings us to “Other People Manage,” a quiet novel about the love between big Marge, a bus driver, and Peg, in training to be a psychotherapist. They meet in a Minneapolis Coffee House in the 1970s and stay together until Peg’s death 20 years later. Marge is the sometimes sardonic, sometimes baffled, but always loving narrator of this story with family at its heart.
During their lives the women often act as parents to the two children of Deena, Peg’s sister, who leaves the kids with her sister Jude for months at a time. As the children grow and become family, Marge and Peg have the same everyday challenges other people have.
Hawley’s writing is spare but Meg and Peg are fully realized characters. Even Deena, who abandons her children now and then, is sort of sympathetic. Marge and Peg manage, as other people do.
“The Hidden Room” by William Durbin and Barbara Durbin (Lake Vermillion Press, $11.99)
This riveting story of a Jewish family who lived in a cave in Ukraine during the last year of World War II is written for middle grade readers but it should be read by everyone who watches the horrors unfolding in that country now.
Written by the Durbin husband/wife team, it’s based on the true story of Esther Stermer and her family, who took refuge in a cave, as did many others, when the Nazis invaded their village in Ukraine.
Less talented authors could have made this story almost too difficult to read, since it brings up the holodomor, when Josef Stalin starved millions of Ukrainians (and others) in the early 1930s. The Nazis of course are no better than the Soviets, shooting Jews into their graves. And some Ukrainians were eager to reveal Jewish neighbors’ hiding places.
Yet the fictional family in the book finds ways to laugh as they try to grow used to the darkness of their cave. Jacob, who’s 14, tries to look after his 4-year-old brother, Eli, and 9-year-old sister, Rachel, when he’s not cutting wood with his dad under cover of darkness. They have supplies, thanks to Stepan, son of their kind next door neighbor who is risking her life to help them.
Much of the book is about how people stay alive and sane living in darkness (they do have lamps) always worrying about when the food will run out. When they take in Elena, a Ukrainian girl, the food supply gets tighter, but they consider her a daughter even though she’s a Christian. Elena and Jacob are the only ones capable of sneaking out under cover of darkness to forage for nuts and other foods the mother can use for making stew. But as winter lingers, there isn’t anything to forage for in the surrounding forest and the family is close to starvation.
Besides interesting historical information about Ukraine, this fast-paced novel is also exciting when Jacob and Elena evade enemy tanks, with humor provided by Eli’s obsession with thoughts of jelly doughnuts. And there’s bravery, including the mother’s insistence that things are gong to be OK and how she somehow finds ways to celebrate Jewish holidays and the kids’ birthdays, even though there isn’t much to eat.
Bill Durbin, winner of two Minnesota Book Awards, has written 14 novels. He and his wife, a teacher, lived on Lake Vermillion on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and reside now in Duluth.
