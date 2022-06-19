News
GRIDLOCK SAM: A busy sports week ahead means traffic
Sunday, June 19 – Saturday, June 25
ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING RULES ARE SUSPENDED MONDAY, JUNETEENTH (OBSERVED)
It’s a big week for basketball! The NBA Draft will take place at Barclays on Thursday at 8 p.m. Expect a huge media presence at Flatbush Ave. and Atlantic Ave.
On Thursday, the Fulton Mall/MetroTech Area Fair will take place on Lawrence St. from Fulton St. to Willoughby St. in Brooklyn from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vinyl Nights will be taking place at Bella Abzug Park in Hudson Yards in Manhattan from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Marlins face the Mets on Monday at 1 p.m. The Astros take on the Yankees, Thursday at 7 p.m.
John Mulaney takes to the stage at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 8 p.m.
The Pearl St. ramp to the northbound FDR will be fully shut Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Continue on Dover St., turn left onto South St., and proceed to Montgomery St. to access the Drive.
The Madison Ave. Bridge will be fully shut Monday through Friday, midnight to 5 a.m. Use the 145th St. Bridge instead.
G service is suspended Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Free shuttle buses between Court Sq. and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts., connecting with the F ay Jay St.-MetroTech
MAILBAG
Dear Gridlock Sam,
I’ve noticed the parking and traffic situation has gotten much worse in the past year or so. At the same time, there’s been a significant expansion of bike lanes. I support building more of them, but I am curious: do bike lanes make traffic slower?
R
Dear R,
It makes intuitive sense: more space for cycling, less space for cars, ergo more vehicle congestion, right? Not so simple. The Manhattan bike lane expansion in Manhattan started more than a decade ago under Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. At first speeds did drop on avenues with bike lanes but, over time, fewer cars came into Manhattan; depending on the year roughly 25-50,000 less daily traffic. Now why didn’t traffic speeds improve? Unfortunately, this was the start of the Uber/Lyft era and micro-deliveries. Midtown speeds just prior to the pandemic were the slowest since the start of last century. In 2020, traffic did loosen up considerably but today traffic is rebounding. Not only did car traffic return to 100% but truck traffic is now about 10% above pre-pandemic levels and each truck is the equivalent of 2-3 cars. So, if you think traffic is worse than ever — you’re right! Now if we can only get some of those car drivers onto bikes.
Gridlock Sam
News
ESIC SSO Result 2022 Cut Off Marks, Merit List, Answer Key PDF
If you want to get information about ESIC SSO Result 2022 then you have come to the right place. Because in our article you will be provided with clear information about the result. So that you can easily check and check your result. Along with this, you will also be provided with clear information about the Cut Off Marks and Merit List. Not only this, for information about the answer key, read our article carefully till the end.
ESIC SSO Result 2022
This recruitment is being conducted by the Employee State Insurance Corporation. Through which the application for this post was done in online mode only. Which was started on 12 March 2022. After which the last date of application was fixed for 12 April 2022. After which the application site was closed because this application was opened only for a certain period of time. All the candidates could apply only by visiting the official website.
A total of 93 vacancies have been issued by the Social Security Officer for this post. In which all the candidates will be recruited on the basis of the selection process only. For which the written examination was held on 11 June 2022. Which was conducted in a fair manner in all the examination centers. In this exam, all the candidates will be passed on the basis of their marks only. Finally, the candidates who will pass this exam will be called for an interview.
ESIC MTS Answer Key 2022
Sarkari Result 2022
ESIC Result 2022
ESIC Answer Key 2022
ESIC SSO Result 2022 – Highlights
|Conducted by
|Employee State Insurance Corporation [ESIC]
|Post name
|Social Security Officer
|Total vacancy
|93
|Frequency
|Once a year
|Apply dates
|12 March – 12 April 2022
|Exam date
|11 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result date
|Available soon
|Website
|www.esic.nic.in
ESIC SSO Result Release Date 2022
Your result will be released only on the official website. Which you can easily get through your registration number and roll number. The result will be prepared on the basis of marks of the exam only. You can easily check your result by sitting at home. This recruitment is being conducted at the national level. All the candidates had applied in large numbers from different states.
