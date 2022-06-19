Finance
How to Automate Your Massage Business
There is only one of you and hopefully lots of them. If you are a massage therapist with your own practice, chances are you are in need of new ways to streamline your business administrative processes. Your time is best spent in session,working-out knots and relieving tension, not sitting behind a desk staring at a computer screen. Unfortunately, you cannot simply ignore phone work, appointment setting, marketing, and client follow-up. These are necessary tasks for your business’ success. However, for most small massage practices outsourcing work or hiring an assistant is cost prohibitive. The solution? Leverage the power of technology to automate your massage business as much as possible by doing the following:
- Create and Maintain a well-designed and Informative Website -In today’s market, having a website is not an option. It is a necessity. Clients assume a “successful” business will have a web presence and of course you do not want to disappoint them. Your website should provide an accurate overview of your services. Whether or not you include a price list is a matter of preference. Most spas and therapist do. Keep in mind, many clients will make a decision to schedule an appointment with you based on the types of services you offer and at what price. Include your available appointment times and instructions on how to schedule a session. An FAQ section with the most common questions (i.e What to bring to a session? Are credit cards accepted? What to expect during the first session? etc.) will allow you to address clients’ concerns easily and effectively
- Online Appointment Schedulers – Booking a first time appointment with a new client can sometimes take upwards of thirty to forty-five minutes. New clients often have questions. Of course you want to take the time to answer their questions and make your clients feel comfortable. Whether it’s through your websites FAQ’s or if it’s specific to a medical condition, when they come in addressing client concerns is necessary. The interactions you want to avoid are clients sharing with you the details of their busy schedules and the explanation for why they want to come Saturday at 2:00pm instead of Saturday at 11:00am. With an online appointment scheduler clients can peruse your availability and schedule their appointment accordingly. If they need to reschedule that can be done easily online without the shame and stress of them calling in speaking with you. Not only do online appointment schedulers help you to automate your massage business but it empowers your clients, as well.
- Virtual Phones – No one wants to sit in an office and wait for a phone to ring. Chances are if you are in your office you’re in session and if you are not in session you are out marketing, running errands, or taking care of personal business. With standard business phones your best option is to forward your number to your cell phone. If you are running your business off your cell phone, you’re forced to have two cell phones, one for business and one for personal use, or you run the risk of mixing business calls with personal calls – not a good thing. The better solution is to use a virtual phone. For only $4.88 a month you can use the virtual phone service of phone.com and project a professional image to your clients. Your calls can follow you anywhere. You have the option of an auto attendant, unlimited voicemail boxes, call screening, call transfers, after-hours greetings, etc.
- Email Marketing (Using AutoResponders) – Following up with clients after a first session could not be easier if you use an autoresponder. Autoresponders allow you to pre-type messages for clients, save them within your account, and then schedule a time to send them. The software does the rest. So for example, you could set up a campaign that automatically sends out a welcome email to all new clients, then sends a what to expect e-mail two days before the scheduled appointment, and a follow-up email the day after a session. Are you running a special or want to wish clients a happy holiday? You can send an email blast (using a pre-designed graphic template) to your entire client list. It’s easy to stay in touch and follow-up with clients when done the right way.
- Texting Sevices – Lastly, effectively keeping in touch with an ever mobile client base is essential to automating your massage business. Clients need to stay informed and connected. What better way than their cell phones? (Most people will not leave home without them) With e-mails, websites, virtual phones and online schedulers you are relying on the client to take action in order to receive your communication. They must check their email, browse the internet or call a number. With texting you are able to bring the communication directly to them. No extra steps necessary. Do you need to remind a client of an appointment? Text them. Want to inform them of your referral program? Text them. Need to advertise your Valentine’s Day special? You got it…text them. With free texting services like textmarks.com, you can get the word out to hundreds of clients at once and focus your energies more on providing the best massage experience possible, not chasing down clients.
Cellphoney
With a smirk I have to admit I’m beginning to become the Old Fart that I’ve spent my life despising. You know who I’m talking about; the guy/person who says stuff like, “I just don’t understand the things people do these days.”