ESIC SSO Cut Off Marks 2022
The Cut Off Marks will be prepared on the basis of Total Vacancies, Total Applicants, and Difficulty of Exams. Cut off marks will be released in online mode. You can check by visiting the official website. The cut off marks are released every year separately. It is released before the result. Which is prepared separately for all categories. Full details are given in the table below-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks
|GEN
|NA
|OBC
|NA
|SC
|NA
|ST
|NA
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation SSO Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released only on the official website. Which is released shortly after the result. Merit list is prepared on the basis of result marks and cut off marks only. In this list, only those candidates who will be named will be recruited for this post. So if your name will not be given in the merit list after the release of the result then you cannot get admitted to this post.
ESIC SSO Answer Key PDF 2022
The answer key will be released only about a week or two after the exam. In which clear information will be provided about the questions and answers of your examination. So after the exam, all the students must check the answer key. By this, you can check how many marks you can get in this exam. You can easily check the answer key in online mode only by visiting the official website.
10th Time table 2022
12th Time table 2022
10th Result 2022
12th Result 2022
How to check the Result online?
- First of all, you have to go to ESIC.
- Then select the result on the home page.
- Then fill in your details correctly.
- Your result will open on your display screen.
- Save the result as well as download it.
If you want to ask anything about ESIC SSO Result 2022, then feel free to message us in the comment section. We will definitely reply to you as soon as possible.
News
‘Pitching at its finest’: Johnny Cueto shuts down a potent Houston Astros offense in a 7-0 Chicago White Sox win
Johnny Cueto volunteered to pitch Sunday when the Chicago White Sox needed help after starter Michael Kopech exited in the first inning with right knee discomfort.
Cueto entered in the third against the Texas Rangers and tossed five innings in the second relief appearance of his 15-season career.
He was back in his usual starter’s role Saturday against the Houston Astros and was in complete control against one of the best lineups in baseball.
Cueto allowed two hits, struck out five and walked two in seven innings, pitching the Sox to a 7-0 victory against the Astros in front of 36,747 at Minute Maid Park.
“I just tried to keep the ball low in the zone because I know that they can hit,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “I was good with executing.”
A few hours after the Astros scored 10 runs in one inning during Friday’s 13-3 victory, Cueto kept them off-balance to earn his first win with the Sox.
“(Friday) night was a bad game for us,” Cueto said. “But I always say you need to keep your head up. Keep your head up and be optimistic and come back the next day and try to do your job.”
Cueto (1-3) did just that.
The only hits he surrendered were a Jose Altuve single to center leading off the first and an Alex Bregman infield single leading off the seventh. Both of those runners were erased on double plays.
Cueto helped the Sox to their first win at Minute Maid Park since May 23, 2019, snapping a streak of seven straight losses — including two in the 2021 postseason.
“That’s pitching at its finest,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said.
Cueto hadn’t received much run support since joining the Sox. That changed Saturday against Justin Verlander.
The entirely right-handed-hitting starting lineup had success, often taking the ball the other way.
“We know you are going to have to stay on the ball because he’s a Hall of Famer to be, so I thought it was a very intelligent approach,” La Russa said.
Danny Mendick and Andrew Vaughn singled to right, loading the bases with one out in the third. Luis Robert brought two home with a single to right for the game’s first runs.
José Abreu drove in two with a double to left, extending the lead to 4-0.
The hot hitting continued in the fourth. Josh Harrison singled to right and scored when Vaughn’s hard-hit grounder went through the legs of second baseman Altuve. Robert had a two-run double down the left-field line, stretching the lead to 7-0.
Robert had three hits and four RBIs. Vaughn had three hits and scored twice.
“My approach was the same as always,” Robert said through an interpreter. “I just tried to make good contact and put the ball in play.”
Verlander exited after Robert’s hit in the fourth. He allowed seven runs, four earned, on nine hits with three strikeouts in 3⅔ innings. His ERA went from 1.94 to 2.30.
“After that support, I just said ‘OK, I just need to keep the game as it is right now, I need to keep my focus,’ ” Cueto said. “Because sometimes you can lose it. And I was able to do that.”
Cueto’s ERA went from 3.53 to 2.95. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his six starts.
“With his contribution to what we are doing, that’s how he has pitched his whole career,” La Russa said. “He has given us a tremendous lift.”
The Sox had been held to three runs or fewer in four of Cueto’s first five starts. The one time they surpassed the mark was in his Sox debut May 16 in Kansas City, Mo., where Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th for a 5-3 victory.
“It’s nothing personal, Johnny,” La Russa said. “But that’s a makeup (Saturday). Against a guy like Verlander, a lot of really good at-bats. Stringing hits together, hitting down in the count. It was a lot of major-league hitting (Saturday).”
And big-time pitching from Cueto, who said he didn’t feel any linger effects from the relief appearance.
“I just like to work,” Cueto said. “Work hard, execute, try to keep the ball low in the zone and work hard to stay healthy. That’s the most important thing.”
Sox plan patience with Yoán Moncada, Giants claim Yermín Mercedes
The Sox played Saturday without third baseman Yoán Moncada, who left Friday’s game in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.
“We’re going to wait, wait it out (Sunday) and see how he is Monday,” La Russa said. “Got checked today. There’s something there, but it’s not so much of a problem that we can’t be a little bit patient to see if it comes through. See how he feels.”
Former Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes was claimed off of waivers by the San Francisco Giants. Mercedes, who was named the AL Rookie of the Month for April in 2021 but cooled off and was optioned to Charlotte on July 2, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
News
PNB SO Result 2022 Cut Off Marks, Merit List PDF Download
Clear information about PNB SO Result 2022 will be made available to you in our article. In our article, you will be told when your cut off marks and merit list will be released. so that you can easily get it. Apart from this, step-by-step information will also be provided to you about the process of getting the result in our article. Therefore, read the article given on our website carefully till the end.
PNB SO Result 2022
This exam is conducted every year by Punjab National Bank. For which a large number of candidates had applied. The written exam for this post was held on 21st June 2022. Which was conducted in a completely fair manner in all the examination centers. You will be passed in this exam only on the basis of your marks. This recruitment is being conducted at the state level, so the job location of the selected candidates will also be Punjab.
A total of 145 vacancies have been released for the post of Special Officer. For which the application was started on 22 April 2022. After which the last date of application was fixed as 7 May 2022. After which the application site was closed. Because this application was opened only for a certain time. For all the candidates had applied in online mode only by visiting the official website.
PNB SO Recruitment 2022
PNB SO Syllabus 2022
PNB SO Recruitment 2022
PNB Patanjali Credit Card
Sarkari Result 2022
Free Job Alert 2022
PNB SO Result 2022 – Highlights
|Organization name
|Punjab National Bank. [PNB]
|Post name
|Special Officer
|Total vacancy
|145
|State name
|Punjab
|Application dates
|22 April – 7 May 2022
|Exam date
|21 June 2022
|Result mode
|Online
|Result status
|Release soon
|Website
PNB SO Result Release Date 2022
You can check your result online mode sitting at home. Which will be prepared on the basis of marks of the exam only. You can easily get your result by visiting the official website. To get recruited for this post, you have to first pass the written test. After passing this exam you will be called for an interview. In the end, you will be recruited on the basis of interviews only.
PNB SO Cut Off Marks 2022
The cut off marks are decided separately for all the categories. About which all the candidates must be aware. The cut off marks are prepared on the basis of total applicants, total vacancies, and the difficulty of the exam. About which you will get complete information in our article today. Therefore, for complete information, read the table given below carefully till the end, which is as follows-
|Category
|Cut Off Marks [Expected]
|GEN
|94.30
|OBC
|87.15
|SC
|77.15
|ST
|75.25
Punjab National Bank SO Merit List 2022
The merit list will be released only after the declaration of the result. In which the name of only those candidates will be given who will be recruited for this post. So if your name will not be there on this list then you cannot be admitted to this post. For more information about this, if you want, you can check by visiting the official website. For which the link to the website has been provided in our article.
Details Printed on the Result:
All the candidates must be aware that what details will be given in the result. That’s why we want to tell you that the details given in your result are as follows-
- Organization name
- Candidate name
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Father’s name
- Total marks
- Percentage-wise marks
- The final result, etc.
10th Time table 2022
12th Time table 2022
10th Result 2022
12th Result 2022
PNB SO Merit List PDF Download 2022
- First of all, you have to go to the PNB website.
- Select the result option on the home page.
- After which the next page will open in front of you.
- In which fill your registration number and DOB etc.
- Save the result and download the PDF.
If you have any queries regarding PNB SO Result 2022 then feel free to message me in the comment section. Stay connected with our website for more information.