Well, I don’t.
The other day I was doing my photography and in the midst of a particularly spectacular sunset (as if they’re not all!), in one of the most remote parts of the world, some people came into frame. No sweat. I like people. They tend to add to my pictures, like little speckles of energy that dance on the body of this big ol’ Mama.
And then, sitting down together side-by-side in perfect frame position for a shot of the sun enflaming the ocean just over their heads, they each shook a cell phone out of their respective pockets and dialed in to some moments somewhere else.
One of my life quests has been to learn to be more here, more present in each moment. As if to insult a lifetime of seeking, everywhere I go are people being THERE now! On the street, in their cars, in your driveway, next to you at the restaurant, coming out of the rest room, in the middle of a conversation even! Wherever you go, whatever you do you are surrounded by people whose bodies are in front of you, but their presence is elsewhere.
It’s not like this was new to me. Somehow, though, this one just felt like a brand new insult. Right at the place where you surrender your cares to the richness of the moment– one of the few places where you can actually share your solitude with another human being – lives the Intruder.
When this cell phone thing first started to leave the cities and get more rural I was living in an intentional community in Oregon. It was (a surprisingly eclectic group of) about 30 adults and 8 kids living on 87 acres and running conference and permaculture design centers along with hosting a personal growth workshop and publishing a magazine. We were known as a community that really seeks to work the interpersonal connection angle into the day-to-day (and formidable!) tasks of living as examples of sustainability.
As you may guess, although not on the radical “tree-sitter” side, even the former Navy Intelligence Officers in the community amongst us were clearly oriented toward a value system of relationship over action, presence over distance.
But then, in my fifth year there, more and more “guests” (people coming to a conference and spending the weekend living with us) were shaking out their cell phones and walking around (of course within the confines of “live” spots or whatever they’re called) the property — trails, creeks, meadows — chatting away with the ethers.
Every week we had a business meeting. In one such meeting, where we decide policy and such, barely thinking twice about it, I put a motion up for consensus on setting aside a specific area for people to use their cell phones.
Hell, there was precedent. Years ago the community did the same thing with cigarette smokers. There was one little spot on the property, near the conference center classrooms where one could go to smoke. The truth is, it was a dismal lean-to type shed with one lousy chair and an ugly, open coffee can for butts sitting on the concrete walk. If I had come to that community a smoker, I would have quit out of sheer embarrassment. Since the area was in full view of the paths leading to the center, it always looked quite zoo-ish, the only thing missing being Dunce caps for the less-than 1%ers.
It was my fervent hope that the community would feel that such sequestration would help individuals face themselves much more directly. Hopefully, which seemed to be true for smokers, eventually enough people would feel uncomfortable enough so that word would get out that of course we’re tolerant, but if you smoke or use a cell phone on this chunk of nature, you’re gonna feel like an idiot.
I figured it would be a slam-dunk to get this one through but Boy, was I wrong! No sooner had the words, “I’m sick of seeing the ugly little glowing Bastards everywhere I turn,” come out of my mouth than I noticed three or four hands out of a table of about 18 people reflexively going to some part of their clothing or anatomy to make sure they had their cell phones with them.
It reminded me of when I was a paramedic and walked into a tough-ass bar on the other side of the tracks when we — me and my partner being the only white guys around — would catch little metal glints of knives and guns getting made ready out of the corner of our eyes.
And these were my fellow communitarians. It was then I knew life as I’ve known it is over.
Back to the beach. My first thought was, “What the hell am I gonna do with this shot?” But then I realized, “Crap, they’re all like this!!”
I’ve taken so many Primo-shots of deeply touching Nature with people and cell phones in them that I may as well gear my whole portfolio toward spinning Marlboro Man images into Cellular Phone-promoting spreads and foldouts and brochures and whatevers and at least make some money off the damn photos I end up chucking because this unnatural thing is occurring.
And now, it’s exponentially getting worse because the cell phones take pictures.
On photographic projects on the beach, even as short a time ago as May (2005) I could work with sunset and shoot people celebrating it and not worry once about the result. Today (September) and in any shot with five or more people in it, one of them is pointing their phone either at their ear or at someone else. Some of my pictures look like the stand-off of multiple gunmen in one of (actually, many of!) Quentin Tarantino’s flicks.
How arrogant am I, though!
For being all of that balanced person who I claim to be, here I am negating the experience of other humans for nothing more than my own grasping need to die in a world that is familiar to me.
Probably ten years from now, it will be as common to have people pictures laden with cellular phones as it was to see handkerchiefs in the pockets (suit pockets, no less!) of men on the street in photos taken in the 1950’s.
Why does that sound terrifying to me?
Besides, if I had spent a little more time observing and less time bitching while up on the bluff, I may have found that, indeed, each of these people was beaming out photographs of that joyful sunset to their target callers. How Sweet — sharing this glorious moment with friends in Louisiana under four feet of water!
It’s hard enough to be in a rotten mood and have to listen to that bubbly fool on the other end of any phone. But to be able to get the whole picture of that joy is torturous. The moment becomes a series of thumbscrews bleating, “See how Happy I am? What’s wrong with your miserable existence?”
You’re so damn busy getting annoyed at the callers happiness you can’t even appreciate the beauty that’s around you, that’s the soul that cellphones suck out of you.
What will happen to our anonymity and privacy? “C’mon, Dear, I know you’re miserable but turn on the camera so I can really see!”
No, I will not get a cell-phone. I don’t have to. The last time my motorcycle and I broke down on the road, for instance, I just jumped out in the middle of the highway, spread my fingers with my pinkie pointed to my mouth and my thumb to my ear and within four cars and a near side-swipe, some guy pulled over and let me use his cell phone to call for help.
Like any red-blooded American, of course I reserve the right to be a hypocrite. But still, because I am an American, I shouldn’t have to give up my inalienable right to hide. Places to hide are getting fewer and further between, and that, in the final analysis, is my bitch with cell phones and their spawn.
Now, the privileged drive SUV’s with those systems that put you in touch with Central Command immediately in the event of an emergency. Like if one of the kids in the back seat says “I gotta pee,” next thing you know a voice comes out of the heavens to say, “Just make the next left, go two blocks and turn into the McDonald’s…Oh, and while you’re there, don’t forget to Supersize the fries, the extra salt will help the kids hold their bladders longer, and Mr. Mandel, please don’t run the red light like you did that one three blocks ago.”
Though I have nothing against him personally, when Gary Coleman tells me (in commercials slathered over TV, Internet AND Movies!) “Somebody should” know where I am every minute of my life, I can’t help but wince and prepare for Armegeddon.
I know it starts with people like Gary appearing to me to prepare me for the way life will be. I know the same technology that will let you see and talk to me will let “them” see and listen to me, and frankly, I want no part of it.
Unless, of course, I get stranded.
The e-Marketing Plan – Brief Overview and Working Scheme
I. Summary of a marketing plan
The marketing planning (concretized in the marketing plan) is an essential organizational activity, considering the hostile and complex competitive business environment. Our ability and skills to perform profitable sales are affected by hundreds of internal and external factors that interact in a difficult way to evaluate. A marketing manager must understand and build an image upon these variables and their interactions, and must take rational decisions.
Let us see what do we call a “marketing plan”? It is the result of the planning activity, a document that includes a review of the organization’s place in the market, an analysis of the STEP factors as well as a SWOT analysis. A complete plan would also formulate some presumptions on why we think the past marketing strategy was successful or not. The next phase shall present the objectives we set, together with the strategies to achieve these objectives. In a logical sequence, we will further need to evaluate the results and formulate alternative plans of action. A plan would consist in details of responsibilities, costs, sales prognosis and budgeting issues.
In the end, we should not forget to specify how the plan (or plans) will be controlled, by what means we will measure its results.
We will see how to build the marketing plan, what is its structure: after we will see how to build the traditional marketing plan, we will take a look at the e-marketing plan and see how the unique features of the internet will require some changes in the approach of writing a marketing plan.
But, before we continue, we must understand and accept that steps of the marketing plan are universal. It is a logical approach of the planning activity, no matter where we apply it. The differences you meet from a plan to another consist in the degree of formality accorded to each phase, depending on the size and nature of the organization involved. For example, a small and not diversified company would adopt less formal procedures, because the managers in these cases have more experience and functional knowledge than the subordinates, and they are able to achieve direct control upon most factors. On the other hand, in a company with diversified activity, it is less likely that top managers have functional information in a higher degree than the subordinate managers. Therefore, the planning process must be formulated to ensure a strict discipline for everyone involved in the decisional chain.
II. The general marketing plan
The classical marketing plan would follow the following scheme of 8 stages:
1. Declaring the mission: this is the planning stage when we establish the organizational orientations and intentions, thus providing a sense of direction. In most cases, this is a general presentation of the company’s intentions and almost has a philosophic character.
2. Establishing current objectives: it is essential for the organization to try to determine with preciseness the objectives to be reached. These objectives, in order to be viable, must be SMART. SMART is an acronym and stands for “Specific”, “Measurable”, “Attainable”, “Realistic” and “Timed”. The objectives must also convey the general organizational mission.
3. Gathering information: this stage is based on the concept of marketing audit. After performing the audit of the macro-environment by analyzing the STEP factors (social, technologic, economic and politic), we should turn the focus upon the immediate extern environment (the micro-environment) and analyze the competitive environment, the costs and the market. Finally, we will conclude with the SWOT analysis, by this way we will have a general view upon the internal environment compared to the external one. The SWOT analysis combine the two perspectives, from the inside and from the outside, because the Strengths and the Weaknesses are internal issues of an organization, while the Opportunities and Threads come from the outside.
4. Re-formulating objectives: after the close examination of data gathered in the previous stage, sometimes it is needed to re-formulate the initial objectives, in order to address all the issues that might have come up from the previous stage. The distance between the initial objective and the re-formulated objective will be covered by appropriate strategies. We must ensure the re-formulated objective is SMART as well.
5. Establishing strategies: several strategies are to be formulated, in order to cover the distance between what we want to achieve and what is possible to achieve, with the resources at our disposal. As we would usually have several options, we should analyze them and chose the one with more chances to achieve the marketing objectives.
6. Plan of actions: consists in a very detailed description of the procedures and means to implement the actions we want to take. For example, if the strategy implies a raise in advertising volume, the plan of actions should establish where the advertisements will be placed, the dates and frequency of the advertising campaigns, a set of procedures to evaluate their effectiveness. The actions we plan to take must be clearly formulated, measurable, and the results must be monitored and evaluated.
7. Implementation and control: consist in the series of activities that must be performed in order to run the marketing plan in accordance to the objectives set by the marketer. At this stage, it is critical to gain the support of all members if the organization, especially when the marketing plan is due to affect the organization from its grounds.
8. Performance measurement: constitutes the last but not the less important stage of the marketing plan, since we can achieve only what we can measure. In order to measure the performances achieved through the marketing plan, we need to constantly monitor each previous stage of the plan.
The marketing plan that has a feedback cycle, from 8th stage back to the 4th. That is because sometimes during the planning process, we might need to perform stages 4 to 8 several times before the final plan can be written.
III. The e-marketing plan
The e-marketing plan is built exactly on the same principles as the classical plan. There is no different approach, but there might be some formal differences given by the uniqueness of the internet environment. Many of these differences come from the necessity to ensure a high rate of responsiveness from the customers, since the e-world is moving faster and requires faster reaction from its companies, compared to the traditional offline marketplace.
Even though it is perfectly acceptable and is a common practice to use the 8-stage classic model for the e-marketing plan as well, you might want to consider the simplified version proposed by Chaffey, who identifies four major steps to build the e-marketing plan:
1. Strategic analysis: consists in continuous scanning of the macro- and micro-environment. The accent should fall on the consumers’ needs that change very rapidly in the online market, as well as on surveying the competitors’ actions and evaluating the opportunities offered by new technologies.
2. Defining strategic objectives: the organization must have a clear vision and establish if the media channels will complement the traditional ones, or will replace them. We must define specific objectives (don’t forget to check if they are SMART!) and we must also specify the contribution of the online activities to the organization’s turnover.
3. Formulating strategies – we do that by addressing the following essential issues:
– develop strategies towards the target markets;
– positioning and differentiating strategies;
– establish priorities of online activities;
– focus attention and efforts on CRM and financial control;
– formulate strategies for product development;
– develop business models with well-established strategies for new products or services, as well as pricing policies;
– necessity for some organizational restructuring;
– changes in the structure of communication channels.
4. Implementing strategies: includes careful execution of all necessary steps to achieve established objectives. It could refer re-launching of a website, promo campaigns for a new or rewritten site, monitoring website efficiency and many more.
Note: a common strategy to achieve e-marketing objectives is the communication strategy. The steps to built a coherent communication plan will be presented within a further article.
IV. The e-marketing plan (sample titles)
1. Executive Summary
a. overview upon present conjuncture;
b. key aspects of the strategic e-marketing plan.
2. Situational Analysis
a. characteristics of the e-market;
b. possible factors of success;
c. competitors’ analysis;
d. technological factors;
e. legal factors;
f. social factors;
g. possible problems and opportunities.
3. The e-Marketing Objectives
a. product profile;
b. target market;
c. sales objectives.
4. The e-Marketing Strategies
a. product strategies;
b. price strategies;
c. promotion strategies;
d. distribution strategies.
5. Technical Issues
a. website content;
b. website “searcheability”;
c. logging security (for customers and staff);
d. customer registration procedure;
e. multimedia;
f. autoresponders;
g. order forms and feedback forms;
h. access levels to online resources;
i. credit card transactions;
j. website hosting;
k. website publishing;
l. technical staff (size, requirements)
6. Appendix
7. Bibliography
Osteopathy As a Top Health Care Career Choice
What is Osteopathic Health Care?
The health profession of Osteopathy (founded in 1874 by Dr. Andrew Taylor Still in the USA) is an established internationally recognized manual medicine system of diagnosis and treatment, which lays its main emphasis on the structural and functional integrity of the musculoskeletal system.
Osteopathic health practitioners use a variety of hands-on physical treatments. These include soft tissue techniques, joint mobilization & manipulation, muscle energy treatment and functional (strain and counter strain) techniques. These techniques are normally employed together with exercise, dietary, and occupational advice in an attempt to help patients recover from pain, disease and injury.
There are two types of osteopaths. European style Osteopaths (also known as osteopathic manual practitioners, manual osteopaths, traditional osteopaths & classical osteopaths) do not prescribe medications or perform surgery, while American style osteopaths (also known as osteopathic physicians) perform surgery and prescribe medications as well as using osteopathic techniques in managing a patient’s condition.
Osteopathy as a Career Choice
Osteopathic health care is one of the most complete health care systems in the world. It is a distinctive form of medical practice. The practice of manual osteopathy utilizes all available modern manual medicine techniques to assess injury and diseases of muscles, bones, joints and nerves. It also offers the added benefit of hands-on diagnosis and treatment through a system of therapy known as osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM). Osteopathic manual practitioners understand how all the body’s systems are interconnected and how each one affects the others. They focus special attention on the musculoskeletal system, which reflects and influences the condition of all other body systems.
Osteopathy is the fastest growing health care profession in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Iran & Europe. The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) in a report released in December 2012 and published by the Toronto Star; titled “the Top 25 Occupations in Demand” included manual osteopathy in #13 of the occupations in demand in Canada.
The average salary for a new manual osteopathy graduate who works as an employee in a health or rehab clinic is generally between $30 to $40 per hour in Europe, Australia, Caribbean and North America and $10 to $20 in Asia, Latin America and Africa. Manual osteopaths in private osteopathic practice generally charge between $90 to $140 per hour of treatment in Europe, North America, Australia & Caribbean and $20 to $60 per hour in Asia, Latin America & Africa.
For patients injured in a motor vehicle related accident in Ontario (Canada) all auto insurers cover osteopathic treatments at the rate of $53.66 per hour as per fee guideline set by Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO).
The average income of manual osteopaths in Canada and USA is $90,000 per year. In Australia it is $78,000 and in United Kingdom (UK) it is 58,000 Euro. The average income of American style osteopathic physicians varies greatly as it depends on the speciality they practice. It is $161,000 to $576,000 per year.
There is virtually no unemployment in this health care profession. Almost all European style osteopaths find employment within a few months upon graduation.
European style osteopaths are found worldwide. There are approximately 4500 osteopaths in United Kingdom (UK), 1500 manual osteopaths in Canada, 1000 manual osteopaths in Brazil and 67,000 doctors of osteopathic medicine in the USA, and a few thousands more spread around the world in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Panama, Colombia, China, Iran, India, South Korea, Japan, Greece, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam, Venezuela, Latvia, St Martin, Barbados, Jamaica, Bermuda, Costa Rica, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Pakistan, Israel, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Italy, and Netherlands amongst others. Nearly half of them are women.
The number of osteopaths worldwide has increased exponentially in the past few years largely due to National Academy of Osteopathy making the diploma program in osteopathy available to students worldwide through an online method of education.
Where do Osteopaths work?
European style Osteopaths have the option of opening their own manual osteopathy clinics; or to rent rooms in established medical, health or rehab clinics and benefit from cross referrals; or to work as employees in other osteopathic, medical, chiropractic, physiotherapy, athletic therapy, massage or rehab clinics.
Most osteopathic manual practitioners work in private osteopathy clinics, often as sole proprietor, associate or employee. However, the increase in multidisciplinary health care facilities and physical rehabilitation clinics in Canada, USA, Australia & United Kingdom has opened new opportunities for osteopathic manual practitioners to collaborate with other health care professionals (such as family physicians, chiropractors, registered massage therapists, naturopaths, athletic therapists, kinesiologists, podiatrists, chiropodists, occupational therapists, ergonomists, and physiotherapists) and benefit patients with interprofessional care. A small numbers of osteopaths also work in hospitals, nursing homes, health spas, sports teams, insurance companies claims services department, fitness clubs, osteopathic colleges, motor vehicle accident (MVA) assessment centres and other institutions.
Most new graduates start their professional work as employees. Later they establish their own private clinics.
Becoming an Osteopath
To become an osteopath one must graduates from an accredited osteopathic school, college or university. The programs vary in length and diplomas and degrees offered. The diploma programs are generally between 1000 to 2000 hours and the degree programs between 3000 to 4500 hours. The time it takes to graduate depends on the osteopathy program and ranges from 4 months to 4 years.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 4200 hours (4 years) of osteopathic education for students without previous health education and 1000 hours (1 year) for students with previous health education. However WHO guideline is voluntary and not mandatory. It is not a requirement to follow the WHO guideline. Some osteopathic schools follow the WHO guideline voluntarily.
The diplomas and degrees offered by osteopathic schools, colleges & universities include:
– MPH (O) – Master of Public Health (Osteopathy)
– DO – Doctor of Osteopathy BSc (O) – Bachelor of Science in Osteopathy
– DOMP – Diploma in Osteopathic Manual Practice
– MO – Master of Osteopathy
– MSc (O) – Master of Science in Osteopathy
– FOCORS – Fellow of Ontario College of Osteopathic Rehabilitation Sciences
– FACORS – Fellow of Alberta College of Osteopathic Rehabilitation Sciences
– FBCCORS – Fellow of British Columbia College of Osteopathic Rehabilitation Sciences
– DCMOEB – Diplomate of the Canadian Manual Osteopathy Examining Board
– DIOEB – Diplomate of the International Osteopathy Examining Board
The Council on Manual Osteopathy Education (CMOE) of the International Osteopathic Association has accredited the following osteopathic schools, colleges & universities which provide diploma and degree programs in osteopathy:
Online Osteopathic Education Worldwide:
• National University of Medical Sciences
• National Academy of Osteopathy
Campus Based Osteopathic Education:
• Buenos Aires School of Osteopathy (Argentina)
• Instituto Argentina de Osteopatía (Argentina)
• Osterreiches Osteopathie Kolleg (Austria)
• RMIT University (Australia)
• University of Western Sydney (Australia)
• Victoria University (Australia)
• Chiropractic and Osteopathic College of Australasia (Australia)
• Escola Brasileira De Osteopatia (Brazil)
• National Academy of Osteopathy (Canada, Program offered online worldwide & campus based)
• Collège d’Études Ostéopathiques (Canada)
• Centre Ostéopathique du Québec (Canada)
• Canadian College of Osteopathy (Canada)
• Canadian Academy of Osteopathy and Holistic Health Sciences (Canada)
• Southern Ontario College of Osteopathy (Canada)
• The Osteopathic College of Ontario (Canada)
• British College of Osteopathic Medicine (England)
• British School of Osteopathy (England)
• College of Osteopaths (England)
• European School of Osteopathy (England)
• London School of Osteopathy (England)
• National Academy of Osteopathy (England)
• London College of Osteopathic Medicine (England)
• Oxford Brookes University (England)
• Centre Europeen d’Enseignement Superieur de l’Osteopathie (France)
• Institut de Formation en Ostéopathie du Grand-Avignon (France)
• Osterreiches Osteopathie Kolleg (Germany)
• Deutsches Osteopathie Kolleg (Germany)
• Istituto Superiore di Osteopatia – Milano (Italy)
• Unitec (New Zealand)
• Russian School of Osteopathic Medicine (Russia)
• National Academy of Osteopathy (South Korea)
• Swiss International College of Osteopathy (Switzerland)
• Madrid School of Osteopathy (Spain)
• National University of Medical Sciences (Spain, program offered online worldwide & campus based)
• Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (Spain)
Osteopathic Care & Treatments
A number of researches have shown patients who have low back pain of mechanical origin are most satisfied with osteopathic treatments.
Dr. Lee Choi, MD, an osteopathy student of National Academy of Osteopathy has completed a research project as his thesis towards the investigative project requirement of course TH 980 of the diploma in manual osteopathy program.
Dr. Choi’s research analysed 100 patients’ response to low back pain treatments performed by manual osteopaths, registered massage therapists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, acupuncturists and physicians.
Patients who received European style osteopathic treatment had the highest rate of satisfaction with their treatments, followed by chiropractic, massage therapy, physiotherapy, acupuncture and medicine.
Over 95% of the patients surveyed who received osteopathic treatments indicated great satisfaction with their treatments, followed by 91% who received chiropractic treatments, 86% by those who received massage therapy, 75% by those who received physiotherapy, 60% by those who received acupuncture and 30% by those who received medical care for their low back pain.
This research confirms result of previous research indicating that patients favor manual osteopathy treatment above all other available treatments for low back pain of mechanical origin and that osteopathy is the number one health care system of choice for them whenever they suffer from low back pain.
World Osteopathy Day
As a result of tireless work of the world famous osteopath, Dr Shahin Pourgol, president of the National University of Medical Sciences & the National Academy of Osteopathy for suggesting a World Osteopathy Day and collaboration between National Academy of Osteopathy, International Osteopathic Association, Canadian Manual Osteopathy Examining Board, and a number of other organizations, manual osteopaths, and osteopathy students, June 22nd has been chosen and named “World Osteopathy Day”.
For over 130 years the health profession of osteopathy has done so much to help human beings have a better quality of life and it deserve a day of its own as recognition of its contribution to human society worldwide.
At 10AM on June 22, 1874 in Baldwin, Kansas (USA), the 46 years old physician, Dr Andrew Taylor Still founded osteopathy. Dr Shahin Pourgol recommended this day in oppose to Dr Still’s date of birth (August 06, 1828) as the World Osteopathy Day and his suggestion was accepted by the majority.
Dr Pourgol is bringing a private member bill to the Canadian parliament to request the government of Canada officially recognize June 22nd as the World Osteopathy Day.
International Osteopathic Association has committed to do the same with parliaments of a number of other countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.
